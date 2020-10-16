11 Best Counter Height Bar Stools: Your Easy Buying Guide

With so many homes being turned into an open concept, there has been a big trend of breakfast bars and informal dining areas within the kitchen. Not only are they aesthetically pleasing but they give you more options on where to sit and grab a bite. There are some great counter height bar stools in this easy buying guide.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $65.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $145.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $95.75 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $144.50 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $123.26 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $215.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $85.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $174.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $104.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $64.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $89.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Homall Adjustable Hydraulic Bar Stool set of twoPrice: $65.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Perfect for a more modern space
- Adjustable height
- Comfortable padded seat is easy to wipe clean
- Built-in footrest
- Back may be too low for some people
- Base isn’t very sturdy when the stool is at the tallest height
- Max set of two
The modern design of this set of two bar stools would look great in a contemporary kitchen, and would also be perfect in a basement bar set-up. The black PU leather chair has a mid-high backrest and a comfortable seat, and it can swivel 360 degrees. The bottom of the chair is a sleek metal bar with a circular base, and it has a metal bar footrest as well. The hydraulic stool is adjustable anywhere between 22.4 inches and 33.4 inches, so it will work with virtually any counter height. These have a mix of a modern and a bit of a retro look. Super comfy and will match any decor.
Find more Homall Adjustable Hydraulic Bar Stool information and reviews here.
-
2. Roundhill Adjustable Bar Stool set of twoPrice: $145.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Contemporary design
- Height adjustable
- Chair swivels
- Assembly required
- Round seat is too small for some
- Only two stools max
This bar stool is great for a more contemporary space, as it has a round cushion and a sleek horizontal bar back design. The microfiber cushion is soft to sit on, and the seat can swivel so it’s easy to turn to get in and out of the chair. You can also choose between two heights for the stool (24 inches or 29 inches) by adjusting the leg extenders. The neutral color of the chair makes it easy to match most countertops, and because the chair comes by itself instead of in a pack, you can order whatever number you need.
Find more Roundhill Adjustable Bar Stool information and reviews here.
-
3. Winsome Counter Stool With Square Legs set of twoPrice: $95.75Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Simple design will work in any home
- Comes as a set of two
- Pre-assembled
- Wood seat can get uncomfortable over time
- No back to lean against
- One color option available
If you’re looking for a bar stool that is really simple and will blend in with the rest of your home decor, this bar stool set is a good option. The 24-inch high stool is made with wood and is painted in a dark espresso finish, so it’s easy to match with the rest of your furniture and decor. With a round seat and four square legs, the stool is very sturdy. There are also two sets of rungs on the chairs that make it easy to put your feet up. The barstools come in packs of two, and they are also pre-assembled, so you can just unpack and enjoy.
Find more Winsome Counter Stool With Square Legs information and reviews here.
-
4. Flash Furniture 24″ Metal Bar Stool set of fourPrice: $144.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Nice industrial look
- Made from sturdy galvanized steel
- Rubber caps prevent scratching
- Chairs can be stacked if you’re tight on space
- Hard seat can become uncomfortable over time
- No back to lean against
- More expensive option
This 24-inch high bar stool screams industrial chic, as it is made with galvanized steel and has a square design. You can order the stool on its own or in a pack of four, and the chairs are stackable so it’s easy to save on space. If you do choose to stack them, the legs have rubber caps that will protect against any scratching, so you can expect the stools to look nice for a long period of time. Choose black or silver if you want the industrial bar stools to blend in with your kitchen, or go for one of the bolder colors like blue or orange to make the stools an accent piece within your home. Plus, you can enjoy these stools as soon as they are delivered as they come pre-assembled.
Find more Flash Furniture 24″ Metal Bar Stool information and reviews here.
-
5. Coaster Home Furnishings High Stool set of twoPrice: $123.26Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Padded seat is really comfortable
- Leatherette fabric is easy to wipe clean
- Back rest provides extra support
- Assembly required
- Can’t adjust the height
- Seat doesn’t swivel
If you plan on sitting at your indoor or outdoor counter for long periods of time, you’re going to want a bar stool that provides some extra comfort. This black leatherette bar stool has a padded seat and a backrest, giving you the support you need to sit in the chair for extended periods of time. The wood base and framing around the back of the chair give the bar stool an elegant look that will totally transform your dining space. This counter height bar stool sits 24 inches from the ground and comes in a set of two.
Find more Coaster Home Furnishings High Stool information and reviews here.
-
6. Angel Line Cambridge Padded Saddle Stool set of fourPrice: $215.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Saddle stools are easy to tuck all the way under your counter
- Chic grey and white design with nail head trim
- Padded seat is very comfortable
- Assembly required
- No back on the chair
- Seat doesn’t swivel
Despite the equestrian name, saddle stools can be a chic addition to your dining area, and they also save on space. Because of their rectangular nature, saddle stools provide plenty of room for your behind, but they don’t stick out as far as round seats or stools with a back so this is a good option if you need something that you can tuck all the way under your counter. This 24-inch saddle stool comes in a set of two and has a white bottom with a grey padded seat and nailhead trim. Grey is such a hot trend in interior design right now, so this is the perfect way to incorporate a touch of grey into your home. The stool is neutral enough that it will match most home decor, but it has a unique vibe that still makes it a stand out piece. There are a ton of colors and styling options available.
Find more Angel Line Cambridge Padded Saddle Stool information and reviews here.
-
7. BTExpert Copper Distressed Bar Stools set of twoPrice: $85.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Design goes great with rustic and farmhouse decor
- Arrives fully assembled
- Stackable for easy storage
- Scratch resistant
- No back rest
- Wood seat will get uncomfortable after awhile
- One color option
If you have a farmhouse style kitchen, a set of rustic bar stools is the perfect way to pull the look of your room together. These metal stools have a copper-colored finish and a wood seat that have the vibe of an antique bar stool, while still being brand new. The stools are stackable which makes for easy storage, and the metal is scratch resistant. There are also foot glides on the bottom so you don’t have to worry about the stools scratching your floor every time you slide in or out. The set of two bar stools come fully assembled, so you can enjoy them as soon as you take them out of the box.
Find more BTExpert Copper Distressed Bar Stools information and reviews here.
-
8. 2xhome Clear Modern Bar Stool set of twoPrice: $174.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Clear color will match almost any space
- Very sturdy
- Stackable
- Can also be used outdoors
- Assembly required
- More expensive than other bar stools
- No extra padding
Nicknamed “ghost” bar stools, these crystal clear bar stools will blend in with any space, especially an area with a more modern design style. Made from transparent polycarbonate, the set of two bar stools are super durable and easy to keep clean. You could even use these chairs outdoors as they are UV protected. These clear bar stools are also stackable, so you can move them out of the way when they’re not in use. The featured chairs are available in sets of two, there are also some other colors and set options available so check them all out if you’re looking for something different.
Find more 2xhome Clear Modern Bar Stool information and reviews here.
-
9. Flash Furniture Backless Counter StoolPrice: $104.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Padded seat is really comfortable
- Dark finish would work well in a darker space
- Seat swivels
- Screws can be hard to align when assembling
- Only one stool
- May not work with light colored spaces
Part of the problem with having a backless bar stool is you sacrifice on comfort. This bar stool, however, is still comfortable as it has a round padded seat. With a black leather seat with nailhead trim and your choice of black or light cherry wood finish, this backless bar stool would look best in a space that had a darker color palette and/or rich wood tones. The seat swivels so it’s easy to get in and out of, and it measures at 24 inches high. These stools are great but right now only available in solo purchasing options. They are, however, inexpensive enough to buy more than one to give your guests and family multiple seats to sit at. They are available in Light Cherry as well as the featured black.
Find more Flash Furniture Backless Counter Stool information and reviews here.
-
10. AmazonBasics Saddle-Seat Counter Stool set of twoPrice: $64.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Saddle style seat
- Multiple size options
- Three color choices
- No cushion
- They don't slide easily
- Some assembly required
Looking for something that will go with more modern decor, or perhaps you have a retro flow in your house and want to add some more seating options. Either way, these stools are available in 24″ heights and 29″ heights so no matter the heights of your kitchen countertops. They are made with solid wood and have a swooping saddle-style seat that is comfortable and nice to look at. While they don’t have a cushion to protect your fanny, the way they are built will put less stress on your back and butt. These stools are available in sets of two but they do come in three different colors.
Find more AmazonBasics Saddle-Seat Counter Stool set of two information and reviews here.
-
11. UrbanMod 24 Inch Bar Stools set of fourPrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Modern look
- Lightweight
- Stackable
- Only available in 24"
- Only in sets of four
- Middle of the road comfort
These are super cool and are relatively inexpensive for what you get. Four stools that can go with any type of decor and any geographic location that also have a mixe of metal and wood. You can position these indoors or outdoors, they are weatherproof and will last you a long time. The stools are on the shorter side standing at 24″ but most kitchen islands and tables will be the perfect size for them. If you don’t want the extra seating sitting around all the time you can easily stack and store these stools away in the basement or closet. Available in 10 different colors and styles.
Find more UrbanMod 24 Inch Bar Stools set of four information and reviews here.
Why Buy Bar Stools for Your Home?
The ideal height for a counter bar stool falls between 23-28 inches (measuring from the floor to the seat). Make sure that you measure your counter and factor in your own height before ordering, as you don't want your bar stool to be too low or too high. If you're tight on space, look for a bar stool that doesn't have a back so that you can tuck it all the way under the counter when it's not in use. If you see yourself sitting on the stools for long periods of time (maybe to read the morning paper or get some work done), a stool with a back is much more comfortable.
The design style is also something to consider, as you want your bar stools to go along with the rest of your space. Choose something with an intricate back for a more formal touch, or you could go with a primarily metal stool for an industrial vibe. Be sure to measure the width of your counter space, too, to see how many stools you need. You want to make sure you have at least a foot between each stool to ensure that everyone can sit at the counter without knocking knees if all of the stools are in use.
See Also:
- 11 Best Bar Carts for Homes: Your Buyer’s Guide
- 13 Best Pellet Grills and Smokers: Your Buyer’s Guide
- 13 Best Home Security Cameras: Compare, Buy, & Save
- 9 Best 4K Projectors to Buy 2020: Which Is Right For You?
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.