7 Best Countertop Dishwashers: Your Buyer’s Guide

Our list of the best countertop dishwashers features seven quality appliances with all kinds of five-star reviews. Favored for their efficiency and aesthetically appealing design, these options fit perfectly on the counter and are easy to take on the go. To find the best tabletop dishwasher for you, read on.

Much like countertop ovens and microwave drawers , these appliances are part of a new trend in cool kitchen gadgets and equipment designed for any and all living situations. Connecting to the kitchen sink and featuring a compact and portable design, the best countertop dishwasher options have space for six place settings, work quickly, and feature multiple wash cycle programs.

Renting? Tight on kitchen space? Don’t need a full-size appliance but tired of washing dishes by hand? There are many reasons a countertop dishwasher is the preferred option for those looking for a quick and easy way to clean dishes and kitchen necessities.

Why Buy A Countertop Dishwasher?

While we're big fans of traditional full-size dishwashers, countertop dishwashers offer a flexible and convenient alternative for smaller homes, apartments, RV's, boats, and kitchens with limited space. Even those who are downsizing, don't need a large appliance, or are trying to limit their water-usage, will appreciate having a countertop dishwasher in their home.

Attractive, easy to use, and versatile, there are a number of reasons why a countertop dishwasher is a suitable option for all kinds of living situations and lifestyles. Here are some things to consider:

Take Anywhere Flexibility - all of the best countertop dishwashers have a portable design perfect for all kinds of situations. The portable functionality is great for moving around while not in use and is the perfect solution for an RV, boat, or other mobile kitchen set-ups. The Farberware Complete Portable Countertop Dishwasher even has a built-in water tank so that you wash dishes without a direct water source.

Small Loads - if you're downsizing or no longer need a large appliance, tabletop dishwashers are great alternatives. Most of the options on our list feature "spacious" interiors that can fit up to six place settings. We know, that doesn't sound like a lot, but it's more than enough for a smaller household.

Lower Water Usage - smaller dishwashers use less water - or at least they can. The h0melabs countertop dishwasher is Energy Star certified and both Danby Countertop Dishwashers are Energy Star compliant. All three appliances use up to 3.1 gallons of water per cycle. Not bad considering washing dishes by hand uses up to 27 gallons of water.

No More Washing Dishes By Hand - if you're currently without a dishwasher, you know how tough and time-consuming washing dishes can be. So, if you want to cut down on your time in the kitchen, any of the tabletop dishwasher options on our list is the solution for you.

How Does a Countertop Dishwasher Work?

As long as there's a faucet and a power source, a countertop dishwasher is operational. Without the need for a permanent installation or built-in plumbing, a countertop dishwasher works similar to that of a portable one on wheels. Simply attach the hose to the kitchen faucet, plug-in to a regular outlet, and you're up and running.

The one thing to keep in mind is that the sink's faucet needs to have a threaded spout. Many of the options on our list come with adaptors to ensure that you can connect to a variety of faucet types, but this is something to keep in mind as you're looking for the best countertop dishwasher for you.

We've learned through a lot of trial and error that bigger kitchen appliances don't always mean a better experience. As we mentioned above, a small countertop dishwasher uses significantly less water than the handwashing method. So, if "going green" is part of your mission this year, a tabletop dishwasher might help you achieve that goal.

But, more than just that, small kitchen appliances are perfect for anyone living in an apartment or who have limited kitchen space. So, if you're trying to find appliances suitable for small living, we've got you covered with some incredibly cool kitchen gadgets and gear that make the most of any and all living situations and lifestyles.

