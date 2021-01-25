11 Best Space Saver Coffee Makers: Your Buyer’s Guide (Updated!)

Whether your kitchen space is limited or dorm room life has you feeling the storage pinch, there are many incredible space saver coffee makers available today for all living situations.
Our list of the best small coffee makers features the best single-serve models, the coolest and most slim styles, larger capacity coffee makers, coffee brewers for all budgets, and all the best brands. We’re talking about Keurig, Nespresso, Black+Decker, Cuisinart, and more. That’s right – small but mighty and totally fabulous coffee makers for any and all places and spaces. To find the best space saver coffee maker for you, read on.
-
1. Keurig K-Mini Coffee MakerPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Less than 5" wide for a super slim design that fits anywhere and everywhere
- Ability to brew directly into a 7" tall travel mug
- Auto shut-off feature turns coffee maker off after 90 seconds of non-use
- Available in a variety of matte colors and finishes
- Compatible with all K-Cups
- 24,000 five-star reviews
- Makes coffee in 6oz-12oz capacities
- Only makes single servings
- Not programmable
- Some say 12oz coffee tastes weak
Aside from the fact that these space saver coffee makers from Keurig are adorable, the K-Mini is seriously tiny but mighty. Less than 5″ wide, this machine is the slimmest on our list and has nearly 24,000 five-star reviews. Yeah, it’s on the top of our list for a reason.
With the ability to fit everywhere and anywhere, this small coffee maker also brews single-servings of 6oz-12oz with the push of a button. Perfect for not just coffee but tea and hot cocoa, there are all kinds of awesome K-Cups flavors available. It’s also travel mug friendly for everyone who’s busy and on the go. And, for added coolness, there’s an auto shut-off feature that turns off your coffee maker 90 seconds after your last brew, helping to save you energy.
Find more Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker information and reviews here.
-
2. Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso MachinePrice: $239.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Nespresso is an excellent maker of coffee and espresso makers
- Measuring in at 5.5" wide, this is a super slim model that fits anywhere and everywhere
- Only Nespresso that makes six different coffee sizes
- Makes coffee and espresso
- Available in different colors
- Compatible with all Nespresso capsules and flavors
- Only makes single servings
- More expensive option
- Some reviewers commented that it doesn't heat coffee as well as other Nespresso machines
If you’re a fan of coffee and have been eyeing an upgrade to your current system, there’s no better time than right now the highly popular Nespresso Vertuo Next. It also measures just 5.5″ in width making it one of the best all-around space-saving coffee makers on our list.
The only Nespresso to serve six sizes of single-serve drinks – yes! six! – the Nespresso Vertuo delivers consistently delicious and perfectly brewed cups of joe every time. Whether you’re feeling like straight-up coffee (5oz, 8oz, 14oz), espresso (single shot or double shot), and the new pour-over style carafe (18 oz) coffee exclusively for Vertuo Next.
Find more Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine information and reviews here.
-
3. Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, 8 to 12 oz. Brew SizesPrice: $88.08Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Measuring in at 5" in width, this coffee maker fits anywhere and everywhere
- Compatible with all K-Cups
- Brews 8oz, 10oz and 12oz coffee sizes
- Only available in black
- Lacks some of the bells & whistles other Keurig coffee machines have
- Only brews one serving at a time
If you’re a coffee-lover, you’re going to love the Keurig and the K-Slim Coffee Maker. Less than 5-inches wide, this machine will fit everywhere and anywhere. With the ability to make a variety of coffee sizes with just the push of a button – 8-ounces, 10-ounces, 12-ounces – you’ll be sipping perfectly brewed coffee, tea, and hot cocoa in no time.
Here’s the really cool part about Keurig: over 75 different well-known coffee makers and brands are making K-Cups (the coffee!), so chances are your teacher friends and family members will be able to enjoy all their favorite flavors and varieties.
-
4. BLACK+DECKER Brew ‘n Go Personal CoffeemakerPros:
Cons:
- Includes a 15 oz. thermal mug
- One touch operation
- Permanent filter
- Travel mug exterior can get hot
- Can’t accommodate larger travel mugs
- Small water reservoir
The BLACK+DECKER Brew ‘n Go Personal Coffeemaker brews coffee directly into a thermal mug, making it a convenient choice for students running late to class or anyone on the go who’s in need of a convenient way to transport coffee quickly.
The 15-ounce mug features stainless steel material and is the right size for most car cup holders. It’s also dishwasher safe. The coffeemaker stands out for its user-friendly one-touch operation. Other features include auto shut-off and a permanent filter.
Find more BLACK+DECKER Brew ‘n Go Personal Coffeemaker information and reviews here.
-
5. AmazonBasics Coffee MakerPrice: $20.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Brews up to five cups per batch
- Can be stopped mid-cycle to grab a cup
- Comes with a reusable filter
- Carafe isn't dishwasher safe
- Not programmable
- Some complaints of an initial plastic taste
This affordable and relatively small coffee maker from AmazonBasics can brew up to five cups, or 27 ounces, at a time. Measurement markings help you keep track of how much coffee or water is available, and if you just can’t wait for the entire brew process to finish, you can easily sneak a cup mid-brew.
A keep warm function holds the brew at a desirable temperature until you’re ready to grab a cup. The included reusable filter means you don’t have to worry about wasting paper filters. There’s also a removable filter basket.
Find more AmazonBasics Coffee Maker information and reviews here.
-
6. Keurig K15 Single Serve Coffee MakerPrice: $229.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fast brew time
- Automatically shuts off after 90 seconds of inactivity
- Available in several colors
- Lacks a water reservoir
- Several mention larger mugs won’t fit unless the bottom tray is removed
- Only compatible with Keurig K-Cup pods
This small Keurig coffee machine stands out for its space-saving compact design and fast brew times. In fact, you can brew 6, 8, and 10-ounce sizes in less than two minutes. The coffee maker is compatible with K-Cup pods and comes in several fun colors. All you need to do is add fresh water, insert your pod of choice, and brew.
Features such as button controls, indicator lights, and a removable drip tray add an element of convenience. The machine also turns off after 90 seconds of inactivity. In addition to coffee, you can also use it to brew tea, hot cocoa, and other hot or cold beverages.
Find more Keurig K15 Single Serve Coffee Maker information and reviews here.
-
7. Cuisinart 4-Cup CoffeemakerPrice: $39.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features a stylish and compact design that looks great and fits in every kitchen
- Comes equipped with a Brew Pause function that allows you to sneak a cup mid-cycle
- With a 4-cup brewing capacity, you can serve many people
- Budget-friendly option from reputable brand
- Reviewers have commented that while the automatic shut-off feature is nice, it fails to keep coffee warm for long
- There's some disagreement over whether this lives up to the Cuisinart name
- Design is just "okay" per some users
With a budget-friendly price tag and a reputable name, this Cuisinart 4-Cup Coffee Maker is an excellent choice for anyone who wants to brew more than a single serving of coffee.
Featuring a dripless pour spout and a stainless steel carafe, this space saver coffee maker brews a mean cup of coffee and looks stylish in all spaces. Here’s the best part: the features. This coffee maker features Brew Pause technology that lets you sneak a cup mid-cycle and an automatic shut-off function that kicks in after 30 minutes of non-use. The compact design takes up minimal counter space and is easy to store.
Find more Cuisinart 4-Cup Coffeemaker information and reviews here.
-
8. Elite Cuisine Maxi-Matic Coffee MakerPros:
Cons:
- Pause and serve function
- Water level indicator
- Dishwasher safe glass carafe
- Questionable long-term durability
- Relatively slow brew time
- Several mention four cup capacity seems like a stretch
The budget-friendly Elite Cuisine Maxi-Matic allows you to pause the coffeemaker and pour a cup, without messes or spills, before the brewing cycle has finished. Features such as an on/off switch, swing-out filter compartment, and power indicator light add an element of convenience. There’s also a water level indicator. The glass carafe is dishwasher safe for easier cleanup.
Find more Elite Cuisine Maxi-Matic Coffee Maker information and reviews here.
-
9. Braun BrewSense Drip Coffee MakerPrice: $71.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Carafe lid seals in flavors
- Anti-drip technology
- Users can choose desired strength and temperature
- Limited space makes pouring water into reservoir tricky
- Water level indicator is located inside the reservoir
- Pricey
If you’re looking for a compact coffee maker that doesn’t compromise flavor or taste, consider the Braun BrewSense. This coffee maker may be a bit of a budget stretch, but coffee enthusiasts will find that it’s money well spent in terms of overall quality and flavor. The carafe lid seals in flavors and aromas for a delicious cup of your favorite coffee.
The machine also has an anti-drip system so that you can grab a quick cup before the brewing process is finished. Choose to brew 1 to 4 cups with the push of a button, along with your desired strength and temperature.
Find more Braun BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker information and reviews here.
-
10. Zojirushi Drip CoffeemakerPrice: $68.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Keep warm function
- Water indicator markings on reservoir
- Charcoal water filter removes bad tastes
- No auto shut-off
- Doesn't have a timer
- Lacks an auto-pause feature
Its five-cup capacity makes this drip coffee maker from Zojirushi slightly larger than your average space saver coffee maker, however, it’s still compact enough for smaller living spaces. The coffee maker features 650 watts of brewing power. It also comes with a removable water reservoir.
An included charcoal water filter gets rid of any lingering tastes and odors for a more delicious brew. The filter will last up to two years with normal use.
The cone basket sits directly inside the glass carafe, which helps keep the unit as compact as possible. Other highlights include a keep warm function and indicator markings.
Find more Zojirushi Drip Coffeemaker information and reviews here.
-
11. Aeropress Coffee and Espresso MakerPrice: $29.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to use
- Compact
- Makes a double espresso or up to a 10 ounce cup of coffee
- Initial learning curve
- Only makes small amounts at once
- Plastic chamber can develop cracks over time
The Aeropress stands out for its simplicity and compact size. You can use it to brew a 10-ounce cup of coffee or a double espresso. To use, simply place your desired ground coffee into the chamber, then add hot water.
Stir the water and coffee together then insert the plunger and apply gentle press down. A micro-filter helps capture smaller particles, ensuring a smooth and grit-free drink.
Find more Aeropress Coffee and Espresso Maker information and reviews here.
Why Buy Space Saver Coffee Makers?
Tight on space? Small kitchen? No kitchen? Apartment living? Dorm room life? There are a number of reasons space saver coffee makers are the best solution for many. So, if you crave a hot cup of joe in the morning but lack space for a fancy coffee machine, don't fret. Don't sweat.
Between popular brands like Keurig and Nespresso, programmable favorites from Braun, and classic drip-coffee designs, there are a number of space-saving options to pick from. Heck, even if you have a larger kitchen, a space saver coffee maker is a great solution if you want to keep your counters clean and clear of clutter. Small coffee makers also tend to be less expensive, so for all you budget-friendly shoppers, space saver coffee makers might be the best solution for you, too.
Best Small Coffee Makers
What are the best small coffee makers? Well, that really depends on a few factors: what kind of coffee do you want to make? How much space do you really have? How many people are you hoping to serve? Space saver coffee makers come in a variety of styles and sizes.
Our list of the best space saver coffee makers features two different styles: single-serving coffee makers and more traditional multi-cup coffee makers. You can't go wrong with either one, but there are some notable differences:
Single-Serving Coffee Makers
Brands like Keurig and Nespresso are the leaders in the single-serve market. Both utilizing a "pod" system, making coffee is pretty easy with these machines: simply insert your favorite pre-packaged cup/pod and push a button. That's it! These models even brew coffee in different sizes, while some even make espresso.
The single-serve models on our list are also incredibly slim - some measuring no more than 5" in width. So, if you're after a true space-saving coffee machine, these might be the best options for you.
Multi-Cup Coffee Makers
Multi-cup coffee makers feature larger capacities and drip coffee systems, while some even feature programmable features for added convenience. Our list features the best space-saving multi-cup coffee makers, but the one thing to note about these types of machines is that more work is required to make the coffee, and more cleaning is required when done brewing.
But, if you're trying to serve coffee to multiple people, or need a couple of cups to get energized in the morning, this a great option for you.
Small But Mighty
If there's one thing we know about kitchen appliances and gadgets, it's this: bigger isn't always better. Sure, we love our big countertop appliances, but some of the best kitchen gadgets come in small packages. So, if you're looking for some other ways to save some kitchen space, take a look at the following products:
Cuisinart Mini Food Processor - we think food processors are the best kitchen gadgets around, but if you lack space for larger models, this small but mighty option from Cuisinart is an excellent choice.
Instant Pot, 3-Quart - every kitchen needs an Instant Pot, and this 3-quart option is great for anyone with a small space.
Traeger Ranger Grill - looking for some outdoor cooking but lack sufficient space for a full-size grill? The Traeger Ranger is an excellent grilling option that offers up all the best this brand has to offer - just in a smaller package. It's also portable should adventure call.
Anova Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker - A secret held by professional chefs for years, sous vide is the process of cooking food via circulating water that's heated to a precise temperature. This precision cooker from Anova isn't just small, but it's totally mighty. Fitting within a regular kitchen drawer, you'll have no problem storing it away when not in use.
Dash Mini Waffle Maker - petite, space-saving, waffle-making machine.
Portable Blender - perfect for small kitchens and anyone on the move.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.