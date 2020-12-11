11 Best Blue Light Glasses for Kids: Your Easy Buying Guide (Updated!)

Exposure to blue light is more prevalent today than ever before. Blue light is literally everywhere.The sun is the primary source however it also comes from an undeniable part of life: screens.

Computers, tablets, mobile devices, televisions, and LED lights all contribute to eye fatigue and possible damage because the energy they emit is much higher than the other end of the color spectrum.

Blue blockers may be an option for parents to counter the effects of screen time. With mobile learning now a reality for many children across the country, kids are looking at more screens than ever before. You may want to consider adding blue light glasses to your school supplies list this year.