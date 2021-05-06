13 Best Grill Gazebos for Your Money

For some, grilling is a way of life. Depending on where you live, you may have to wait months to finally get outside and use your grill. With a grill gazebo, you can take advantage of some serious extra grill time. It’s as simple as putting a roof over your grilling space. Don’t let Mother Nature stand in the way of your grill skills. Invest in a grill gazebo and get to grilling, rain, or shine.
|
-
1. Eurmax 5×8 Grill Gazebo
Cons:
- Alloy
- Lightweight
- Sturdy construction
- Multiple colors
- LED lights
- One size
- Price point
- Minimal storage
Essentially a grill gazebo is no different than a pop-up tent that is the perfect size for your yard or patio. They are lightweight, easy to set up and take down and come in a bunch of different colors to match your patio decor. You can check out the different colors here. After checking out all the colors, make sure you look into which gazebos have LED lights as well, to add a little flair to your grilling game. Each gazebo is made of alloy steel for strength and durability as well as a weather-resistant canopy that will last you a lifetime.
No matter the size of your grill and/or smoker the 5×8 foot design is perfect. It comes with hooks to hang your grilling tools and aprons and is one heck of a conversation starter for your BBQ guests. Also, we true grillmasters can attest to how hot it can be on those summer days with the heat blaring from the grill. The gazebo offers some much-needed shade and will keep you cool on the hottest days. The bar counters on the sides are also a nice touch and will turn your small grilling space into an outdoor kitchen that you are going to love.
Find more Eurmax 5x8 Grill Gazebo information and reviews here.
-
2. Outsunny 2-Tier 8.3 ft BBQ Canopy Gazebo
Cons:
- 2-tier
- Ventilation system
- Two shelves for food
- Utensil hangers
- Durable
- Heavy
- More of a permanent structure
- One color choice
If you are looking for a more permanent structure to cover your grill and outdoor bar, this is the best choice for grilling gazebos. While most of the other gazebos on this list are meant to be put up and taken down at the drop of a hat, this specific gazebo can be left up year-round no matter the weather. Instead of a canopy top, this top is made of aluminum and a sunlight board that won’t trap the heat underneath. The two-tier roof is designed to allow smoke to flow through the top and for aesthetic purposes.
There is a shelf on either side to serve food much like an outdoor kitchen. There are hooks to hang your grilling utensils and keep yourself organized while performing your duties as “grillmaster”. The gazebos dimensions are a robust 8.9′ L x 4.9′ W x 8.3′ H. The side poles are made of steel alloy that will last for years without rusting or breaking down over time. If you spend a ton of time outdoors grilling and throwing parties in your yard or patio, you need one of the grilling gazebos.
Find more Outsunny 2-Tier 8.3 ft BBQ Canopy Gazebo information and reviews here.
-
3. Amazon Basics Outdoor Patio Grill Gazebo
Cons:
- 3 different styles
- 3 different colors
- Very sturdy
- Great reviews
- LED lighting included
- Somewhat complicated set up
- 38+ pounds
- Will need to be taken down in winter
Spending all of your time outdoors in the summer composting and grilling and working in the garden is great, especially if you have the right structure to protect yourself from the sun’s harmful UV rays. Luckily for you, Amazon makes a great-looking and incredibly useful grilling gazebo that won’t break the bank. This lightweight option comes in three available options and three available colors. The featured gazebo is a khaki gazebo with LED lights so you can continue grilling long after the sun goes down.
If khaki really isn’t your color or doesn’t match with your decor then you can check out both red and brown versions here. There is a dome top option that is really cool. It has side curtains that can come all the way down and completely enclose the gazebo for night dining. The pop-up gazebo is a great mix of both of the previous designs. Easy to set up and takedown, but with how attractive it is, you won’t ever want to take it down. The pop-up’s dimensions are 130 x 130 x 111 inches. Perfect for any sized backyard or patio.
Find more Amazon Basics Outdoor Patio Grill Gazebo information and reviews here.
-
4. Leisurelife Outdoor BBQ Grill Gazebo
Cons:
- Two-tier
- Sturdy design
- Weather-resistant
- Two shelves
- Easy to build
- Price point
- No siding
- Single color option
This is one of the coolest looking gazebos for grilling in the game today. It features a two-tier hardtop that allows for any weather to slide right off the top and keep your chef dry underneath. Incredibly sturdy and built to last this piece is going to be a conversation starter for everyone that comes over for your BBQs and parties. The design creates a great ventilation system and heat dispersion so you can rest assured that you will stay cool underneath even while leaning over a hot grill.
Each side has a shelf that is designed to hold food that is cooked and ready to go. Much like a window in a restaurant separating the kitchen and dining room. You might even want to invest in a little bell to let your food runner know that the steaks and burgers are done. Every single material that this piece is made with is weather-resistant and made to last for years and years. There are even three cup holders for a cool adult beverage or soda that your guests can use while they are checking out your grilling skills.
Find more Leisurelife Outdoor BBQ Grill Gazebo information and reviews here.
-
5. COBANA Grill Gazebo
Cons:
- Cobana style
- 4 different colors
- Sturdy design
- Available LEDs
- Easy storage
- No ventilation
- Heavy
- No siding
The Cobana style grill gazebo is really cool not just to look at but is also one of the few gazebos that you can keep up all year. This will fit on most patios or back porches/decks as the dimensions are 8’L X 4.6’W x 7’H. The steel frame and roof are powder coated which will increase their longevity and versatility. There are four pothooks surrounding the gazebo so you can put up flowers and plants throughout. On either side of the gazebo is a shelf so your grillmaster can put his or her food up when it is ready.
The soft top is easy to maintain and will allow the water from rain to roll right to the ground. There are currently four different color choices available depending on what would pair well with your existing decor. You can check out each of the colors here. The four tent peg legs that are used to secure the gazebo will make it sturdier in the wind and make it possible to keep this structure up all year long. If you want to take it down it is really easy to take down and put it back up.
-
6. COOL Spot 8'x5′ BBQ Grill Gazebo
Cons:
- Polycarbonate roof
- Dual shelves
- Easy to set up
- Year-round structure
- Ventilated
- Price point
- Heavy
- One color option
Not only does the slant of this roof make this gazebo look super cool but it also provides for better ventilation and allows rainwater to fall off the sides without messing with your grilling. While all of the gazebos in this list are designed specifically for grilling they can also be used for chilling on a hot summer day and can even be put over a hot tub so you can relax even when it’s raining or snowing. Designed to be built and left up all year round this gazebo is made with high-quality materials that won’t rust or fall apart over time.
The polycarbonate top will block out 99% of UV rays while allowing you to still see through to the blue skies above. There are two shelves on either side of the structure that is perfect for serving and keeping your grilling situation organized. The dimensions of this COOL gazebo are 8 ft x 5 ft x 7.55 ft which is standard with most other options in this list. There is a 1-year after-sale limited warranty that is available when you buy this gazebo that will keep you covered and give you peace of mind.
Find more COOL Spot 8'x5' BBQ Grill Gazebo information and reviews here.
-
7. Tangkula 10×10 Feet Steel Patio Gazebo
Cons:
- Vintage look
- 10x10 feet
- Thick polyester top
- Easy to build
- Waterproof
- One color choice
- Heavier than other models
- No shelving
With a look unlike any of the other gazebos in this list, the white top and steel sides add depth to a typically simple-looking structure. This item is perfect for weddings, family reunions, birthday parties, and BBQs alike. Being that it is slightly bigger than the others on this list, the ten-foot by ten-foot design is built that way to give you more than enough space even if you are using a massive grill and smoker setup. The steel sides won’t rust or wear down over time and the polyester canopy can withstand any weather.
Looking at the design of the steel sides/legs gives it a vintage look and would pair well with any yard, garden, or piece of land with cast iron decor. The thickness of the canopy will give it years of life without wearing down in the rain and snow. If you live in an area that has a lot of bugs in the summertime you can fit this gazebo with mosquito netting around the sides to make it even more comfortable and will allow you to hang out outdoors for longer periods of time.
Find more Tangkula 10x10 Feet Steel Patio Gazebo information and reviews here.
-
8. Outsunny Grilling Gazebo with Bar
Cons:
- Includes bar
- Comes with seating
- Durable
- Sturdy
- Easy to set up
- Heavy
- No roof vents
- No LED lights
Typically it takes weeks, months, even years to put together the right patio with all of the proper furniture. If you aren’t into waiting and looking for that long then there is a perfect option for you in this list. This Gazebo with bar and chairs is a complete setup for any BBQ or party and will definitely garner some “ooooohs” and “ahhhhhhs” from your guests. The structure is easy as pie to set up and can be taken down in a snap as well. This piece does not need to be a permanent structure in your yard or on your deck.
Its steel frame and polyester top make this piece incredibly durable so it is easy to move even after setup. It does have dimensions of 97 x 97 x 97 inches and can have a bar, chairs, and grill all under one roof. This item could be the center of your next outdoor party. The bartop is made from tempered glass which is perfect for outdoor seating and eating. While it does weigh over 100lbs including the bar, it is still easy for two people to move around the yard and will keep the sun off of your back all day long.
Find more Outsunny Grilling Gazebo with Bar information and reviews here.
-
9. EAGLE PEAK Day Tripper Grill Gazebo
Cons:
- Lightweight
- Sturdy
- Three color choices
- Easy set up
- Waterproof
- No shelving
- No LED lights
- One size only
Looking for something a little less permanent and a lot more mobile? This pop-up tent is a great option for folks who take their grilling on the road with them. A great purchase for campers and outdoorsy folks that don’t tend to stay in one place for too long. This thing will definitely keep you dry while cooking in the rain and will keep your fire going at your campsite even when the weather turns on you. It is incredibly easy to put together and take down and can be done by one person in minutes.
The gazebo or tent is made with a steel top, a slant-legged base that gives it more balance and lessens the likelihood of it tipping in high winds. The top is made of oxford fabric that is wind, snow, ice, and everything else resistant. When disassembled this piece takes up minimal space in your garage or shed or vehicle. When fully assembled the dimensions are 8×8 feet. If blue isn’t your jam there are currently 3 colors available here. This item also comes with screens that fold down to protect you from wind, rain, and insects. This gazebo really is the total package.
Find more EAGLE PEAK Day Tripper Grill Gazebo information and reviews here.
-
10. Tangkula 10 X 10FT Outdoor Pergola Gazebo
Cons:
- Sturdy
- High-quality materials
- Waterproof
- Two canopies
- Open air design
- One color choice
- Heavy
- No LED lights
The gazebo and pergola have been confused as one and the same for decades but they are actually quite different. The pergola has an open, flat top with beams running across. The idea behind the pergola was to have a structure without blocking the sunlight. A gazebo has a roof and typically has walls whereas a pergola doesn’t. This pergola/gazebo hybrid is a great item for the griller on your holiday or father’s day wish list. The base of this item can be kept outdoors year-round.
The canopy top and sides are retractable and are easy to use as well as easy to take down. The entire thing is made of steel and polyester which are both used for durability. The dimensions of this piece are 120 x 120 x 87.6 inches and it weighs 135lbs. This piece actually has two different canopies, each of which can be used for different parties, events, and when the weather changes. While it doesn’t have shelving or hooks to hang your cooking gear, it is great looking and will keep the rain and sun off of your back while grilling and smoking your meats.
Find more Tangkula 10 X 10FT Outdoor Pergola Gazebo information and reviews here.
-
11. Leisurelife Outdoor BBQ Grill Gazebo
Cons:
- Two-tier top
- Extending awnings
- Durable
- Steel legs
- Polyester canopy
- One color choice
- One size option
- No LED lighting
Expanding on the traditional grilling gazebo both literally and figuratively, this option from Leisurelife has expandable awnings that will give the folks waiting for their plate of grilled deliciousness some added shade. This item is perfectly designed to protect the griller while also not taking up too much square footage in the backyard or on the patio. The two-tier top will allow the smoke from the grill to ventilate without letting any rain in and ruining the BBQ.
The gazebo is built with high-quality materials designed to stand the test of time even if you keep it in your yard year-round. The canopy is made with strong and durable polyester which will take the heat from the sun and keep it from roasting you on those 90+ degree days. The alloyed steel and iron legs won’t crack or rust over time and make it very sturdy even in high winds. The dimensions of this item are 162 x 48 x 96 inches and it weighs almost 52 lbs when it is completely put together.
Find more Leisurelife Outdoor BBQ Grill Gazebo information and reviews here.
-
12. MASTERCANOPY Ez Pop-up Canopy Tent
Cons:
- 12 color choices
- 5 different sizes
- Easy set up
- Lightweight
- Sturdy design
- Designed more for away from home grilling
- No LED lights
- No shelving
While the overhead ventilation isn’t great in this tent/gazebo the coverage and ease of use more than makeup for it. I am sure you have seen gazebo setups like this one if you have ever been to a festival or outdoor concert in the summertime. The vinyl canopy can handle rain, snow, and even heavy hail. The wind won’t knock this thing over and it is big enough to hold chairs, tables, and a grill. It is easy to move around once it is set up and once it is broken down it can be stored relatively easily.
There are currently 12 different colors available and you can check them all out here. Also, there are a ton of different sizes that should fit every kind of person’s needs. If you don’t have a ton of space on your patio or in your back yard you might need something a little smaller. IF you are entertaining a bigger group of people and need more coverage there are options that are bigger and just as easy to set up as the smaller ones. There are 8×8 options available. There are 10×20 foot options available and even a 12×12 foot option.
Find more MASTERCANOPY Ez Pop-up Canopy Tent information and reviews here.
-
13. Giantex Barbecue Grill Gazebo
Cons:
- Waterproof
- Lightweight
- Easy to build
- High-quality materials
- Two-tier canopy
- One color choice
- One size
- No shelving
The first concern when researching your gazebo purchase is making sure your grill will fit underneath the structure. Unless you have a 15-foot long grill, then every one of these gazebos should do the trick. The next thing to consider is structural integrity. This one offers a durable canopy top that has two tiers for ventilation and also has a steel alloy iron frame that is nearly indestructible. This thing will last through harsh winters and years of standing outside. If you are looking for something easy to put up and take down then you are looking at the right option.
While there aren’t a number of color choices the beige is great because it matches and pairs with most decors indoors and out. This gazebo features hooks to hang your grilling tools on which ultimately frees up more space on and around the grill for what is most important, grilling that tasty food. The entire gazebo is waterproof and will not rust throughout the years. The dimensions of this item are 96 x 60 x 102 inches and it weighs 52 pounds when completely assembled.
Find more Giantex Barbecue Grill Gazebo information and reviews here.
Grilling season is one of my favorite seasons of the year. Living in the Northeast I see a ton of different seasons during the year and the one I enjoy the most is the summer because, for me, it means throwing on my apron and cooking up some tasty foods on my grill and smoker. The one thing that all grill enthusiasts really hate is getting everything ready to go and having to cancel plans due to rain or cruddy weather.
Investing in a grill gazebo will keep the rain and hot sun off of your back but more importantly will keep the grill fired up longer. This list is full of gazebos for every kind of yard, patio, and family. Some grills come with LED lighting, shelving, hooks to hang grilling tools and some even have bars and seats built-in. There are choices in every price range, in multiple colors and sizes so really there should be something for every type of griller out there. Check out some of the featured options below.
Which Grill Gazebos are the Most Durable?
Longevity is a huge plus no matter what you are purchasing right? You want to get the most for your money and the items that last the longest will give you the best bang for your buck. Every single gazebo on this list is made with high-quality materials and each has great customer reviews. You can invest in lesser quality gazebos if you are planning on putting them up and taking them down every time you want to use them but for convenience sake, invest in a gazebo that can withstand the changing weather and years that you hope to be able to utilize your new purchase. Check out the most versatile and durable of the bunch below.
OUTSUNNY makes some seriously cool-looking gazebos that are built to last. The base and legs are all made of steel alloy that is brushed so that water and moisture won't deteriorate over time. Just like on cars and boats, rust can really destroy anything with metal. The top of the gazebo is made with thick, UV-blocking fabric that won't rip or tear no matter the weather. The better the materials the longer you can stay hovering over your grill or smoker and the longer you can feed your hungry family and friends. This grill gets an A+ for versatility and durability.
The Tangkula brand put a lot of effort into making an aesthetically pleasing grilling gazebo so at first glance you are going to love it. Dig a little deeper and you will see that the steel construction will give this gazebo many years of use with minimal maintenance and zero fixings. Water and rust usually eat away at metals, but the legs on this gazebo will have the water, ice, and snow falling off before the moisture can do any damage. Polyester is used in clothing, camping gear, and tons of other fabrics because of how durable it is. It doesn't shrink, it doesn't stretch and it can withstand tons of punishment. The canopy of this gazebo is made with high-quality polyester so the roof should last years without needing to be replaced.
The COBANA brand features alloyed steel that is powder-coated for extra versatility. You can keep this gazebo up all year no matter where you live geographically and rest assured that it will be in just as great a shape out of the box as it is ten years down the road. Even though it is easy to take down and put back up you don't need to because of the quality of the materials it is built with. The angled roof will keep water from pooling and rusting out the roof and again, will add years to its life. Any of the choices in this list will make welcomed additions to your home and grilling lifestyle.
What Grill Gazebos Have the Best Ventilation?
When it comes to keeping yourself covered while grilling outdoors you shouldn't be overcome with smoke. One of the best things about cooking outdoors is the fresh air and sunshine you get to enjoy while doing what you love. Luckily there are a few gazebos on this list that will keep the sun and rain off of your back and allow the smoke to escape without compromising the integrity of the structure. It sounds a lot more technical than it really is. You don't ever have to compromise style for function which you can see below.
Leisurelife makes some seriously good-looking gazebos that have two-tier canopies allowing all of the smoke to escape the space. One of the biggest plusses when it comes to ventilation is that the heat goes somewhere and doesn't stifle the griller. The whole point of the gazebo is to keep the sun and rain off of the person making the food. The last thing that person wants to have to put up with is being surrounded by excess smoke and heat. The design on this specific gazebo is really attractive and will only add to the ambiance of your backyard or patio area.
A similar-looking gazebo from Giantex features the same two-tier design that allows all smoke to exit without allowing any moisture to enter. Made of iron and steel alloy the body of this gazebo can withstand almost anything. It can be pinned down to stay upright during windy days and the canopy is thicker than most polyester options. One of the easier options to take down and put back up is also easy to travel with. There is only one color available right now, but there could be more on the way, I will keep you updated.
The "Spot" grilling gazebo from COOL is unlike any other gazebo on this list. It has a multi-tier design but with a different look than the others. The way the angles of the roof are built allows the steam and smoke from your cooking to escape without letting any rain or snow inside the gazebo. This gazebo is more of a permanent structure that should be left outdoors year-round. It is strong and sturdy and easy to build. This is definitely going to be a popular item in back yards and patios this summer.
See Also:
