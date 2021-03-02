19 Best Garden Furniture Sets for Summer

With rich colors and a seriously elegant style, this luxurious patio set is guaranteed to create a distinctive design in your backyard. While most patio sets have a few basic pieces, this set offers some seriously cushy comfort thanks to a sofa and two armchairs that are set deep and wide, providing plenty of room to settle in for the afternoon.

A standout of this set is the accompanying accent pillows that make this look like true furniture versus outdoor furniture. The cushions are quick-drying, stain-resistant and UV protected. The handwoven wicker looks elegant and lasts beautifully in any outdoor setting. This set also comes with two ottomans, so you can kick up your feet and relax after a long day.

The Hanover Savannah five-piece set is focused on cushy club chairs with a padded ottoman. They also come with awesome contrast print accent pillows in addition to the comfy chair cushions.