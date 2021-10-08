11 Best Giant Christmas Trees: Your Holiday Guide

There are a ton of perks to choosing an artificial tree over a natural one. Artificial trees won’t shed needles all over your floor. They’re dramatically easier to get them set up. You won’t have to haul a dying tree out for disposal once the New Year hits. And perhaps best of all, you can reuse your artificial Christmas tree year after year to save a ton of cash.
But some folks contend that that going artificial takes something away from the holiday season. To them, we say just go big instead of going real! With Heavy’s list of the Best Giant Christmas Trees, we bring you a bunch of large artificial tree options to choose from that will make your tree the centerpiece of your home’s holiday decor.
Whether you’re looking for elegant and classy or bright and flashy, we have quite a few fantastic options to choose from below. Some are pre-lit for ultimate convenience. While others leave the decorating to you and your family so that your traditions aren’t hindered. There are even options on our list for flocked (snow-covered) and colorful designs.
So take a stroll below and see if something catches your eye. Perhaps you’ll find a giant Christmas tree online that will bring you and your family holiday cheer for years and years to come:
1. CC Christmas Decor North Valley Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree – 16 FeetPrice: $2,431.24Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- It doesn’t really get any bigger than this 16-foot behemoth.
- The North Valley Spruce design is both aesthetically pleasing and authentic looking.
- A stand is thrown in for free, which is saying something given this tree’s size.
- The tree is both fire-resistant and non-allergenic.
- 16-feet might be too much for many homes to handle.
- The tree comes unlit, making the task of lighting and decorating this beast entirely in your hands.
- A big tree with a big price.
Coming to us from CC Christmas Decor, this North Valley Artificial Christmas Tree is single-handedly the biggest of the Best Giant Christmas Trees on our list. It’s absolutely massive at 16-feet in height and 8-feet in width, making our 12-foot Christmas tree offerings blush. And to fill that space CC Christmas Decor encompasses 7,491 branch tips. That should be enough to have you and numerous members of your friends and family singing tunes and decorating for hours.
Outside of its sheer size, the 16-foot North Valley Spruce looks incredibly authentic too. And it’s comprised of fire-resistant and non-allergenic PVC needles to ensure it’s safe for your home and family. If you’re looking for the biggest of the Best Giant Christmas trees out there, you’ve likely found it. So consider picking it up and dominating the Christmas decorating contest amongst your closest for years and years to come.
Find more CC Christmas Decor North Valley Artificial Christmas Tree - 16 Feet information and reviews here.
-
2. Vickerman Camdon Fir Artificial Christmas Tree – 15 FeetPrice: $2,983.19Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The tree consists of a robust 8,752 branch tips, ensuring it looks incredibly full.
- An included 10-year warranty on the tree’s construction ensures you’re getting peace of mind with your purchase.
- The authentic and traditional Christmas look of the tree makes it the perfect holiday centerpiece.
- It takes a big investment to order this big tree.
- The included metal base looks a bit generic.
- If you’re looking for a prestrung tree, you’re out of luck with this one.
If you’re looking for an artificial Camdon Fir, this 15-foot offering from Vickerman is likely the best on the market. The tree boasts an impressive 8,752 tree tips which ensure that you won’t have to worry about empty space in the midst of your tree. And with an 8-foot width, the tree will hold some dominance in your domain.
All-in-all, the tree looks fantastic. And the design is pretty much as close to the idealistic Christmas tree as it gets. It’s not prestrung, so you and your family can christen for the first time with lights and decorations and then continue the tradition from then on annually. And with the Vickerman Camdon Fir arriving in four easy to handle segments, assembly and disassembly are easy to put up and take down each year.
Find more Vickerman Camdon Fir Artificial Christmas Tree - 15 Feet information and reviews here.
-
3. Fraser Hill Farm Flocked Snowy Pine Artificial Christmas Tree – 12 FeetPrice: $820.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gorgeously simulates the look of snow on your home’s Christmas tree.
- At 12-feet tall, this Snowy Pine will be the highlight of your holiday decor.
- The tree is both flame-retardant and non-allergenic.
- Easy assembly will have it up and ready to decorate in no time.
- The metal base looks a bit generic when the tree has so much personality.
- It will be pretty obvious you have an artificial tree when there’s snow on it indoors.
- The tree isn’t pre-lit if you’re someone that considers stringing their tree a hassle.
If you love the thought of a snow-covered Christmas, you can bring that thought to life right inside your home with a flocked artificial Christmas tree. And Fraser Hill Farm has one beast of a flocked tree with its 12-foot Christmas tree designed as a Snowy Pine.
The tree not only features the look of heavy snow, but it was also designed with multiple hues of green to give it an authentic look all around. And even though there are all kinds of coloring on this artificial tree, the company promises that the high-quality PVC material is both flame-retardant and non-allergenic.
The design features over 2,300 tips to give you an impressive amount of real estate to decorate win. And when the season is over the Fraser Hill Farm Flocked Snowy Pine folds down into a slim silhouette for easy and convenient storage.
Find more Fraser Hill Farm Flocked Snowy Pine Artificial Christmas Tree - 12 Feet information and reviews here.
-
4. Vickerman Slim Pink Ashley Spruce Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree – 14 FeetPrice: $2,539.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The clear and pink lights on the pink tree give off a fantastic look.
- The slim design should allow for more placement options.
- A great idea for Breast Cancer awareness decorating.
- Comes with a white metal stand.
- Footswitch included for easy on and off operating.
- It’s quite large at 14-feet tall.
- Some may not appreciate the designer pink look.
- The narrow dimensions might not be preferable for those that want a fuller tree.
- Steep sticker price.
With bright pink coloring, this Vickerman Slim Pink Ashley Spruce Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree might not be for everyone. It’s not one of your stereotypical Christmas tree types, but those that dig the style should know that they’re venturing into a class of award-winning designer trees.
The lighting is absolutely gorgeous with its combination of clear and pink bulbs. And with the Slim Pink Ashley Spruce coming in at 14-feet tall, that requires an impressive 1,750 bulbs to portray its Christmas passion. The slim style of the tree is nice to give owners more location options within their homes. And you’ll have the satisfaction of knowing that you’re purchasing a festive tree that will be unlike anything you’re friends and family have seen.
Find more Vickerman Slim Pink Ashley Spruce Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree - 14 Feet information and reviews here.
-
5. Queen of Christmas Sequoia Artificial Christmas Tree – 25 FeetPrice: $12,138.31Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- At 25-feet, it’s one of the largest artificial trees around.
- The Sequoia is safe to set up in and outdoors.
- The materials are both flame-retardant and non-allergenic.
- It will take a lot of effort to string lights on the tree as it isn’t pre-lit.
- The 5,926 branch tips area bit low for the tree’s size.
- It may not fit in your home due to its massive size.
At 25-feet in height, the Queen of Christmas Sequoia is one of the largest artificial Christmas trees available on the market. As the name implies, the artificial juggernaut is styled after a sequoia tree, which is fitting as sequoia are some of the largest trees on the planet.
The tree boasts 5,926 branch tips to give it a robust look, with each branch tip being comprised of 6 ply PVC needles. The needles are fade and crush resistant to ensure they hold up well over time. And the entire tree is comprised of non-allergenic and flame-retardant materials.
Also, unlike many other offerings on our list, the Queen of Christmas Sequoia is safe to set up both in and outdoors. So if there isn’t a room in your home that can handle this 25-foot monster of a tree, you can set up your tree outside and give all your neighbors Christmas envy.
Find more Queen of Christmas Sequoia Artificial Christmas Tree - 25 Feet information and reviews here.
-
6. Vickerman Dark Blue Fir Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree – 14 FeetPrice: $3,049.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The 14-foot tall tree is sure to deliver all the Christmas joy you can handle.
- Pre-lit to save you hours upon hours of work.
- The metal base comes included.
- Lights feature a convenient on and off foot pedal switch.
- Some may prefer a more natural look over the dark blue.
- If you make a big deal out of hanging your tree with lights, you’ll likely prefer a non-pre-lit tree.
- It’s expensive but will last you for years.
For those looking for a Christmas tree that’s not exactly natural-looking, the Vickerman Dark Blue Fir is a worthy contender. The dark blue coloring of the tree is gorgeous. And the blue mini-lights with blue wiring match the tree’s overall motif perfectly.
The Vickerman Dark Blue Fir stands at a massive 14-feet tall. So wherever you’re placing it will be dominated with Christmas cheer. The tree itself boasts PVC tips with hinged branch construction that promises for easy assembly. And with 2,250 bulbs being installed throughout the entirety of the pre-lit tree, it’s sure to brighten each and every day leading up to the holiday.
Find more Vickerman Dark Blue Fir Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree - 14 Feet information and reviews here.
-
7. Vickerman Grand Teton Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree – 24 FeetPrice: $34,685.19Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The gorgeous 24-foot Grand Teton is one of the largest out there.
- The tree features 12,150 lights that illuminate it incredibly beautiful.
- You can set up the Grand Teton both indoors and out.
- Vickerman’s warranty reassures your purchase.
- The massive size of the tree eliminates indoor use for most people.
- The tree comes prelit, so you won’t be able to string it yourself initially.
- It’s just a tad on the pricey side.
Vickerman is one of the most reputable brands in artificial Christmas trees, and the company’s 24-foot Grand Teton may just be the cream of the crop. The tree touts an incredible 12,150 lights to illuminate its 24-foot frame. The lights are a warm white, delivering a look of class to a tree that demands it. And they’re backed by Vickerman’s dura-lit technology which ensures that if one of those 12,150 lights go out, all the others will remain glowing.
All of the tree’s PE tips look and feel like the real thing, which is important when investing in a tree this large. And with Vickerman offering one of the most reassuring warranties in the business, you’ll have confidence when purchasing such a long-term investment.
Find more Vickerman Grand Teton Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree - 24 Feet information and reviews here.
-
8. Fraser Hill Farm Canyon Pine Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree – 12-FeetPrice: $1,253.52Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Awesome lighting options including the ability to put on a musical light show.
- EZ Connect feature promises a stress-free setup.
- Needles are comprised of non-allergenic and flame-retardant materials.
- Fraser Hill considers their line “the most realistic trees on the market.”
- The multi-colored LED may be too loud for those wanting a more elegant look.
- The tree’s needles wrap down to the base giving off an artificial look.
- It does not come with a storage bag as some of the other models do.
If your family is looking to have some fun with their artificial prelit Christmas tree, the Canyon Pine from Fraser Hill might be the perfect fit. The lighting system on the tree is above and beyond everything else you’ll find on our list. There’s a remote control that comes with the package, and from it, you can choose from a variety of options.
There are 1,250 multi-colored LED bulbs on the 12-foot tree. With them, you can use the remote control to choose between 8 different lighting settings. And there’s also the awesome ability to use the music button on the remote to have the Fraser Hill Farm Canyon Pine’s light’s flash correspondingly to whatever soundtrack that it’s hearing. It’s like your own Christmas light show right from your home.
Find more Fraser Hill Farm Canyon Pine Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree - 12-Feet information and reviews here.
-
9. Home Heritage Cascade Artificial Christmas Tree with Soft Cashmere Tips – 12 FeetPrice: $634.92Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A combination of cashmere and hard needles gives the tree a very realistic feel.
- The tree is just as large and cheaper than many others on our list.
- Quick Set system makes setup a breeze.
- The remote control offers owners a way to customize the tree’s LED lighting.
- The LED lighting can switch between colored and white.
- A metal stand is included.
- Some people may not like the look of the slimmer design.
- It will take some time to fluff up after shipping.
- The metal stand looks pretty generic, but a tree stand cover should fix that.
This Home Heritage Cascade Christmas Tree is one of the more unique looking artificial offerings on our list. It sports a slim design, but that’s certainly not a bad thing – just different!
The tree is more ergonomic thanks to the slimmer design. But it’s not lacking in features with there being 2,903 branch tips and 800 color changing LED lights. It’s also easy to set up and takedown thanks to the Quick Set technology that’s built into to.
But one of the main selling points of the Home Heritage Cascade Artificial Christmas Tree is the soft cashmere tips that it sports. Combining these with hard needle tips gives a feel to the tree that might mimic the real thing closer than anything else on our list. And an included remote control gives you the ability to switch between lighting modes so that the tree’s glow perfectly matches the motif and mood of your home during the holidays.
Find more Home Heritage Cascade Artificial Christmas Tree with Soft Cashmere Tips - 12 Feet information and reviews here.
-
10. Red Sleigh Noble Fir Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree – 9 FeetPrice: $1,119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A perfect replication of the stereotypical Christmas tree.
- Regarded as “the most realistic looking artificial Christmas tree ever”.
- Red Sleigh’s trademark TruTip technology means needles that look stunningly realistic from tip to branch.
- Sturdy metal stand included.
- Flame retardant.
- The tree comes with an impressive 10-year warranty.
- 9-feet is on the smaller end of our Best Giant Christmas Trees list.
- Lights are only under warranty for 3 years.
- The trees needles lightly shed when putting it up and taking it down.
This Noble Fir from Red Sleigh seems like the epitome of your typical Christmas tree. Because of that, it’s one of our top choices for artificial prelit Christmas trees. It just has that perfect Hallmark look about it with its proportions and lighting. The tree stands 9-feet tall, so it’s nowhere near the biggest on our list but it certainly isn’t short either. There are plenty of branches too with the tip count coming in at a whopping 4,277.
The 9-foot tree holds 1,200 warm white LED lights preinstalled, so not a branch will seem barren. Because the lights are comprised of concave LED bulbs, you’ll get a ton of glow that always remains cool to the touch. And because their LED, should one light fail you’ll never have to worry about the others shutting down with it.
Find more Red Sleigh Noble Fir Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree - 9 Feet information and reviews here.
-
11. Balsam Hill Classic Blue Spruce Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree – 9 FeetPrice: $849.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This blue spruce may be the best-looking tree on our list.
- The thrown in storage bags, cotton gloves, extra bulbs and fuses, and an on/off pedal is a nice touch.
- One of the more inexpensive options when shopping for a Giant Christmas Tree.
- A 3-year warranty is included.
- The Balsam Hill Classic Blue Spruce is one of our smaller picks at just 9-feet.
- The tree’s needles run down to the stand revealing it to be artificial.
- The tree is compressed for shipping, meaning you’ll have to fluff it out during assembly.
The blue spruce is one of the most popular trees people look for during the holiday season. So it should come as no surprise that this Balsam Hill Classic Blue Spruce looks to be the epitome of a traditional Christmas tree compared to all the other Christmas tree types on our list.
It’s gorgeous and looks incredibly authentic. On the tree are 4,632 branch tips, which means your artificial blue spruce will be both thick with branches and decorations. It’s also pre-lit with strings containing 1,500 clear LED lights. And Balsam Hill offers the complete package by including a tree stand, storage bags, cotton gloves, extra bulbs and fuses, and an on/off pedal for convenience.
Find more Balsam Hill Classic Blue Spruce Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree - 9 Feet information and reviews here.
Artificial Christmas Trees
Throughout our selection of artificial Christmas trees, you'll find them listed under two primary domains: artificial prelit Christmas trees and artificial Christmas trees that aren't. Which one is right for you is simple. Do you want to string your own lights with your family each year? If so, avoid the artificial prelit Christmas trees and order one that you can make your own from the ground up.
Artificial Prelit Christmas Trees
On the contrary to what we just said above, many folks don't want to deal with the hassle that comes with hanging lights on your tree each year. And that's doubly true if you're staring at a 14-foot monster that will take hours upon hours to decorate right.
Save yourself some time and effort, get yourself a prelit Christmas tree. You can always have a blast with your family and friends just hanging all the ornaments annually. With trees of this size, that should leave you plenty to do.
Outdoor Christmas Decorations and Outdoor Christmas Trees
Some of the trees on our list are likely too large to make it into many homes comfortably. But that doesn't mean that they can't make for some stellar outdoor decor.
Because of their larger sizes, quite a few of our selections are designed to be waterproof. So consider choosing one of these behemoths and set it up in your front yard this year. It'll make the neighbors super jealous.
Best Artificial Christmas Trees
We tried to offer a variety of tree types on our list for diversities sake. You'll find North Valley Spruce, Scarlet Fir, Pine, Camdon Fir, Douglas, White Spruce, Blue Spruce, and even a snow-covered (flocked) Pine. There's surely something on our list that will prove perfect for your home.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.