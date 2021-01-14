25 Best Kitchen Gadgets For Healthy Eating: The Ultimate List

  • Updated

We’re going to let you in on a secret: good food and food that’s good for you are actually one and the same. That’s right – healthy meals can be nutritious without sacrificing any of the delicious flavors you crave. In fact, it’s never been easier or more fun to eat healthier, especially when you have the right tools.

Our list of the best kitchen gadgets for healthy eating is packed with all kinds of prep tools, small appliances, and cool kitchen gadgets that make cooking fun and meals memorable. We’re talking about the best blenders for smoothies, vegetable spiralizers, beautiful ceramic cookware free of toxins and chemicals, and some kitchen essentials that make cooking healthy meals easy peasy lemon squeezy.

For all the best kitchen gadgets available right now, read on.

Cool Kitchen Gadgets For Healthy Eating

With the right tools and cool kitchen gadgets, eating healthy, and cooking healthy, is fun, flavorful, and fantastically easy - no special diets required, either. Between high-powered blenders, ceramic cookware, smarter cooking processes, and unique prep tools, there's a variety of products available to home cooks that help achieve balanced meals.

Our list of the best kitchen gadgets for healthy eating is packed with a variety of tools and appliances designed to make cooking enjoyable and meals healthy. And, while we recommend all of these products, we need to make something clear: we're not a health expert. Not a doctor. Not a nutritionist. In fact, we're on a mission to eat healthier, too. But, if there's one thing we know from our own experience, eating healthy doesn't have to be hard or painful.

With simple changes, it's actually incredibly easy to make guiltless meals. Heck, if you're a fan of fried food, air frying is a simple process change that makes food way healthier without sacrificing any flavor or crunch. So, if you're looking for cool kitchen gadgets that make eating and cooking healthy easy, we've got you covered.

Best Kitchen Gadgets and Tips For a Healthier 2021

2020 threw us all a curveball, so if your mission is to be healthier this year, you're not alone. Here are some of our favorite tips on how to eat healthier and some of the best kitchen gadgets that can help along the way:

Eat healthy portion sizes - food scales are great for this, as is any gadget that helps with portion control - pasta portion tools, meal prep containers, etc.

Don't limit yourself or exclude some food groups - no one likes to be told they can't have something, so know this: it's okay to eat the food you like...just do it in moderation or look for a new way to prepare it. Like we said above, if your a fan of french fries, get an air fryer. If you love to bake and eat cookies (guilty!), skip the cooking sprays and parchment paper and use Silpat baking mats. There are all kinds of ways to make not-so-good-for-you-food better for you.

Go green - one of the best ways to eat healthy is to pack in the veggies, but there are other ways to "go green" right now, too. There are all kinds of cool kitchen gadgets for healthy eating focused on sustainability and safe food preparation. Such is the case with ceramic cookware which is free of harmful chemicals, reusable food savers such as Stasher, and many more.

Be mindful and aware of what it's in your food, and how it's cooked - food awareness is a big one for us. Knowing what you're eating, and how it's prepared, is important to a healthy lifestyle. Our suggestions? COOKING. Homemade meals and food you make from scratch is the best way to control your food. And, thanks to 2020, there's never been a better time to pick up all kinds of cool kitchen gadgets and appliances to cook with at home. Our list has a lot of awesome products, but our favorites for food prep include the following: the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker, salad dressing makers + shakers, and the Instant Pot.

Another one of our personal favorite appliances right now is our Ooni Outdoor Pizza Oven. Great for homemade and way-healthier-for-you pizzas, you can also prepare steaks, fish, vegetables, and desserts with this oven.

Smoothies: Blenders, Mixers, Juicers...Oh My!

Delicious, refreshing, and easy to make, smoothies are great ways to pack in vegetables, fruit, and other nutritional ingredients. We've included a few incredible blenders on our list of the best kitchen gadgets for healthy eating, but these are our personal favorites: 

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender: thanks to innovative technology, high-powered features, and an overall awesome design, Vitamix is known as the smoothie blender. So, if you're looking to make smoothies every day, and don't mind the added expense, treat yourself to a Vitamix. It does more than just make smoothies, too, so you'll definitely get the most bang for your buck.

Magic Bullet: does it get any more iconic than the Magic Bullet? We don't think so. Definitely a smaller and more budget-friendly option on our list, the Magic Bullet is a great smoothie maker that's perfect if you're on the go. 

Looking for some smoothie inspiration? Check out Simple Green Smoothies by Jen Hansard. She's got all kinds of incredible recipes to try.

