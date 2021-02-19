11 Best Stand Mixers: Which Is Right for You?

Give your arms a rest and free up valuable time with these best stand mixers. Whether you’re particular to a specific brand, such as KitchenAid mixer, or you’re simply curious about the best options, we’ve rounded up the must-have mixers for your kitchen.
1. KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Cons:
- Over 20 color options
- Comes with numerous attachments
- Has 10 distinct speeds
- Confusing speed control settings
- Additional attachments can be costly
- Can be tough to figure out accurate height settings
KitchenAid produces a lot of high-quality stand mixers, but this Artisan Series mixer is a fan favorite for its power, versatility and dependability. The mixer works just as well for beginners as it does for experienced chefs and bakers.
The five-quart mixing bowl can hold a lot of food at once. To put its size into perspective, you can mix up to four bread loaves or nine dozen cookies per batch. A unique planetary mixing action incorporates all ingredients, requiring less stopping to scrape the sides. You don’t have to worry about scrubbing the mess either, as the bowl is dishwasher safe.
As with most other KitchenAid stand mixers, this one has 10 available speeds. A user-friendly slide control lets you choose the most precise settings for the task at hand. This stand mixer comes with a dough hook, flat beater and wire whip to get started.
The power hub transforms this KitchenAid mixer into an even more versatile workhorse with over 15 optional attachments.
If red isn’t your preferred color you’ll find plenty of alternatives.
To see more options and even get help breaking them down, check out KitchenAid’s handy stand mixer buying guide.
Find more KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer information and reviews here.
-
2. Aucma Stand Mixer
Cons:
- Included splash guard minimizes spills and messes
- Speed control dial has a blue LED power light
- Dough hook can handle heavier mixtures
- Doesn't come with additional accessories
- Not the quietest operation
- Prone to moving at higher speeds
The Aucma stand mixer is ideal for everyday tasks, with its 660-watt motor and a 6.5-quart capacity. This stand mixer comes with three attachments, so you can beat or whisk ingredients or mix and knead dough.
The dough hook is sturdy enough to handle heavier mixtures, while the beater is best for medium-heavy blenders, including cookie dough and cake batter. The whisk is lighter weight and works well for making cakes, frosting and more by whipping egg whites and cream.
Each speed setting is easily visible on the six-speed control dial, which has a blue LED power light for a more user-friendly experience. This stand mixer’s tilt-head design lets you easily add and remove accessories and ingredients as needed. An included splash guard helps to prevent messes and spills.
-
3. Nurxiovo Kitchen Stand Mixer
Cons:
- Integrated dial knob with a blue light for speed settings
- Large seven-quart capacity is plenty for large batches
- Powerful 850-watt motor easily handles most tasks
- Accessories aren't the highest quality
- Mixing bowl doesn't have a handle
- Relatively loud
If you’re looking for a stand mixer that seems to do it all yet won’t break the bank, this cheap stand mixer fits the bill with its included juicer, beater, whisk and dough hook. The 850-watt motor effortlessly powers through most cooking and baking tasks, so you can whip up everything from bread to pasta to cookies, cakes, waffle mixes and more.
Spice up your favorites by adding some juice with the juice extractor. The stand mixer holds up to seven quarts and comes with a tilt-head design for easy access to the contents. You’ll also find six speeds along with a pulse setting to give you full control over the end result.
An integrated dial knob with a blue light lets you easily select the most appropriate speeds. This stand mixer also features a durable food-grade stainless steel material and a meat grinder.
-
4. AmazonBasics Multi-Speed Stand Mixer
Cons:
- Mixing bowl holds up to 4.5 quarts of doughs, batters and whipped cream
- Comes with a splash shield to prevent messes
- Has seven speed settings and a pulse feature
- Motor is only 350 watts
- A bit loud
- Bowl doesn't have a handle
If you don’t need all the extra bells and whistles that some stand mixers come with, this budget-friendly AmazonBasics mixer is a good alternative. The stand mixer features seven speeds along with a pulse feature to handle most of your culinary needs, from gently incorporating ingredients to kneading dough and more.
A basic dial control knob lets you choose between the various speed settings. Several attachments are included, such as a beater, dough hook and whisk. You’ll also get a splash shield to prevent ingredients from spilling over and creating a mess.
The 4.5-quart stainless steel bowl isn’t huge, but it provides plenty of mixing space. In fact, you can whip up your favorite doughs, batters, whipped ingredients and more. Other perks include a 15-minute timer and an anti-slip base.
-
5. COSTWAY Stand Mixer
Cons:
- Powerful 660-watt motor can knead dough
- Anti-slip feet hold the mixing stand in place
- Can be used to whisk and incorporate ingredients using multiple speed settings
- Beater attachment isn't dishwasher safe
- Doesn't have an attachment hub
- May not always smoothly incorporate ingredients
The COSTWAY Stand Mixer has a large 7.5-quart capacity, which gives you plenty of room to whip up large batches of cookie dough and other delicious goodies. A 660-watt motor powers through just about any task, so you can use the stand maker to knead dough, whisk ingredients and more.
Six mixing speeds are available to do everything from gently incorporate ingredients, mix the dough using three speed settings or whisk ingredients such as egg whites and cream. A handy control knob on the side of the mixer lets you easily control the mixing speed. This stand mixer also has a tilt-up head design to easily add ingredients and scrape along the sides. Slip-resistant feet hold the mixer firmly in place.
-
6. Aicok Stand Mixer
Cons:
- Good entry-level mixer
- Powerful 500-watt motor
- Compact body
- Beater isn't very heavy duty
- User manual could be better
- Some competitors have more mixing speeds
Its powerful motor, large mixing bowl and user-friendly design, not to mention an affordable price tag, makes this stand mixer an appealing entry-level option.
The five-quart bowl is large enough so that you can mix and blend most ingredients without worrying about creating a mess. The six-speed motor covers just about all the basics and can be used for everything from kneading dough to whipping up frosting and more.
A tilt-head design lets you easily add ingredients and scoop out the finished product when it’s ready. You’ll get several accessories with the mixer, including a wire whisk, flat beater, splash guard and double dough hooks.
-
7. Cuisinart SM-55 Stand Mixer
Cons:
- Stylish die-cast material
- Includes a 15-minute countdown timer
- Large stainless steel bowl
- Moves a bit when mixing heavier materials
- Plastic components feel flimsy
- Lacks main on/off switch
This Cuisinart stand mixer is versatile and durable, making it a practical choice for cooks of all levels.
A chef’s whisk, dough hook, flat mixing paddle, and a splashguard are just some of the included attachments for this stand mixer. It’s also ready for nearly anything with a strong and powerful 800-watt motor. Some highlights include a choice between 12 distinct speeds, along with slow-start and gentle-fold functions. Customers particularly like the 15-minute countdown timer and the sturdy die-cast metal material.
Find more Cuisinart SM-55 Stand Mixer information and reviews here.
-
8. Hamilton Beach Classic Hand & Stand Mixer
Cons:
- Can be transformed to a hand mixer
- Durable stainless steel construction
- Bowl rest minimizes drips and messes
- Beaters can’t touch bottom of mixing bowl
- Can be tricky to get mixer into stand
- Dough hooks could be larger
It doesn’t get much more versatile than this mixer, as the mixer detaches from the base to handle even more culinary tasks.
With numerous attachments to choose from, including a whisk, dough hook, and traditional beater, it’s easy to find what you need for a variety of recipes. There are also six different speed settings to choose from, giving you plenty of versatility. Other handy features include a QuickBurst button and a bowl rest mixer stabilizer. A durable stainless steel bowl makes a stylish addition and ensures longevity over time.
Find more Hamilton Beach Classic Hand & Stand Mixer information and reviews here.
-
9. Hamilton Beach Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Cons:
- 300-watt motor
- Hands-free mixing action
- Tilt-up head
- Bowl requires constant scraping
- Attachments prone to rust
- Mixing bowl lacks handle
Its compact 3.5-quart mixing bowl makes this Hamilton Beach stand mixer a solid choice for tight spaces.
The mixing action of this stand mixer ensures complete bowl coverage. A powerful 300-watt motor gets through even tougher tasks with ease, such as making dough. Convenient hands-free mixing action ensures that the mixing head spins while completely rotating inside of the bowl.
There are six speeds for maximum flexibility along with a special fold setting. A tilt-up head lifts up out of the way for easy bowl access.
Find more Hamilton Beach Tilt-Head Stand Mixer information and reviews here.
-
10. Dash Stand Mixer
Cons:
- Works best for whipping and beating ingredients
- Six speed settings
- Compact size fits on most countertops
- Motor isn't very powerful
- Relatively limited speed selection
- Not ideal for large quantities
This compact affordable stand mixer by Dash is a fine choice for budget shoppers.
If you don’t need a more powerful stand mixer with all the bells and whistles, consider this stylish mixer. Highlights include a three-quart mixing bowl and a 250-watt motor. You can certainly use the mixer to knead dough, but it works best for whipping and beating ingredients. Many bakers find the included mixer beaters especially handy when making meringues, dressings, frosting and more.
Regardless of the task at hand, the six available speed settings ensure delicious end results. A tilt head design lets you add and remove contents as needed, as well as easily attach and eject attachments.
Standing at just over 12 inches high, this stand mixer is small enough to fit snugly under most countertops. If you need to move it, though, you’ll appreciate the fact that it weighs less than five pounds.
-
11. CHEFTRONIC Stand Mixer
Cons:
- Powerful 800-watt motor
- Planetary mixing action thoroughly incorporates ingredients
- Comes with a large five-quart bowl
- Limited speed settings
- Requires a fair amount of storage space
- Only comes in one color
Talk about versatility. A total of nine standard accessories makes this stand mixer a must if you’re looking for all-in-one functionality.
As with most of the best stand mixers on the market today, this one comes with a mixing blade and dough hook, along with a mixing bowl. However, it also has an egg whisk, blender and pasta maker. You can also grind meat and make sausage. A bowl cover is included to minimize messes as you cook.
Whether you’re putting together a sauce or whipping up baked goods, the planetary mixing action ensures the ingredients will be thoroughly and evenly combined. It also means less stopping to scrape the sides of the bowl. A tilt-head design lets you easily access ingredients and add attachments as needed. An electronic speed control knob allows for customized results.
Find more CHEFTRONIC Stand Mixer information and reviews here.
What Is the Best Stand Mixer for Home Use?
A stand mixer does more than just blend ingredients together. It's not the cheapest or most compact kitchen appliance, but if you do more than a minimum amount of cooking, baking and meal prep, you'll find it a worthwhile investment.
For starters, the powerful motors found in most stand mixers greatly reduce the amount of time and energy you would otherwise spend mixing ingredients. Instead of struggling with sore, tired arms as you whip, beat or knead ingredients, simply add them into the mixing bowl and let the machine do the hard work for you.
Finding the right size doesn't have to be a challenge. According to Taste of Home, the average stand mixer has a bowl between 4.5 and 5.5 quarts. Large mixers have bowls up to eight quarts, while smaller mixers generally have three to four-quart bowls.
Which Is the Best KitchenAid Stand Mixer to Buy?
KitchenAid stand mixers remain highly popular appliances in the culinary world, and for good reason. From the smallest mini mixer to the professional lineup of KitchenAid stand mixers, each appliance has a charming appearance and is often available in a wide assortment of colors, so you can add a pop of color or go with a stand mixer that blends in with the existing decor. Appearance aside, though, there's lots to like about a KitchenAid stand mixer.
I bought my first stand mixer (the KitchenAid 5-quart Artisan Series mixer) several years ago. It's still running strong today, despite heavy and constant use. Many other KitchenAid fans offer similar praise when it comes to their machines.
While you'll find KitchenAid featured in the list above, you can also browse the best KitchenAid stand mixers available right now.
Which Is the Best Stand Mixer for Bread?
According to the History of Bread, the average American consumes an average of 53 pounds of bread each year. When you're hungry for a snack or a meal, you can simply use your stand mixer to mix and knead the dough to avoid another trip to the store. However, you'll want to ensure that your stand mixer has enough power and is outfitted with the appropriate attachment for the job. Most stand mixers come with a paddle attachment and a dough hook. After adding the ingredients for the dough and incorporating them using the paddle attachment, you'll want to swap in the dough hook to knead the dough.
A question and answer session on Nigella Lawson's official website revealed that you can opt for a less powerful motor if you only need the mixer to occasionally whip up a loaf at a time. However, a more powerful motor is best if you regularly make larger quantities of dough. The quality of the machine's gears and other components also matter, especially when you're using the mixer very frequently.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.
