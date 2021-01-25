11 Best Space Saver Coffee Makers: Your Buyer’s Guide (Updated!)

Our list of the best small coffee makers features the best single-serve models , the coolest and most slim styles, larger capacity coffee makers, coffee brewers for all budgets, and all the best brands. We’re talking about Keurig, Nespresso, Black+Decker, Cuisinart, and more. That’s right – small but mighty and totally fabulous coffee makers for any and all places and spaces. To find the best space saver coffee maker for you, read on.

Whether your kitchen space is limited or dorm room life has you feeling the storage pinch, there are many incredible space saver coffee makers available today for all living situations.

Why Buy Space Saver Coffee Makers?

Tight on space? Small kitchen? No kitchen? Apartment living? Dorm room life? There are a number of reasons space saver coffee makers are the best solution for many. So, if you crave a hot cup of joe in the morning but lack space for a fancy coffee machine, don't fret. Don't sweat.

Between popular brands like Keurig and Nespresso, programmable favorites from Braun, and classic drip-coffee designs, there are a number of space-saving options to pick from. Heck, even if you have a larger kitchen, a space saver coffee maker is a great solution if you want to keep your counters clean and clear of clutter. Small coffee makers also tend to be less expensive, so for all you budget-friendly shoppers, space saver coffee makers might be the best solution for you, too.

Best Small Coffee Makers

What are the best small coffee makers? Well, that really depends on a few factors: what kind of coffee do you want to make? How much space do you really have? How many people are you hoping to serve? Space saver coffee makers come in a variety of styles and sizes.

Our list of the best space saver coffee makers features two different styles: single-serving coffee makers and more traditional multi-cup coffee makers. You can't go wrong with either one, but there are some notable differences:

Single-Serving Coffee Makers

Brands like Keurig and Nespresso are the leaders in the single-serve market. Both utilizing a "pod" system, making coffee is pretty easy with these machines: simply insert your favorite pre-packaged cup/pod and push a button. That's it! These models even brew coffee in different sizes, while some even make espresso.

The single-serve models on our list are also incredibly slim - some measuring no more than 5" in width. So, if you're after a true space-saving coffee machine, these might be the best options for you.

Multi-Cup Coffee Makers

Multi-cup coffee makers feature larger capacities and drip coffee systems, while some even feature programmable features for added convenience. Our list features the best space-saving multi-cup coffee makers, but the one thing to note about these types of machines is that more work is required to make the coffee, and more cleaning is required when done brewing.

But, if you're trying to serve coffee to multiple people, or need a couple of cups to get energized in the morning, this a great option for you.

Small But Mighty

If there's one thing we know about kitchen appliances and gadgets, it's this: bigger isn't always better. Sure, we love our big countertop appliances, but some of the best kitchen gadgets come in small packages. So, if you're looking for some other ways to save some kitchen space, take a look at the following products:

Cuisinart Mini Food Processor - we think food processors are the best kitchen gadgets around, but if you lack space for larger models, this small but mighty option from Cuisinart is an excellent choice.

Instant Pot, 3-Quart - every kitchen needs an Instant Pot, and this 3-quart option is great for anyone with a small space.

Traeger Ranger Grill - looking for some outdoor cooking but lack sufficient space for a full-size grill? The Traeger Ranger is an excellent grilling option that offers up all the best this brand has to offer - just in a smaller package. It's also portable should adventure call.

Anova Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker - A secret held by professional chefs for years, sous vide is the process of cooking food via circulating water that's heated to a precise temperature. This precision cooker from Anova isn't just small, but it's totally mighty. Fitting within a regular kitchen drawer, you'll have no problem storing it away when not in use.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker - petite, space-saving, waffle-making machine.

Portable Blender - perfect for small kitchens and anyone on the move.

