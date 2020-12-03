21 Best Electric Chainsaws: Your Easy Buying Guide

Chainsaws have traditionally been one of those power tools best left in the hands of professionals. They used to be large, heavy, noisy, and, quite frankly, very dangerous. They were used by those who worked in forestry and landscaping folks. You know who I’m talking about: lumberjacks.
These days, chainsaws have not only gotten smaller and easier for the average person to handle successfully but they’re more sustainable as well. Electric chainsaws are much lighter and quieter than gas-powered chainsaws without giving up much effective power. Battery powered chainsaws are portable like gas chainsaws, too.
When used with other electric tools such as lawn mowers, string trimmers, and leaf blowers, electric chainsaws are perfect for keeping your trees trimmed and your yard looking sharp.
-
1. Echo 58V 16-Inch Cordless Electric ChainsawPrice: $383.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Trigger lock is well designed
- Nice battery life
- This electric chainsaw will make you a believer
- Felling dogs are made of plastic
- Supplied chain loosens up faster than replacement chains
- Bar has little clearance to the chainsaw; difficult to mount
Echo produces some of the finest gasoline-powered power tools on the planet. Their Echo 58V 16-Inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw continues that fine tradition of chainsaws that cut fast, cut well, and last long. Featuring a brushless 56V motor for superior power, run time, and durability, this electric chainsaw sports a 16-inch bar and chain for larger, aggressive cutting like you’d expect from Echo.
A 4Ah battery and charger are both included and both present impressive run time (upwards of 90 minutes) and recharge periods (30 minutes). The automatic oiling system keeps things lubed up but Echo decided not to bother with a tool-free chain adjustment so you can crank down on the bolts to keep everything synced up if you need to. It’s also equipped with an inertia chain brake for safety.
If you’re looking for true gas-powered performance from a cordless electric chainsaw, your search is over. Just buy this thing already and go brag to your neighbors how you’re turning pro.
Find more Echo 58V 16-Inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw information and reviews here.
-
2. DeWalt DCCS670B FlexVolt 60V MAX Cordless ChainsawPrice: $344.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 60V FlexVolt battery will go for hours
- Auto-oiling feature
- 16-inch chain bar
- It's not cheap but it's awesome
- Draining the chain bar oil after every use is a pain
- DeWalt typically supplies a case for every one of their tools but not this one
I’m a huge fan of DeWalt’s line of 60V FlexVolt tools. Besides the convenience of using a powerful battery system across a family of power tools, they also give you the juice for different voltage needs, too. That’s a good thing because when it comes to chainsaws, you’re going to need that power. The DeWalt DCCS670B FlexVolt 60V MAX Cordless Chainsaw is as good or better than a gas-powered saw of the same size.
Now, that said, the chain on this model is thinner than a similarly-sized gas chainsaw; that may influence your opinion as the chain life might be shorter. But think about the convenience to power ratio, however. Slap in the huge battery and pull the trigger. That’s. It. Throw on your plaid flannel workshirt and you’re a lumberjack (or lumberjill).
Just make sure to add bar oil and you’re good to go. The transparent oil gauge window will show you when you need to top off. This electric chainsaw will use a lot of oil so make sure to check it often and perhaps keep a spare container on hand. I don’t use my chainsaw more than a couple times a year so the idea of starting right up after several months without having to mix fuel or prime an engine is pretty sweet.
Be aware that the chain adjustment knob needs to checked and tightened so your chain doesn’t throw itself off the bar. The tool-free ease of use is nice but you’ll want to make sure that thing is secure. The DCCS670B is a safe, reliable, powerful electric chainsaw that you’re going to find is a lot of fun to use.
Note: this saw does is available by itself without the 60V FlexVolt battery or charger however it’s always nice to have another battery on hand and the cost savings are significant. You’ll be finding excuses for things to chop down. Highly recommended.
Find more DeWalt DCCS670B FlexVolt 60V MAX Cordless Chainsaw information and reviews here.
-
3. Oregon CS1500 18-Inch 15 Amp Corded Electric ChainsawPrice: $112.25Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- PowerSharp features sharpens chain on the saw in less than three seconds
- Instant start feature
- Lubri-Tec oiling system keeps things slick
- Side-mounted motor can get in the way and throws the center of gravity off a bit
- Oill fill cap should have been positioned on the left side to avoid dust accumulation
- Casing around the gear hub is plastic and gets hot enough to melt
Oregon’s CS1500 18-Inch 15 Amp Corded Electric Chainsaw offers up a tool with significant power using clean electric power with a chain that can sharpen itself. It has all the traditional amenities that you expect in a corded electric chainsaw including instant start when the trigger is pulled, virtually no maintenance, low noise, and is silent between cuts.
Oregon steps it up with the inclusion of their PowerSharp chain sharpening system that is built into the saw. Say goodbye to downtime and taking your saw apart because of dull chain issues. Just pull the PowerSharp lever for a few seconds and the chain works like new.
With this corded electric chainsaw, there are no pull cords, no warming up an engine, no fuel mixing, and no emissions. The CS1500 is much quieter than any gas saw and it’s silent between cuts. It’s lightweight and balanced with little vibration. The overmold comfort handle is a nice touch, too.
The Oregon CS1500 features an eighteen-inch bar length and a stout 15 Amp motor so, in other words, this saw is capable of taking down just about anything. It might be a little large for average home use but it will definitely get the job done. The tool-free chain tensioning system is simply icing on the cake.
Find more Oregon CS1500 18-Inch 15 Amp Corded Electric Chainsaw information and reviews here.
-
4. Makita XCU03PT1 18V X2 LXT Cordless Electric ChainsawPrice: $409.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Four batteries and dual-charger included
- Tool-free chain adjustment
- 14.5 Amp motor appropriate for 16-inch long bar
- More expensive than most other chainsaws but Makita provides more batteries
- Amazon suggested replacement chain doesn't fit; be careful when ordering
- Chews through battery life quickly
With zero emissions, lower noise, and considerably less maintenance, the Makita XCU03PT1 18V X2 LXT Cordless Electric Chainsaw will be a welcome addition to your power tool collection, especially if that collection is made up of Makita products. Two 18V LXT batteries powering the chainsaw and provide maximum power, speed, and run-time without leaving the popular LXT battery platform.
The efficient outer rotor 14.5 Amp brushless motor has a direct drive system that provides great efficiency equivalent to a gas-powered chainsaw. The XCU03PT1 features a 16” guide bar that will sink through the large trees and logs all over your property. Variable speed delivers up to 3,940 FPM for some impressive cutting speed.
There’s no engine oil to change, no spark plug to replace, and no air filter or muffler to clean. Convenience features include a tool-less chain adjustments, a front hand guard engineered to actuate chain brake when engaged, an electric brake for maximum productivity, and quick (!) recharging batteries. In fact, Makita batteries have the fastest charge times in their class which means you’re working more and waiting less.
As with some of their other products (like their seriously awesome cordless electric lawn mower), Makita tools cost more however they include four (four!) batteries with this combo kit. Since the batteries aren’t cheap on their own, this is an excellent opportunity to stock up.
Find more Makita XCU03PT1 18V X2 LXT Cordless Electric Chainsaw information and reviews here.
-
5. Oregon CS300 Cordless 16-Inch Self-Sharpening ChainsawPrice: $356.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Roughly 400 cuts per charge
- 16-inch bar great to tackle just about any job you have
- PowerSharp sharpening system so you can keep those teeth fresh
- Chain seems to loosen up a lot during work
- Great for limbing but large trunks may still need a larger saw
- Expensive for what power the saw brings
The Oregon CS300 Cordless 16-Inch Self-Sharpening Chainsaw starts instantly and easily cuts through small trees and gnarled limbs. The brushless motor delivers a powerful combination of speed and torque and the premium 40V MAX battery won’t make you choke on the fumes or having you smell like a gas station. What’s incredibly cool about the Oregon electric chainsaws is their “PowerSharp” chain sharpening system. It will sharpen the chain in seconds so you avoid any more downtime.
The CS300’s brushless motor delivers high power and only weighs 12 pounds for easy handling, allowing you to get around and cut what you need to. Tool-free chain adjustment is nice but it never seems to get the chain really tight on the bar as the chain seems to consistently loosen up during work. Oregon offers up different varieties of this chainsaw. I chose to review the pack with the 4Ah battery for a good middle of the road product but if you have a smaller or larger piece of property, dial it up or down as you prefer.
Find more Oregon CS300 Cordless 16-Inch Self-Sharpening Chainsaw information and reviews here.
-
6. Husqvarna 16-Inch Corded Electric ChainsawPrice: $749.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Air injection cleaning system extends operating time
- Anti-vibration dampeners
- 90-degree front handle maximizes comfort
- Costs more than most chainsaws but the quality is high
- Comes with a bar sheath but not a case or bar oil
- Electric cord could use something for slack and to keep connected
If you’re thinking about giving an electric chainsaw a try, look no further than this Husqvarna 16-Inch Corded Electric Chainsaw. It’s well built and the heft has a nice feel to it without being too heavy. Husqvarna has created an electric chainsaw that has all the power of a gas model without any of the inconvenience or mess.
This chainsaw features a number of great amenities including a 90-degree grip handle for comfort and anti-vibration dampeners to keep your arms from turning to jelly. An air-injection system helps keep the filter clean and with all the dust you’ll kick up using this chainsaw, that’s a good thing. Gas power without the gas maintenance is going to make your workday a lot more fun. If anything, this saw might be too powerful for your current extension cords; make sure you have a heavy-duty 12-gauge extension cord on hand to power this thing.
Make sure to use the transparent oil gauge window and top off when you need to. The tool-free chain adjustment knob is a great feature as well. For anyone who knows their way around power tools and especially chainsaws, this Husqvarna model is definitely going to be one of your favorite toys and is a contender for the best corded electric chainsaw out there.
Find more Husqvarna 16-Inch Corded Electric Chainsaw information and reviews here.
-
7. Greenworks Pro 80V 18-Inch Cordless ChainsawPrice: $267.60Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Equal to a 45cc gas-powered engine
- Battery life is pretty good, about one and a half tanks of gasoline
- Excellent for cutting firewood
- Oil seeps out when not in use; emptying the tank after every use isn't much fun
- It's a little too bulky and heavy for limbing trees or work around the property
- Oil tank cap is easy to cross-thread
The Greenworks Pro 80V 18-Inch Cordless Chainsaw will make you believe that an electric chainsaw can be every bit as good and powerful as a gas-powered machine. Right off the bat, the Pro 80V will get you out of mixing fuel, adjusting carburetors, and smelling like a refinery. But past that, this electric chainsaw emulates the performance of a 45cc gas-powered machine.
The Greenworks Pro 80V comes with an 80V 2Ah battery and rapid charger. Greenworks claims that a fully charged battery will get you 150 cuts through a 4-inch by 4-inch post but your experience may vary. The charger will recharge the 2Ah battery in about 30 minutes. That’s a great recharge rate but consider picking up an extra 2Ah battery or even a larger 4Ah battery for some longer work sessions.
For whatever reason, this electric chainsaw and others like it need to be emptied of chain oil between uses or else it seeps out while in storage. Between that and the easy way to cross-thread the oil tank cap, there are some design issues to be resolved by Greenworks. That said, this is a real chainsaw to get some real work done. Highly recommended.
Update 4/16/17: Now I’ve used this saw for just over a year and have cut over 5 cords of hardwood. As it turned out, I never cranked up the old gas saw. I even dropped and bucked a 26″ diameter oak with this saw. All with the original 2AH battery, bar and chain. While I’m very pleased with the saw, I still won’t give it 5 stars for the following reasons:
Like others mention, the oil reservoir leaks,
The oil cap cross threads so easily and so often that it started popping off while running. I did find out that some caps from quarts of motor oil have the same threads. I punched a small air hole in the top and have been using it for a couple of months now. No cross threading and no popping off. Go figure,
And the “string” that keeps you from losing the oil cap could be stiffer so it will feed back into the reservoir more easily. But now that I’m using motor oil caps that’s no biggie as I have an endless supply.
I’d like to see the bucking teeth be a little longer. Often, they don’t grab as well as I would like,
Last but not least is the price. I see it has gone up rather than down over the past year. I might not have given this thing a try at the current $324 price. And though I’m very interested in the blower and string trimmer, I can’t justify the current $378 price for the combo.
I’m putting this update in front of the others because I believe it’s that significant. About 3 months before the end of the 4 year warranty, I took the saw to a Greenworks certified service center(one they recommended) to have the sprocket replaced. I mentioned that the oil wasn’t flowing very well. I was up to about 6 battery cycles before having to refill the reservoir. The service guy agreed there wasn’t much oil coming out so he drained it, blew out the line and refilled. He said it might be a little better so I continued using it. The problem got worse, to the point where the saw would stop running for no obvious reason. It was up to 10 battery cycles before needing more oil. I tried manually oiling the chain with an oil can to be sure the lack of oil and frequency of cutting off were related. It was, but not enough to keep the saw running as it should. I figured after cutting about 13 cords of wood plus who knows how much other pruning and such, I had just worn it out. It was about 6 weeks before the end of the warranty period so I called Greenworks to see what they would say. I didn’t even finish explaining everything I was experiencing with the saw when I was placed on hold. When the woman returned, she asked me to please dispose of my saw however was appropriate for my area as Greenworks would be sending me a new one. About a week later it arrived. Not just the unit, but complete with bar and chain. This was the 5th or 6th time I had called Greenworks over the 4 year period. I found them to be friendly and helpful every time. And obviously, in this case, I couldn’t have asked for anything more. Now I’m changing the rating from 4 to 5 stars, and I would give them 6 if I could.
Find more Greenworks Pro 80V 18-Inch Cordless Chainsaw information and reviews here.
-
8. DeWalt DCCS620B 20V MAX Cordless Electric ChainsawPrice: $229.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Well balanced
- Same battery platform as many different DeWalt tools
- Plenty of power and runtime
- It's a bit expensive for this small of a chainsaw
- Chain tightening knob may come loose and need to be re-tightened
- Oil fill cap isn't real tough and the oil pump is a little aggressive
For land maintenance and clearing brush, the DeWalt DCCS620B 20V MAX Compact Cordless Electric Chainsaw will perfect for your landscaping needs. The password for this little saw is “compact” with just a 12-inch bar and 20V battery system. Maintaining a trail or off-road area? This electric chainsaw easily fits in your truck bed or cab to be used when you need it.
But even though the DCCS620B was primarily designed for lighter use, it will still take down a 12-inch wide, 60-foot tall pine tree with no sweat and still offer up enough battery life to go again. If you have any of the DeWalt 60V FlexVolt batteries, you can go all day with this saw. The high-efficiency motor is brushless so it’ll last longer and maximize your runtime. This version comes without the battery and charger however DeWalt has a combo pack available if you don’t currently own any DeWalt batteries.
The 12-inch low kickback bar and chain are made by Oregon, a company that knows a thing or two about chainsaws. If you need to adjust your chain or swap it out completely, a thick black knob on the side provides tool-free operation. I particularly like the look of the chunky overmold grip and safety brake. All in all, this DeWalt model is a very cool electric chainsaw for what you’ll need it for.
Find more DeWalt DCCS620B 20V MAX Cordless Electric Chainsaw information and reviews here.
-
9. Worx WG304.2 15 Amp 18-Inch Corded Electric ChainsawPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Big 15 Amp motor and 18-inch chain bar
- Auto-tension and auto-oil features
- Thick, rubberized grip handles for maximum control
- Requires special chain blades
- Still not as powerful as a gas engine
- Why does no one include chain oil with their saws?
Get gas-like power without all the hassle and mess of using gasoline. The Worx WG304.2 15 Amp 18-Inch Corded Electric Chainsaw is cost-effective, cleaner, and so much easier to use than a gas-powered model. Worx makes some seriously great electric tools. At only 11.2 pounds, almost anyone can use this chainsaw.
Auto-tightening and auto-lubrication systems take away most of the remaining maintenance inherent with electric tools to make using them simple. Your chain will always feature the right tension, without being too tight, and will always stay well-oiled so it spins around the bar at an efficient pace. Chain pitch is 3/8-inch with 63 chain links and a gauge of 0.05-inch.
The 200 ml oil tank has a handy oil-level indicator window so you’ll always know when you need to refill it (check it often). The metal bump spikes (they’re actually called “felling dogs” in the forestry world) grab what you’re cutting to get a solid hold for a smooth continuous cut. The bump spikes, er, felling dogs also reduce nasty kickback.
But what’s best about this electric chainsaw is the size. A 15 Amp motor brings some serious game that will provide consistent performance for years to come and will easily tear through all your backyard projects. Combined with the 18-inch chain bar, you’re destined to take down an incredible amount of things if you need to. Be careful out there, Paul Bunyan.
Find more Worx WG304.2 15 Amp 18-Inch Corded Electric Chainsaw information and reviews here.
-
10. Greenworks 40V 16-Inch Brushless Cordless Electric ChainsawPrice: $259.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes 40V 4Ah battery and charger
- Side-adjust chain tensioning feature
- Metal bucking spikes for leverage
- Less power than a gas-powered engine but convenience makes up for it
- Must empty oil tank after every use
- It may leak oil during transport
You’ll find that the Greenworks 40V 16-Inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw is sincerely effective for a battery-powered tool. Like other power tools from Greenworks, this chainsaw is very easy to use without a gas engine to start or keep running. The tool-free chain bar adjustment is a nice feature as is the ergonomic handles to control the machine.
You’ll appreciate the efficient brushless motor that will squeeze more juice from the battery and keep things running for far longer than a brushed version. This chainsaw is large enough to get through some seriously large logs for gas-engine power. It will meet the needs of homeowners, orchardists, arborists, and professional landscapers.
This particular Greenworks package includes a large 4Ah battery and charger. It’s nice to see this size of a battery included in the set since it’s an overall cost savings and it allows for a significantly longer runtime than a typical 2Ah battery.
Find more Greenworks 40V 16-Inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw information and reviews here.
-
11. Milwaukee 2727-20 M18 Fuel 16-Inch Cordless ChainsawPrice: $324.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 16-inch Oregon bar and chain
- Variable speed trigger
- Compatible with all M18 Fuel batteries
- Blade needs adjusting more than other saws
- Lower run time
- Expensive for the power it offers
Milwaukee offers up some pretty sweet power tools and one of those high-performing machines is this 2727-20 M18 Fuel 16-Inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw. For a cordless electric saw, the 2727-20 punches above its weight. Its power is on par with gas-powered 16-inch saws but understand that this chainsaw does not come with any batteries nor a charger. When you procure an M18 Fuel battery to go with this saw, make sure you get one with a high amp-hour rating like this 8Ah pack. Because the batteries are 18V units, they draw faster in order to generate that impressive cutting power.
This electric chainsaw is excellent for maintaining your trees and shrubs and just as good with felling trees and cutting firewood. It cuts like a dream, quite frankly. Yes, the Milwaukee tools are more expensive than other comparable models but you have to factor in the power, run time, and capabilities of the M18 Fuel series as well. They’re simply awesome.
Find more Milwaukee 2727-20 M18 Fuel 16-Inch Cordless Chainsaw information and reviews here.
-
12. Ego Power+ CS1604 56V 16-Inch Cordless Electric ChainsawPrice: $299.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Up to 300 cuts per charge
- 6,800 RPM to get through hardwoods and more
- Brushless motor provides lower vibrations and extended runtime
- Oil fill process is slightly awkward
- Seems to go through oil quickly
- Make sure to leave the chain a little loose or else it may get thrown easily
The Ego Power+ CS1604 56V 16-Inch Cordless Chainsaw has plenty of power for serious woodcutters so you know it has more than enough for not-so-serious ones (I’m looking at you, homeowner). The included 5Ah battery will keep you cutting through things for a very long time and since Ego Power+ is all about great electric tools, they know you don’t want to wait around for a charging battery so the 5Ah battery takes around 40 minutes to juice up.
No noise, no fumes, and no fuss make this electric chainsaw a priority item for campers and folks needing to clean up the yard. The 16-inch bar and chain will easily saw through logs up to 20 inches and more and still be hungry. Brushless motor tech makes this power tool durable and long-lasting. With speeds of around 6,800 RPM, the Ego Power+ CS1604 56V 16-Inch Cordless Chainsaw will be more than a match for any type of wood you’re slicing through.
Find more Ego Power+ CS1604 56V 16-Inch Cordless Chainsaw information and reviews here.
-
14. Black+Decker 40V Max 12-Inch Cordless ChainsawPrice: $195.69Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 40V battery and charger included
- Meant for lighter use but it can take on much more than intended
- Same battery platform as other B+D 40V power tools
- Watch tilting the saw too much or it may leak oil rapidly
- Included charger takes a few hours to recharge battery
- Requires frequent re-adjustment throughout working time
The Black+Decker 40V Max 12-Inch Cordless Chainsaw is powered with an included 40V lithium-ion battery for longer runtime and overall life. It features a low-kickback bar and chain made by Oregon, a tool-free chain tensioning system, a lightweight design for great portability and operation with less fatigue, and an automatic oiling system ensures that the bar and chain are lubricated consistently.
Best used on tree branches and brush, this Black+Decker can also handle larger tree trunks with little to no effort. You may want a longer bar if you’re going after larger trees more often, but there’s no question that this little 12-inch electric chainsaw can keep up with bigger saws. Those larger saws are typically much more expensive as well, however.
The electric chainsaw is a real workhorse that is great for average yard work and acreage maintenance. It offers up a long operational runtime, is easy to haul around, and gets the job done.
Find more Black+Decker 40V Max 12-Inch Cordless Chainsaw information and reviews here.
-
15. Greenworks 12-Inch 40V Cordless Electric ChainsawPrice: $172.34Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fade-free electric power
- Lightweight and maneuverable
- The miniature size is perfect for trimming up landscaping
- Included 2 Ah battery is okay but a 4 Ah would have been more useful
- Plan on getting a better chain
- Safety thumb switch is a bit awkward
When the Greenworks 12-Inch 40V Cordless Electric Chainsaw arrives at your home, you’re going to shake your head and think that you made a mistake. Allow me to explain. You’re going to think it’s too little but it’s a great sort of little. This miniature chainsaw features big power in such a cute package that just about anyone can use it. It’s lightweight and compact to the point where it’s super simple to use.
No, you’re not going to slice down 24-inch wide oak trees. This Greenworks 12-Inch Electric Chainsaw is perfect for trimming up trunks, dealing with yard debris, slicing up pallets for craft projects or firewood, chopping kindling, shaping shrubs, and more. The oversized chain brake provides an abundance of safety considerations and the wraparound handle is good for multiple cutting positions at different angles.
The included 40V battery and charger are a nice touch but consider bumping up to a 4 Ah battery. Greenworks battery platform charges quickly and provides a decent operational runtime. If you’re looking for something a little tougher than a hedge trimmer, here you go. This little workbeast will have you smiling with everything it will tear through.
Find more Greenworks 12-Inch 40V Cordless Electric Chainsaw information and reviews here.
-
16. Ryobi 40V 14-Inch Brushless Cordless Electric ChainsawPrice: $240.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Variable speed trigger
- Side-access chain tensioning
- Decent battery life per charge
- May leak chain oil liberally
- Included tool is a little small
- Long charge time
I’m a fan of Ryobi tools and this Ryobi 40V 14-Inch Brushless Cordless Electric Chainsaw lives up to my expectations for what it’s designed for. The saw includes features to make your cutting experience as good or better than a gas unit. The included 40V 4Ah battery powers a brushless motor with some stout power that delivers fast cutting speeds and torque.
This pack also comes with a charger which, unfortunately, takes a few hours to recharge the battery. The wrap-around handle and automatic oiler help to provide easy, comfortable operation. The battery life is fine but if you have some Ryobi 40V batteries on hand for spares, it would be a very good thing.
I like the tooled chain adjustment option here as I sometimes find that the tool-free levers on other chainsaws leave the chain too loose. You won’t miss the smell, noise, or headaches that a gas-powered chainsaw can sometimes cause with this Ryobi product.
Find more Ryobi 40V 14-Inch Brushless Cordless Chainsaw information and reviews here.
-
18. Craftsman 12-Amp 16-Inch Corded Electric ChainsawPrice: $74.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compact profile and weight
- 16-inch bar will get through large stock
- Auto-oiling mechanism keeps things running
- Motor is slightly underpowered for the bar length
- Thin grip handle
- Reports of bar oil leaking at random times
The Craftsman 12-Amp 16-Inch Corded Electric Chainsaw is a perfect sized tool for the typical home and yard. The 16-inch bar will get through just about anything in an average landscape environment and the 12 Amp motor will make sure the job gets done. The minimalist design and footprint of this electric chainsaw is sleek and compact without drawing attention to itself…except for that bold Craftsman red color.
There really isn’t anything ostentatious about this particular electric chainsaw but that’s not a bad thing. It features an auto-oiling system with an oil view window and a tool-free chain tensioning knob like other similar saws. The best compliment I can give the Craftsman is that it looks good, is practical, and is a great value for what it provides.
There are other chainsaws on the market with more bells and whistles however they’re more expensive and not as lightweight and easy to use as the Craftsman. The chain bar is a great size for most landscaping needs and it’s got enough power to get through what you need it to. Plug it in, safety gear up, and start cutting.
Find more Craftsman 12-Amp 16-Inch Corded Electric Chainsaw information and reviews here.
-
19. Tacklife 15 Amp 18-Inch Corded Electric ChainsawPrice: $74.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This is a big electric chainsaw
- Tool-free chain adjustment knob
- Low kickback bar and chain made by Oregon
- Great for the first year but unsure if this saw will last for years
- Included documentation isn't real clear
- Doesn't have the confident heft or feel of a more recognizable brand
Tacklife is a company that produces a wide variety of power tools including this 15 Amp 18-Inch Corded Electric Chainsaw. My first take was, “Whoa! A 15 Amp electric chainsaw with an 18-inch long bar? For that good of a price?” Well, yeah, but there’s a catch.
The 15 Amp is definitely high-power for an electric motor and the 18-inch chain bar is at the top end of what is suitable for a homeowner. This chainsaw will definitely handle larger logs and tree trunks if the occasion calls for it. The tool-free chain can be adjusted quickly to prevent over-tightening and provide the proper tension for what you’re doing.
Oil is applied to the chain bar via an automatic lubrication system that will keep that chain slick and running. Check the visible transparent oil gauge often; it clearly shows the amount of oil so it can be topped off when necessary. There are also three safety switches and manual mechanical brakes to make sure you keep your fingers and toes safe.
So, what’s the catch? Tacklife tools are typically very inexpensive compared to the name brands out there however, reviews of their tools, including this electric chainsaw, are generally positive. The challenge lies with the feel of the chainsaw. It doesn’t exude the same confidence of the big brands. It looks and feels like the entire tool, save for the chain and bar, is made of plastic and indeed that’s true.
I’m torn. I believe Tacklife tools fill a niche for folks who need power tools once in a while and don’t want to spend three times as much for a machine of higher quality. If you’re someone who might get a chainsaw out once a year (or less), this might be the tool for you. It might stand up to multiple years of use but I’m just not sure.
Find more Tacklife 15 Amp 18-Inch Corded Electric Chainsaw information and reviews here.
-
20. WEN 4017 16-Inch Electric ChainsawPrice: $53.02Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tool-free chain changes
- Transparent oil gauge window
- Two-year warranty
- Chain will keep going for a second or two after trigger is released
- Feels too plasticky
- For light use only
The WEN 4017 16-Inch Electric Chainsaw is meant solely for light to medium yard work and for that, the 12 Amp electric motor meets expectations. Small tree branches, limbs, or bushes may be cut easily with this saw with the chain running at 44 feet per second. Because it’s small, that means that it’s somewhat light. This saw isn’t going to wear you out quickly.
Plug the cord into your chosen power source and start chopping away. The chainsaw features an auto-oiling system that lubricates the guide bar and chain as you cut. The tool-free chain change feature is nice to adjust the bar and to replace the chain when needed. Clean electric power means an emission-free work experience. Tack on the two-year warranty from WEN and this smaller electric chainsaw might be a welcome addition to your arsenal of power tools.
Find more WEN 4017 16-Inch Electric Chainsaw information and reviews here.
-
21. Sun Joe SWJ701E 18-Inch 14 Amp Electric ChainsawPrice: $75.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for use with limbs and logs
- Lightweight design with ergonomic handle
- 18-inch self-lubricating bar and chain
- Guide setting for chain bar is too loose
- Confusing instruction manual
- Difficult to find parts if necessary
The Sun Joe SWJ701E 18-inch 14 Amp Electric Chainsaw combines power, performance, and precision into one easy-to-use, reliable cutting tool. The 14-amp motor starts instantly by pressing the handle trigger; no more priming an engine and wrecking your shoulder with a pull cord. The Sun Joe SWJ701E seems to be made for dealing with tree limbs, firewood, logs, and branches.
This corded model assures constant power for as long as you want without having to stop for refilling a tank or recharging a battery. Its lightweight design (less than ten pounds!) and adjustable handle work to provide the user with maximum comfort during use. Sun Joe is a brand that is all over Amazon with inexpensive, good-quality power tools and has established a reputation for solid performance. This electric chainsaw is a nice middle-of-the-road option for your typical yard cleaning work.
Find more Sun Joe SWJ701E 18-Inch 14 Amp Electric Chainsaw information and reviews here.
Do I Need an Electric Chainsaw?
I don’t use my chainsaw often but when the occasion calls for it (like when a freak winter storm or a hurricane downs trees in the neighborhood), it’s supremely good to have on hand. Chainsaws are excellent for slicing up fallen tree limbs or trimming up thick brush and loading up the resulting firewood in your utility wagon.
If you don’t fall trees for a living, that’s okay; chainsaws come in a variety of different sizes and power sources depending on your needs and skill levels.
Most people who need a chainsaw for work around the yard will want one for knocking down trees on their property, cutting firewood, and general (or emergency) cleanup. For that, a chainsaw that measures around 14 to 16 inches with the appropriate sized motor makes the most sense.
What you have in mind to use your chainsaw for will be the determining factor for what you eventually purchase. Bigger isn’t necessarily better when it comes to chainsaws. Understanding the size of your workload will help you decide what you actually need.
You don’t need to be a lumberjill (or jack) to own and use a chainsaw but temper your enthusiasm and start slowly, especially if you have no experience. Downing a 30-foot tall pine tree is best left up to a professional crew (with a log splitter!). At the very least, consider taking a chainsaw safety class from your local community college.
Are Electric Chainsaws Better Than Gas-Powered Chainsaws?
Gas-powered saws are typically large, powerful machines that feature a 2-cycle engine and require a mixture of fuel and gas along with some basic maintenance. Gas models are widely used in the timber industry since they’re portable, strong, and may have blades more than five feet in length.
That’s not to say that all gas-powered chainsaws are unwieldy behemoths. Smaller gas models are well-liked by do-it-yourselfers, too. I’ve got an older Husqvarna chainsaw that I still use for various tree care and that I really enjoy. The engines have great torque and they get the job done no matter where you are.
They have serious challenges, however. They can be finicky to get started and require significant maintenance. You also must mix oil and gas together for fuel, they’re loud, and they can belch out a significant amount of exhaust.
On the other hand, electric saws can be just as powerful as their gas-powered cousins while doing without most of those issues. They require virtually no maintenance, are much quieter, generally more lightweight, and, when using a cordless variety, just as portable. Electric chainsaws can handle just about anything a gas chainsaw can.
Electric chainsaws, both corded and cordless, for home use are typically equipped with a blade between eight to eighteen inches which is perfect for any yard work you need done. Motors can get as large as fifteen Amps. Battery powered chainsaws can have anywhere from 20 to 60 Volt rechargeable batteries however larger models may be found. Stick with a moderate size that is easy to operate for what you’ll most likely use your chainsaw for.
Which Type of Electric Chainsaw is Best?
Whether you go with a battery powered chainsaw or a corded variety will ultimately depend on where you’ll be using it. Think about the size of your property and how you plan on using the saw. If you’re falling small trees back in the woods (lucky you), you’ll need a battery-operated saw. If you live on less than a half-acre, a corded saw may do the job.
You can’t beat the portability that a rechargeable battery-powered chainsaw brings but make sure to either have a spare battery on hand or be prepared to wait a bit to allow the battery to recharge between uses. On the other hand, you’ll never have to stop and wait with a corded chainsaw however watch out for the cord; you don’t want to chop through it or trip on it while working.
Pay attention to how much Amperage the chainsaw will take. The Amp rating will tell you how much power the saw will use before the motor will be damaged. Eight Amps are good for light-duty work, 14 is a good middle of the road saw, and it goes up from there.
Get the right tool for the job. Using a saw without enough power for what you need it for will make for a really lousy workday. That said, getting a 15 Amp chainsaw for limbing up your willow tree doesn’t make much sense either.
Along with Amps, consider the voltage of your cordless chainsaw battery. 20 Volt batteries are just fine for most things but understand you’ll have a lot more power with a 60 Volt battery. Each battery has an Amp-hour rating (that’s the number before Ah on the casing) which will give you an idea of how long it will power the saw. 4Ah-rated batteries are probably fine for average yard work but if you’re knocking down trees, make sure your battery is rated higher than 6Ah.
What Size of Electric Chainsaw is Best?
Your electric chainsaw will be most effective with the right size of bar (sometimes called a blade) for what you need it for. The size listed corresponds to the length of that bar and works with the specific size of motor to work the best. The longer the chain, the more power the saw needs to do its job.
As you might expect, the longer the bar, the heavier the saw, and the more vibration you’ll have while using it. Get a saw that you’ll be comfortable with for a reasonable amount of working time. It’s no fun using a tool that wears you out right out of the gate.
Depending on what you need to cut through, your electric chainsaw bar should be slightly longer than the diameter of what you’re cutting. If you want to cut through a 14-inch trunk, use a saw with a 16-inch bar. You get the idea. This isn’t a hard and fast rule; you can use smaller saws to cut down larger things but it’ll take longer.
Small saws between eight to twelve inches are convenient and fun to use all day. When you’re trimming small trees and tree limbs, they’re great. You may need a larger saw for cutting down trees and slicing up firewood but like I stated above, the larger the saw, the more weight you will take on. Plan on an electric chainsaw that is around 14 to 16 inches for general use.
What Should I Know About Electric Chainsaw Safety and Maintenance?
They might not be gas-powered machines but electric chainsaws are still very, very dangerous. Learning to operate one safely should be of the utmost importance. A safety feature included on electric chainsaws is a manual chain stop located between the grip handle and chain bar. This stops the chain from spinning with a quick flick of the wrist.
Also, make sure that the chain on your saw stops moving when you release the trigger. If the saw you’re looking at doesn’t sport these features, move on. You really don’t want to mess around with an electric chainsaw without adequate safety elements.
Many local community colleges and municipalities offer classes on how to use chainsaws and other power equipment safely. These classes can be in person or online. If you have little to no experience, this would be an excellent idea for you to consider. The folks who teach these classes will show you what to look for when purchasing a saw, what safety equipment to use and how to use it, and how to use the saw properly.
Every cut with an electric chainsaw should be made by using the bottom flat of the bar and pressing down firmly. Never, ever use the top flat and lift up. And until you get some experience, avoid using the tip of the chainsaw bar. This may cause kickback, where the saw jolts violently toward you when the tip makes contact with what you’re cutting.
Respect your chainsaw. This means wearing the right clothing while using one: long pants, closed-toe shoes, and long-sleeved tops. Wear work gloves, safety goggles, ear protection, and maybe even a face shield.
Electric chainsaws require much less maintenance than gas-powered saws but you’ll still have to take care of some things. Bar oil is required to make the chain turn smoothly in the bar’s grooves without overheating. Oiling allows the saw to run effectively to cut fast and prevents the chain from wearing out. It also prevents the bar from burning from the speed of the chain.
Make sure that the saw you’re looking at features an automatic oiler. This will continuously add oil to the bar during use. Make sure the bar oil tank is kept full.
You wouldn’t think the chain on a saw would change length (it’s made of metal, after all). However, because of the force and heat involved while using an electric chainsaw, chains regularly stretch quite a bit. A new chain will stretch more than an old one as part of the breaking in process. Your chainsaw bar will feature bolts to adjust the tension to account for this.
You must adjust the bar forward and back at times or else your chain may slip off the bar; that’s really not a good thing while using your saw. The nicer chainsaws have toolless systems to adjust quickly with hand-tightened knobs. Otherwise, you’re looking at a hex head wrench to handle things.
Sharpening your chain is incredibly important after each and every time you use your electric chainsaw. It’s not that difficult, especially with handy tools available now like this 2-In-1 Easy Sharpener from Stihl. You need to know what size chain your saw uses (the chainsaw manual should have this) so you get the right sharpening tool for the job.
I have a ritual after I use my chainsaw each time. After the saw has cooled down, I wipe down the bar and motor housing using a clean rag. I then adjust the bar tension, fill the bar oil reservoir, then I sharpen the chain. It doesn’t take that long and is certainly less expensive than taking the saw in to be repaired if the maintenance isn’t taken care of.
See Also:
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.