15 Best Cooling Pillows for Sweaty Sleepers (Updated!)

Are you a sweaty sleeper? If you are, join the rest of us who wake constantly to flip our pillow in search of a cool spot. It’s not just the curse for menopausal women. Lots of people sleep warm – but a cooling pillow can help you wake up refreshed, revived and ready to face the day.
There’s plenty of scientific research to prove that we sleep better when the room and our bodies stay cooler, so it’s good news that sleep experts have come up with a real solution to help. If you haven’t tried a cold pillow, whether it’s water-filled, ventilated or uses cooling gel to do the deed, you’ll be amazed at the positive snooze potential they offer.
If you’re dog tired of tossing and turning, why waste those precious middle of the night minutes in sweaty misery when a cooling pillow could be the key to your sweet dreams? And consider taking your linens in the same direction with some awesome cooling sheets that will surround your body in comfort too.
-
1. Editor’s Choice: Chiroflow Waterbase WaterpillowPrice: $89.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Internal water bladder makes it like a waterbed for your head
- Stays cool and comfortable all night
- Reduces stiffness and neck pain
- Customizable firmness
- Can leak if you don't seal it properly
- Kind of heavy
- Need to empty all the air out or you hear the water sloshing
Remember how comfy that water bed was in the 70s? This crazy cool pillow is like a waterbed for your head. I’ll admit it, I sleep on it every night, and while it’s marketed more for neck and back pain, I can tell you this pillow stays cool and comfy all night long. So much so, my spouse demanded one for himself.
I first started talking about cold pillows with my chiropractor, but I also let him know that I’d tried at least a dozen different pillows to get comfortable and stay cool since I’m a light sleeper. He asked if I’d consider a little different option, and brought this pillow out for me to look at.
Here’s why I love it, three years in and still counting. First, it’s completely adjustable to your desired firmness because you decide how much water to fill it with. It took about a week to get it just right, but I’ve never looked back. I purchased this cooling pillow while in the throes of menopause. After plenty of miserably sweaty nights with no sleep, I took to keeping the window open even in the coldest weather, much to my husband’s dismay.
Since I started sleeping on the Chiroflow pillow, I’ve stayed cool, slept better, and even though the hot flashes and night sweats are long gone, I can’t imagine sleeping on anything else. This pillow has the water bladder on the bottom, and a soft dacron fiber topper inside of a washable zip off cover.
It hits about the middle of the range in terms of price, and it keeps me sleeping cool even during the hottest months. I personally give this one my biggest thumbs up. Once I added these bamboo pillowcases, it was even more cool and comfy. It’s perfectly supportive, and I never wake up with back or shoulder pain from a pillow that’s too thick or not flexible.
If you love memory foam and the idea of waterbase technology, the Mediflow Water Pillow is another awesome choice, and I can again say from experience, it will give you an awesome night’s sleep.
If you’re not sure about trying out a water pillow, this article helps break down the great reasons to give one a try.
Find more Chiroflow Waterbase Waterpillow information and reviews here.
-
2. Cariloha Bamboo Charcoal Memory Foam Pillow with Cooling GelPrice: $129.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bamboo charcoal infused memory foam helps regulate temperature
- Odor resistant and moisture wicking
- Washable bamboo viscose cover
- Very supportive for head and neck
- Super spendy
- Gel layer could be thicker
- Not thick enough for some
This memory foam cooling pillow has some unique characteristics that make it a contender as one of our favorites. First, it’s made with super supportive memory foam which always adds to a good night’s sleep, but if you’re wondering why the pillow is dark gray, it’s because the memory foam here is infused with 100 percent pure bamboo charcoal which helps to regulate moisture, temperature and odor. Great news if you’re a sweaty sleeper, right?
Second, the pillow features a cooling gel top layer that not only helps to keep you cool and comfy but disperses your body heat away from your head and neck. On the outside it comes with a machine washable cover that’s a blend of bamboo viscose and polyester, but what makes this cover better in our opinion is the blend. This pillow cover is 70 percent bamboo viscose, whereas most of the others were only 30 percent.
Bamboo viscose is an amazing fabric that’s super breathable, moisture wicking, antibacterial and hypoallergenic so it’ll feel soothing and sweet when you lay your cheek on this baby. This pillow is medium-firm so it will nicely retain its shape, even when you change positions.
To make your sleep even sweeter, consider a set of 100 percent bamboo viscose sheets that promise to let you sleep three degrees cooler. Nice. Cariloha also makes a perforated bamboo charcoal memory foam pillow that sleeps you cool thanks to increased airflow.
BTW, Cariloha also makes awesome bamboo underwear with that same cooling breathability. Browse through our favorite bamboo underwear here.
Find more Cariloha Bamboo Charcoal Memory Foam Cooling Pillow information and reviews here.
-
3. Columbia Extreme Cooling Memory Foam PillowPros:
Cons:
- Disperses moisture to keep you dry
- OMNI-Freeze layer keeps you cool while you sleep
- Medium density memory foam reduces pressure on neck and shoulders
- Removable washable cover
- Cooling benefits diminish over time
- A bit of an investment
- Too firm for some
Those smart folks at Columbia have been working for decades on ways to keep people dry, warm and cool with a vast line of sportswear and outdoor gear that rocks. It’s no wonder that they’ve mastered the art of keeping you cool while you sleep with their new extreme cooling pillow – a double-sided wonder that gives you a great night’s sleep.
This memory foam pillow features a super breathable Omni-Wick layer on one side that allows for maximum air circulation. It helps to disperse moisture so you don’t end up a sweaty mess. Its cooling effectiveness is bolstered by an awesome Omni-Freeze layer on the other side to keep you cool and comfy while you snooze.
This memory foam pillow is medium firm, so you won’t feel like your head just hit a brick when you lay down, and there’ll be no more waking up with a stiff neck, because it has just the right amount of stability and support to reduce neck and shoulder pressure.
This pillow comes with a five year warranty, and because Columbia has a commitment to satisfaction (which we’ve tested on other products) they promise to find a way to make you happy. We do love that.
Want to know more about OMNI-Freeze technology? This article does a great job of breaking it down
Find more Columbia Extreme Cooling Memory Foam Pillow information and reviews here.
-
4. Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Breeze Cooling PillowPrice: $95.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two sides of cooling gel keep you comfy all night long
- Supportive memory foam core adjusts to all sleeping positions
- Relieves neck and back stiffness
- Cozy washable cotton covering
- It's an investment
- Stiff right out of the box
- Some off-gassing at first
- Too thick for some frame sizes
Stop and catch your breath – yes, we know this pillow seems mighty darned spendy, but this cool sleeping sweetheart has lots of advantages that we think make it worth the extra investment. The biggest attribute we absolutely love is the patented TEMPUR-Breeze gel layer on both sides of the pillow. Honestly, there aren’t many pillows that can stay cool after an eight hour night, but when you turn this one over you get that whole fresh and cooling experience just like when you hopped into the sack. Yes!
Tempur-pedic’s pressure relieving memory foam makes this pillow totally stand up to the pack with a firm feel and lots of support for side, back and tummy sleepers. We also love the quilted washable cotton cover, as cotton is one of our fave fabrics to snuggle up with.
This cooling gel pillow nicely holds its shape without flattening out, so you’ll get great support whenever you change positions. And we love that the cooling effect lasts longer than many, plus the fact that you get two sided cooling in the same pillow. Bonus!
For those that need full body support when they sleep, the TEMPUR-Body Soft Support Pillow can give you all the comfort you need from the shoulders down.
Find more Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Breeze Cooling Pillow information and reviews here.
-
5. Revel All Climate Cooling Gel Memory Foam Therapeutic Contour PillowPrice: $36.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Uses dual cooling technology to keep you comfortable
- Double sided memory foam for firm or softer options
- Very supportive for head, neck and shoulders
- Chemical odor when first unpackaged
- Not cooling from both sides
- Isn't as firm a support as some others
We admit it. We’re always thrilled when a pillow not only promises the specific benefits we’re looking for – in this instance nighttime cooling power, but also delivers flexibility for different sleepers. This well-priced pillow delivers a one-two punch in favor of comfort.
This pillow features dual cooling action with a temperature activated foam insert that literally draws the heat away from you as well as a “cool burst” cover that wicks sweat and moisture and disburses heat throughout the night. It offers beaded gel technology to keep you cool and comfy.
Another feature that sets this pillow apart though is the two-sided memory foam that allows you a firmer feel on one side, and a cushier and more giving feel on the other. Frankly, we think that’s genius.
It works well especially for back sleepers as it cradles the head and neck throughout the night so you’ll wake up well rested and ready to take on the day without stiffness or soreness.
Find more Revel Reversible Cooling Memory Foam Pillow information and reviews here.
-
6. COOP Home Goods Eden Shredded Memory Foam Pillow with Cooling CoverPros:
Cons:
- Gel infused memory foam draws heat away from you
- Shredded foam filler increases airflow for comfort
- Moisture wicking bamboo pillow cover keeps you dry and comfy
- 100 day no hassle guarantee
- Memory foam can have a chemical smell at first
- Takes time to find the right fill and loft levels
- Not as cooling as others
This comfy cold pillow uses a two-pronged approach to keeping you cool while you sleep. First and foremost, this pillow is filled with gel-infused shredded memory foam. That means you can customize the fill to your preferred comfort level. But it’s the cooling gel infusion that gets at the heart of better sleep, along with the airflow, thanks to the pockets created between each piece of shredded foam.
This gel literally draws the heat away from you and disperses it throughout the pillow which means no more hot spots. The crosscut foam is blended with polyester fibers to prevent clumping and getting dense spots inside your pillow after lots of use. And, unlike solid memory foam pillows, you can punch this pillow into whatever shape feels best to you.
Next, the pillow comes with a cooling cover that is made with 40 percent bamboo viscose or rayon. This fabric is super breathable, moisture wicking and naturally antibacterial. Just like the awesome bamboo pajamas we love, this fabric is a key to cool comfort. It’s blended with washable poly, so you can keep your pillow clean and germ free as well.
Another huge bonus? You can try it for up to 100 days and return it if you don’t love it. Since it’s not cheap, that automatically makes us sleep better.
Just in case you feel like you need more loft, you can also purchase additional gel infused shredded memory foam to give your pillow a firmer feel.
Interesting in trying out some comfy bamboo pajamas while you’re switching to this pillow? Browse our recommendations for the best ones here.
Find more COOP Home Goods Eden Shredded Memory Foam Pillow information and reviews here.
-
7. Sleep Innovations Forever Cool Gel Memory Foam PillowPrice: $81.84Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Memory foam delivers firm support for neck and shoulders
- Cooling fibers woven into the cover help to constantly disperse heat
- Helps to increase REM sleep
- Support is too firm for some
- Not as cooling as some others
- Cooling effect may dissipate over time
Did you know that if you stay cool and relieve pressure on your neck and head you can actually increase that all important REM sleep? This cold pillow features special cooling fibers in the cover that constantly move heat away from your head and neck, keeping you cool and comfy all night long. These fibers won’t wash out because they’re woven in for good.
A gel memory foam core allows you to scrunch and manipulate your pillow to be the perfect fit for you, plus it adds to the cooling comfort and helps to cradle your head and neck for optimum comfort and a deep sleep. This pillow has a fairly firm feel, so keep that in mind when you’re choosing. If you prefer a soft and squishy pillow, this might not be the right choice for you.
Find more Sleep Innovations Forever Cool Gel Memory Foam Pillow information and reviews here.
-
8. Technogel Deluxe 4 ½-inch Height Cooling PillowPrice: $179.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The extra thick cooling gel pad channels and disperses heat away from you
- Thick memory foam conforms to your natural contours
- Improves your sleeplessness
- Easily fits most people
- Very firm compared to others
- Smells odd at first
- Too thick for some sleepers
Think of it like a layer of ice cubes, each with cool airflow running between them. That’s the beauty of this cold pillow that features a one inch thick cooling gel layer that keeps you from waking up a hot mess. It draws and channels heat away from your head and neck, while keeping you comfortable and supported.
The thick memory foam layer beneath has an antibacterial surface and is allergen resistant. Because it conforms to the natural contours of your body, it delivers sweet support, helping to alleviate neck and shoulder stiffness too. Cool to the touch, this comfy pillow will help you sleep more soundly and mornings will look a whole lot brighter because of it.
Because this pillow isn’t contoured, it works well for most sleeping positions, easily conforming to your posture as you turn. It doesn’t flatten out in the night thanks to the quick recovery memory foam that adjusts to you.
Find more MoMA Gel Memory Foam Cooling Pillow information and reviews here.
-
9. GhostBed Luxury Memory Foam Cooling PillowPrice: $85.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Thermo sensitive technology keeps you cool all night
- Aerated memory foam allows for optimal air flow
- Zip off cover for easy maintenance
- Responsive feel with good support
- Embroider on the pillow covering is uncomfortable
- Not as durable as some
- Cooling technology makes it feel damp to some
You could almost consider this cooling pillow from GhostBed a smart pillow because the ice fabric cover adapts throughout the night to help keep you cool and comfortable. The cool burst airflow technology will give you a rush of cooling comfort the minute you lay your head on this pillow. The high performance fabric cover is actually cool to the touch, which will feel great against your neck and face as you settle in to sleep.
The newest thermosensing technology means you sleep soundly without overheating. Aerated gel memory foam allows air to circulate and offers a plush but supportive feel. With a blend of both comfort and support, this pillow is ideal for many sleeping positions, but it adjusts to align your head and neck for optimal spinal alignment. The plush embroidered cover zips off to allow for easy laundering.
Find more GhostBed Luxury Memory Foam Cooling Pillow information and reviews here.
-
10. Comfort Revolution Memory Foam Bubble Gel Cooling PillowPrice: $67.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Vented memory foam side allows for good airflow
- Cooling gel pad stays comfortable throughout the night
- Square shape allows pillow to compress to your head shape
- Too firm for some
- Quite heavy
- Slow to fully inflate
This two-sided cooling pillow gives you different options for maximum comfort. One side is breathable vented memory foam which allows for more air circulation and moisture dispersal. The second side offers a cooling gel pad to you comfy, even in the hottest weather.
This square pillow arrives decompressed, and after a short time fully inflates to the maximum comfort level. It’s square, versus contoured, so it compresses to your exact head shape rather than a predetermined size which doesn’t always fit. It delivers great neck and head support for a good night’s sleep and comes with a machine washable cover.
It’s also priced well in the category and we give it a thumbs up thanks to that cooling gel side which seems to stay comfortable throughout the night. If you prefer a contoured cooling memory foam pillow, this company also makes one of those, but you can’t switch it from side to side.
For overall sleeping comfort and moisture absorption as well as naturally antibacterial properties, they also make a bamboo covered foam mattress.
Find more Cr Comfort & Relax Reversible Memory Foam Gel Pillow information and reviews here.
-
11. Perfect Cloud Double Airflow Memory Foam Cooling PillowPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Supportive memory foam core alleviates neck pain
- Dual ventilation system makes for temperature controlled sleep
- Washable breathable pillow cover with dual zippers
- Great for side and back sleepers
- Too thick for some sleepers
- Not as cooling as some others
- Touted as low VOC it still smells when first unboxed
A pillow with lots of airflow is, by default, a cooling pillow. It’s that ventilation that allows heat to flow away from your body, helping to keep you cool throughout the night. This air infused memory foam pillow is designed with multiple layers of built in ventilation.
It ‘s been designed with a breathable visco foam core that allows continuous airflow for temperature controlled sleep. It adds a ventilated mesh surround to keep that air flowing freely, so you’ll stay cool throughout the night. With a super soft stretch cover that easily comes off for laundering, it will feel fresh every time you lay your head on it.
We also think you’ll appreciate that this pillow is made with non-ozone-depleting components. It is low VOC and formaldehyde and phthalate free to improve your indoor air quality. It also comes with a three year warranty and a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.
The Perfect Cloud Lavender Bliss Pillow might be a nice option for your guest room if you’re not looking specifically for cool pillows for that space. Perfect Cloud also makes a visco gel cooled memory foam mattress that sounds heavenly to sleep on if you’re on fire at night.
Find more Perfect Cloud Double Airflow Memory Foam Cooling Pillow information and reviews here.
-
12. KUNPENG Cooling Gel PillowPrice: $56.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Good for all sleeping positions
- Three certifications for health and environmental safety
- Very affordable
- Two washable pillow covers
- Strong smell when first unboxed
- Doesn't stay cool as long as some
- Not firm enough support for some
It’s hard not to feel cooler just looking at this memory foam gel pillow from Kunpeng, thanks to the clever polar bear design on the pillow cover. But it’s not simply looks alone that will make you love this pillow. It’s made with CertiPUR-US certified foam that is never ozone depleting and free from mercury, lead, heavy metals, and formaldehyde. (Scary that some memory foam does contain those things, isn’t it?)
This medium firm memory foam pillow is supporting for most sleeping positions and the top is covered in proprietary Iceland gel to keep you cool throughout the night. It features a knitted cover as well as the polar bear cloth pillowcase. Both add to your chill nighttime experience. Perhaps most important is that this pillow has three separate certifications for its components, which is important to anyone who is health conscious as well as environmentally conscious.
Find more KUNPENG Cooling Gel Pillow information and reviews here.
-
13. Comfort Revolution Memory Foam & Hydraluxe Cooling Bed PillowPrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cooling gel topped features a marbled design that disperses heat well
- Thinner memory foam layer is great for smaller frames and flat pillow lovers
- Breathable mesh cover allows for more airflow
- Good for all sleep positions
- Some initial off-gassing
- A bit firm at first
- Thinner cooling pad than some others
As with many of our favorite cooling pillows, this one features a cooling gel top layer. This HydraLuxe Gel Technology pillow keeps you sleeping soundly because it disperses your body heat away. The topper texture is like half marbles in a geometric pattern that really allows for tons of airflow, allowing your heat to move efficiently away from your head and neck.
Beneath that layer, a memory foam bottom allows this pillow to easily conform to your natural curves making it comfy whether you sleep on your back, tummy or sides. One thing we’ve noticed is that the memory foam pad is somewhat thinner with this pillow than many others. That’s great, especially if you’ve got a smaller frame or you’re a fan of flatter bed pillows.
This one comes with an easily removable and washable cover that is made of a breathable mesh knit to further aid in heat dispersion. Frequently sold at major retailers, this pillow is priced well among the pack, but keep in mind it could change at any time.
Find more Comfort Revolution Hydraluxe Cooling Bed Pillow information and reviews here.
-
14. LIANLAM Memory Foam Bamboo Cooling PillowPrice: $35.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Shredded gel memory foam keeps you cool
- Increased airflow disperses body heat efficiently
- Pillow and cover are machine washable
- Breathable bamboo blend pillow cover wicks away sweat
- Smells off when first unpackaged
- Takes a long time to dry if washed
- Inconsistent sizes of shredded foam may affect comfort
This cooling pillow is super popular because it’s affordable and effective. Made with 100 percent shredded cooling memory foam, it contours to your unique head and neck shape for all night comfort. With a 4D breathable mesh design, it allows for greater airflow, maximizing the speed of heat dispersion and making for a cool and comfy night’s sleep.
This pillow is wrapped in a soft to the touch breathable bamboo rayon and polyester washable cover that is hypoallergenic, moisture wicking, and naturally antibacterial, minimizing that sweaty bed head. This zippered cover and the pillow are both machine washable, guaranteeing you can always feel like you’re sleeping on a fresh clean surface.
We like the fact that you can customize your comfort by removing some of the shredded gel foam filler, giving you complete control of how it forms to your head and neck. Another plus is the 100 percent money back guarantee, so if you’re not completely happy, you’re not out a penny.
Another product we love for their moisture wicking power are bamboo towels. You’ll find our list of favorites right here.
Find more LIANLAM Memory Foam Bamboo Cooling Pillow information and reviews here.
-
15. PharMeDoc Blue Cooling Memory Foam PillowPrice: $19.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pillow features a unique hole punch design to increase ventilation
- Cooling gel infused memory foam
- Easily contours to fit your body
- Somewhat small size
- Tends to flatten out with sleep
- Feels stiff when you first lay down
This cold pillow gets winning marks from us on a number of fronts. First, it’s a budget friendly option, especially if you’re looking to replace more than a single pillow in your house. (We’re fans of uniform pillow sizes for making your bed look neat and tidy.) Second, this pillow features a unique hole punch design that makes often impenetrable memory foam far more efficient at heat dispersion.
That design means more airflow and ventilation to draw your inner flame away from your head and neck through the pillow and out into the room. The viscoelastic memory foam is infused with tiny beads of cooling gel to aid in giving you a great night’s sleep, while the pliable memory foam supports your overall comfort by conforming to your natural contours.
This pillow comes with a soft and breathable zip off pillowcase that’s quick to refresh with a toss in the washer. You can get this pillow in green memory foam that is lightly scented with green tea, or a yellow version which is lightly scented with relaxing chamomile.
This cool company also makes a great collection of pregnancy pillows (another time of life when you’re likely to sleep hot and wake up a lot.) Browse for them here.
Find more PharMeDoc Blue Cooling Memory Foam Pillow information and reviews here.
Why Should I Get a Cooling Pillow?
There's a lot of research out there that backs up the fact that sleeping cooler improves both the duration and quality of our sleep. That's why these cool pillows may go a long way toward giving you some relief from sweaty nights, and constant waking due to the discomfort that causes.
The bottom line with most of our choices came down to a combination of factors - cooling gel layers, cooling gel infused memory foam, ventilation options, and breathable and washable covers.
What Makes Gel Pillows Cooling?
A layer of cooling gel keeps your pillow cooler near the surface which is almost always where you'll see it in pillows. Some pillows have combined beads of cooling gel with their memory foam to produce a similar effect throughout the pillow.
Both help to regulate temperature and reduce heat buildup to give you a better night's sleep.
Are There More Organic Options Besides Foam and Gel?
While we didn't include any buckwheat pillows in our list of top picks, although they do get great reviews for being cool and comfy as well. Additionally, buckwheat pillows are known for firm but springy support which is a plus for those who want good alignment of their head, neck, and spine.
Another big benefit of buckwheat pillows is they have good airflow, which makes sense as they're many grains of buckwheat rather than a gel or foam. Because they naturally create better sleeping posture, these pillows may help to reduce snoring and neck aches in the morning as well.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.