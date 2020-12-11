13 Best Gas Grills: Your Easy Buying Guide

This list of the best gas grills on sale will show you a wide selection of excellent propane-fired barbecues so you can decide on the perfect cooking solution for your backyard. If you’re thinking about taking your grilling on the road, take a look at our list of Best Tailgaiting Grills.

Both have their strengths but gas grills have one clear advantage: they’re easy to use. Turn the knob, light it up, and you’re ready to go. They heat up and cool down quickly while still offering the ability to produce delicious smoky food. They’re also a lot cleaner than charcoal grills.

When it comes to cooking, nothing gets the mouth watering more than a good old fashioned barbecue grill. There are hundreds of options when looking at grills but an important decision to make when purchasing a grill is whether to go with charcoal or gas.

How Do I Select The Best Gas Grill?

There are so many varieties and so many options of barbecue grills out there that it’s easy for all the choices to overwhelm anyone looking for a new gas grill on sale. Don’t let too many choices ruin what should be a completely fun experience! Selecting your backyard culinary centerpiece is not difficult (or at least it shouldn’t be).

What do you typically cook and how often? If burgers and dogs are the high points of your personal cooking show, then an inexpensive run-of-the-mill gas grill will be more than enough to make those summer memories special.

But let’s say you want to get into some exotic territory like smoked ribs or preparing fresh salmon? The grill you’re looking at should have some advanced method to control the heat source and intensity.

That means at least two and preferably more burners on a gas grill to create and maintain indirect and direct heating zones. Two-zone grilling will make it possible for you to create a mouth-watering barbecue like brisket or pork by cooking at a lower temperature for longer.

Think about how much food you create as well. If you’re usually cooking for a dinner for one, you certainly don’t need an eight-burner gas grill. Likewise, if you’re cooking for a family of five, two burners just won’t be enough.

Where will your new small gas grill live once you bring it home? Consider the space and how protected against the elements it will or won’t be. Many grills are built to withstand harsh temperatures but your new outdoor cooking stove will last a lot longer if it has some sort of protection from sun, wind, rain, and snow.

A grill cover that fits your model well is an absolute must-have item. Will you need a more portable grill that can be moved around or are you planning a permanent exterior kitchen setup? Also, keep in mind how much access to replacing your propane bottle you will have. How easy will it be to take that five-gallon bottle safely out for refueling?

Grilling tasty food is a centuries-old practice that has never been easier to do well. One important tool you’ll need is a good (not necessarily expensive but accurate) meat thermometer like the Lavatools Javelin Pro Duo Thermometer. Meat isn’t entirely cooked by the grill; the outside is cooked and that’s what cooks the inside.

It’s important to have a good thermometer for excellent results. Also consider boning up on your skills by picking up Meathead: The Science of Great Barbecue and Grilling. Author Meathead Goldwyn (yes, that’s his name) goes into entertaining detail to explain how and why incredible barbecue is made possible.

What Should I Look For When Buying A Gas Grill?

What level of sophistication do you feel is right for your backyard? There are loads of economy-priced gas grills that will do the job at a very low cost; the trade-off here is a low-grade material used in construction that isn’t going to last more than a couple of seasons without significant upkeep.

Utilitarian models are priced in the mid-range, offer material upgrades, and some great add-ons as well. These gas grills can last a decade or more making them a prime choice for most of the public. Plus, there are many interesting amenities available such as infrared cooking, charcoal tray accessories, and wood chip smoker boxes. This small smoker tube is a great idea to get more flavor out of your gas grill!

If you’re like me and you are simply looking to cook the seafood and veggies to perfection, these practical gas grills will definitely handle the job. Because grilling is so popular throughout most of the world, the ceiling for what one can spend on a gas grill is fairly high. Enormous grills with more than eight burners, side burners, tall hoods that fit a rotisserie assembly, LED-lit dials for “night grilling”, and more are available...if you feel you need those options.

You’re going to come across the acronym BTU quite often when looking at gas grills. BTU stands for British Thermal Unit. While BTUs are part of the equation when talking about heat output, they’re only part of it. One BTU measures how much fuel is needed to raise one pound of water by one degree Fahrenheit.

That’s not exactly helpful when considering maximum temperature and range. We’re not boiling water, we’re cooking delicious meat! You’re going to want an energy-efficient gas grill that can reach a high temperature with a low BTU count. A large grill that burns through more propane might have a large BTU rating and still not reach the temperature you need to cook that pork butt.

What’s the Difference Between Grilling and Barbecuing ?

Grilling and Barbecuing are sometimes used interchangeably when people prepare incredible food for their friends and family but there is a distinct difference depending on what you’re cooking.

When you barbecue, this means cooking low and slow using a convection method. Multiple burners on a gas grill are very important when barbecuing in order to create a low-heat zone. Heat is kept between 200 and 300-degrees Fahrenheit to wash over all of the food for anywhere from two to 18 hours.

That indirect transfer of heat over a long period of time is what makes beef brisket so tender and tasty. Low heat also creates more smoke than high heat; that smoke contributes to the overall flavor (and also makes your eyes roll back in your head when you taste it).

Grilling is the practice of cooking over high heat with the grill lid up. That high heat is directly cooking the surface of the food on the metal grates of the grill. The high heat produces less flavorful smoke but time is what we’re going for here with this sort of conduction heating.

Grilling brings food up to the proper internal temperature quickly, thinner meats like steaks, chops, burgers, seafood, and vegetables. Grilling doesn’t necessarily mean crank the heat and scorch it, however, just faster than spending all day cooking a large piece of meat.

By the way, don’t sear your steak first. Grill it on lower heat first so it cooks evenly, then, when it’s almost ready, quickly sear both sides on high heat to get that dark crust and flavor you’re looking for.

