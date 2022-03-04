11 Best Tortilla Warmers: Your Easy Buying Guide

Once you’ve made your own delicious tortillas with the help of a tortilla press or you’ve purchased your favorite tortillas from the store, you’ll need a way to keep them warm until it’s time to eat. Whether you host weekly dinners or you could use the convenience of a tortilla warmer, we’ve rounded up the best tortilla warmers available right now.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $15.39 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $16.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $17.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.52 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $35.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.87 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $44.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $17.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $11.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $24.60 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. IMUSA Sunburst Cloth Tortilla Warmer (MEXI-10007)Price: $15.39Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Keeps tortillas warm up to 60 minutes
- Available in other color variations
- Comes in 10-inch and 12-inch sizes
- Can't be sealed shut
- Some struggle to completely fit larger tortillas
- Sewing is a bit haphazard on some warmers
The tortilla warmer is microwave safe and will keep tortillas warm up to an hour. The next time you host taco night, you can impress your guests with a vibrantly colored tortilla warmer that not only catches the eye with its festive design but also keeps tortillas warm for an extended period of time. The MEXI-10007 is a 12-inch tortilla warmer that comes in festive yellow, red and orange colors.
The decorative tortilla holder can be found in other color combinations and sizes as well, including smaller 10-inch holders. You can fit tortillas of various sizes, along with wraps, flatbreads and pitas. The warmer is made of cloth and is machine washable for added convenience.
-
2. Norpro Tortilla KeeperPrice: $16.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made with food-safe plastic
- Retains heat to keep tortillas soft and warm
- Can be used for other types of food, including rice and beans
- A bit small
- Scratches relatively easily
- Lid isn't microwave safe
Aside from tortillas, you can keep many different types of bread warm, from pancakes to pitas to naan, and more.
Some tortillas warmers can be used to heat up the tortillas, but they lack the insulation to actually keep the tortillas warm. The Norpro Tortilla Keeper is insulated to keep the tortillas warm and soft until they’re ready to eat. This tortilla keeper measures 8.5 x 8.5 x 2.5 inches and is microwave safe.
As an added bonus, it’s also dishwasher safe as long as it’s placed on the top rack. You can even use the tortilla warmer to keep rice and beans warm. The food server is made with food-safe plastic construction.
-
3. Nordic Ware Microwave Tortilla WarmerPrice: $17.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Takes just 30 to 45 seconds to heat tortillas
- Made with plastic free from BPA and melamine
- Cooking surface is 10 inches long and wide
- Some say it's a bit larger than expected
- A bit bulky
- Only comes in one color
The Nordic Ware Microwave Tortilla Warmer is microwave safe, including the lid. Once the tortillas are inside and the lid is on, simply heat them up for 30 to 45 seconds. The tortillas are ready to be served as soon as they’re done being microwaved. This tortilla warmer is dishwasher safe on the top rack. However, you can also wash it by hand.
The cooking surface measures 10 inches long by 10 inches wide. It also stands 2.63 inches high. The warmer is made with plastic that’s free from BPA and melamine. You can use the tortilla warmer for waffles and pancakes as well.
-
4. Uno Casa Ceramic Tortilla WarmerPrice: $29.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Eye-catching two-color design
- Measures 8.5 inches
- Can be used for pancakes, waffles and more
- Larger tortillas don't always fit
- Material is prone to chips
- Lid can be tough to remove when it's on tight
When you’re done using it, you can clean this tortilla warmer in the dishwasher. The Uno Casa Ceramic Tortilla Warmer is safe to use in the microwave and oven. As a general rule, you should allow up to 25 seconds for one to four corn tortillas, and up to 40 seconds if you’re trying to heat up five to eight tortillas at a time. Once the tortillas are warm, the lid fits on tightly to lock in the heat and moisture until you’re ready to serve the tortillas.
The warmer has a dual-color design and measures 8.5 inches. You can also use it for a variety of other foods, such as pancakes, roti, pita, tacos and more.
-
5. Carlisle Lift Off Jumbo Tortilla ServerPrice: $29.52Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes in two sizes
- Larger size can fit jumbo tortillas
- Can withstand temperatures up to 190 degrees Fahrenheit
- Some complain of the lids being too tight, although recent models seem to be improved
- Not great at retaining moisture
- Lid won't properly seal if tortillas are stacked too high
Not only is this tortilla warmer larger than most at 12 inches, it also has thick walls to help retain heat and moisture. In fact, it’s built to withstand temperatures up to 190 degrees Fahrenheit and is safe for use in the microwave. If you’re looking for something a bit smaller, you can also find the tortilla warmer in a smaller eight-inch version.
The tortilla warmer comes with a lid that can be easily lifted off, yet is also stackable. If black isn’t your preferred color you can find the tortilla warmer in two other colors.
-
6. KooK Ceramic Tortilla WarmerPrice: $35.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dishwasher safe on the top rack
- Can hold up to 12 tortillas at once
- Lid knob makes it easy to remove and replace lid
- Can't fit larger tortillas
- Not oven safe
- Material is prone to chipping
If you’re looking for a tortilla warmer that not only heats up tortillas and keeps them warm but also looks appealing enough to use for serving, consider this ceramic tortilla warmer by KooK. The tortilla warmer stands out for its colorful and festive handpainted design, along with its durable ceramic construction. You can fit up to 12 tortillas inside the warmer at a time.
The tortilla warmer is safe for the microwave and dishwasher on the top rack. Once it’s done warming up the tortillas, you can expect the tortillas to remain warm for up to an hour. A lid knob makes it easy to remove and replace the lid as needed. The tortilla warmer holds up to 12 eight-inch tortillas.
-
7. Aunt Shannon’s Kitchen Fiesta Tortilla WarmersPrice: $19.87Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds up to eight tortillas
- Can fit eight-inch tortillas
- Can be stacked or stored separately
- Exterior gets hot after being microwaved
- Lids aren't microwave-safe
- Some warmers retain heat for 60 minutes
Aunt Shannon’s Kitchen Fiesta Tortilla Warmers come in a three-pack, making the bundle a solid value if you’re looking for more than one tortilla warmer. The warmers hold up to eight-inch tortillas and can hold up to eight tortillas. When you want to serve a crowd you can stack the red, white and green warmers for a festive celebration. However, they can also be stored separately for added convenience.
The warmers are BPA-free and are safe for the dishwasher and microwave (without the lids). To properly warm up the tortillas in the microwave, heat them in 20-second intervals without the lid. Once the tortillas are warmed up they will stay warm for about 30 minutes.
-
8. Homer Laughlin Tortilla WarmerPrice: $44.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Measures 8.75 inches in diameter
- Can withstand temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit
- Eye-catching color and construction
- Not dishwasher safe
- Interior isn't very deep
- Can't hold larger tortillas
This style features a durable and eye-catching glazed terracotta construction, which is a nice alternative to the more common plastic or ceramic options. The warmer measures 8.75 inches in diameter and stands over three inches tall, allowing you to fit several tortillas at once.
The warmer can withstand heat up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, allowing it to be used in the microwave as well as the oven. The lid comes with a knob so you can easily remove and replace it as necessary.
-
9. Astronicle Tortilla WarmerPrice: $17.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Measures 12 inches in diameter
- Holds several corn and flour tortillas
- Retains moisture without making tortillas soggy
- Can't be fully sealed
- Relatively small loading slot
- Only comes in one color
This warmer is made with a food-grade polyester material with an insulated liner. Its colorful and festive design makes this cloth tortilla warmer an eye-catching warmer and server.
You can count on this colorful cloth tortilla warmer to keep tortillas warm up to an hour after they’re heated. The tortilla warmer is 12 inches in diameter, allowing it to hold larger corn and flour tortillas. The warmer is microwave safe. To heat up your tortillas, just stack them inside the warmer and microwave for less than a minute.
-
10. Dexas Microwavable Tortilla WarmerPrice: $11.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Available in regular and extra-large sizes
- Cool-touch handle
- Comes in three colors
- Handle is prone to falling off
- Plastic construction cheapens the appearance
- Doesn't fit larger tortillas
Despite its heavy wall construction, the handle remains cool to the touch so you won’t have to burn your hands once the tortillas are ready. The warmer measures 8.5 inches in diameter and stands 2.5 inches tall.
The Dexas tortilla warmer is safe for the microwave and dishwasher. If you’re planning on using it for serving, you can choose between the eye-catching red color as well as granite and black. You’ll find the tortilla warmer in regular and extra-large sizes. Every Dexas tortilla warmer is made in the USA.
-
11. RSVP Stoneware Tortilla WarmerPrice: $24.60Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built to withstand temperatures up to 325 degrees Fahrenheit
- Keeps tortillas warm and moist
- White glazed exterior
- Relatively limited interior capacity
- Only comes in one color
- Exterior gets very hot
Despite its heavy wall construction, the handle remains cool to the touch. So you won’t have to burn your hands once the tortillas are ready! The warmer measures 8.5 inches in diameter and stands 2.5 inches tall.
The RSVP Stoneware Tortilla Warmer is safe for use in the microwave and oven. In fact, its durable stoneware construction allows the tortilla warmer to withstand temperatures up to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. The warmer measures eight inches in diameter and can fit several tortillas at once. Not only does it keep the tortillas warm, you’ll also get to enjoy moist tortillas.
A tortilla warmer is a pretty straightforward item. All you have to do is stick one or more tortillas inside, then heat them via the microwave or oven.
Here's where one of the biggest differences between tortilla warmers lies. Most tortilla warmers are at least microwave safe. However, in some cases you'll need to remove the lid first. A smaller number of tortilla warmers are also safe for the oven.
Whether the warmer is safe for the microwave, oven, or both depends on its construction. Many tortilla warmers are made with plastic or ceramic. Cloth material is also popular. Some tortilla warmers are made with stoneware.
In most instances, cookware that's made with glass or ceramic is generally safe in the oven. An increasing number of plastics are also safe for use in the microwave. If you have any doubts, simply look for a label indicating that the tortilla keeper is microwave safe.
See Also:
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.