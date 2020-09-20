How to Build a 50 Shades of Grey ‘Red Room’

If you only buy one item for your own personal Red Room, go with the 50 Shades of Grey Hard Limits under-the-bed restraints. They’re easy to set up (no tools needed), small to store, affordable, and set you up for a wide variety of potential scenes with the sub handcuffed or held spread-eagle to the bed.

Best yet, it doesn’t cause any permanent changes to your home. It works by wrapping the tethers around the mattress so the bed itself the anchor. If you yank on one restraint, it’s the three other cuffs that give the resistance so the Dom can enjoy watching their sub struggle without worrying the movement may damage the headboard or rip an eyehook out of the wall.

There’s a reason there’re jokes about the kink community and hardware stores –a lot of the bondage contraptions involve serious construction for safety and stability. And if it’s not done right, it can go pretty awry. I was at a convention once where we had to evacuate the hotel because someone tried to suspend their sub from a sprinkler head.

Under-the-bed restraints bypass all of this trouble and let you get straight to the fun stuff. Once you get them set up you can leave them on all the time, which is what I’ve done in the past. They’re easy enough to tuck away when not in use and company won’t even notice.

Because the pieces individually hook onto each other, the versatility and basically only constrained by your imagination. This set uses padded cuffs that are secured with velcro, so they’re easy to take on and off which is ideal for beginners. Later you can swap these out for locking cuffs if you want and the under-the-bed restraints will still work.