‘How to Build a Sex Room’ of Your Own

If you haven’t already watched Netflix’s How to Build a Sex Room, you need to. It’s an utter delight. In the show, famed designer Melanie Rose helps people explore and expand the boundaries of their sexuality to create a dedicated space that fosters intimacy. An adult playroom if you will.

Each episode, each client, and each room is highly unique because the way we connect and are intimate with each other is entirely individual to us. The room can be anything from kinky leather fetishwear to an inviting luxury honeymoon suite. Whatever turns you on. It’s all about pleasure and connection in the end.

You can build your own sex room without going through an interior designer. Don’t get me wrong, I want Melanie Rose to come to my house immediately, (seriously that woman is goals) but we don’t all have that option.

As a sex-positive writer and kink advocate watching the show, I saw a lot of products and sex furniture that I recognized or own so I’ve gathered a collection of products similar to those featured on the show to help you curate your own room. I also threw in some options that might be more approachable if you don’t have a contractor on hand to fully renovate your house.

See below for more tips on creating your own space dedicated to the no-pants-dance and how to talk to your partner about it.