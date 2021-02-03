Damascus Kitchen Knives: 11 Singles & Sets You’ll Love

Whether cooking is your profession or purely a passion, good knives are among your most precious kitchen tools. Don’t settle for less than the best when you can invest in Damascus kitchen knives that are more durable and hold an edge longer, even with heavy use. (Remember, more kitchen cuts are caused by dull knives than sharp ones.)

Featuring beautiful blades with intricate patterns and designs, they’re forged from multiple layers of high-quality steel – from 60+ to upwards of many hundreds – that are folded, pounded, and shaped to create their distinctive figured look. That’s what makes each Damascus steel kitchen knife unique.

These knives arrive razor sharp and kitchen-ready right out of the box. Because they’re a bit of an investment, we’ve found the best single knives as well as sets so you can start with one or dive in and get a full set to replace your old mediocre knives. They’re also worthy gifts for your kitchen savvy friends and family. Getting one might just transform your experience of slicing, dicing, and cutting into your own culinary art form.