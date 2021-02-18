11 Best Saute Pans: Which Is Right for You?

Caraway cookware is renowned for its ceramic nonstick material. If you’re trying to eat healthier, the naturally slippery surface on this saute pan means you don’t have to use much (if any) oil or butter to cook your favorite foods. Easy food release also means less time spent scrubbing the pan when you’re done.

If potential environmental impact is on your mind as you shop for your next saute pan or cookware set, you’ll appreciate knowing that this Caraway saute pan is made in an eco-friendly manner that releases up to 60 percent less C02 compared to average nonstick coatings. This ceramic saute pan features a mineral-based coating that won’t leak into your food.

Whether you’re cooking for a crowd or you prefer to make large portions of food at a time, this 4.5-quart pan has you covered. You’ll find plenty of room to saute, fry and cook your favorite foods on this 11.8-inch saute pan.

Helper handles on the front and back of the pan add a much-needed element of convenience. This Caraway saute pan weighs just under seven pounds with its lid.

Caraway is also known for its vibrant colors. We’ve highlighted the cream color since it matches virtually any existing decor, but you can add a pop of color with playful colors such as Perracotta, Sage and Navy.

You can safely use your Caraway saute pan on induction, gas and electric surfaces. Its nonstick ceramic exterior makes this saute pan a stylish choice for your home, while its aluminum core heats up quickly and evenly. The pan is oven safe up to 550 degrees.