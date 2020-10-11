7 Best Copernicus Easels: Your Easy Buying Guide

The Copernicus Premium Royal Reading Writing Center stands out because it’s one of the most deluxe models from Copernicus.

It has the most (and the most varied) storage options, including clip-on tiny tubs for pens and dry-erase markers that can be affixed at the most convenient location for your students (with safety locks).

There are also safety locks on the wheels for added stability.

It also has a 5-year warranty on the tubs and the frame (the main components of the unit).

Unlike other Copernicus easels, it features hanging cloth folders on the back for storing books, lesson plans, and other materials.

It has a large frame: the front magnetic dry erase board measures 28″ x 28″. This deluxe Copernicus model has all the space — and all the added features — for any lesson plan (and any teacher!).