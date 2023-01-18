21 Best Cheap K-Cups to Brew on a Budget
When you’re debating on saying “screw it” and throwing the covers back over your head, the thought of heading to the kitchen for a fresh cup of coffee in the morning can be just enough to get you on your feet.

The world of K-Cups can be far from inexpensive though. Finding a way to navigate the landscape of all the quality brands while still keeping it affordable can be tough. Don’t fret though, we’ve got you covered.

Below, you’ll find our listing of the best cheap K-Cups currently on the market – though not without quality where it counts. So find one that matches your taste and imagine kicking back in your cozy daybed swing while relaxing with your new favorite brew. 

Is Coffee Good for You?

Those who drink coffee regularly may pause every now and then and wonder whether coffee is good for their health. And as long as you consume it in moderation, the answer is a resounding yes! 

An article from the New York Times in 2021 cites research from the National Cancer Institute stating that if you stay with a three to five-cup limit, there is "pretty consistent [evidence] that coffee is associated with a lower risk of mortality." Awesome news, right?

What are the Benefits of Coffee?

Okay, we confirmed that coffee is indeed beneficial to your health - but why? John Hopkins Medicine published a study breaking down the top health benefits that drinking coffee provides. And they're pretty impressive!

As mentioned above, life longevity is a pretty big bonus, as drinking coffee can help prevent kidney disease, heart disease, and even strokes too. 

It's also believed that drinking coffee allows your body to process glucose/sugar better. Leading people to be less susceptible to type two diabetes. And on top of that, coffee consumers are also less likely to develop Parkinson's disease - something the CDC discussed in a 2019 article as well. 

Your favorite brews are also capable of providing stronger DNA. Your liver enzyme levels tend to be higher if you're a coffee drinker. Colon cancer rates are lower too - by a whopping 26% in those that drink regular or decaf. And like the correlation between coffee and Parkinson's, there's also research stating that those that drink three to five cups a day saw a 65% decrease in developing Alzheimer's disease and dementia. So drink up daily!

