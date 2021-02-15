35 Cool Grilling Gadgets & Tools: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

The outdoor cooking season is just around the corner, so if you need to stock up on all the latest and greatest grilling gadgets, now’s the time to do it. Whether you’re a budding pitmaster, barbecue aficionado, serious home cook, or a lover of all things smoked and perfectly charred, there are a number of can’t-grill-without BBQ accessories we know you’ll love.

Our list of the best grilling gadgets features all kinds of awesome products sure to add some oomph to those backyard barbecues. From the latest wireless meat thermometers to the best baskets and burger molds to smokers, outdoor pizza ovens, and charcoal grill accessories, there’s something on here for everyone.

The perfect gifts for your favorite grillers or for your own patio situation, to find the best grillings gadgets available right now, read on.

What Are The Best Grilling Gadgets?

Grilling gadgets come in all shapes, sizes, prices, and functions. And, while there's plenty of grill accessories designed specifically for burgers and franks, there's more to grilling than these backyard classics. Our list features a wide variety of the best grilling gadgets available today, and it's growing. As the outdoor cooking season continues, we'll be sure to add more awesome tools and accessories perfect for all kinds of barbecue projects.

So, which gadgets are best? Well, that depends on what you're grilling. Some grilling gadgets are designed for general use, such as mats to keep food from falling through the grates or sticking, along with protective covering for your patio. Other grill accessories are a bit more specific, such as a grill light for grilling at night or a WiFi meat thermometer.

And, if you're considering a thermometer, it's important to note that you need to wait at least 10 seconds to get a precise temperature reading with a digital thermometer.

Outdoor Cooking Trends

There's never been a better time to eat and grill at home. With more of us discovering our inner chef and pitmaster, the at-home cooking trend is definitely alive and well. So, if you're looking to master a new culinary trend, there's never been a better time to explore the wonders of outdoor cooking.

Great when the weather is nice, and totally fun even when it isn't, there's something really awesome about firing up the grill and cooking outside. Sure, barbecue has long been an American tradition, but with all kinds of crazy cool grilling gadgets, bbq tools, and outdoor appliances currently available, this summertime classic is being reimagined in new and exciting ways. 

Pizza Ovens

2020 was a big year for outdoor pizza ovens. With the rise in popularity, affordability, portability, and accessibility of these one-time "luxury" items, homemade pizza is trending way up - even right now. Our list of the best grilling gadgets features some of the best bonafide pizza ovens on the market today, and others that are designed to enhance your current grilling situation. While less a "gadget" and more of an "appliance," we actually think anything that's totally cool that's used for grilling and cooking falls in the same category. 

Here's the best part of outdoor pizza ovens, too: they do more than just make pizza. Ooni Pizza Ovens' entire line of portable ovens reach up to 950-degrees and are perfect for pizza, steaks, fish, vegetables, chicken, and more. You can even bake bread. They're also completely portable so you can take them anywhere and anywhere adventure calls.

Wireless Meat Thermometers

Some of the coolest grilling gadgets on our list are the wireless meat thermometers. Featuring 100% wire-free designs, these smart thermometers are sure to add some oomph to all kinds of meal prep and grilling. MEATER and Yummly both connect to your phone via Bluetooth, let you monitor cooking progress from their applications, and give you up to 150 feet of mobility so you can roam around the house without losing connection.

Low & Slow

There's a saying amongst pitmasters - "low and slow." A technique used on brisket, pork shoulder, and other larger cuts of meat and protein, this bbq trend is all about cooking your meal at a lower temperature for a longer period of time. This method produces a juicier, more flavorful, and more tender end product. Smokers and wood pellet grills are especially perfect for this kind of grilling. 

Meatless Mondays

As much as we love a good steak, sometimes we feel like grilling up something else. With many wonderful grillings gadgets and products available for vegetables and fish, you definitely won't mind skipping the red meat once a week.

