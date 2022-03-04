11 Best Tortilla Warmers: Your Easy Buying Guide

The tortilla warmer is microwave safe and will keep tortillas warm up to an hour. The next time you host taco night, you can impress your guests with a vibrantly colored tortilla warmer that not only catches the eye with its festive design but also keeps tortillas warm for an extended period of time. The MEXI-10007 is a 12-inch tortilla warmer that comes in festive yellow, red and orange colors.

The decorative tortilla holder can be found in other color combinations and sizes as well, including smaller 10-inch holders. You can fit tortillas of various sizes, along with wraps, flatbreads and pitas. The warmer is made of cloth and is machine washable for added convenience.