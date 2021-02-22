15 Best Cooling Pillows for Sweaty Sleepers (Updated!)

Remember how comfy that water bed was in the 70s? This crazy cool pillow is like a waterbed for your head. I’ll admit it, I sleep on it every night, and while it’s marketed more for neck and back pain, I can tell you this pillow stays cool and comfy all night long. So much so, my spouse demanded one for himself.

I first started talking about cold pillows with my chiropractor, but I also let him know that I’d tried at least a dozen different pillows to get comfortable and stay cool since I’m a light sleeper. He asked if I’d consider a little different option, and brought this pillow out for me to look at.

Here’s why I love it, three years in and still counting. First, it’s completely adjustable to your desired firmness because you decide how much water to fill it with. It took about a week to get it just right, but I’ve never looked back. I purchased this cooling pillow while in the throes of menopause. After plenty of miserably sweaty nights with no sleep, I took to keeping the window open even in the coldest weather, much to my husband’s dismay.

Since I started sleeping on the Chiroflow pillow, I’ve stayed cool, slept better, and even though the hot flashes and night sweats are long gone, I can’t imagine sleeping on anything else. This pillow has the water bladder on the bottom, and a soft dacron fiber topper inside of a washable zip off cover.

It hits about the middle of the range in terms of price, and it keeps me sleeping cool even during the hottest months. I personally give this one my biggest thumbs up. Once I added these bamboo pillowcases, it was even more cool and comfy. It’s perfectly supportive, and I never wake up with back or shoulder pain from a pillow that’s too thick or not flexible.

If you love memory foam and the idea of waterbase technology, the Mediflow Water Pillow is another awesome choice, and I can again say from experience, it will give you an awesome night’s sleep.

If you’re not sure about trying out a water pillow, this article helps break down the great reasons to give one a try.