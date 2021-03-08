9 Best Gas Pizza Ovens: Your Buyer’s Guide

So, if you’re in the market to add some serious oomph to your outdoor cooking set-up this year, we’ve got you covered with the best natural gas and propane pizza oven models available today.

Often portable and more affordable than traditional wood-fired ovens, gas pizza ovens give you the power and technology to create restaurant-quality pizzas from the comfort of your own backyard. Not only that, but the gas-powered options from Ooni Pizza Ovens , Gozney, Camp Chef, and more, all serve-up real-deal Neapolitan pizza with all kinds of wood-fired-inspired flavors. And, they do it with almost no hassle or messy clean-up.

When it comes to outdoor pizza ovens , you’ll find two popular styles: wood-fired and gas-powered. While both oven types serve up delicious pizza, it’s hard to beat the ease-of-use and low-maintenance appeal of a gas pizza oven.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Is A Pizza Oven Really Necessary?

Intrigued by the thought of owning a pizza oven? You're not alone. Ever since portable, affordable, and backyard-friendly pizza ovens have become more accessible to people with all budgets and living arrangements, these one-time luxury items have been all the rage. But, for as popular as these appliances are, we must ask the question: is a pizza oven really necessary to make pizza? Well...yes and no. Can you make pizza in a regular oven? Yes. Does it taste as good? No.

Sure, you can absolutely make a delicious pizza in a regular kitchen oven - been there, done that. But, pizza ovens exist for a reason. With the unique ability to reach incredibly high cooking temperatures, pizza ovens cook food incredibly fast. Why is that important? By cooking pizza at super-high temperatures in a short amount of time, the dough forms a nice crust on the outside while remaining soft and chewy on the inside. So, the hotter the oven, the better the pizza. And, to be honest, that's the magic with these appliances - the end product really is superior to anything you could ever make in a regular oven.

Think about it: the secret ingredient to really good pizza isn't the sauce, or the cheese, or the quality of the toppings...okay, maybe it's those things, too...but the real distinguishing factor is the oven.

A personal story: we purchased the Ooni Koda 16 Pizza Oven in 2020. Without going into full-gush mode, we'll say this: within 60 seconds we realized the value of cooking with it. Having lived in Italy for a short time during college, we fell in love with all things cooking and Neapolitan pizza. We've been on a quest to find the perfect slice in the United States ever since, and on our own culinary journey to make delicious pizza at home. The pizza made in our Ooni isn't just incredible and full of authentic Amalfi Coast flavor, but the user experience is fantastic. So easy. So clean. So fun. We don't say this lightly: the best pizza we've had stateside was made in our Ooni.

So, if you're looking for the best outdoor pizza oven options available today, we can't recommend their ovens enough. Heck, many of the gas pizza oven models on our list boast a similar experience. You can't go wrong.

Here's the other perk of owning a pizza oven: possibilities. Marketed as multi-functional appliances, these ovens are capable of cooking steaks, chicken, veggies, fish, and desserts. You can even bake bread in some of them. We know - a total game-changer in outdoor cooking. So, if you're looking to add something unique and special to your backyard this year, make it a pizza oven.

Gas Pizza Ovens vs. Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens

If you're looking to buy an outdoor pizza oven, chances are you've discovered wood-fired and gas-powered options. While both are designed to do the same thing - make incredible pizza - there are definitely some differences between the two, beyond fuel type.

Gas Pizza Ovens

Gas pizza ovens are arguably easier to manage and cook with than wood-burning pizza ovens. Requiring just the use of a natural gas line or BBQ-friendly propane tank, you eliminate the need for wood and the supervision that comes with monitoring and stoking live flames. With the flip of a switch or the push of a button, a gas pizza oven lights up and stays lit.

Here's another perk: little to no clean-up. Without wood and ash to deal with, a gas pizza oven is almost mess-less. Unless, of course, there's a pizza fail while cooking - been there (insert palm-face emoji here). Some of these ovens even reach incredibly high cooking temperatures, effectively making them "self-cleaning." You might need to remove the pizza stone or rack once in a while to remove any debris, but as far as germs go, the oven takes care of it.

Here are some other advantages:

Consistent Heat - flames powered by gas stay lit at the correct temperature without any management.

Adjustments Are Easy - many of the natural gas and propane pizza oven models on our list feature adjustable temperature knobs, making it easy to customize the heat throughout the cook.

Space & Portability - typically, gas pizza ovens are more compact and portable-friendly than wood-burning pizza ovens, making them great for apartment patios and smaller backyards. You can even take them anywhere - the beach, the mountains, the campsite, and more.

While it's hard to replicate the authentic flavors of rustic Neapolitan pizza without wood, we've found through our own personal experience, that the Ooni gas pizza ovens live up to the hype. Ooni's ovens really do make real-deal wood-fired-inspired pizza using just propane or natural gas. The Gozney Roccbox and Camp Chef Italia Artisan Pizza Oven boast similar experiences, and, based on reviews, home cooks and barbeque aficionados love working with them.

Wood-Burning Pizza Ovens

If you're a traditionalist or want an authentic pizza-making experience, wood-burning pizza ovens are the way to go. With all kinds of flavor and char mark potential, it's no surprise wood-burning ovens are preferred by professional chefs and restaurants.

However, flavor and authenticity do come at a cost. These ovens can be more expensive, and the management of the cooking experience can also be timely. Unlike a gas pizza oven where you light it up and let it go, wood ovens need to be monitored and managed as the flames will go out, and cooking temperatures fluctuate. Clean-up considerations are also more prevalent with wood-burning pizza ovens, as you're dealing with wood, soot, and ash.

See Also: