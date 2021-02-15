35 Cool Grilling Gadgets & Tools: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

The outdoor cooking season is just around the corner, so if you need to stock up on all the latest and greatest grilling gadgets, now’s the time to do it. Whether you’re a budding pitmaster, barbecue aficionado, serious home cook, or a lover of all things smoked and perfectly charred, there are a number of can’t-grill-without BBQ accessories we know you’ll love.
Our list of the best grilling gadgets features all kinds of awesome products sure to add some oomph to those backyard barbecues. From the latest wireless meat thermometers to the best baskets and burger molds to smokers, outdoor pizza ovens, and charcoal grill accessories, there’s something on here for everyone.
The perfect gifts for your favorite grillers or for your own patio situation, to find the best grillings gadgets available right now, read on.
Our Review
If you’re looking for grilling gifts that infuse technology and convenience into the grilling experience, the Meater Plus Long Range Smart Thermometer is a great option.
The first truly wireless smart meat thermometer, this 100% wire-free device helps you monitor your meat and other grilling goods from the ease of your phone or tablet. And, with the extended range of this model – 165 feet! – feel free to mosey around and get other house tasks done while you’re grilling. The thermometer can also monitor internal meat temperatures up to 212-degrees and external temperatures up to 527-degrees, which is more than enough for all your potential grilling activities.
And, because this is a smart device, it will guide you through the cooking process, even estimating how much time you have left on your cook. Pretty cool. We think all pitmasters and barbecue aficionados will absolutely love this.
Not only do these BBQ claws from Cave Tools look incredibly cool, but they are incredibly cool. A serious must-have for any griller who wants to handle and shred some serious protein, this is one great grilling gift to give this Christmas.
Shaped like bear paws, these claws allow you to pick up and carry hot food and shred it like crazy. No meat is off-limits, either. Get to work on chicken, beef, pork shoulder, ham roasts, or anything you have cooking on the grill, in the oven, slow cooker, or smoker.
Something fun, useful, and relatively inexpensive, this is a great gift to give.
If you’re looking for a convenient way to infuse your favorite foods with smokey flavor, consider this smoker tube. The tube works with just about any type of grill. To use, simply fill it with wood pellets then light it and let it burn. Once the tube is ready, it will deliver results up to five hours. The perforated design ensures the pellets burn at a consistent and even rate. Once it’s done, you can clean out the tube with the included bottle brush.
The Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer offers up a wireless experience with all kinds of smart features to help you cook and grill better. Connected to your phone via Bluetooth, this thermometer provides you with real-time progress and temperature monitoring from Yummly’s app, which also aids you in setting up your cook with settings for beef, chicken, fish, and more.
This thermometer even has an extended range of 150 feet so you can monitor progress from afar. Yummly monitors internal meat temperatures up to 200-degrees and external temperatures up to 572-degrees, which is more than enough for all your potential grilling activities.
The iGrill Mini from Weber is an innovative grilling accessory that makes it nearly impossible to undercook a meal. This is due in large part to the app-connected thermometer, which continuously monitors the food as it cooks. Bluetooth connectivity ensures a fast and dependable connection. You can use the iGrill Mini on iOS and Android devices. Once your device is connected you can use the accompanying app to monitor temperatures, cook with preset temperatures and more. The meat probes are designed for temperatures up to 716 degrees Fahrenheit.
Looking for grilling gifts that are just plain cool? Well, this infrared thermometer gun from Etekcity is one of those items.
Great for outdoor and indoor use, this thermometer gun safely measures surface temperatures from a distance with laser-sharp accuracy. Designed to measure extreme temperatures ranging from -58°F (-50°C) to 716°F (380°C) without ever needing to come into close contact, this gun is a true essential for any griller – or home cook. And, at such a great price, it can’t be beat!
Keep in mind that this does not read the internal temperatures of meat.
This is NOT for use on humans.
Dealing with messy containers and misplaced basting brushes is no longer an issue with this combination sauce pot and basting brush set. The pot is made with stainless steel and can hold up to 16 ounces of your favorite sauce. The pot lid is also made with stainless steel. You won’t have to worry about losing or misplacing the brush, as it’s integrated into the sauce pot lid. A rubberized handle makes it comfortable and easy to keep a tight grip on the brush. The brush head can be detached from the lid if you want to put it in the dishwasher. If you’d like your sauce warm you can heat up the pot on the grill.
It might look a bit awkward, but this handy three-in-one tool can cut down on time and space. You can use the grill tool as a chef knife for chopping up your favorite meats and veggies. The knife has an eight-inch blade for added stability. However, its usefulness doesn’t end there. The tool comes in handy for flipping food that’s grilling. You can also use the bottle cap opener to enjoy a cold one as you grill. A non-slip handle keeps your hands safe, regardless of the task at hand. Hand washing is recommended.
A hamburger press is a must if you crave consistent, evenly-shaped burgers. This hamburger press checks all the boxes and comes with an affordable price tag. To start, simply add the meat and any desired seasonings, then press down to create a uniform patty. You can adjust the thickness anywhere from 1/4-inch to 1-1/2 inches. Each patty stretches 4.5 inches in diameter.
A spring plunger button makes for fast and easy patty removal. Paper sheets are included to keep the patties from sticking, although the hamburger press is made with nonstick material.
Dragging a bunch of tools with you every time you to go grill out isn’t exactly fun. The Jokari Grill Tool offers several different functions in one. You can use it for grilling essentials, such as cutting up food and meal prep as well as a spatula and slot scraper. The tool also comes in handy when you want to open bottles. Retractable tongs allow you to turn meat and other food as necessary. If you’re working in the dark or could simply use a bit more light, you’ll appreciate the LED flashlight.
This wireless grilling thermometer is ideal for smoking, BBQs and more. You can set your desired temperature or choose from various preset temperatures. The preset temperatures include rare, combinations of medium rare to medium well, and well. For even more precise results, you can also select from seven different types of meat. If you prefer to set your own temperatures, you can easily do so.
The thermometer is useful for temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. The LCD display is bright enough during the day and is backlit for enhanced visibility at night. If you need a bit more light for your work, simply turn on the built-in flashlight.
This grilling accessory from BBQ-Aid serves several purposes in one convenient package. For example, you can use it as a smoker box and roast chicken. The sliding tray has two compartments, one of which holds smoker wood chips, while the other is designed to hold beer, wine or marinade. The grilling accessory also holds a can of beer and a roasted chicken. It’s also intended for use as a skewer rack and grilling rack, as well as a smoker. Despite its multi-purpose use, the BBQ-Aid breaks down quickly for fast and efficient storage.
Spills and splatters are almost guaranteed when grilling. This protective mat keeps your deck and patio clean, leaving you with more time to enjoy your meal and less time spent cleaning up when you’re done. This mat measures 36 by 50 inches, but several other sizes are available. The synthetic rubber material is heat resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.
As an added bonus, it’s made with 100 percent recycled materials. To clean the mat, simply rinse the surface with soap and water. The mat is suggested for use with charcoal and ceramic grills as well as oil fryers and smokers.
This versatile hot dog slicing tool comes in handy just about anywhere. For example, you can use it for parties and tailgating as well as for camping and to impress the kids. The slicer works best on cold skinless hot dogs. When sliced before cooking, the hot dog will expand and absorb smoke and grilled flavors.
The expanded edges also hold more toppings for additional flavor in every bite. Another advantage is the juices carmelize. For cleaning, you can wash the slicing tool by hand or place it in the top rack of the dishwasher.
Starting the fire is sometimes half the battle. Make it easier with this hot air fire starter, which sparks up campfires, fire pits, wood burning fireplaces, charcoal barbecues and more without requiring starter fluids or matches. A dual ignition switch starts flames in just three minutes or less. In addition to starting fires, you can use the fire starter to rekindle flames that have begun to die down. Either way, the 1500-degree flame is sure to spark up a roaring fire for your favorite foods. The chemical-free starter also has a built-in blower.
The Ooni Pro Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven is one heck of an appliance. Blending together different cooking processes and fuel types, this incredible beast is definitely one of the best outdoor pizza ovens on the market today. With the capacity to handle large pizzas, and the versatility to cook meats, vegetables, fish, and even bake bread, we think you’ll love having this awesome oven in your backyard.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Wood, charcoal, gas – the Ooni Pro can do it all, handle it all, and cook with it all. So, feel free to pick your favorite fuel type and change it up whenever you like. Gas adaptor sold separately.
- Weighing in at nearly 50 pounds, this portable oven is definitely the heaviest, but you can still take it anywhere and everywhere adventure calls.
- Reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 932-degrees, heats up in just 20 minutes. and the temperature is adjustable thanks to the dual airflow control system.
- Can handle 16″ pizzas and has them cooked and ready to eat in just 60 seconds.
- Comes with two doors: a postbox-style door that’s perfect to slide pizzas in and out, and full door that allows the oven to heat up faster and retain more heat.
- Oven gets so hot that it’s technically self-cleaning, but it’s best to remove the stone in between uses, scrape any remaining debris, and flip the stone over before putting it back in.
The only real downside to this oven is the popularity. Orders placed now will ship in 9-11 weeks.
With the Tappecue WiFi Meat Thermometer, you won’t have to worry about hovering over your grill to get constant temperature readings. The thermometer is compatible with iOS and Android devices and can even be set up to send alerts to multiple devices. A guest mode setting allows your dinner guests to monitor settings and get alerts as needed. The thermometer has two dual probes with sensors for accurate readings.
One sensor is placed at the tip to get internal temperatures, while the other is near the handle to read oven temperatures. You can use the Tappecue up to 180 feet away from the WiFi hotspot if necessary. The WiFi thermometer is intended for indoor and outdoor use.
If you can’t get quite the amount of smoky flavor you crave from your grill, or you can’t get enough and want even more, consider Breville The Smoking Gun Pro Smoke Infuser. The smoking gun adds that desirable natural smoke flavor to veggies, fish and meat. Depending on personal preference, you can even use it to spice up the flavor of your favorite cocktails and desserts.
A user-friendly dial allows you to customize the smoke intensity and airflow for optimal results. The battery-operated smoking gun can be used just about anywhere. When it’s time to clean up, you’ll appreciate knowing that both the barrel and chamber are dishwasher safe.
Camping trips, tailgates, jaunts to the beach, all kinds of weekend adventures – wherever the fun goes, so does Traeger, especially with the completely portable Traeger Ranger Grill. An ideal grilling gift for any pitmaster with a taste for travel and outdoor activities, the Ranger is one heck of a grill.
Traeger calls this appliance “big wood-fired flavor in a portable package,” and boy, are they right. Built for the road, the Ranger features a baffled lid design as well as lid latches for durability and safe transport. It also includes the new Digital Arc Controller for precise and consistent temperature readings and a Keep Warm Mode that ensures food is ready to eat whenever they are.
This one of those cool kitchen gadgets that makes it possible to take the kitchen anywhere and definitely on our list of best gifts for chefs for a reason. This is a serious must-have!
Did you know that you can cook meatballs on the grill? Oh, yeah! With this incredibly cool meatball grill basket from Outset, your favorite grill guy or gal can infuse all kinds of new flavors into this party staple.
Definitely one of those unique gifts for grillers they’ll love to use, this meatball basket cooks up to 12 meatballs at once, and keeps them securely in place on the grill as the basket snaps together. This basket also features a high-quality nonstick coating and a long rosewood handle.
A sure-fire way to impress, make sure you add this to your grilling gifts list.
Getting your cheese to properly melt can be a tricky task. This cheese melting dome makes the process easier, and even helps cook burgers faster. To use, simply place the dome over the top of your food. The distinctive spun aluminum dome quickly and efficiently transfers heat to the cheese, prompting it to melt quickly without overcooking your burgers or other meat. The dome is made in the USA and has a nine-inch diameter.
Grilling jalapenos just got easier with this handy jalapeno rack. You can use the rack on the grill as well as the oven and smoker. A corer is included for added convenience, allowing you to add your favorite fillings before cooking. There’s enough room for 36 pieces at a time. The jalapeno rack is made with stainless steel.
Outdoor pizza ovens are all the rage right now and for good reason: homemade pizza is awesome. And, if you want to really impress your favorite pitmaster and treat them to a totally cook kettle grill accessory, check out this pizza kit from KettlePizza.
Equipped with everything they need to transform their kettle grill into a bonafide pizza oven, including the KettlePizza insert, pizza stone and aluminum pizza peel, they’ll be whipping up delicious wood-fired-inspired pizzas in no time.
Made for 18″ – 22″ kettle grills
These grilling prep & serve trays from Cuisinart are seriously cool, guys. Sold as part of a set of two, the trays are designed to work together from prep to eating.
Simply prep your raw meat and veggies on the red tray and transfer the meat to the grill. Once the meat is cooked, place the black tray on top of the red tray and transfer the cooked food. This cool nesting design helps to prevent cross-contamination.
Trays are also dishwasher safe. As we said, these are really cool grilling gifts we know any grill master will love having.
Talk about cool grilling gifts! These kebab baskets from D-ICE are unique tools and a total upgrade from traditional skewers. Simply place ingredients in the basket, lock it, and place it on the grill. No more messy cleanup from sticking chicken and beef – who doesn’t love that? – and with the nonstick finish, cleaning of the actual basket is a total breeze.
This set comes with four single grill baskets and two metal BBQ skewers – in case you want a more traditional shish kebab experience.
Each basket measures 17″ x 2″ x 2″ and skewers measure 16″ x 1″ x 1″
Grilling fish has never been easier than with Weber’s Original Stainless Steel Fish Basket.
A sturdy and reliable grilling accessory, this fish basket allows any griller to cook up and roast up delicate fish, vegetables, and more, on the grill top safely and easily. The flexible wire design adjusts to hold a variety of food sizes and shapes and holds everything in place without fear of burning or sticking.
Fits most grills and is dishwasher safe.
If you’re looking for unique gifts for grillers they’ll be completely impressed with, take a look at the Burger Master from Shape + Store. Designed to make homemade burgers easier than ever, the Burger Master makes eight patties of equal size at once. Simply fill the bottom of the mold up with your burger meat and then seal with the lid. You can even freeze them in this mold! Burgers will easily pop out of the non-stick mold, no matter how cold!
And, here’s the other cool part: You can even use this for individual portions of soups, stews, and pasta. And, yes, they all freeze well, too!
Definitely one of the coolest kitchen gadgets under $30 on our list.
Shopping for someone who loves to grill? Treat them to this incredibly cool personalized branding iron from Sloan Brands for Christmas.
One of those grilling gifts with a real personal touch, we know they’ll absolutely love it and will start making their mark on everything they’ve got cooking because it’s just so dang awesome.
A couple of specifics for your planning:
- All letters are in CAPS
- All letters are 1.25-inches tall with the entire branding mark reaching a maximum length of 2.75-inches wide
- Usually ships within 6-10 days
Help your favorite griller add some smoky flavor to their grilled creations without the fuss, hassle, and expense of an actual smoker. Thanks to Weber’s Universal Smoker Box, any gas grill can be transformed into a sort-of smoker. All they have to do is fill the box with their desired wood – hickory, apple, oak, or cherry wood
Ideal for infusing smoky flavor into meat, veggies nuts, cheeses, and more, this makes for a great gift for grillers.
Any griller and chef needs a smoker – they just go together like PB&J. So, if you’re shopping around and looking for those perfect grilling gifts and gifts for chefs, this electric smoker from Masterbuilt is a great idea.
The Masterbuilt 30-inch Digital Electric Smoker is perfect for a beginner or seasoned pro. Simply plug this smoker in, set the digital controls, and let it do the work! With four racks and a capacity that allows you to smoke six whole chickens or two turkeys or four racks of ribs or four pork butts at once, this smoker will kick their outdoor cooking game up a notch.
It’s not all about burgers, ribs, and dogs in the world of barbecue – vegetables get to have fun, too. With Grillaholics Grill Basket, vegetables get the barbeque star treatment.
Ideal for all grill types and brands including gas, charcoal, infrared, Weber, Char-Broil, Traeger, Big Green Egg, and more, this basket will help you roast your vegetables on the grill top. Simply place the basket filled with your preferred veggies on the grill and let the heat to the rest.
This grill basket is made of heavy-duty stainless steel and features raised edges to keep the good inside and holes all over to allow heat and smoke to pass-through. This is also dishwasher safe.
Warning: it will get hot! Make sure to use protective gloves/mitts while handling!
Dimensions: 13” x 12” x 2.25”
We thought we’d seen everything, and then we found the Qwick Trim and realized there’s a whole world of cook cooking gadgets and bbq tools yet to discover. The Qwick Trim is an easy and safe brisket and fat cap trimmer designed to cut unwanted pieces quickly and safely thanks to high-quality stainless steel blades and a sturdy handle. Three blades are included with this package.
Perfect for homegrown and professional barbecue pit masters alike, this is one of those grillings gifts they’ll think is completely awesome.
Perfect for the grill, stovetop, or over the campfire, the Lodge Rectangular Grill Press keeps bacon from curling and presses out unwanted grease from burgers – a definite must-have for any griller. And, how cool is this: when preheated, it actually speeds up the cooking process. We call that a win-win.
As with all Lodge products, this is seasoned with oil for an easy-release finish that only improves over time. Made of heavy-duty cast iron and featuring a stay-cool spiral handle and hammered finish, this product is the real-deal that will last a long time. Keep in mind that there is some assembly required. You’ll need a flathead screwdriver and an adjustable wrench or pliers.
Care & Handling: hand wash and towel dry immediately after cleaning.
If you’re looking for unique and totally fun grilling gifts, take a look at Coleman’s Outdoor Popcorn Popper.
Ideal to use over the grill or over the campfire and bonfire, this gadget makes up to 2-quarts of popcorn at a time. Easy to use, simply slide the lid open, throw in some kernels, slide the lid back into place and hot it over the fire. That’s it! No need for oil, either! Hooray!
This is no ordinary BBQ tool. The FlipFork is a 5-in-1 BBQ gadget that’s a complete show-stopper and conversation starter. A grilling spatula, knife, fork, tenderizer, and bottle opener all in one, this tool helps you tackle all those prep and cooking steps with ease. Made of 100% stainless steel and featuring a long wood handle, your favorite grill guy and gal will definitely appreciate receiving this.