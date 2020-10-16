11 Best Counter Height Bar Stools: Your Easy Buying Guide

With so many homes being turned into an open concept, there has been a big trend of breakfast bars and informal dining areas within the kitchen. Not only are they aesthetically pleasing but they give you more options on where to sit and grab a bite. There are some great counter height bar stools in this easy buying guide.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Why Buy Bar Stools for Your Home?

The ideal height for a counter bar stool falls between 23-28 inches (measuring from the floor to the seat). Make sure that you measure your counter and factor in your own height before ordering, as you don't want your bar stool to be too low or too high. If you're tight on space, look for a bar stool that doesn't have a back so that you can tuck it all the way under the counter when it's not in use. If you see yourself sitting on the stools for long periods of time (maybe to read the morning paper or get some work done), a stool with a back is much more comfortable.

The design style is also something to consider, as you want your bar stools to go along with the rest of your space. Choose something with an intricate back for a more formal touch, or you could go with a primarily metal stool for an industrial vibe. Be sure to measure the width of your counter space, too, to see how many stools you need. You want to make sure you have at least a foot between each stool to ensure that everyone can sit at the counter without knocking knees if all of the stools are in use.

