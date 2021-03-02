19 Best Garden Furniture Sets for Summer

Fresh air, warm sunshine, and fragrant blooms – there’s nothing better than being outside. Whether you’re sipping your morning coffee, taking in some sun, or enjoying the cool night air with friends, you want a comfy place to relax. Garden furniture sets will transform your experience of your backyard and patio, especially if you also add a beautiful garden sculpture or water feature to enhance the ambiance.
With rich colors and a seriously elegant style, this luxurious patio set is guaranteed to create a distinctive design in your backyard. While most patio sets have a few basic pieces, this set offers some seriously cushy comfort thanks to a sofa and two armchairs that are set deep and wide, providing plenty of room to settle in for the afternoon.
A standout of this set is the accompanying accent pillows that make this look like true furniture versus outdoor furniture. The cushions are quick-drying, stain-resistant and UV protected. The handwoven wicker looks elegant and lasts beautifully in any outdoor setting. This set also comes with two ottomans, so you can kick up your feet and relax after a long day.
The Hanover Savannah five-piece set is focused on cushy club chairs with a padded ottoman. They also come with awesome contrast print accent pillows in addition to the comfy chair cushions.
With enough seating arrangements to play musical chairs, this round sectional set will be the talk of the neighborhood. It’s one of the more unique garden furniture sets we’ve found, with a lovely Hawaiian feel. The seven-piece set includes two loveseats (each sits two people comfortably), four ottoman seats, and one round coffee table.
The all weather resin wicker material is durable and easy to clean, and the beige cushions are fade resistant. This set is ideal for a large patio or backyard, or even around a patio fire pit due to its shape. In fact, if you’re planning to make a major investment in creating a patio living space that’s memorable, you might want to add this gas patio fire table to your design. The furniture also comes with a patio cover, so you don’t have to worry about storing it when not in use.
In fact, if you’re looking for more ways to integrate that Hawaiian style into your backyard gardens and patio, the experts at Urban Gardens have lots of phenomenal ideas.
Dining al fresco is so much better when you can enjoy it in the comfort of your own backyard. Add this outdoor dining set to your backyard patio for a functional, comfortable dining space. The five-piece set is constructed with multi-brown wicker on a metal frame, and it arrives ready to use, so you can simply unpack, place, and enjoy. The glass top table is especially elegant, and because it’s wrapped in wicker, there aren’t any sharp edges to worry about.
Create an intimate space for conversation and dining with a pair of rattan side chairs and a rattan side table so that even if you end up with unexpected guests for dinner, everyone will have a comfortable space to eat and chat.
Let’s be honest, patio dining is most often a casual affair and you want seating that adds to the ease and comfort of your family and friends. For a more casual seating arrangement, this wicker bar stool dining set is a winner. The six bar stools are topped with 1.5 inch, cream-white cushions, and can easily be stored under the bar height glass-topped table when not in use.
While constructed with solid steel frames for durability, each piece is lightweight and can easily be moved. Place it on your patio for a great dining spot, or take it poolside for snacks and drinks. And don’t worry about these stools being wimpy. They can each accommodate up to 350 pounds.
For more patio fun, the Keter Pop Up Patio Bar Table doubles as a cooler and a fun table for cocktails and conversation.
If you are searching for a garden furniture set that has a more natural look, this four-piece set made from acacia wood has a design style reminiscent of mission style furniture design. Consisting of two armchairs, one sofa, and a sizeable coffee table, this furniture is designed with clean lines to complement any outdoor setting.
Off-white cushions pair beautifully with the light wood, and the plush seating is very comfortable. Maintenance is easy as all you have to do is apply a little teak oil every once in a while.
Do you need a bigger outdoor furniture set, but you love the acacia wood construction of this one? This set from Loreli features seating for eight people plus a good sized coffee table in a mid century modern design.
Of course, you could buy your patio furniture a piece at a time, hoping from year to year that styles, fabric colors and other options will all still be the same, but if you’re ready to take the dive and decorate your outdoor space with one big splurge, we’ve found the ideal outdoor furniture set for you.
This 18 piece set (yes, we said 18 piece) has everything you’ll need to outfit every activity from dining to sunning to relaxing. Where do we start? First, this set comes with a beautiful tempered glass top and rattan dining table that features eight comfy club chairs with thick foam cushions.
Add to that, a sofa set with two corner chairs and four armless chairs that can be configured in a U shape or separate seating arrangements as well. The glass top coffee table is perfect for coffee and cocktails as well as simple snacks. But there’s even more to love about this complete suite of furniture. It includes two adjustable back recliners that allow you to tan and talk at the same time.
This set comes with high-quality cushions with covers that are meant for the outdoors and are removable and washable. Naturally, this top-quality set is made of durable PE rattan and meticulously crafted to be worth your investment. An even larger 20 piece set adds two ottomans to the mix for added flexibility.
Adorned with a beautiful tulip design, this cast aluminum bistro set is ideal for seating in a garden, a small patio, or a front porch. The antique copper finish gives the three-piece set an elegant, vintage look, and the compact design (table is 23.5 inches tall, chairs are 33.75 inches) makes it easy to move around. While the set does not come with cushions, you could easily add some for additional padding. With an intricate design and low price, this set is a great value.
Eucalyptus has a similar tight, straight grain as teak, but it’s more price approachable meaning this stunning dining set is an affordable choice if you’re looking for outdoor wood furniture. It’s water and mildew resistant, lasts for years, looks fabulous, and is rot resistant. It’s also a whole lot more sustainable thanks to how fast it grows. (You can find out even more good things about eucalyptus in this interesting blog post.) This nine-piece outdoor dining set is going to give your family years of faithful service and will keep looking great with annual care.
The rectangular table comfortably seats six and the tabletop is roomy at 82.5 x 33.5 inches and stands 30 inches tall. The slatted top allows for water (and spills) to run through so they don’t sit on the wood for long periods of time. The set comes with eight folding wooden chairs that have the same slatted backs and seats. Because they fold, they’re quick to store in the fall if you live where more inclement winter weather is the norm.
If you need to seat as many as ten around your table, the Amazonia Cleveland dining set comes with an extendable table that can be as large as 125 inches long, and it comes with ten of the same folding chairs.
This sunshiney bright Parisian style bistro set is not only adorable, but it’s also affordable and durable, too. Available in mint, yellow, baby blue, or black, the three piece set will brighten up any outdoor space and would look especially great on a small patio, garden nook, or front porch. The powder-coated steel frame is rust-resistant and is very easy to clean. When you don’t want to use the set or are ready to pack it away for winter, just fold it up and place it in storage.
To keep your tush completely comfy, Grand Bistro also makes a set of seat cushions sized especially for these cute folding patio chairs. If you’re looking for more design ideas to create your cozy bistro space, this article from Vogue is filled with inspiration.
There’s a natural tendency when you’re relaxing outside to want to rock. That’s one reason we think this bistro set is so clever. While many outdoor bistro sets have smaller chairs, this set is all about comfort with deep wicker chairs so you can enter full relaxation mode. The three-piece set comes with a tempered glass table and the top is framed in rattan to avoid rough edges that tend to chip with other sets.
The table is the perfect size for holding your morning coffee, favorite book, or a glass of wine. The chairs have a modern design that will add a chic touch to any outdoor garden area or front porch, and cream cushions that would complement any home. The set is weather and UV resistant, and the cushions are easy to clean – just unzip the covers and throw them in the wash.
Get this set in either black or brown rattan. If you’re looking for a bistro set that doesn’t have chairs that rock, this rattan set is another option you can put on the smallest deck or balcony and still have room to move around.
Let’s be honest, not everyone has the luxury of a large yard and patio. There are many who are happy with their small deck or balcony, and they still want some excellent patio furniture choices that meet their limited space capacity. That’s why we love this space saving little wicker dinette set. This table for two features two rattan wicker chairs that have slightly offset designs so they neatly slide together under the table when not in use.
The rounded solid weave chair backs look trendy and modern, and we appreciate the open handle so they’re easy to pull out. They also have seat cushions that attach with straps to keep them from blowing off on a windy day. The table features a modified oval shape and has a tempered glass tabletop that’s 20 inches wide, and stable even when placed on turf or other uneven surfaces. This cute set is made with sturdy steel frames and weather-resistant woven rattan.
If you’re looking for a similar space saving design, but you prefer angles over curves, this casual outdoor bistro set is another awesome option for small spaces. It comes with comfy seat and back cushions.
This four-piece set consists of a double sofa, two comfy side chairs and a coffee table with a tempered glass top. This sturdy set features strong steel frames and woven weather-resistant PE rattan wicker, so it’s suitable for year-round use, even in cooler climates.
The sofa and chairs are accompanied with off-white polyester fabric cushions that can be removed for easy cleaning. The contemporary coffee-colored wicker and off-white cushion combo will complement any outdoor space, and you could even add some decorative outdoor pillows and a cool outdoor area rug to add a pop of colorful personality to your patio. The set is also quite lightweight (81.9 pounds altogether), so re-arranging the pieces to best fit your smaller space is easy.
Do you love to entertain? This patio sectional set should be calling your name. With seven different pieces (two corner sofas, four middle sofas and one coffee table), you can easily rearrange the seating to host a large group of people on your patio. The sectional piece can also become a statement piece for your backyard, especially if you mix things up with contrasting cushion colors, including some bold stripes along with solid colors.
The low seatbacks give this set a modern feel, and you can add even more pizazz to your setting by adding in some fun rattan planters.
There are lots of garden furniture sets that look pretty close to the same. That’s why we’ve chosen this set as one of our favorites because it offers some different pieces that allow you lots of flexibility in arrangments and seating options. It has the classic three-person sofa, large armchair, and glass top square table, but it also has a large ottoman that can transform the couch to an L shape or be used as separate seating.
This durable seating set is framed with rust-proof galvanized pipe and is covered in PE rattan that’s woven tight, to make it waterproof, durable, and lightweight. The extra-thick seat cushions are comfy and waterproof with washable covers.
As an added bonus, you’ll get four custom pillows and a lovely throw to make your outdoor living space feel as luxurious as your indoor spaces. The set comes in several rattan color options with different color cushions as well, although stock on those is running a bit low.
Do you have a large family or frequently host gatherings where seating is at a premium? This extra-large 11-piece garden furniture set could be ideal for your needs. With an unbelievable number of pieces, you can be creative with your seating arrangements. This big set gives you a sofa, an ottoman, a glass top tea table, two corner sofas, six middle sofas, and an extra cushion if you need to turn your table into a second ottoman.
Each piece features a sturdy steel frame and is covered in gray PE rattan that’s durable through all kinds of weather. This big set also comes with all the navy cushions that give it a bit of a nautical color twist. If you love the look and color combination, but you don’t need a set quite this big, you can get a similar grouping that’s just seven pieces instead.
When you’re not willing to settle for anything but the highest quality, this garden furniture set from Cloud Mountain will tick off all the things on your wish list. First, it features a really contemporary style, with comfy sea blue cushions that give this set a luxe look.
Sturdy but lightweight, it’s easy to move pieces into different seating options on a whim. This set is covered in PE rattan that is UV resistant as well as weather and fade-resistant so if you live in a climate where the weather accommodates, you’ll be safe to leave it outdoors long term.
The set includes a three-seat inch sofa along with two club chairs, two ottomans, nd a 57.5 inch long dining table, plus all the cushions to go with. Each cushion and pillow has a removable cover so they can easily be washed in case anyone spills (and you know they will.) The polywood tabletop is serious durable and this set doubles so nicely as both a dining set and a conversation grouping that you can get away without needing a separate dining set.
This set comes fully assembled with the exception of the tables which are easy to put together. You can also get this set with cream-colored cushions and darker-colored resin wicker frames if you prefer a more neutral palette.
Have you noticed with most PE rattan furniture sets, either they’re made in a very dark color, or the weave is so tight you can barely see it? We’ve noticed that too, which is one of many reasons we really like this particular set of patio furniture. The all-weather synthetic brown wicker comes closest in appearance to the real thing that we’ve seen, yet it has all the benefits like durability and UV resistance.
The weaving makes it a standout because it’s done with two different techniques to add dimension to this set, and because the wicker isn’t just a single color, it also looks amazingly natural. This set comes with everything you’ll need to set up an intimate little conversation area with a smaller sofa/loveseat, two lounge chairs and a great tempered frosted glass top coffee table that features a storage shelf underneath.
You’ll also appreciate the high-quality Olefin fiber cushions and the contrasting striped throw pillows that give this set lots of pizazz. In fact, it’s so good looking, we’d even consider it as an affordable indoor furniture option for a small living space. If you need additional seating, you can add a second set of chairs and side table to match.
By now, we don’t need to extoll you with all the virtues of teak, but if you’re looking for some patio furniture that will stand the test of time, and never blow around in the wind and weather, this gorgeous Modway Marina Premium Grade Teak Outdoor entertainment suite is a sure way to create a patio with the wow factor.
This ten-piece set features enough seating for a crowd, but the pieces can be arranged into more intimate conversation areas as well. The organic curved designs of the wood frames are a natural in your garden or on the deck, and each piece features stain and fade resistant machine washable gray cushions.
This big set includes a long sofa, two armchairs, two corner chairs and two cushioned ottomans that can be placed in so many different configurations. In fact, these pieces are so stunning and comfortable, you could easily choose to incorporate them into your mid century modern home.
If you love the quality and durability of teak, but you don’t have space for a set quite so large, this six-piece set in the same design is available and includes a love seat that’s made up of a right and a left armchair, two full armchairs, and two ottomans.
It’s hard not to get excited about bright cushion colors, a roomy sofa, and a coffee table that can live outdoors, but we’re especially enamored with this patio sectional sofa set because it has some distinctly different elements from all the rest. Let’s start with the sofa, which is made up of two smaller sides, and paired with a corner chair to make it a classic L shape. It can be taken apart and adjusted in a variety of seating configurations to suit your whims on a moment’s notice.
This set also includes two arm height end tables that sit perfectly aside the sofa making entertaining easy with room for coffee or cocktails, your choice. The coffee table is a seriously cool added element, thanks to its unique wedge shape. It features a glass top and provides plenty of room for snacks or a full meal for two or three.
This pretty set is made with durable PE rattan so you know it’s weather-resistant and will last for years of outdoor use. The sofas come with comfy seat cushions that are nearly five inches thick, as well as comfy back cushions that are also super soft. It also comes with contrasting throw pillows that add lots of colorful flair to this great lounging ensemble.