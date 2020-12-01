15 Best Jigsaw Puzzle Tables: Compare & Save

This felt top puzzle table is a great addition to any household that loves to break out a massive jigsaw puzzle and get to work. The table is lightweight and will hold all of the pieces you need to complete your new masterpiece. If you are the kind of person or family that loves bigger 1500 piece puzzles this is the perfect item to purchase because you will get a ton fo use out of it. It features raised edges so your pieces won’t go missing or slide off. It is sturdy and can be rotated so you can get every angle to better construct your puzzles.

There is also a felt lines vinyl cover so when you aren’t puzzling you can cover the entire table and ensure that no pieces will go missing and you can pick up right where you left off. This Large Assembly Board measures 25″ x 34″. The blue felt creates a great backdrop and will contrast well so you don’t lose puzzles in the background.