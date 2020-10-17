10 Best Throw Blankets: Your Easy Buying Guide

Whether you want a throw blanket for your bed or to snuggle up with on the couch, they are a soft, cozy addition to any living space. If you want fleece, faux fur, cable knit, or something more lightweight, there are plenty of options for the best throw blankets to fit your style and needs in the list below.

Throw blankets look great draped over the edge of your furniture, and can be paired with accent pillows for a chic look that's also comfortable to lay on. If you prefer to have your throw blankets hidden, a large storage ottoman is the perfect place to keep them tucked away.

When looking for the best throw blanket for your home, keep the size in mind. The standard throw blanket size is 50 inches by 60 inches, however, you may want to go bigger or smaller depending on what you will be using the blanket for. If you are looking for a throw for your bed, you will want a blanket that's large enough to be stretched across the width of your mattress. For couches, you may want something that's standard throw size or a little smaller, as you don't want it to look bulky when it's draped on the couch.

Everyone has different texture preferences, so pay attention to the material to make sure it's something that you love. If you are a person who likes convenience over style, make sure you find a material that is easily washable.

