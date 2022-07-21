11 Best Dorm Bedding Sets to Get This Fall

Moving into a dorm room is a great excuse to get your student some new bedding, especially since most dorm room beds require twin XL bedding. A dorm bedding set is an ideal way to brighten their space and add a homey touch they’ll appreciate during their college transition.

Since they’ll likely be sitting on their bed almost as much as they’ll be sleeping in it, washability is key. Most of these sets include a comforter or duvet cover, as well as a pillow sham and occasionally, a throw pillow.

Some sets also include sheets which adds an extra value, but with many, you’ll need to purchase sheets separately to complete their bedding. Another way to keep them cool when finals time heats up is to get them a cooling pillow that will help them sleep soundly and wake up test ready.