25 Best Kitchen Gadgets For Healthy Eating: The Ultimate List

Ceramic cookware is boasted as a healthier and safer alternative to other types of pots and pans, so, if you’re looking to eat cleaner and be healthier, having some ceramic tools in the kitchen is the way to go. One of the best and trendiest names in all of cookware right now is Caraway, a company that specializes in ceramic cooking pots and pans.

Here’s why we love them for healthy eating: ceramic finishes are naturally non-stick. Why is that important? Well, not only will your food not get stuck to the pan, but less oil, fat, butter, and cooking sprays are required to get that perfect sear or saute on your food. Because less “grease” is needed, ceramic cookware is considered a “healthier” option.

Caraway’s collection actually tops our list of the best ceramic cookware. Free of all those harmful chemicals other cookware sets often come with, like PTFE (Teflon), you’ll cook with confidence knowing your meals are safe and healthy to eat. These pots and pans are also suitable to use on induction, gas, and electric cooktops, feature an aluminum core and are even oven-safe up to 550-degrees.

Sold as part of a set that features a 10.5″ fry pan, 3-quart saucepan, 4.5-quart saute pan, and a 6.5-quart dutch oven, you’ll have everything you need to cook up a variety of delicious meals. Caraway’s cookware is also technically dishwasher safe, however, if you run them through the dishwasher too many times, it could affect the longevity of the non-stick coating. Here’s the best part: these pans clean up easily without a dishwasher, and Caraway provides some helpful tips here to make sure you get the most out of these pots and pans.

