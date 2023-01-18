21 Best Cheap K-Cups to Brew on a Budget

When you’re debating on saying “screw it” and throwing the covers back over your head, the thought of heading to the kitchen for a fresh cup of coffee in the morning can be just enough to get you on your feet.
The world of K-Cups can be far from inexpensive though. Finding a way to navigate the landscape of all the quality brands while still keeping it affordable can be tough. Don’t fret though, we’ve got you covered.
Below, you’ll find our listing of the best cheap K-Cups currently on the market – though not without quality where it counts. So find one that matches your taste and imagine kicking back in your cozy daybed swing while relaxing with your new favorite brew.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
San Francisco Bay produces some of the most well-reviewed K-Cups on Amazon. Which makes it even crazier when you realize how inexpensive these K-Cups are.
This pack of San Francisco Bay Dark Roast Compostable Coffee Pods is one of the company’s most popular. The coffee is full-bodied and touts a bit of a smoky finish on your palette. And eco-friendly consumers really appreciate that the pods are compostable so that they don’t have an impact on our ever-fragile environment.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When we’re not fresh into the fall, it’s pretty amazing how cheap you can score Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee. When you pick up this 32-count pack, you can enjoy the uber-popular pumpkin spice anytime you like. It may be Starbucks’ most prominent product for just a couple of months – but not in your house.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Victor Allen’s Morning Blend coffee is ridiculously cheap, making it pretty easy to be able to splurge on the 80-count pack. The Morning Blend is described as perfectly blended with a fresh finish. And verified purchasers have given high marks across the board.
If you’re looking for the best bang for your buck amongst our list of the best cheap K-Cups, it’s hard to pass this listing up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
CozyUp’s Columbia Blend is a clear fan favorite based on its reviews. It’s described as a 100% Arabic bean blend that offers a mild and bright medium roast with a smooth clean finish.
CozyUp states that this brew is “professionally blended and roasted producing aromas of sweet cocoa and mild tobacco, as it cools, it produces a slightly fruity acidic taste complemented with caramelized sugar-like flavor making this a must-have drink.” They note that while it tastes great hot, it’s even better iced.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Coming in around a crazy 36 cents a K-Cup is the well-known Maxwell House Breakfast Blend. The light and bright blend gets your morning off to a fantastic start. Compatible with both 1.0 and 2.0 Keurig brewing systems, the roast boasts a bold aroma and smooth taste. And with 84 K-Cups coming in the package, you’ll be set on coffee for at least a month.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You’ll ultimately be surprised by Amazon’s own brand of coffee, SOLIMO. Their French Rost coffee is actually quite good (and that’s coming from a coffee snob). Right now, you can pick up a mega 100-count pack of SOLIMO Dark Roast or French Roast for around just 35 cents per K-Cup.
The coffee is, of course, 100% arabica and it has a very bold, smoky flavor that dark roast lovers will absolutely enjoy every morning.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
CozyUp has a sweet deal on K-Cups if you’re willing to buy the 100-count of their delicious Breakfast Blend. They describe their medium roast as full-bodied and extra bold with a smooth finish. Professionally blended and roasted, the coffee offers an aroma of roasted cocoa and a taste that is rich in chocolate, with a hint of bitterness.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for an eclectic variety of coffees at a crazy cheap price, this 136-count Maud’s 12 Flavor Coffee Variety Pack is hard to pass up. In the pack, you’ll find Maud’s most popular blends, specialty roasts, and organic blends.
Light blends include Bubbie’s Breakfast Blend and Dunk Your Donut Shop. The medium roasts are Kona Coast, Dreamy Creamy Salted Caramel, Maud’s Sister Hazel (Nut), Organic Guatemalan, and Maud’s in the House Blend. With dark offerings being Tall, Dark, and Handsome, Organic Ethiopian, Organic Fanatic House Blend, Organic Espress-O Yourself, and French Roast from the Coast.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the best K-Cup deals available on Amazon right now is the original Donut Shop Medium Roast.
For those that don’t know, The Original Donut Shop blend is one of the better cheap K-Cup options out there, with an extra bold medium roast option for those who prefer a stronger-tasting cup of joe.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for the cheapest of cheap options for K-Cups, check out Victor Allen’s Donut Shop Blend. You can get a whopping 80 K-Cups for a low price right now. The coffee is perfectly fine with its mild, smooth flavor. Making it a great option for businesses looking to stock up their breakrooms.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Victor Allen’s Sweet and Salty Variety Pack has quite the eclectic mix to offer you a change up to your coffee flavors. The 96-count package features flavors including Peanut Butter Cup, Salted Caramel, Blackberry Cobbler, and Chocolate Hazelnut. Meaning that whatever mood you’re in, you’ll have something in your pantry that will deliver a taste for that time at a super cheap price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The 42-count of Victor Allen’s Hazelnut Coffee has seen a price cut lately. The flavor is one of the company’s most popular, offering the taste of toasted hazelnuts in each delightful sip. You’re getting each cup of coffee for under a quarter too. Meaning the roast is delightful to both your palette and your pocket.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Peet’s has become a major coffee brand, so it’s awesome that the company has a brew that makes itself eligible for our Cheap K-Cups list. That’s exactly what they’ve done with this 75-Count of Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend.
Major Dickason’s is a dark roast, one that the company says “epitomizes the rich, flavorful taste of Peet’s.” Peet’s flavor notes state that the Major Dickson blend is an incomparable world blend that’s rich, complex, and full-bodied.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s hard to find cheap cappuccino K-Cups, but Grove Square has your back with their French Vanilla Cappuccino 50-pack. Consumers note that it’s a bit sweeter than other blends they’re used to – which is delightful to those that aren’t fans of coffees that come a bit more bitter. And because it comes naturally more pleasant, you may be able to avoid additional creamers and sugars too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a bit more oomph in your pick-me-up cup, the Ellis Coffee Red Eye Double Caffeinated Dark Roast might be right up your alley. The company has been crafting coffee since 1908, so the product’s pedigree is there. And because the Red Eye is double caffeinated, it’s rated an 11 on the Ellis’ intensity scale. Perfect for those who are really ready to roll.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
New England Coffee’s Caramel Apple flavor is as unique as it is delicious. It’s a medium roast that like pumpkin spice, is notoriously popular during the fall months. This 24-count box will keep you stocked for at least a few weeks. And because New England Coffee has been around since 1916, you know these coffee cultivators know what they’re doing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Caribou Coffee’s signature blend is described as a medium roast that is both sweet and spicy with a hint of berry. It boasts a rich, syrupy body that provides a smooth, medium roast.
Caribou notes that the secret behind their roast is the rich and hearty Indonesian beans from which it’s derived. It’s known for its “woodsy, spicy notes that balance the bright acidity and lively fruit tones of Central and South American varieties.” The Caribou Blend is said to be big-bodied which provides “a satisfying heaviness on your palate.”
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking to try out a few different varieties of tea instead of coffee with your next K-Cup order, the Cha4TEA Variety Tea Sampler Pack should provide you with the diversity you’re looking for.
The Variety Tea Sampler Pack offers six sets of different K-Cups. Included are Green Tea, Oolong Tea, Jasmine Tea, Black Tea, Earl Grey Black Tea, and English Breakfast Tea. All of which provide a great alternative when you aren’t quite in the mood for coffee.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With Kauai Coffee’s Island Sunrise Mild Roast, the farmers tease that with “one sip you’re instantly transported to paradise!” That alone might be reason enough for many to give the brew a whirl, but for others, they’ll be happy to know that this breakfast blend delivers a smooth, delicious flavor with a wonderful aroma.
Kauai Coffee’s K-Cup design shouldn’t worry you, as the company promises their pods are Keurig 2.0 compatible. But because of their unique style, they use a third less plastic and enable you to smell what you’re brewing before you even press a button.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
So where do you go if you’re unsure what type of coffee you’re in the mood for next? Or perhaps you’re tired of your current brand and what to venture out toward new corners of the coffee world. Well, Perfect Samplers has you covered with their Crazy Cups Custom Variety Pack.
The Crazy Cups Custom Variety Pack hosts an assortment of different brand names across tastes from light to dark. You’ll find notable brews such as Marley Coffee, Cake Boss, Caffe Bonini, Crazy Cups, Double Donut, Martinson, Guy Fieri, Skinny Girl, EKOCUPS, and plenty more. So if you’re looking to try something new, or if you’re new to K-Cups yourself, this is a cheap and informative way to go.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Crazy Cups is a coffee company that has been getting steadily more popular. And their Caramel Macchiato blend is their currently their cheapest K-Cup available. It’s no doubt delicious though, and the 100% Arabica coffee is designed to be fantastic on ice too as most macchiatos are.