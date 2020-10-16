11 Best Desks for Small Spaces

If you have a small living space, you may not have room for a proper office. These desks for small spaces provide ample workspace, storage, functionality, and in some cases, even mobility. Figure out your list of “must haves” and we’ll have the right solution to keep you and your work on track. And definitely don’t forget to get good task lighting as well.
-
1. Best Small Computer Desk: Sauder Beginnings Computer DeskPrice: $220.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive
- Dedicated shelf for your computer
- Slide out keyboard tray
- Hidden storage compartment for important documents
- Lots of pieces to put together
- May not be as sturdy on carpet
- May need to add wood glue during assembly for additional stability
This small desk has the look and feel of a classic office desk, as it has space for a monitor, designated shelf for the computer tower, and a slide-out keyboard tray. There is also an elevated shelf that could be used to hold a second monitor, compact printer or files, as well as a storage compartment underneath for important documents.
The file drawer is perfect for hanging files, or could easily fit extra charging cords and cables for your devices.
Made from particleboard, the desk has a cinnamon cherry finish that resembles larger, classic office desks. The entire length of the desk is just over 39 inches, so it’s very compact and efficient making it ideal for a small living space. The price point is another thing that we give a thumbs up on, along with its very favorable ratings.
Find more Sauder Beginnings Computer Desk information and reviews here.
-
2. Best Small Retro Desk: Ameriwood Home Owen Retro DeskPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive compared to other small desks
- Trendy design with sleek table top and hairpin legs
- Multiple colors available
- Easy to assemble – just screw on legs
- No extra storage space
- Table top needs a protective cover or coasters to protect against scratches and cup rings
- Desk may be too short for taller people
If you’re looking for a desk for your living room or bedroom, this desk is a great option as it’s simple design resembles a console table. The table top sits on four hairpin legs giving it that uber-trendy décor style that’s both trendy and functional. This sleek desk comes in weathered oak with black legs. There is plenty of space to spread out your office items as the top is 40 inches long, but it’s still narrow enough that it won’t take up too much space.
If you absolutely need at least some storage along and a work surface, you could opt for this retro desk that features a sizeable under storage drawer, but has the same measurements as the first desk. With a mid century modern décor aesthetic, just pair it with a sleek chair, and your small office space is ready to go.
Find more Ameriwood Home Owen Retro Desk information and reviews here.
-
3. Best Small Foldable Desk: Winsome Wood Foldable DeskPrice: $282.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Folds up for easy storage
- Slide out keyboard tray
- Easy to assemble
- Made with real wood
- Legs can be hard to keep in place
- No drawers
- Keyboard tray may make it hard to cross your legs under the desk
Made from solid beechwood, the natural finish and slats on the side give this desk an airy look. The desk is already on the smaller side as it measures 40 inches wide, 20 inches deep, and 30 inches tall, but you can also fold it up if you need more space or need to put it in storage. You can easily place a monitor and extra office materials on the top shelf, and there is a slide-out keyboard tray that can be used for your keyboard and mouse, or to store additional items.
The desk arrives almost completely assembled – you only have to attach four screws and slide in the keyboard tray and it’s ready to be put to work. Ideal for a mission style home, you can get a similarly styled piece that’s just a bit larger stained in a dark finish. It, however, isn’t foldable.
Find more Winsome Wood Foldable Desk information and reviews here.
-
4. Best Small Contemporary Desk: ProHT Compact Office DeskPrice: $129.99Pros:
Cons:
- Lots of storage
- Hole in the back for cords
- Unique contemporary design
- No keyboard tray
- Some assembly required
- Drawers can only hold small and thin items
This compact office desk has a contemporary vibe that would look great in a living room or bedroom. There are divided slats as well as a shelf on the back of the desk, as well as a large enough workspace for your monitor or laptop. Two drawers in the front add additional storage, so you can keep your desk clutter-free while you’re working.
There is also a hole in the back to thread cords through, so you can keep all of that pesky tangle of connections well hidden. The white oak top and ivory legs make this small desk an attractive color combination that can brighten up any office space or kids’ room.
Find more ProHT Compact Office Desk information and reviews here.
-
5. Best Small Pull Out Desk: Bush Furniture Brandywine Pull Out Computer DeskPros:
Cons:
- Pull out feature offers two desk surfaces
- Storage drawer provides extra space for office supplies
- Wheels on the legs make it easy to slide desk in an out
- Can double as a console table
- Assembly can take some time as there are multiple pieces to put together
- No hole to thread cords through
- No shelf to place a computer tower
This pull-out computer desk is the ultimate space saver, as you can tuck the computer desk away when it’s not in use. When you do have the computer desk extended, you essentially have two workspaces to spread out all of your office supplies and get some work done. There is a drawer in the computer desk as well to store papers, pencils, and other office supplies. The beautiful dark brown finish and satin nickel hardware will elevate any living space, and because the desk can be tucked away, it could double as a console or entryway table.
Find more Brandywine Pull Out Computer Desk information and reviews here.
-
6. Best Small Floating Desk: Prepac Wall Mounted Floating Desk With StoragePrice: $198.75Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Saves space by hanging on the wall
- Height of the desk is up to you
- Multiple storage shelves and cord hole to keep things organized
- Weight capacity of 100 pounds
- Difficult to move once hung up
- Needs to be hung on studs to ensure it doesn’t fall down
- Width of table just barely fits a monitor and keyboard
This floating desk is a great option, as you can hang it right on the wall as opposed to having a desk on the floor. And since it hangs on the wall, you can pick the height that is most comfortable for you. With a long shelf on top, adjustable side shelves and a wide table base, there are multiple storage spaces and spots to keep all of your office supplies organized.
There is also a hole in the back to string cable and wires through, so you can keep your desk cord and clutter-free. Available in white, brown, and black, you can easily match your existing room decor. While a floating desk may seem like it wouldn’t be as sturdy as a standing desk, this desk has a 100-pound weight capacity and can easily support the weight of a computer and office supplies.
When it comes to desks for small spaces, this one is an ideal choice, especially when paired with a minimalist stool that can easily slide under the desk leaving you tons of space for other furnishings.
Find more Prepac Wall Mounted Floating Desk With Storage information and reviews here.
-
7. Best Small Corner Desk: Kings Brand Furniture Wood Corner Desk With DrawerPrice: $132.81Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Corner desk saves a lot of space
- Drawer for storage
- Available in black or white
- Made with real wood
- Not as much desk surface area as other small desks
- No shelves for additional storage
- Some assembly required
- A little more expensive than most small desks
Placing furniture in the corner is the ultimate space saver, as it’s usually not a high traffic area and doesn’t hold much of your home décor. This corner desk works great in a small space, as it tucks nicely into the corner but is still completely functional. There is a drawer in the front of the desk that can be used for storage, and the top is big enough to hold a monitor or laptop and a few office supplies.
As opposed to most other small desks, this desk is also made with real wood and features brushed nickel hardware that gives it a modern vibe. Available in black or white, the desk has a classic vibe that would work well in any room in your home.
Find more Kings Brand Furniture Wood Corner Desk With Drawer information and reviews here.
-
8. Best Folding Desk: GreenForest Folding DeskPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Small and very portable
- Large desktop plus upper shelf
- Folds for simple storage
- Sturdy metal frame
- Looks a little cheap
- Finishes deem to chip easily
- Some quality control issues apparent
If you’re the one who just takes work home every now and then, you don’t want a desk cluttering your space when you don’t need it. That’s when this cool folding desk is the perfect option. It folds up and stows in a closet just like a TV tray might, except it offers a lot more space, and two shelves, one for your laptop and workspace, and one for an extra monitor if you need it.
This folding desk just about 32 x 32 inches, with the depth slightly higher. It easily accommodates all you’ll need for those occasions when work has to come home. The finished wood desktop and black metal folding frame make it ideal in mid mod spaces, and if you don’t want to fold it up it makes a nice display table for small collectibles and photos too.
The price is incredibly affordable and ideal for those whose budgets are as tight as their living space. Don’t like the looks of this one? GreenForest has another folding desk with a slightly different design that’s equally as portable and storable with a more industrial looking design.
Find more GreenForest Folding Desk information and reviews here.
-
9. Best Fold Out Desk: Southern Enterprises Fold Out Convertible DeskPrice: $380.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Saves space by hanging on the wall
- Shelf and file storage on the inside of the desk
- Multiple color choices
- Needs to be secured to studs
- Will not work with a monitor and computer tower set up
- Not easy to move once hung up
If you have little to no space but still need a usable desk, a foldout desk is a nice option. Similar to a Murphy bed, you can fold out the desk when in use, and fold it back up into the wall when you’re finished. When folded out, this desk is long enough to provide ample workspace with a 36 inch table top. The inside of the wall-mounted portion features three small storage cubbies as well as a shelf and built-in spaces to hold file folders, office supplies and documents, and a corkboard at the top.
When folded up, it looks like a traditional wall cabinet so it won’t detract from your existing wall décor. This fold-out desk is available in antique white, black, and walnut.
Find more Southern Enterprises Fold Out Convertible Desk information and reviews here.
-
10. Best Small Adjustable Stand Up Desk: Mount-It! Mobile Adjustable Stand Up DeskPrice: $145.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 11 adjustable settings
- Weight capacity of 132 pounds
- Wheels allow it to move around
- Less expensive than most adjustable desks
- Can be hard to adjust the height if shelves are overloaded
- Look of the desk doesn’t match home decor as well as other small desks
- Individual shelves can’t be adjusted, only the height of the desk as a whole
Adjustable standing desks are all the rage right now, as they allow you to both sit and stand throughout the workday, which is more ergonomic and amps up your productivity. While most adjustable desks are big and need to be placed on a standard-sized desk, this mobile adjustable desk stands on its own and is thin enough that it qualifies as one of the best desks for small spaces.
There are eleven different settings to choose between so you can customize it to best fit your work style. The small desk sits atop wheels that can lock into place, so you can move it around your home or apartment, or at work, from office to office if needed. There are multiple shelves to hold all of your office supplies, and the entire desk has a weight capacity of 132 pounds (33 pounds per shelf). Pair it with an ergonomic office chair, and you’ll be a much happier and more comfortable worker.
Find more Mount-It! Mobile Adjustable Stand Up Desk information and reviews here.
-
11. Best Computer Armoire: Sauder Harbor View Computer ArmoirePrice: $578.07Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Computer armoire hides desk when not in use
- Multiple shelves and storage spaces
- Slide out keyboard tray and work space
- Made from wood
- Heavy to move around
- Can be hard to slide a chair up close to the desk
- More expensive than other small desks
- Assembly required
A computer armoire is a wonderful small desk option, as you can hide your office items while still being able to access your desk quickly and easily. This armoire has an antiqued look, so it would look beautiful alongside rustic decor. Because the armoire is so tall, there are multiple storage shelves and spaces, plus it offers a slide-out keyboard tray and desktop workspace as well.
The doors on the armoire can be opened all the way back so that they are flush with the sides of the cabinet, so they don’t awkwardly hang open and get in the way. The computer armoire is only 33.7 inches wide so it can fit in a small space, but it’s still a sturdy piece of furniture as it’s made from wood and weighs 152 pounds.
Find more Sauder Harbor View Computer Armoire information and reviews here.
When looking for a desk, be sure to pay attention to desk top measurements and what features are most important to you. Since you're already sacrificing size, you want to make sure that your other needs are met, including storage drawers, shelves and multi-tasking work surfaces.
Some desks are really minimal on storage space, but can instead be hung on the wall with no floor footprint at all. However, if you have a little extra room, you may want to opt for a self-standing desk for the extra flat space.
If you'll be placing the desk in a living room or bedroom, you may want to make sure it matches your existing décor. Whether you want a wood finish or a bright white, there are plenty of options.
If you are in need of an ergonomic office chair, buy one that matches your desk height and dimensions. Since not all of our suggestions will work with a traditional chair, consider a space saving office stool instead.
