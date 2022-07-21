11 Best Dorm Bedding Sets to Get This Fall

Moving into a dorm room is a great excuse to get your student some new bedding, especially since most dorm room beds require twin XL bedding. A dorm bedding set is an ideal way to brighten their space and add a homey touch they’ll appreciate during their college transition.
Since they’ll likely be sitting on their bed almost as much as they’ll be sleeping in it, washability is key. Most of these sets include a comforter or duvet cover, as well as a pillow sham and occasionally, a throw pillow.
Some sets also include sheets which adds an extra value, but with many, you’ll need to purchase sheets separately to complete their bedding. Another way to keep them cool when finals time heats up is to get them a cooling pillow that will help them sleep soundly and wake up test ready.
If you’re like me and find yourself overheating while sleeping at night, you should opt for a quality, lightweight sheet set for your dorm room bed. That’s where the Mellanni Twin XL Sheet Set with extra deep pockets comes in.
This cooling sheet set is super soft and is perfect for extra thick mattresses. They’re also easy to care for as they’re fade, stain, shrink and wrinkle resistant.
There are many different color options available, so you’ll easily find one to match your dorm decor.
These sheets are the number one seller on Amazon in the category, and for good reason. They provide a great balance of price and quality, giving your dorm room a much-needed luxurious upgrade.
This cute floral dorm bedding comes as a five piece set that includes a comforter, flat sheet, fitted sheet, sham, and a pillowcase. The comforter and pillow sham have a delicate white floral pattern set on a purple backdrop, and the sheets are solid purple. The fabric of the set is made with polyester microfiber, so it’s soft and also machine washable. This beautiful set costs less than $40, so it’s really affordable and perfect for a college student’s budget.
Elevate their dorm room décor with this elegant damask bedding set. The contrasting black and white pattern looks classy and would be a perfect fit for a sorority girl’s space. To add a splash of color, could pair it with brightly colored throw pillows or even touches of gold to further amp up the look. This is a full bedding set, as it includes a comforter, one pillow sham, one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, one pillowcase, and one decorative pillow.
The sheets are black and have a smaller damask pattern, and are 100% polyester, so they’re a little on the warmer side. The entire set is machine washable.
This waterfall comforter set is perfect for the college girl who loves shabby chic or ultra girly décor. The pillow sham and bottom half of the comforter is covered in ruffles, which adds some fun dimension to her dorm bed. The set is super easy to clean as it’s machine washable, and it’s available in white, blue (more of an aqua), blush, and grey. The set also includes one oblong pillow and one square pillow.
If you’re looking for a more neutral dorm bedding set but still want some texture, this pinch pleat duvet cover set would work perfectly. Available in white, grey, and khaki, the set has pinch pleats throughout the duvet cover and pillow sham that make the set really pretty without being overwhelming. Made with microfiber polyester, the bedding is soft to the touch and machine washable. You will need to purchase a duvet comforter insert separately, as well as sheets.
If you love the chevron pattern but your student wants their bedding to feel a little more adult, this set is a great choice. Each set uses grey and white as the main colors, but you can choose between yellow, teal, and purple for the accent color. If they have lots of colorful room décor, this set would be a good way to tie into the additional decorative pieces they’ll be using.
The comforter is reversible from the patterned side to a solid grey, so if they don’t have time to launder the comforter, they can change things up and simply wash their sheets, which you’ll want to purchase to coordinate with this set. The set includes one comforter, one sham, one oblong pillow, and one square pillow. It’s also super easy to clean, as the entire set is machine washable.
If they are going to college in a place with cold winters, you might want to consider some flannel sheets for those chilly months.
Got a student who is more into subtle for whom a brightly patterend bed set would seem like a terrible idea? This bedding set is a little more subtle in design, as it’s solid in color and has a quilted diamond pattern on the comforter. The cool thing about this set is that it’s reversible, so if you ever get tired of looking at one color, you can flip it over to make it feel like a whole new bed set.
The set includes one down alternative comforter and one pillow sham, so you would still need to purchase bed sheets. The comforter cover is microfiber, so it’s smooth to the touch. There are ten different color combinations to choose from ranging from aqua/grey to pink/orange, so it’s easy to pick the one that fits their room décor.
This dorm bed set has multiple teal and black patterns that come together to make one edgy, chic bed set. Featuring polka dots, damask, leopard and solid colors, this bed set will be the focal point of any dorm room. The set includes a comforter, one sham, and one decorative pillow, so you would need to purchase additional twin XL sheets and pillowcases. Cleaning is easy as the set is machine washable.
If you want them to keep their cool during finals weeks, you might want to invest in these bamboo sheets in dark teal that wick away moisture and let them sleep soundly when they get the chance.
This medallion patterned dorm bedding set would be perfect for any kid who loves lots of color. The background of the set is white, but the medallion has multiple colors in it and is placed on the bottom and edges of the fabric, and it has an embroidered look that is fun and unique. Made with polyester microfiber, the set is a little on the warmer side. Again, however, this set is completely machine washable, which is a bonus.
The entire set is machine washable, and includes a comforter, pillow sham, fitted sheet, flat sheet, pillowcase, and a decorative throw pillow. Because so many colors are featured within the set, it would be easy to coordinate with other dorm décor. This decorative throw pillow would be a sweet addition, and a great reminder from mom.
This cute dorm bedding set has five pieces: comforter, flat sheet, fitted sheet, pillow sham, and pillowcase. The flat and fitted sheets are a crisp white, and the rest of the set has a dusty blue trellis pattern that would add a soft decorative touch to your dorm room. Made of 100 percent polyester microfiber, the sheets feel silky soft, plus they’re super easy to launder.
The comforter is thick enough to keep you warm, but not so thick that it’s uncomfortable. It’s filled with 100 percent polyester batting, so it maintains its loft, even after heavy use. At just under $40, this bedding set is a great deal. Like the lattice pattern but think you’d rather have something that doesn’t show spills quite as badly as the lighter color? You can also get the same set in a dark teal.
If you’re looking for a bed set that delivers great value and is gender neutral too, this bed in a bag should be on your back to school shopping list. This easy care microfiber set includes everything your student will need to make their room look comfy and feel homey. It has a comforter, matching pillow sham, flat sheet, deep pocket fitted sheet, pillowcase, and it’s one of the few that also includes a bed skirt.
Have you been looking for a dorm bedding set that makes your college bound kid feel as grown up as they look? While you’re probably feeling like they’re still your baby, they are ready to adult, and this bedding set is a step in that direction. No corny kid stuff here. The comforter and pillow sham feature a sleek striped design in red, gray, black and white.
This set includes everything they’ll need to make their space look refined and mature, including a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. This bedding is totally machine washable and the comforter is filled with hypoallergenic batting. Another twin XL set features the same value pricing and six pieces as well in a beautiful dark blue print that will definitely hide those coffee and food spills that are unavoidable in college.