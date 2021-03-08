9 Best Gas Pizza Ovens: Your Buyer’s Guide

When it comes to outdoor pizza ovens, you’ll find two popular styles: wood-fired and gas-powered. While both oven types serve up delicious pizza, it’s hard to beat the ease-of-use and low-maintenance appeal of a gas pizza oven.
Often portable and more affordable than traditional wood-fired ovens, gas pizza ovens give you the power and technology to create restaurant-quality pizzas from the comfort of your own backyard. Not only that, but the gas-powered options from Ooni Pizza Ovens, Gozney, Camp Chef, and more, all serve-up real-deal Neapolitan pizza with all kinds of wood-fired-inspired flavors. And, they do it with almost no hassle or messy clean-up.
So, if you’re in the market to add some serious oomph to your outdoor cooking set-up this year, we’ve got you covered with the best natural gas and propane pizza oven models available today.
-
1. Ooni Koda 12 Pizza OvenPrice: $349.00Pros:
Cons:
- Compatible with regular propane tank
- 100% portable design, weighs just 20lbs
- Pizza is cooked in just 60 seconds
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures of 950-degrees F, heats up in 15 minutes
- Unique technology renders authentic-tasting wood-fired taste
- Versatile oven that also makes fish, steaks, vegetables and desserts
- Self-cleaning
- Popular item; orders placed now will ship in 1-3 weeks
- Can only make 12" pizzas
- You will need to rotate the pizza to cook it properly
The best gas pizza oven is made by Ooni. Known for their incredible line of portable and affordable gas, wood, and multi-fuel pizza ovens, Ooni Pizza Ovens is tough to beat – especially the Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven. Featured in dozens of publications, the Ooni Koda 12 churns out real-deal, wood-fired-inspired Neapolitan pizza unlike anything else on the market. And, while we’re fans of the entire line, this one tops our list for its portability, ease-of-use, and delicious results. Here’s what you need to know:
- This 100% gas-powered oven is also 100% portable and is compatible with a regular bbq propane tank.
- Weighing in at just 20lbs, you can take this oven everywhere and anywhere – the backyard, the beach, the tailgate, the party down the street, the campground, and everywhere in between.
- Featuring instant gas ignition, this oven reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 950-degrees. Temperature is adjustable, too.
- This oven is ready to use right out of the box, heats up in just 15 minutes, and delivers ready-to-eat pizza in just 60 seconds. No joke.
- You can make 12″ pizzas, and with the right accessories, you can even make fish, vegetables, steaks, and dessert.
- Oven gets so hot that it’s technically self-cleaning, but it’s best to remove the stone in between uses, scrape any remaining debris, and flip the stone over before putting it back in.
The only negative about this oven is its popularity. Orders placed now will ship in 1-3 weeks.
Find more Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
-
2. Ooni Koda 16 Pizza OvenPrice: $499.00Pros:
Cons:
- Compatible with a regular propane tank
- Features a portable design, take anywhere and everywhere
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures of 950-degrees, heats up within 20 minutes
- Pizzas are cooked in 60 seconds
- Renders Neapolitan-inpsired pizza with authentic wood-fired taste
- Features an innovative L-shape flame that allows for a one-turn cooking experience
- Versatile oven that also makes fish, steaks, vegetables and desserts
- Self-cleaning
- Heavier portable option - weighs 40lbs
- You will need to rotate the pizza to cook it properly
- Shiops in in 4-6 weeks
Full disclosure: we own the Ooni Koda 16 Pizza Oven. As an avid home cook and pizza connoisseur, we can tell you with 100% certainty that it’s all kinds of awesome. It not only delivers real-deal wood-fired-inspired Neapolitan pizza in just 60 seconds, but it’s completely easy to use. A step up from the Ooni Koda 12 in size, the Koda 16 can accommodate larger pizzas and is perfect for families and larger gatherings. Here’s what you need to know:
- 100% gas-powered outdoor pizza oven works with a regular propane tank. A natural gas attachment is available but is currently sold out.
- Weighs 40lbs but is still considered portable – feel free to take it anywhere – the backyard, the beach, the tailgate, the party down the street, the campground, and everywhere in between.
- Innovative L-shape flame design allows for a one-turn cooking experience.
- Featuring instant gas ignition, this oven reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 950-degrees. Temperature is adjustable, too.
- This oven is ready to use right out of the box, heats up in just 20 minutes, and delivers ready-to-eat pizza in just 60 seconds.
- You can make up to 16″ pizzas, and with the right accessories, you can even make fish, vegetables, steaks, and dessert.
- Oven gets so hot that it’s technically self-cleaning, but it’s best to remove the stone in between uses, scrape any remaining debris, and flip the stone over before putting it back in.
The only negative about this oven is its popularity. Orders placed now will ship in 4-6 weeks.
Find more Ooni Koda 16 Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
-
3. Gozney RoccboxPrice: $499.00Pros:
Cons:
- 100% portable design
- Comes with appropriate attachments for either wood or gas
- Oven gets so hot that it's technically a self-cleaning appliance
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 950 degrees
- Cooks pizza in just 60 seconds
- Sold with accessories bundle
- Smaller oven opening
- Can only cook up to 12-inch pizzas
- More expensive than comparable options
When it comes to portable propane pizza ovens, Gozney’s Roccbox is one of the best. Similar to the Ooni Koda Pizza Ovens on our list, the Roccbox delivers real-deal Neapolitan pizza in just 60 seconds. A popular oven and seller, here’s what you need to know:
- Roccbox’s gas burner is designed to replicate a true wood flame and can either be powered by wood or gas.
- Designed with flexibility in mind, this popane pizza oven is completely portable.
- Makes more than just pizza – steaks, vegetables, pizza, etc.
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 950 degrees.
- Sold as part of a package that includes: portable stone-floored oven, professional-grade pizza peel, detachable gas burner, bottle opener, manual.
- Sizing information is hard to find. Based on other reviews, we’ve read that the oven’s opening measures just over 12″ in width making it suitable for 12″ pizzas.
-
4. Chicago Brick Oven 750 Hybrid Propane Gas & Wood-Burning Commercial Outdoor Pizza OvenPrice: $8,499.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Reaches an internal cooking temperature as high as 1,000-degrees
- Large and spacious interior cooking space
- Hybrid cooking experience that offers both gas and wood-burning features
- Sold with accessories kit
- No assembly required so you can start cooking right after you cure your oven
- Available as both a propane pizza oven and natural gas pizza oven
- Takes 45 minutes to heat up
- More expensive option
- Large pizza oven that takes up more space in backyard
If you’re after a more customized pizza-making experience, the Chicago Brick Oven 750 Hybrid model is an excellent choice. Yes, this gas pizza oven is definitely more expensive – and larger! – than some of the portable options on our list, but this built-for-the-backyard outdoor pizza oven brings all kinds of wow-power to the party. Chicago Brick Ovens are highly sought after because they are well-made and certified to UL standards. Here’s what you need to know:
- Commercial grade with a specially designed dome modeled after ancient Italian wood-fired ovens.
- Offers even heat distribution.
- A hybrid model, offering users the convenience of gas cooking in addition to a wood-burning experience should they choose.
- Available as both a propane pizza oven or a natural gas one.
- Reaches cooking temperatures as high as 1,000-degrees Fahrenheit for an exceptional pizza-making experience.
- Features a 41″ x 28″ cooking area.
- Sold with accessories kit that includes an infrared thermometer, pizza peel, and cleaning brush.
- Takes 45 minutes to heat up to proper cooking temperatures.
- Requires no assembly so you can start cooking right after you cure your oven.
Find more Chicago Brick Oven 750 Hybrid Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
-
5. Camp Chef Italia Artisan Pizza OvenPrice: $411.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Reaches temperatures as high as 750-degrees
- Preheats in 15 minutes
- Bakes pizzas, bread, and desserts
- Adjustable temperature
- Requires table or tall stand
- Can only cooking 12" pizzas
- No information on how fast pizzas cook
This countertop pizza oven from Camp Chef is portable, affordable, and ready to rock your next pizza party. Inspired by the tastes of Italy, this propane pizza oven is designed to replicate the performance of an actual wood-fired brick oven. A popular seller with hundreds of rave reviews, here’s what you need to know:
- Compatible with full-size propane tanks as well as smaller, portable ones. Hose is included.
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 750-degrees.; preheats in just 15 minutes.
- 17,000 BTUs of cooking power
- Double-walled construction and ventilation system enhances heat performance.
- Built-in ignition is adjustable giving you complete control over the flame.
- You can bake pizzas, bread, and desserts with this pizza oven.
Find more Camp Chef Italia Artisan Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
-
6. Summerset ‘The Oven’ Outdoor Freestanding Large Capacity Gas OvenPrice: $1,549.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with three cooking racks and a storage drawer
- Fold-down shelves provide extra prep
- Also available in a natural gas model, as well as countertop design
- Some competitors are made with heavier duty stainless steel
- Cart needs to be assembled
- Not the fastest cooking times
The outdoor cooking experience gets a major upgrade with Summerset’s “The Oven.” This large capacity, freestanding pizza oven, is best for larger backyards with bigger patios. Featuring 16,000 BTUs of cooking power, this BBQ-style propane pizza oven is sure to elevate family fun night in your house. Here’s what you need to know:
- Pizza stone is included, cooks up to 16″ pizzas within.
- Oven reaches a max temperature of 450-degrees F, while the pizza stone reaches a max temperature of 750-degrees.
- Features a large interior cooking space that includes three cooking racks for a variety of grilling and cooking needs.
- An electric ignition makes firing up this outdoor pizza oven a breeze.
- A viewing window in the front of the unit lets you check on your pizza without disturbing it.
- While this unit runs on liquid propane, a natural gas version is also available.
The unit is equipped with a storage cart, but a more compact countertop model is also available. It can either sit on your outdoor counter or be built in to any outdoor kitchen space. Click here for the details.
Find more Summerset 'The Oven' Outdoor Freestanding Gas Oven information and reviews here.
-
7. Mont Alpi Table Top Gas Pizza OvenPrice: $275.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 100% portable design that weighs just 27lbs
- Heats up to 600-degrees quickly
- Temperature is adjustable and features built-in temperature gauge
- Versatile oven that can also roast meats and bake food
- Pizza stone is included
- Some note the thermometer seems slightly inaccurate
- Assembly required
- Initial learning curve
This affordable gas pizza oven from Mont Alpi is a popular seller and well-reviewed on Amazon. Featuring a gorgeous stainless steel build, this oven is ideal for any sort of backyard space in addition to campsites and other on-the-go places. With a small cooking interior than some of the other models on our list, this is best suited for 12″ pizzas, but with all kinds of power and heat capacity, you’ll be churning out pizzas in no time. Here’s what you need to know:
- 100% portable design that weighs just 207lbs. Take it anywhere; easily sits on the counter of an outdoor kitchen or on the table in the backyard/patio.
- Compatible with a propane tank.
- The oven heats up quickly and features 12001 BTUs.
- The temperature is adjustable with a built-in heat gauge.
- 12″ pizza stone is included.
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 600-degrees and cooks pizzas within 5 minutes.
- Perfect for roasting chicken and other meats.
Find more Mont Alpi Table Top Gas Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
-
8. Alfresco Countertop Pizza Oven, Propane, 30-InchPrice: $6,449.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 1,000 degrees F
- Designed to sit on the counter in your outdoor kitchen
- Large cooking space suitable for 14" pizzas
- Heats up in just 15 minutes
- The natural-air cooling system keeps the control panel cool to the touch
- More expensive propane pizza oven
- While it only takes 5 minutes to cook pizza, other models do it within 60 seconds
- Commercial-grade but can only fit one pizza at a time
Designed to give you a superior cooking experience, the Alfresco Countertop Propane Pizza Oven offers home cooks commercial-quality performance in their own backyard. A more expensive option than some of the other countertop models on our list, this outdoor pizza oven stands out for its gorgeous glass-door design, its infrared hearth heating system, double-walled insulated top, and 40,000 BTUs of cooking power. Here’s what you need to know:
- Conveniently sits on the countertop of your outdoor kitchen.
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 1,000-degrees in just 15 minutes.
- Ready to cook with right out of the box, no curing required.
- 456 square inches of internal cooking space, large enough for a 14″ pizza.
- Pizza cooks within 5 minutes.
- The exclusive natural-air cooling system keeps the control panel cool to the touch.
- Sold with stainless steel wood and herb box and that can be used as a water pan for producing steam when you bake.
This pizza oven is also available in a natural gas option. Click here for the details.
Find more Alfresco Countertop Pizza Oven, Propane, 30-Inch information and reviews here.
-
9. BakerStone Portable Gas Pizza OvenPrice: $235.26Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powerful pizza oven with 25,000 BTU
- Portable design allows you to take it anywhere
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures over 800-degrees
- Cooks pizza within 2 minutes
- No specifics listed on what size pizza
- Additional accessories sold separately
- Requires a table or platform
This propane gas oven from Bakerstone promises perfectly baked pizzas in under 2 minutes, and, based on the reviews, it delivers. Featuring a portable design, a 25,000 BTU burn system, and a versatile cooking experience, this is definitely a solid choice for anyone who wants to take their pizza to-go. Here’s what you need to know:
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 800-degrees.
- The oven is removable for easy cleaning.
- Includes pizza oven box and firebox with regulator and folding legs.
- Can accommodate one pizza at a time, turning of the pizza is required to cook properly.
- Requires a 20lb LP gas cylinder.
- Can also sear and roast meats, vegetables, and fish.
- Additional accessories are also available including a griddle and grill grate – sold separately.
Find more BakerStone Portable Gas Pizza Oven information and reviews here.
Is A Pizza Oven Really Necessary?
Intrigued by the thought of owning a pizza oven? You're not alone. Ever since portable, affordable, and backyard-friendly pizza ovens have become more accessible to people with all budgets and living arrangements, these one-time luxury items have been all the rage. But, for as popular as these appliances are, we must ask the question: is a pizza oven really necessary to make pizza? Well...yes and no. Can you make pizza in a regular oven? Yes. Does it taste as good? No.
Sure, you can absolutely make a delicious pizza in a regular kitchen oven - been there, done that. But, pizza ovens exist for a reason. With the unique ability to reach incredibly high cooking temperatures, pizza ovens cook food incredibly fast. Why is that important? By cooking pizza at super-high temperatures in a short amount of time, the dough forms a nice crust on the outside while remaining soft and chewy on the inside. So, the hotter the oven, the better the pizza. And, to be honest, that's the magic with these appliances - the end product really is superior to anything you could ever make in a regular oven.
Think about it: the secret ingredient to really good pizza isn't the sauce, or the cheese, or the quality of the toppings...okay, maybe it's those things, too...but the real distinguishing factor is the oven.
A personal story: we purchased the Ooni Koda 16 Pizza Oven in 2020. Without going into full-gush mode, we'll say this: within 60 seconds we realized the value of cooking with it. Having lived in Italy for a short time during college, we fell in love with all things cooking and Neapolitan pizza. We've been on a quest to find the perfect slice in the United States ever since, and on our own culinary journey to make delicious pizza at home. The pizza made in our Ooni isn't just incredible and full of authentic Amalfi Coast flavor, but the user experience is fantastic. So easy. So clean. So fun. We don't say this lightly: the best pizza we've had stateside was made in our Ooni.
So, if you're looking for the best outdoor pizza oven options available today, we can't recommend their ovens enough. Heck, many of the gas pizza oven models on our list boast a similar experience. You can't go wrong.
Here's the other perk of owning a pizza oven: possibilities. Marketed as multi-functional appliances, these ovens are capable of cooking steaks, chicken, veggies, fish, and desserts. You can even bake bread in some of them. We know - a total game-changer in outdoor cooking. So, if you're looking to add something unique and special to your backyard this year, make it a pizza oven.
Gas Pizza Ovens vs. Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens
If you're looking to buy an outdoor pizza oven, chances are you've discovered wood-fired and gas-powered options. While both are designed to do the same thing - make incredible pizza - there are definitely some differences between the two, beyond fuel type.
Gas Pizza Ovens
Gas pizza ovens are arguably easier to manage and cook with than wood-burning pizza ovens. Requiring just the use of a natural gas line or BBQ-friendly propane tank, you eliminate the need for wood and the supervision that comes with monitoring and stoking live flames. With the flip of a switch or the push of a button, a gas pizza oven lights up and stays lit.
Here's another perk: little to no clean-up. Without wood and ash to deal with, a gas pizza oven is almost mess-less. Unless, of course, there's a pizza fail while cooking - been there (insert palm-face emoji here). Some of these ovens even reach incredibly high cooking temperatures, effectively making them "self-cleaning." You might need to remove the pizza stone or rack once in a while to remove any debris, but as far as germs go, the oven takes care of it.
Here are some other advantages:
Consistent Heat - flames powered by gas stay lit at the correct temperature without any management.
Adjustments Are Easy - many of the natural gas and propane pizza oven models on our list feature adjustable temperature knobs, making it easy to customize the heat throughout the cook.
Space & Portability - typically, gas pizza ovens are more compact and portable-friendly than wood-burning pizza ovens, making them great for apartment patios and smaller backyards. You can even take them anywhere - the beach, the mountains, the campsite, and more.
While it's hard to replicate the authentic flavors of rustic Neapolitan pizza without wood, we've found through our own personal experience, that the Ooni gas pizza ovens live up to the hype. Ooni's ovens really do make real-deal wood-fired-inspired pizza using just propane or natural gas. The Gozney Roccbox and Camp Chef Italia Artisan Pizza Oven boast similar experiences, and, based on reviews, home cooks and barbeque aficionados love working with them.
Wood-Burning Pizza Ovens
If you're a traditionalist or want an authentic pizza-making experience, wood-burning pizza ovens are the way to go. With all kinds of flavor and char mark potential, it's no surprise wood-burning ovens are preferred by professional chefs and restaurants.
However, flavor and authenticity do come at a cost. These ovens can be more expensive, and the management of the cooking experience can also be timely. Unlike a gas pizza oven where you light it up and let it go, wood ovens need to be monitored and managed as the flames will go out, and cooking temperatures fluctuate. Clean-up considerations are also more prevalent with wood-burning pizza ovens, as you're dealing with wood, soot, and ash.
