51 Fun Things to Do at Home Alone: Grown-Ups Edition

These Charlotte’s Web Gummies with Melatonin stand out because they include both melatonin and full spectrum CBD.

They contain small amounts of THC, according to a report we obtained from Charlotte’s Web.

Full spectrum CBD gummies actually aren’t that easy to find. (“Full spectrum CBD” means it includes some THC, which may help the CBD work more effectively in your body.)

If you’re looking for a plant-based product to help support healthy sleep cycles, these will be perfect for you.

Full Disclosure: Charlotte’s Web sent me a sample to test out. These are amazing. They helped me fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up without feeling groggy.

They’re also easy to eat, without feeling like you’re loading up on sugar or artificial ingredients before bed. They’re made with tapioca syrup and beet sugar, which are both a lot better for your body than corn syrup (an ingredient commonly found in gummies). They also use organic fruit and vegetable juices to achieve their pleasant pink color (instead of artificial food dyes).

These gummies contain 1.5 mg of melatonin each. Charlotte’s Web considers one serving to be two gummies, which would be 3 mg melatonin.

For most adults looking for a better night’s sleep, the ideal nighttime dose of melatonin can be around .5 mg to 3 mg. So although the labeling on this bottle suggests taking 2 gummies a half-hour before bedtime, you may want to start with just one gummy. (So you’ll be taking 5 mg CBD, and 1.5 mg melatonin.)