7 Best Countertop Dishwashers: Your Buyer’s Guide

Renting? Tight on kitchen space? Don’t need a full-size appliance but tired of washing dishes by hand? There are many reasons a countertop dishwasher is the preferred option for those looking for a quick and easy way to clean dishes and kitchen necessities.
Much like countertop ovens and microwave drawers, these appliances are part of a new trend in cool kitchen gadgets and equipment designed for any and all living situations. Connecting to the kitchen sink and featuring a compact and portable design, the best countertop dishwasher options have space for six place settings, work quickly, and feature multiple wash cycle programs.
Our list of the best countertop dishwashers features seven quality appliances with all kinds of five-star reviews. Favored for their efficiency and aesthetically appealing design, these options fit perfectly on the counter and are easy to take on the go. To find the best tabletop dishwasher for you, read on.
1. Farberware 6 Place Setting Countertop DishwasherPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This appliance is well rated and a popular seller with many five-star reviews
- Easy to use and install design ensures that you have little hassle while cleaning up in the kitchen
- Features enough room for six place settings and has a cutlery basket and fold-down rack shelves
- Seven washing programs
- "Extra-Drying" function
- Can wash and dry dishes in 45 minutes
- Compatible with pods, liquid, or powder detergents
- Child safety lock
- Larger countertop dishwasher
- Weighs 44lbs
- Some reviewers say to only use dishwasher liquid/gels
This countertop dishwasher from Farberware tops our list for a reason. The perfect space-saving solution for small kitchens, RVs, boats, and any living situation that calls for a compact dishwasher, this powerful appliance is easy to use, easy to install, completely portable, and has room for six place settings. This tabletop dishwasher also comes with a cutlery basket and fold-down rack shelves.
Featuring one-touch digital controls, and seven powerful washing programs including heavy, normal, baby care, light, glass, “speed 45 minutes,” and self-clean, there isn’t much this dishwasher can’t do. Equipped with an “extra-drying” function that adds more heat to the drying process, this appliance will ensure your dishes and clean and ready to use. Please note that this function can only be used on the heavy, normal, light, glass, and baby care programs.
This appliance is also easy to install and comes equipped with the accessories and adaptors needed to easily connect to your faucet. Compatible with pods, liquid, or powder detergents.
Weight: 44lbs
Dimensions: 21.7″ x 19.7″ x 17.2″
Find more Farberware 6 Place Setting Countertop Dishwasher information and reviews here.
2. hOmeLabs Compact Countertop DishwasherPrice: $319.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Energy Star certified dishwasher that uses less water
- Comes with six wash cycle programs and a delayed wash preset
- Room for six place settings
- Rinse aid dispenser
- Cutlery rack included
- Comes with accessories necessary to adapt to most faucets
- Weighs 44lbs
- Not as many wash cycle programs as others on our list
- Some reviewers have concerns over interior space being too small
The h0melabs countertop dishwasher is one cool kitchen appliance. This Energy Star certified dishwasher comes equipped with enough interior space to accommodate up to six place settings and features a cutlery rack, too. Featuring six wash cycles including heavy, normal, ECO, glass, speed, and rinse, this tabletop dishwasher is a true gem. It also only uses 3.1 gallons of water per cycle. With the delay wash preset, you can postpone cycles until you’re ready for them to start. There’s also a rinse aid dispenser so that you can dry your dishes without fear of marks or streaks.
This tabletop dishwasher also comes with the accessories necessary for a quick and easy assembly, including an inlet and drain hose and faucet adaptor. It’s also compatible with round-shaped faucet outlets with removable aerators, and 55/64″-27 male or 15/16″-27 female threads underneath.
Weight: 44lbs
Dimensions: 17.2″ x 19.6″ x 21.6″
Find more hOmeLabs Compact Countertop Dishwasher information and reviews here.
3. Danby Countertop DishwasherPrice: $379.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features eight different cycles and programs
- Energy Star compliant and only uses 3.1 gallons of water per cycle
- Spacious interior with room for 6 place settings
- Quiet motor - 54db
- Multiple delay start programs
- Easy to install and use
- Several users received banged-up and dented appliances
- 10" plates are hard to fit
- Some say the dishwasher is not as quiet as it claims to be
Danby makes some of the best countertop dishwashers on the market today, and this one is an excellent choice. With room for six place settings, this Energy Star compliant dishwasher is as spacious as tabletop dishwashers come. Equipped with eight different wash cycle settings including heavy, normal, rinse, rapid, glass, soak, baby bottle, and eco, this dishwasher can tackle all kinds of messes with little to no hassle.
Designed for a quick and easy installation, this can be hooked up to any tap in the kitchen, and because it’s Energy Star compliant, it only uses 3.1 gallons of water per wash. Suitable for any counter or table, this dishwasher also comes equipped with a delay start setting that can be programmed for 2, 4, 6, or 8 hours. And, with a quiet motor – 54db – you can run cycles with almost no noise interference in the house.
Danby recommends Finish dishwashing detergent – sold separately.
Weight: 44.1lbs
Dimensions: 19.69″ x 21.65″ x 17.24″
Find more Danby Countertop Dishwasher information and reviews here.
4. BLACK+DECKER 6 Place Setting Compact Countertop DishwasherPrice: $360.60Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Has room for up to six place settings and 10" plates
- Equipped with a 24-Hour delayed start feature
- Has seven pre-programmed wash settings
- Child safety lock
- Easy to use and install
- Ideal for all small living situations
- No mention of which types of detergent works best
- Heavier option
- Slightly wider option
BLACK+DECKER’s compact countertop dishwasher is a good one, especially if you’re tight on space. With room for six place settings, this powerful appliance is easy to use, easy to install, and completely portable. Ideal for any and all small living situations, this is definitely one of the best countertop dishwashers on the market today.
Featuring an LED display and electronic touch controls, this appliance also features seven powerful washing programs including intensive, normal, eco, glass, 90 minutes, rapid, and soak. There’s also a 24-hour delayed start option and the water hookup and drain connections are simple and fast.
Weight: 46lbs
Dimensions: 21.7″ x 21.5″ x 17.2″
Find more BLACK+DECKER 6 Place Setting Countertop Dishwasher information and reviews here.
5. Farberware Complete Portable Countertop DishwasherPrice: $349.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compact design ensures a 100% portable experience
- Can either be hooked up to a traditional faucet or run off the built-in water tank
- Easy to use and operate controls
- Suitable for any countertop or table
- Can clean dishes within 30 minutes
- Popular seller and well-rated
- Compatible with pods, liquid, or powder detergents
- Small interior space
- Not as many wash settings
- Not as robust as some of the other options on our list
While this portable dishwasher from Farberware might be smaller than the other options on our list, it’s definitely powerful. Per Farberware, “if you have water, electricity, and 29 minutes you can clean your dishes – anywhere and anytime!” So, whether it be your kitchen, the campground, the boat, or an RV, this tabletop dishwasher will have your dishes cleaned in a jiffy.
With the ability to be placed on any countertop or table, this dishwasher is unique in that you can either hook it up to a faucet for a traditional experience or use the built-in 5-liter water tank for on-the-go convenience. With five washing features and a steam-clean function, there isn’t much this portable dishwasher can’t do. The LED digital controls are easy to use and with a clear front, you can check the progress as it works.
Here’s the thing though: it can fit a variety of dishes but lacks the spacious interior to hold multiple place settings. Compatible with pods, liquid, or powder detergents.
Weight: 37.8lbs
Dimensions: 17.3″ x 16.5″ x 17.3″
Find more Farberware Complete Portable Countertop Dishwasher information and reviews here.
6. Danby Countertop Dishwasher with 6 Place SettingsPrice: $237.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Energy Star compliant and only uses 3.1 gallons of water per cycle
- Spacious interior with room for 6 place settings
- Quiet motor - 52db
- Multiple delay start programs
- Easy to install and use
- Features six wash cycles
- Some users experienced leakage
- Quality appliance but lacks some bells & whistles compared to other countertop dishwashers
- Weighs 46lbs
As one of the most popular countertop dishwashers on Amazon, you can’t go wrong with this appliance. Similar to the other Danby option on our list, this one has space for six place settings, is Energy Star compliant, uses just 3.1 gallons of water per cycle, and is compatible with most kitchen faucets. It’s also a smooth and quiet operator, emitting just 52dbs.
With six wash cycle options including intensive, normal, rapid, economy, soak, and glass, you’ll be able to tackle all kinds of kitchen messes. Quick and easy to use, this dishwasher also has an auto detergent and rinse agent dispenser for added convenience. It’s also designed to fit under almost all kitchen cabinets and features delay start programs for 2, 4, 6, and 8 hours.
Danby recommends Finish dishwashing detergent – sold separately.
Weight: 46.3lbs
Dimensions: 19.69″ x 21.65″ x 17.24″
Find more Danby Countertop Dishwasher with 6 Place Settings information and reviews here.
7. SPT Compact Countertop DishwasherPrice: $274.74Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Spacious interior with room for six place settings
- Features six powerful wash cycles
- At only 17" high, this fits under most cabinets
- Per the manufacturer, there may be some water leakage; information included below
- Weighs 43lbs
- Some reviewers remarked that it works better with smaller dishes
An ideal solution for apartments, small kitchens, or tight spaces, this countertop dishwasher from SPT offers the luxury of full-size power in a compact design. Suitable for any countertop or table, this dishwasher has a spacious interior with room for up to six place settings and 10″ dishes. With six wash cycles including heavy, normal, light, mini-party, rinse, and speed, there’s not much this portable favorite can’t handle.
Easy to use and connect to any kitchen faucet, there’s no need for a permanent installation or direct plumbing. Plus, with the included adaptor, you shouldn’t problem attaching this dishwasher to a standard-sized Aerator opening for both male and female connections. Sizes: Male 15/16″ and Female 55/64″ – as long as the faucet you’re using has a removable aerator, it should be able to connect the faucet adaptor.
A special note from the manufacturer: “For standard faucet head with a side/detached sprayer: while attached to the faucet, some detached sprayers will experience water leakage due to line pressure. This is from the design of these faucets to redirect the water pressure from the main faucet head to the side sprayer. If you have a side sprayer, you will most likely need to install a water line that is separated from the sprayer.”
Weight: 43lbs
Dimensions: 21.65″ x 19.69″ x 17.24″
Find more SPT Compact Countertop Dishwasher information and reviews here.
Why Buy A Countertop Dishwasher?
While we're big fans of traditional full-size dishwashers, countertop dishwashers offer a flexible and convenient alternative for smaller homes, apartments, RV's, boats, and kitchens with limited space. Even those who are downsizing, don't need a large appliance, or are trying to limit their water-usage, will appreciate having a countertop dishwasher in their home.
Attractive, easy to use, and versatile, there are a number of reasons why a countertop dishwasher is a suitable option for all kinds of living situations and lifestyles. Here are some things to consider:
Take Anywhere Flexibility - all of the best countertop dishwashers have a portable design perfect for all kinds of situations. The portable functionality is great for moving around while not in use and is the perfect solution for an RV, boat, or other mobile kitchen set-ups. The Farberware Complete Portable Countertop Dishwasher even has a built-in water tank so that you wash dishes without a direct water source.
Small Loads - if you're downsizing or no longer need a large appliance, tabletop dishwashers are great alternatives. Most of the options on our list feature "spacious" interiors that can fit up to six place settings. We know, that doesn't sound like a lot, but it's more than enough for a smaller household.
Lower Water Usage - smaller dishwashers use less water - or at least they can. The h0melabs countertop dishwasher is Energy Star certified and both Danby Countertop Dishwashers are Energy Star compliant. All three appliances use up to 3.1 gallons of water per cycle. Not bad considering washing dishes by hand uses up to 27 gallons of water.
No More Washing Dishes By Hand - if you're currently without a dishwasher, you know how tough and time-consuming washing dishes can be. So, if you want to cut down on your time in the kitchen, any of the tabletop dishwasher options on our list is the solution for you.
How Does a Countertop Dishwasher Work?
As long as there's a faucet and a power source, a countertop dishwasher is operational. Without the need for a permanent installation or built-in plumbing, a countertop dishwasher works similar to that of a portable one on wheels. Simply attach the hose to the kitchen faucet, plug-in to a regular outlet, and you're up and running.
The one thing to keep in mind is that the sink's faucet needs to have a threaded spout. Many of the options on our list come with adaptors to ensure that you can connect to a variety of faucet types, but this is something to keep in mind as you're looking for the best countertop dishwasher for you.
Best Small Kitchen Appliances That Make A Big Impact
We've learned through a lot of trial and error that bigger kitchen appliances don't always mean a better experience. As we mentioned above, a small countertop dishwasher uses significantly less water than the handwashing method. So, if "going green" is part of your mission this year, a tabletop dishwasher might help you achieve that goal.
But, more than just that, small kitchen appliances are perfect for anyone living in an apartment or who have limited kitchen space. So, if you're trying to find appliances suitable for small living, we've got you covered with some incredibly cool kitchen gadgets and gear that make the most of any and all living situations and lifestyles.
Space Saver Coffee Makers - bigger doesn't always mean better, especially with coffee makers. So, if you're looking for compact and single-serve options, there are many incredible and well-reviewed options available to you.
Cuisinart Mini Food Processor - food processors are a must-have in our book, and this smaller option is perfect for all kinds of projects.
Instant Pot, 3-Quart - the perfect size pressure cooker for any and all kitchens.
Traeger Ranger Grill - Traeger makes some of the best grill/smoker combos around, so if you're craving some outdoor cooking but lack adequate space for a full-size grill, this option is perfect for you. It's also great for tailgating and camping.
Countertop Ovens - an ideal solution for anyone who lacks space for a microwave or oven, these countertop appliances help you achieve all kinds of delicious meals in a hurry.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.