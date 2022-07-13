‘How to Build a Sex Room’ of Your Own

If you haven’t already watched Netflix’s How to Build a Sex Room, you need to. It’s an utter delight. In the show, famed designer Melanie Rose helps people explore and expand the boundaries of their sexuality to create a dedicated space that fosters intimacy. An adult playroom if you will.
Each episode, each client, and each room is highly unique because the way we connect and are intimate with each other is entirely individual to us. The room can be anything from kinky leather fetishwear to an inviting luxury honeymoon suite. Whatever turns you on. It’s all about pleasure and connection in the end.
You can build your own sex room without going through an interior designer. Don’t get me wrong, I want Melanie Rose to come to my house immediately, (seriously that woman is goals) but we don’t all have that option.
As a sex-positive writer and kink advocate watching the show, I saw a lot of products and sex furniture that I recognized or own so I’ve gathered a collection of products similar to those featured on the show to help you curate your own room. I also threw in some options that might be more approachable if you don’t have a contractor on hand to fully renovate your house.
See below for more tips on creating your own space dedicated to the no-pants-dance and how to talk to your partner about it.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You could not have this list without one of these chaises. This Tantric Chair is made by Liberator so you know it’s coming from a trusted brand in the adult industry. Liberator is known for their wedges and support pillows so of course, they make a chair with this irresistible set of curves.
I love that these chairs could be set out anywhere as a piece of stylish statement furniture without your guests putting together exactly what it’s used for–that is unless they’ve watched the show.
It’s covered in faux suede leather (in black or charcoal) and has six real maplewood legs to support it. The faux leather has a moisture-proof lining which is good because there is going to be moisture.
I featured Liberator’s Esse Lounge Chair on my best sex chairs and sex furniture post because it combines the curves of a tantric chair as well as two included curved wedge pillows to help you customize your support.
-
Shop now at EdenFantasys From EdenFantasys
It’s clear from the way it’s shot that Melanie Rose always enjoys pulling her flogger out of her bag of tricks and she’s also not afraid of bling. That’s why I’m including EdenFantasys’ Sparkle Bondage Kit which comes with a faux leather flogger with a sparkling rhinestone handle and a wrist loop for hanging. You also get a faux leather black blindfold and two faux leather cuffs with adjustable buckle closures. The cuffs have a fleece lining and each has a D-ring for binding them together using the included chain and lobster claw closure.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Art Deco Wall Paper is almost identical to the wallpaper used in the bathroom Melanie Rose designed for the polyamorous family. One thing that was made really clear in the entire series is just how much wallpaper can transform a room and this dark wallpaper with metallic gold accents absolutely establishes an entirely different mood than boring apartment-off-white walls.
This wallpaper is peel and stick vinyl so it’s removable without harming the underlying wall. That’s a great argument for why you should just go for it because if you hate it, you can always take it down. It comes in two-foot wide strips and 11 different heights. You can also get a sample swatch for cheap to take a closer look before diving in.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you don’t have the funds to spring for Liberator’s chair or want something without those legs, try Avana’s Sleek Chaise Lounge. It says it’s for relaxing, stretching, and yoga. Sure…we’ll just say that’s what you want it for, yeah.
It sits flat on the floor and is made of dense foam with a removable (and machine-washable) microfiber cover. So it’s not going to have the same sort of firm support or structure as the more expensive options but it will work. The reviews are almost exclusively from people using it for “couple’s yoga wink wink” they report it performs just how you want it to.
I like that it comes in several different colors and the machine-washable cover is priceless.
For those who love the idea but don’t have room, try an inflatable version so you can blow it up for your fun evening in and then store it out of sight afterward. This is also a good option for people who want to see if they like the design before investing in a higher-quality one.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When my partner and I saw a very similar sign to this featured in the show we were immediately like, “We’re getting one for our bedroom.” This “Trust Me Love Me F— Me” neon sign is fun, flirty, and unashamed of what is about to happen in that bedroom. It makes a hell of a statement and I like that.
This one comes in three different sizes and 13 different color combinations.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Mirrors on the ceiling are a cliche for a reason. People love to look at themselves and their partners in the act and why not? It’s your house. Murrey Home sells mirror squares made for walls, ceilings, and centerpieces so you can create your very own mirrored ceiling or wall. This is a set of 12 mirrors that each measure 12 inches by 12 inches.
As far as installing, it depends on how you’re using it. For a wall, you can relay on quality double-sided tape. For a ceiling, SFGATE recommends using mirror adhesive.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the items that stood out to me was the Illusion Hand Hooks. These hands hang on the wall and act as a holder for whatever you’ve got in mind. It’s best to hold lighter items like lingerie, small toys, harnesses, or condoms.
I’m featuring this ceramic hand in the classic come here position (iykyk) but they also come in a palm up design or two hands cupped together.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
I spotted a few of these Bottom Vases in the show and recognized them immediately as I feature this vase in my best weird gifts article. I think they’re adorable. Just a cute little butt sitting on the shelf. I love it.
The cute little ceramic bum has a drainage hole and that’s one of my favorite sentences I’ve ever been able to publish.
It’s petite at 4.3 inches tall and three inches at its widest. The opposite side of the vase has a little belly button and goes for Barbie doll-style front if you catch my drift. You can find vases like these in a wide range of colors.
Base Roots also has a female form set that includes this bottom and a taller vase that encompasses more of the waist and significantly more legs. The front of that one has a sunflower covering the money shot.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Melanie Rose includes flameless candles like this nine-piece set in many of her rooms and they’re one of those items that everyone ought to have. Candles tend to wind up in nearly any list when you ask a partner what’s involved in a romantic evening.
But according to the National Fire Protection Association, candle fires are responsible for 291 million dollars in property damage annually in the U.S. alone as well as 670 injuries. Getting a little too animated in the bedroom and knocking over a lit candle is a surefire (get it?) way to kill the mood. Falling asleep to relaxing candlelight after a job well done may be soothing but it’s dangerous.
Fake candles look just as nice but lack the whole fire element thing that could burn your house down given the chance. Plus these are remote-controlled. Can your Yankee Candle do that?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There is some sort of Sheepskin Throw in nearly every room from the show. The tactile sensations of super-soft sheepskin are immaculate. It’s such a pleasurable texture that I just can’t stop touching. They feel and look luxurious and lend themselves to some nice sensation play by gliding the throw up and down your partner’s bare skin.
It can double as a rug and if you’ve got a fireplace you can throw this down in front of it and then (consensually) throw your partner down in front of to recreate every cliche but hot fireplace scene from movies.
This one is a two-foot by three-foot genuine New Zealand sheepskin that hasn’t been bleached or dyed. If you’re looking to lay on it, they also have a two-foot by six-foot version.
If you’re trying to avoid animal products, I fully respect that. Luckily there are great faux sheepskin options that have the extra benefit of being way more affordable.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pretty sure I spotted this exact Lips Vase in a later episode and I kind of love it. It’s sexy, cheeky, and suggestive without getting into full nudity. It’s ceramic so it has a good weight to it and feels classy. I always love when pieces that are nearing the vulgar end of the spectrum are made out of high-end materials. People put time, energy, and high-quality materials into this. It elevates it compared to a plastic lips vase.
It comes in a range of colors including pink, white, purple, and orange.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Decor that honors bondage and restraint play doesn’t have to only be kinky harnesses and black latex. It can be subtle like this clay knot sculpture. It brings in the idea of ropes and knots without being outright handcuffs.
The knot is 8.5 inches long, so it’s substantial and will really stand out wherever you put it. You can pair it with a length of white wooden chain links to complete the look.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Melanie Rose is all about textures and I think she would love this dramatic Velvet Wallpaper. The abstract swirl design is flocked against a statin lighter black background. Running your hands across it will light up your senses in a way flat plaster never will.
This is proper wallpaper, not peel and stick, so make sure you’ve done your research before buying.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Deco 79 Melting Accent Table is similar to the one used in the Honeymoon Suite-themed room. The dripping look to it is unique and certainly stands out. There’s a feeling of opulence in this dripping gold and a sense of boldness and confidence.
The table is crafted from sturdy but light aluminum and has a tempered glass tabletop. It comes in metallic gold, metallic silver, or black. It has a diameter of 16 inches making it perfect to sneak into smaller areas as a surface to hold your champagne or maybe your sex toys. Your call.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It may not be specifically built for bondage, but this Metal Frame Canopy Bed by ZINUS is covered in places you can use as tie-down points. You’ve got four pillars on the corners, this three-bar headboard, perfect for cuffs, and a frame around the top.
Keep in mind that this isn’t built to handle suspension but some light to medium bondage? Absolutely. And it’s not a fetish bed by design so there’s no reason anyone would know as long as you took the cuffs off at the end of the night.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you have the funds and like the idea of your secret pleasure room really being a secret, consider installing a Murphy Door. Two couples in the show make use of these to help discourage guests (or small children) from accidentally wandering into their private play space, or from even knowing that it exists at all. (Although, having your sex room featured in a Netflix original seems like it would blow your cover pretty quick.)
A murphy door looks like an innocent bookcase but it’s really a hidden doorway. This one comes in five different widths from a narrow 24 inches wide up to 36 inches wide. I’ve featured the unfinished color so you can get an idea of the base that you can paint it to match your home but it also comes in four finished colors for a slightly higher price tag: White, Hale Navy, Dorian Gray, and Black.
It comes with the door as well as jam and trim, hardware, and installation instructions.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This metal wall hanging captures the siren song of Saturday mornings: “Let’s Stay In Bed.” Made of lightweight iron wire, this six-piece set is perfect to hang in your bedroom as an inviting reminder that this is your place with your person and you want to spend time with them here.
The longest word “Let’s” is 8.27 inches across so it’s a good medium-sized piece that can work with larger or smaller spaces depending on how you arrange it. It even comes with double-sided tape for hanging.
-
Shop now at Vibrators.com From Vibrators.com
Melt by We-Vibe was featured in one of the last episodes to convince a woman who thought sex toys couldn’t do anything better than she could that she was dead wrong. This air pulse toy creates suction for a sensation like nothing you’ve ever felt with a traditional toy.
I own this and sing its praises to anyone who will listen. I featured it as the top product in Heavy’s Best Sex Toys article.
The Melt is made of body-safe silicone and it is magnetic charging, meaning there are no openings in the toy allowing you to safely take it into the shower or bathtub. It can be controlled by the buttons on the toy or it can be controlled via Bluetooth on your smartphone. Or your partner’s smartphone. Even if they are across the country. That’s why it’s also on my Sex Toys for Long Distance post as well.
If you have a clit, you owe it to yourself to get this.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Get right down to it with this “Let’s Get Naked” Neon Sign. It’s fun, playful, and a perfect addition to a rock-n-roll style dungeon. I love that this one looks like a neon light but it’s actually flexible LEDs so it’s more forgiving in its handling and will last longer than traditional neon. It’s handcrafted and available in lengths of 20 inches up to 30 inches.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
My first impact play tool was a riding crop like this one from Jack Hardy. This isn’t a kink brand. It’s for equestrians and the crop was designed to be used on actual horses. Why skip fetish-designed crops? Equestrian crops are cheaper and built to last. My crop was bought from an equestrian store and has been with me for decades.
If you’re looking for a real leather crop, go with Malerino.
Riding crops are good intros into impact play because they are less intimidating than floggers and you have much more control over the strength of your swat and where it will land. That said, you can really raise some welts with a crop if you put your back into so be gentle and work your way up.
Plus it makes such a satisfying wooshing sound when you swing it.