How to Build a 50 Shades of Grey ‘Red Room’

Millions of people are obsessed with the story of Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey. Maybe most iconic settings in the 50 Shades universe is the “Red Room of Pain,” also referred to among fans as simply “The Red Room.”

If you’ve ever dreamed of having your own Red Room, I’ve gathered some essential tools, details, sex furniture and toys to bring the movie into your home. And for more shopping inspiration, see our sexy gifts guide.

Diving In

If reading or watching 50 Shades is what got you interested in Domination/submission, then I say welcome to the community--you're going to have so much fun.

I do have to mention as someone in the scene that not everything in the movie or books is up to code you could say. It's a fiction and I'd say that real BDSM is way better than fiction. 

The first rule in kink is that all activities must be SSC- Safe, Sane, and Consensual. This means that all players must be aware of any risks involved and steps are taken to prevent harm; that all participants are entering into the scene with an awareness of fantasy and reality; and that all parties are freely consenting and that the Dominants and submissives can withdraw consent and stop the scene at any time.

As long as you have that down, you can have all the fun you can think of.

If you want to go further, do some reading. Talk to some other kinky folks online. We're friendly and generally open to sincere questions.

The Red Room of Pain

The Red Room is Christian Grey's pleasure dungeon, where he takes all of his subs through their paces. Ana is floored when she first sees the red room, and many fans of 50 Shades have often fantasized about having a Red Room of their own. You could stay in "real life" apartment of Christian Grey, but it's a lot cheaper (and more fun) to create your own Red Room at home. Here's everything you need to know in order to start putting together your own Red Room of pleasure

1. Create a Red Space

Check out this clip from 50 Shades to see Christian shopping for some Red Room supplies at a hardware store.

The first requirement of a Red Room is that it has a lot of red furnishings. Most people can't afford the time and expense to transform an entire room of their house into a permanent Red Room, but you can easily turn your bedroom into the Red Room of Pain for a single night.

You can use red sheets and red curtains to transform any space quickly. For extra romance, you can opt for deluxe satin sheets. We like these ones from Royal Opulence.

You might also find that you want some additional bedroom options. One product mentioned above that couples enjoy is the Liberator Wedge/Ramp combo for more versatility in the bedroom.

Bored with being on the bed? Some new furniture might be in order. You could go with this red leather-look ottoman, which is big enough to sit or lie down on, and has hidden storage for all your toys.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Red Room if things were too comfy. In addition to some soft, opulent furnishings, your Red Room needs to have some things designed to cause pain so find something you like the look of on the list above. Fans of the book will recall a particularly steamy scene where Ana is restrained, spread-eagle, on the bed. If you're looking for something official there's actually a 50 Shades bed restraint kit you can buy, which also comes with a blindfold.

2. Dress the Part

Christian Grey is a sharp-dressed man. If you want to set the right mood in your Red Room, you've both got to dress the part. For Doms this might mean a nice suit, white shirt, and dress shoes. And most importantly, you've gotta have one of those iconic grey neckties that Christian uses to bind Ana's hands. This grey silk tie from Calvin Klein looks just like the tie on the book cover. 

Bottoms, you have it a bit easier in the wardrobe department. In the book, there's not a lot that Ana is allowed to wear in the Red Room. She is only allowed to wear panties, and she must have her hair braided. If you want to wear something sexy check out these strappy panties from DreamGirl. If you want to do a little something extra to get ready for the Red Room, you could apply a few coats of OPI nail polish from their 50 Shades Collection. These polishes come in fun colors like "My Silk Tie" and "Shine for Me."

3. Get the Right Accoutrements

The list above covers other tools every Red Room should have. but there are a number of specific products that get mentioned in the steamy sex scenes of 50 Shades if you want to stay faithful to the movie. There's the baby oil Christian massages into Ana's skin (just be aware the baby oil will dissolve condoms), and the cable ties he buys from her at the hardware store.

You can go with traditional cable ties, but I'd suggest you opt for velcro cable ties as they're safer and less intimidating for beginners. And of course, there's the red rope we see Christian buy at the hardware store (but don't buy your bondage rope at a hardware store.)

4. Do Your Homework

Most importantly, if you are new to BDSM, your Red Room just won't feel right until you familiarize yourself with the rules of Dom/sub relationships. Just like Christian urged Ana to read up on the scene before signing his contract, any new player in the BDSM sphere should learn about what it takes to be a good Dominant or a good sub.

Beyond the books above, some recommended reading to get you in the right headspace might include the classic text SM 101: A Realistic Introduction, Dom's Guide To Submissive Training, and the must-read book for women BDSM Primer: A Woman's Guide to BDSM - Fetishes, Roles, Rituals, Protocols, Safety, & More.

For the slightly more advanced tops, I recommend The Loving Dominant which is one of my favorites and gets into specifics and safety of heavier play.

Take the time to read over these books with your partner, and have a frank and honest discussion about what you both want from a session in your Red Room before you get started. Communication is everything in kink. As any 50 Shades of Grey knows, sometimes talking about what you want in the bedroom is just as sexy as actually doing it.

5. Set the Mood With Sound

If you want to set the mood, music is the final touch to add to your own personal Red Room. There are lots of music options out there for people looking to recreate the 50 Shades experience. There's the official movie soundtrack which features songs from Beyonce, Sia, The Weeknd, and many other popular artists. You could also go for the movie's official score, which is all instrumental music.

Finally, there's Fifty Shades of Grey: The Classical Album, a 15-track album featuring classical music selections hand-picked by author E L James. You can either play the music throughout the room, or take a cue from Christian Grey and place earbuds in your partner's ears, so only they can hear the music.

