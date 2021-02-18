11 Best Saute Pans: Which Is Right for You?

It’s worth investing in the best saute pan for your kitchen, even if you’re not a master chef. That’s because a saute pan is a true workhorse in the kitchen and works equally well for everything from braising chicken to cooking curries and whipping up your favorite sauces. We’ve reviewed and compared cookware from popular brands including Caraway, Cuisinart, Made In and more to bring you the best options for your budget.
1. Caraway Sauté Pan with LidPrice: $135.00Pros:
Cons:
- Large saute pan for families
- Available in many fun colors
- Made without harmful chemicals
- Not dishwasher safe
- Very heavy with the lid
- Handles can get hot
Caraway cookware is renowned for its ceramic nonstick material. If you’re trying to eat healthier, the naturally slippery surface on this saute pan means you don’t have to use much (if any) oil or butter to cook your favorite foods. Easy food release also means less time spent scrubbing the pan when you’re done.
If potential environmental impact is on your mind as you shop for your next saute pan or cookware set, you’ll appreciate knowing that this Caraway saute pan is made in an eco-friendly manner that releases up to 60 percent less C02 compared to average nonstick coatings. This ceramic saute pan features a mineral-based coating that won’t leak into your food.
Whether you’re cooking for a crowd or you prefer to make large portions of food at a time, this 4.5-quart pan has you covered. You’ll find plenty of room to saute, fry and cook your favorite foods on this 11.8-inch saute pan.
Helper handles on the front and back of the pan add a much-needed element of convenience. This Caraway saute pan weighs just under seven pounds with its lid.
Caraway is also known for its vibrant colors. We’ve highlighted the cream color since it matches virtually any existing decor, but you can add a pop of color with playful colors such as Perracotta, Sage and Navy.
You can safely use your Caraway saute pan on induction, gas and electric surfaces. Its nonstick ceramic exterior makes this saute pan a stylish choice for your home, while its aluminum core heats up quickly and evenly. The pan is oven safe up to 550 degrees.
2. Made In Non Stick Saute PanPrice: $149.00Pros:
Cons:
- Five-ply stainless steel construction
- Triple-cured surface for longevity
- Oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit
- Shouldn't be used with metal utensils
- Not dishwasher safe
- Surface scratches fairly easily
If other enthusiastic Made In cookware reviews are any indication, the company has set its Non Stick Saute Pan up for success. Made In offers a nonstick version of its already popular 3.5-quart saute pan for effortless food release and easy cleaning. This pan is made in Italy and weighs three pounds, which is about average for a pan this size.
To ensure each dish turns out as it should, this pan has two layers of nonstick coating that’s made without PFOA, silicon and other toxins.
Its sturdy five-ply stainless steel construction makes the pan a practical choice for liquid-based dishes such as risotto, sauces and caramelized onions. A spacious 9.5-inch cooking surface diameter is plenty for whipping up multiple servings at once.
The company’s Made Slick surface is triple-cured for longevity and is designed to last up to three times as long as ceramic nonstick surfaces. For best results, Made In recommends not using metal utensils on its nonstick cookware.
The saute pan is compatible with most cooking surfaces, including induction. It’s also oven safe up to 500 degrees. Stay-cool helper handles allow for safe handling when the pan is hot.
Hand washing is recommended for best results, although the pan’s nonstick surface makes cleaning up a breeze.
3. T-fal Saute PanPrice: $39.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Nonstick interior and exterior
- 5-quart capacity
- Aluminum construction
- Some complaints about warping over time
- Bottom is a bit thin
- Not dishwasher-safe
A large 5-quart capacity makes this saute pan an ideal choice for families. It also comes with a lid. A nonstick interior and exterior allows for less stressful cooking and cleaning. You can also cook your favorite meals without using much oil or fat. This T-fal pan features a durable aluminum construction that promotes even heat distribution.
4. Le Creuset Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Saute PanPrice: $199.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sleek mirror-polish stainless steel exterior
- Tall sides work well for stews and sauces
- Signature three-ring lid locks in moisture
- Only available in one color
- Pricey for its smaller size
- Heavy
You get the best of both worlds with this Le Creuset saute pan between its sleek stainless steel construction and an aluminum core that heats up quickly and efficiently. The full aluminum core base stretches from the base to the rim to keep potential cold or hot spots at bay.
A standard three-quart capacity offers roughly the same amount of cooking surface as you’ll find with a 10-inch skillet. From reheating food to frying to sauteing a large amount of veggies, this pan does it all. Laser-etched interior markings guide your measurements as you cook.
Not only does the saute pan feature a tri-ply stainless steel exterior that resists corrosion and discoloration at higher cooking temperatures, it’s also induction compatible. You can safely use the stainless steel saute pan on ceramic, gas, halogen and electric surfaces as well. This saute pan is oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.
Size matters in the world of saute pans. This Le Creuset pan measures 17.5 inches long, 5.5 inches tall and 9.5 inches in diameter to give you plenty of room for sauteing, stirring and even flipping ingredients. The tall sides also make preparing stews and sauces a breeze.
Le Creuset’s signature three-ring lid has a tight fit to lock in moisture, while an integrated steam vent keeps contents from boiling over. You’ll also find an ergonomic stay-cool handle for moving the pan around. The handle makes it easier to maneuver this hefty 3.5-pound pan, especially when it’s full.
A fully sealed pour rim means less time spent cleaning up after a meal. This stainless steel saute pan washes up easily with soap and water, but you can also run it through the dishwasher to save time.
5. Blue Diamond Cookware Ceramic Saute PanPrice: $35.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large five-quart capacity is ideal for families
- Won't release toxins even when overheated
- Can be used up to 850 degrees Fahrenheit
- Not induction-compatible
- Shouldn't be used over high heat
- Nonstick surface isn't the most durable
The Blue Diamond Ceramic 5-Quart Saute Pan is on the larger side for a saute pan, which makes it an essential piece of cookware for family dinners, dinner parties and more. It’s also highly versatile and can be used for sauteing, stir frying and searing your favorite meat or veggies.
This updated version features a more durable coating that’s infused with diamonds. Not only does this infusion make the coating resistant to scratches, it also enhances its durability compared to average nonstick pans. If you’re planning on keeping your pan for a long time, it’s best to use softer utensils made from nylon or wood to avoid scratching the surface.
The diamonds transfer heat better than non-infused surfaces and protect against cold or hot pockets. As with the other best ceramic saute pans on our list, this one stands out for its easy food release and cleanup. A forged base guards against warping as you cook.
Most saute pans in this price range are oven-safe on lower temperatures, but this Blue Diamond saute pan is safe for use in the oven and broiler up to 850 degrees Fahrenheit.
This pan is suitable for all cooking surfaces except induction. It’s also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning when you’re done.
6. Cuisinart Chef’s Classic Saute PanPrice: $59.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stainless steel surface won't discolor or react
- Compatible with induction cooktops
- Aluminum-encapsulated base
- A bit heavy
- Food tends to stick
- Cleanup can be tricky
If you’re shopping for the best stainless steel saute pan for your money, it’s hard to go wrong with this Cuisinart Classic pan. Cuisinart has earned plenty of praise in the culinary world for its sleek, stylish and well-built cookware, and this sturdy saute pan is no exception. A modern mirror finish instantly elevates this pan to top chef-level status, although you don’t need much cooking experience to use this pan for your favorite meals.
The best saute pans heat up quickly and efficiently without hot spots. This Cuisinart saute pan has an aluminum-encapsulated base that heats your favorite foods quickly and easily.
A stainless steel cooking surface completes the look and won’t discolor or react with food. You can safely use the Cuisinart pan on any surface, including induction cooktops. A secure flavor-locking lid makes this premium stainless steel saute pan an essential investment for any kitchen. Drip-free pouring minimizes messes to make cleaning up even easier.
This large 5.5-quart saute pan is ideally sized for families and making larger batches. Integrated measurement markings help you keep track of your recipes. Front and back helper handles make it easier to move this hefty 6.15-pound saute pan as needed.
The pan is dishwasher safe and comes with a lifetime warranty.
Find more Cuisinart Chef’s Classic Saute Pan information and reviews here.
7. Ninja Foodi NeverStick Hard-Anodized Sauté PanPrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Five-year NeverStick warranty
- All components are oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit
- Scratch-resistant hard-anodized exterior
- Sides aren't very tall
- Requires some oil or butter for stickier foods
- Warranty only covers the coating
According to Ninja, its NeverStick cookware — including this saute pan — is made at a temperature of 30,000 degrees Fahrenheit, compared to the maximum temperature of 900 degrees Fahrenheit for many other nonstick pans. This higher temperature protects against chipping and flaking over time. Ninja even covers its NeverStick cookware with a five-year NeverStick warranty.
I had a chance to test out this three-quart saute pan as part of a larger cookware set that I received from Ninja as a product sample. While I’ve only had the pan for a few months, I have used it to successfully make a variety of dishes. From tofu to vegetables to grains, I’ve made plenty of dishes without food sticking to the bottom of the pan. Stickier food such as tofu and certain vegetables may require a small amount of oil or liquid to keep it sliding smoothly across the surface.
At the core of this Ninja saute pan is its heavy-gauge 4.5 mm aluminum base, which heats up quickly and retains heat. The base also prevents hot spots to ensure food cooks evenly. The pan is just as durable on the outside with its hard-anodized exterior. Not only does the cookware look sleek and modern, it’s also more resistant to scratches.
The best saute pans come with lids to seal in moisture. This Ninja pan is accompanied by a tempered glass lid with a sturdy stainless steel rim. The lid formed a tight seal every time to lock in moisture without clouding over, so I was able to clearly see my meal’s progress at all times.
A stainless steel induction plate makes this Ninja pan compatible with induction cooktops. It also works with gas, glass ceramic and electric surfaces.
Ninja’s NeverStick cookware is restaurant tested and approved and is built to withstand high temperatures and aggressive scrubbing. The lid, handle and coating are all oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Cleaning up won’t take long thanks to the pan’s slippery surface, but it is dishwasher safe if you want to save time.
8. Cooks Standard Saute PanPrice: $55.23Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Riveted stainless steel handles
- Safe for the dishwasher and induction cooking
- Durable stainless steel construction
- Certain foods can stick to the bottom
- A bit heavy
- Some complain that the surface can stain over time
This covered saute pan features a five-quart capacity, although a slightly smaller four-quart version is also available. The handles are made with stainless steel and are riveted to stay cooler even when the pan heats up. Both the pan and lid are also made of stainless steel. You can use the pan in the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s also dishwasher safe and safe for induction cooking. A durable 18/10 stainless steel construction, along with an aluminum core, helps heat food up faster.
Find more Cooks Standard Saute Pan information and reviews here.
9. All-Clad Saute PanPrice: $249.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Copper center core
- 18/10 stainless steel construction
- Loop and long handles
- Can take some effort to remove cooked-on grease
- May discolor with high heat
- Cleaning can be tricky
This All-Clad saute pan is equipped with a copper center core for enhanced heat conductivity. Rolled edges prevent drips as you pour. The dishwasher-safe pan comes with a durable 18/10 stainless steel non-stick interior. Included loop and long handles allow for easier transportation and handling, even when the pan is full. The lid holds in moisture and heat for a perfectly cooked meal.
10. Calphalon Classic Nonstick Saute PanPrice: $64.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Nonstick interior
- Hard-anodized aluminum construction
- Stay-cool handles
- May warp over time
- Some wish it could handle higher oven temperatures
- Takes up a lot of space
A nonstick interior promotes easier cooking and cleanup. This saute pan comes with a hard-anodized aluminum construction, giving it an extra element of durability. Other highlights include the fact that it’s oven safe up to 400 degrees and features comfortable stay-cool handles. A 5-quart capacity ensures ample room for cooking larger meals.
Find more Calphalon Classic Nonstick Saute Pan information and reviews here.
11. GreenPan Hudson Ceramic Nonstick Sauté Pan with LidPrice: $44.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stay-cool Bakelite handles
- Can be cleaned by hand or dishwasher
- Lid and pan are both oven safe
- Handles can discolor in the oven
- Not induction compatible
- Can't handle high oven temperatures
The GreenPan Hudson Ceramic Nonstick Sauté Pan with Lid doesn’t release toxic fumes, even if you accidentally overheat the pan. Not only does the pan’s nonstick coating mean you can cook using less oil and butter, it’s also made without lead, PFOA, cadmium and PFAS.
This GreenPan saute pan has a three-quart capacity and features a heavy-duty forged base that won’t warp. You can safely use the pan up to 320 degrees Fahrenheit, although its Bakelite handles might discolor over 280 degrees Fahrenheit. The tempered glass lid seals in moisture as you cook and is oven safe up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.
GreenPan’s Hudson collection features an innovative Thermolon ceramic coating that’s reinforced with diamonds for added strength and nonstick properties. The pan’s slippery surface means less time spent cleaning up after your meal, but it’s also dishwasher safe to save even more time.
You can safely use this GreenPan saute pan on any cooktop except induction.
What Is a Saute Pan?
A saute pan often endures quick temperature changes. The best saute pans have excellent heat responsiveness, meaning they heat up quickly and maintain a steady temperature as you cook.
Aluminum and copper conduct heat especially well and are some of the most common reactive materials in cookware, according to What's Cooking America.
If you can stretch your budget, it's hard to beat the Caraway Sauté Pan with Lid. This saute pan has a durable nonstick ceramic interior and an aluminum core that heats up quickly and evenly. It also comes in several fun colors to show off your personality.
Which Size Saute Pan Should I Buy?
Most saute pans range between three and four quarts. However, there are plenty of options available if you're cooking for a family or a crowd.
We highly recommend the T-fal Jumbo Cooker Saute Pan, which has a generous five-quart capacity. Another perk is its Thermo Spot indicator, which turns solid red to let you know when the pan is fully preheated and ready to use.
What Is the Difference Between a Frying Pan and a Saute Pan?
If you're interested in eating healthier, a saute pan is the way to go. Most of the best saute pans on the market today have durable nonstick coating that requires little to no oil to cook your favorite foods.
According to the Center for Science in the Public Interest, the average American consumes up to 5.6 grams of trans fat a day. This type of fat is often found in fried chicken, French fries and similarly unhealthy foods.
Frying and saute pans may look similar, but there are some subtle differences to distinguish the two. Saute pans have straight sides and offer more cooking space than similarly sized frying pans, which have sloped sides. While most saute pans come with lids to lock in moisture, frying pans do not.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.