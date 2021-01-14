25 Best Kitchen Gadgets For Healthy Eating: The Ultimate List

We’re going to let you in on a secret: good food and food that’s good for you are actually one and the same. That’s right – healthy meals can be nutritious without sacrificing any of the delicious flavors you crave. In fact, it’s never been easier or more fun to eat healthier, especially when you have the right tools.
Our list of the best kitchen gadgets for healthy eating is packed with all kinds of prep tools, small appliances, and cool kitchen gadgets that make cooking fun and meals memorable. We’re talking about the best blenders for smoothies, vegetable spiralizers, beautiful ceramic cookware free of toxins and chemicals, and some kitchen essentials that make cooking healthy meals easy peasy lemon squeezy.
For all the best kitchen gadgets available right now, read on.
If you’re looking to amp up your smoothie game, the Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender is the one to get. Game-changers, show-stoppers, and considered to be some of the best blenders on the market, Vitamix is a versatile kitchen appliance that can do so much. Featuring five pre-programmed settings for smoothies, hot soups, dips & spreads, frozen desserts, and a super cool self-cleaning mode, this Vitamix is one of the most advanced in the entire line.
In addition to the cool pre-programmed features, this high-powered blender also has a freestyle option with 10 adjustable speeds, touchscreen controls, a built-in timer, and a smart sensor that actually detects the container’s capacity and adjusts settings accordingly. Sold with a 64oz container, a recipe book with dozens of healthy inspirations to pick from, and access to the Vitamix app with access to hundreds of other incredible meal ideas and 17 additional settings, this is one cool kitchen gadget for healthy eating we think you’ll love.
And, when you feel like switching things up, margarita night will never be better.
If you’re looking for totally cool kitchen gadgets that offer up a healthy twist to your meals – literally! – look no further than a vegetable spiralizer. This one from Paderno is a good one, too. A seriously cool way to jazz up recipes, spiralizers turn vegetables into ribbons, curls, and accordions, and help add some fun to any meal.
Full disclosure: we own this particular spiralizer. Here’s why we love it: with eight different cut options and seven different blades, the possibilities are endless. You can even make super-thin, super thick, and super wavy varieties for different textures. Here’s another perk: the design is almost like a Transformer – it folds out into a spiralizer, and then folds back into its own compact box. Every blade has a place, too. It’s pretty awesome.
Definitely a budget-friendly option for anyone who’s looking for cool kitchen gadgets for healthy eating. And, if you’re looking for something that’s not quite so robust, there are all kinds of spiralizer options available. Click here to look!
Salad spinners are great for cleaning those greens for salads, pasta, and more, and this one from OXO is a great model. One of those kitchen gadgets for healthy eating that’s completely fun to operate, this salad spinner is super easy to use. Simply push the button and watch as the force of the rotation releases the excess liquid from the leaves. Keep pushing the button until the salad is dry. That’s it. Easy and fun – our favorite kind of cool kitchen gadgets.
The interior basket doubles as a colander, and the lid comes apart for easy cleaning. One word of caution: salad spinners can be larger gadgets and need some storage space, so make sure you have some room in the cabinet before purchasing.
Ceramic cookware is boasted as a healthier and safer alternative to other types of pots and pans, so, if you’re looking to eat cleaner and be healthier, having some ceramic tools in the kitchen is the way to go. One of the best and trendiest names in all of cookware right now is Caraway, a company that specializes in ceramic cooking pots and pans.
Here’s why we love them for healthy eating: ceramic finishes are naturally non-stick. Why is that important? Well, not only will your food not get stuck to the pan, but less oil, fat, butter, and cooking sprays are required to get that perfect sear or saute on your food. Because less “grease” is needed, ceramic cookware is considered a “healthier” option.
Caraway’s collection actually tops our list of the best ceramic cookware. Free of all those harmful chemicals other cookware sets often come with, like PTFE (Teflon), you’ll cook with confidence knowing your meals are safe and healthy to eat. These pots and pans are also suitable to use on induction, gas, and electric cooktops, feature an aluminum core and are even oven-safe up to 550-degrees.
Sold as part of a set that features a 10.5″ fry pan, 3-quart saucepan, 4.5-quart saute pan, and a 6.5-quart dutch oven, you’ll have everything you need to cook up a variety of delicious meals. Caraway’s cookware is also technically dishwasher safe, however, if you run them through the dishwasher too many times, it could affect the longevity of the non-stick coating. Here’s the best part: these pans clean up easily without a dishwasher, and Caraway provides some helpful tips here to make sure you get the most out of these pots and pans.
Not interested in the entire set? You can buy each item individually, too:
10.5″ Fry Pan – Click Here
4.5-quart Saute Pan – Click Here
3-quart Sauce Pan – Click Here
6.5-quart Dutch Oven – Click Here
When people ask me for the best kitchen gadget recommendations, this is the one I always tell them: a Cuisinart Food Processor. This three cup capacity model is a complete game-changer. A great kitchen gadget for healthy eating that helps with all kinds of meal prep, this thing chops, and grinds, and even makes things smooth. Simply fill the bowl with whatever you want – nuts, bread pieces, tomatoes, cooked beans, etc. – push the button and let the patented reversible stainless-steel blade do the rest. The bowl, lid, and blade are all dishwasher safe, too.
Talk about one cool kitchen gadget, people! Brava aims to make home cooking simpler and meals healthier, and their Brava Smart Oven hits all those marks. An awesome addition to any kitchen, the Brava Oven pairs revolutionary cooking technology with chef-powered service for a game-changing cooking experience. Designed to bring out the best in your ingredients, you’ll be whipping up all kinds of delicious meals with total ease and efficiency.
This is definitely the most expensive product on our list of the best kitchen gadgets for healthy eating, but here’s why we love it for anyone who wants to cook better-for-you meals: Brava provides users with all kinds of recipes to follow along with and even sorts them by diet type – Whole30, Keto, Gluten-Free, Vegetarian, and more. Using innovative cooking lights to cook food of all kinds, Brava empowers everyone to cook healthy meals and provides them with a safe and healthy way to sear, roast, bake, air-fry, dehydrate, slow-cook, and toast your meals. And with the reheat and warming function, leftovers have never tasted so good.
Special note: this is a great addition to any home, but this is an appliance that is meant to stay out and on your countertop. With the combination of time-saving features, ease of use, and downright delicious food, this is a great alternative to traditional ovens, microwaves, grills, sous vide, broiler, pizza oven, and more.
The Magic Bullet is definitely on our list of the best kitchen gadgets for healthy eating for a reason: it’s magic. Completely useful and handy to boot, you’ll be able to chop, mix, blend, grind, and more. Perfect for smoothies, milkshakes, frozen cocktails – yes! we say margaritas are definitely okay! – and soup, you’ll be blending up all kinds of delicious creations in no time.
This magic bullet is sold as part of an 11-piece set that includes the blender, additional blender cups, blades, a recipe book & more. There is even a travel mug lid so you can take your smoothies to go – to the gym, to work, to your home computer for a day of virtual meetings.
As incredibly cool kitchen gadgets, egg cookers like this one from Dash, do more than just boil eggs. Sure, you can make both hard-boiled and soft-boiled with this kitchen accessory, but with the included attachments and cooking plates, you can whip up poached and scrambled eggs in addition to omelets.
A great kitchen gadget for healthy eating, you’ll love starting your day with a hearty yet healthy egg dish. And, here’s the coolest part, you can also steam vegetables, dumplings, seafood, warm tortillas, and more!
If you’re on a quest to eat healthier, one of the best ways to cut out unnecessary ingredients, fat, and unknown chemicals, is by making food from scratch. In fact, we just recommend that for everyone. A good place to start is with salad dressing. No offense to any of our favorite brands, but homemade dressings just taste better and are better for you, too. These salad makers + shakers will help you achieve delicious homemade dressings in no time, and with ingredient lists and measurements for a variety of vinaigrettes listed, it’s never been easier.
Eating healthy means cooking with fresh fruits and vegetables, and if you’re also looking to “go green” in other ways, we recommend checking out these incredibly cool food savers, the Food Huggers Reusable Silicone Food Savers. Sold as a set of 5, and available in three different colorful variety packs, these food savers make it easier – and greener! – to tackle those recipes that call for just “half an onion.”
Fitting right over the fruit or vegetable, these Food Huggers ensure an air-tight seal to keep food fresh while also eliminating the need for plastic bags or aluminum. These products are BPA- and plastic-free as well as dishwasher-safe.
One of our personal favorite kitchen gadgets is this lemon and lime juicer from Zulay. And, we’re not alone – this is a favorite by many.
With the dual design, you’ll be able to juice lemons and limes with complete ease. Perfect for beverages, salad dressings, and more, this heavy-duty hand juicer features an all-metal frame and does a great job of getting every last drop of juice out of the citrus. Ideal for all sorts of meals – and fun cocktails! – this is a serious must-have!
Easy to clean, dishwasher safe, and available in a variety of color schemes, we think you and anyone you gift it to, will love this.
If you’re looking for cool kitchen gadgets for healthy eating, a juicer is a must. Between drinking fresh juice and cooking with it, home cooks will get a lot of use out of this awesome appliance. And, the Breville Juice Fountain Cold Centrifugal Juicer is a great one. Featuring all the bells and whistles you need to get the most out of your fruits and veggies, we know you’ll love this.
Here’s what we love about this particular model: with Breville’s Cold Spin Technology, you’ll avoid damaging valuable vitamins and minerals that can be lost in the juicing process from heat and processing. This juicer also features two speeds and can handle both citrus fruits and leafy greens and vegetables. For even more convenience and cool factor, the juice is even filtered into a storage container shaped like a pitcher so you can pour your liquids more effectively, and store it in the fridge.
This juicer also features a unique extra-wide chute (84mm), allowing you to juice whole fruits and vegetables without any cutting or prep.
Food scales are not only cool kitchen gadgets but they’re essential for any real-deal baker, chef and anyone who wants to eat healthier, too. This food scale from Escali is truly one of the best on the market.
Recommended by many bakers and home cooks alike – and me! I own this, love this, and use this all the time – Escali’s Primo Precision Food Scale is one awesome cook’s tool. This scale has three different measurement settings (ounces, pounds, grams), sealed buttons to protect against spills, an 11-pound capacity, and the ability to precisely measure weights as low as .05 ounces and 1 gram.
Food scales are great ways to track serving sizes and portions. So, if you’re looking to cut back during mealtime, this is a great tool to use.
A good zester is a true kitchen essential, and if you’re looking to eat healthier, these cool kitchen gadgets are great for adding flavor and brightening a dish without adding too many unhealthy ingredients. This multi-functional one from Microplane is seriously the best, too. Zest and grate citrus, fruits, cheeses, chocolates, spices, ginger, garlic, nuts, hot peppers, and more.
A tool that we personally love to cook with, we can’t recommend his one enough. And, because Microplane is just the best, this is available in 14 different colors and is 100% dishwasher safe.
Professional chefs have a secret, and no it’s not a blend of herbs and spices. It’s called sous vide – the process of slow cooking meat in sealable bags via bubbling water. Pretty cool, huh? Sous vide is the perfect prep technique for all kinds of meat, protein, and veggies – steaks, ribs, chicken, and fish – and the Anova Precision Cooker is an excellent choice.
This sous vide precision cooker circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, and does it with more power, faster heat-up times, access to the updated Anova app, and improved Wi-Fi connectivity. A great and totally cool kitchen gadget to help with healthy meal prep, we know you’ll love the convenience of this cooks’ tool. And, if you’re wanting a model with a little more power, check out the Precision Cooker Pro.
Here’s the thing: Stasher products are really cool. First seen on Shark Tank, these bags are made of 100% pure non-toxic platinum silicone and are the world’s first fully-functional, self-sealing, non-plastic bag. No BPA, no PCV, no latex – nothing that could potentially harm you or your food. This starter bundle four-pack features one half-gallon bag, two sandwich bags, and one snack-size bag. Everything you need to go green.
And, here’s something else that’s cool about this product – in addition to saving the environment – these bags feature a pinch-loc seal, an innovative air-tight closure that keeps your food fresh. You can even use them for sous vide! They’re even dishwasher safe.
An Instant Pot is one of the best kitchen gadgets on the market that’s even loved and used by professional chefs and serious home cooks. And, this six-quart capacity version is seriously one of the best on the market. We also think it makes for an excellent healthy cooking tool. Why? We’ll explain.
Known for cutting cooking time down by more than half, an Instant Pot is a wonderful addition to anyone’s cooking game. This model blends together ten different appliances into one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, sauté/searing, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer. You can do so much with this amazing appliance, and with so many healthy recipes available online, inspiration is sure to hit.
This model has loads of new features, too. Altitude adjustment, cooking indicator, a steam release reset button, and custom programming options – we know, it’s awesome. For other awesome Instant Pot models, click here.
A healthier alternative to traditional deep frying, an air fryer will have you whipping up all kinds of perfectly crispy meals and snacks – like fries, cheese, and chicken – without all the grease, mess, cleanup, and guilt. Hooray! The Ninja Max XL Air Fryer is seriously one of the best. It also roasts, broils, bakes, reheats, and dehydrates your food, too. Featuring a 5.5-quart capacity, this appliance can get up to 450-degrees and comes equipped with a nonstick bowl, broil rack, easy to use control panel, and recipe book. The bowl is also dishwasher safe.
Of course, while this is a healthier alternative to deep-frying, we don’t recommend eating air fried food all the time. Everything in moderation is best, but if do feel like french fries, fried chicken, or fried cheese, make it air fried.
The French have contributed many things to the culinary world, but one of our favorites is Silpat baking mats and accessories. What is Silpat? Oh, it’s fantastic and offers a healthier way to bake cookies, cupcakes, meat, fish, and more.
Silpat mats turn any pan into a non-stick surface and saves on clean-up and the need for grease and cooking sprays. Made of fiberglass mesh and the highest quality food-grade silicone, these sheets are available in a variety of sizes and shapes. Simply place the mat on the baking sheet and cook the food directly on the mat. That’s it. Super simple.
Silpat mats are freezer, microwave, and oven-safe, and can handle temperatures from -40 degrees F to 500 degrees F.
GreenPan is definitely one of the leaders in ceramic cookware, and while we’ve included a completely awesome Caraway Cookware set on our list, this 4-piece collection features quality pots and pans perfect for smaller kitchens or for home cooks looking to add just a few incredible items to their home.
Developed with the health and safety of the consumer in mind, GreenPan’s nonstick four-piece set features Thermolon Minerals Pro ceramic, a diamond-infused coating that stands up to high heat and all utensil types without chipping. Free of chemicals and toxins like PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium, you can cook to your heart’s content without fear of any toxic fumes ending up in the air or your food.
Versatile and durable, these pots and pans are even dishwasher safe and oven/broiler safe up to 600 degrees F. Valencia Pro’s Magneto Induction Bases are also suitable on all stovetops, including induction. This set includes: 2QT Saucepan, 9.5″ frying pan, 3QT sauté pan, and 1 interchangeable lid.
Part of living a healthy lifestyle is drinking enough water, so if you’re looking for ways to keep hydrated, check out Life Bottle! With a 1 gallon capacity and time markers that help keep you on track throughout the day, this is a fan-favorite and totally fun way to keep you energized and motivated. Here’s the best part, it’s recommended that we drink 3.7 liters of fluids per day. Well, 1 gallon is 3.7 liters. Fill this bottle up once in the morning and you’re set for the rest of the day.
If you’re a fan of soups, homemade salad dressings, and other delicious blended meals and snacks, take look at the KitchenAid Cordless Hand Blender. Designed to blend directly in the bowl, pot, or included blender jar, there’s no need to worry or fuss with transferring hot ingredients into an actual blender to make them smooth and creamy.
Featuring an 8-inch removable blending arm, powerful Lithium-Ion battery, and cordless silhouette, you can use this hand blender anywhere in the kitchen – or house. And, with the variable speed function, you’re in complete control the entire time. You can even blend up to 25 bowls of soup on a single charge and the battery will even tell you when it’s time to stop and plug-in.
Available in seven different versions including Matte Black, Passion Red, Blue Velvet, Empire Red, Onyx Black, Matte Charcoal Grey, and White.
Make things like chopping, slicing, and shredding easier and more efficient with this professional-grade mandoline from Mueller Austria.
Mandoline’s are pretty cool kitchen gadgets and some of the best kitchen gadgets for healthy eating. With five interchangeable blades – slicer blade, wavy blade, shredder, coarse shredder, grater – and adjustable thickness settings, you’ll be able to slice up all kinds of veggies and cheeses for a variety of recipes. Definitely a kitchen gadget for healthy cooking we know you’ll use all the time, be sure to add this to your home kitchen ASAP.
One word of advice – use the included safety guard. It’s there for a reason.
Good food tastes great because of quality and fresh ingredients. So, if you’re looking for ways to jazz up those healthy meals with tons of flavor, don’t just reach for the salt and pepper, add fresh herbs. A fast and easy way to chop up all those herbs from the garden – or the store! – the Chefast Herb Scissors Set is a handy thing to have in the kitchen.
Featuring five stainless steel blades and an ergonomic handle that won’t slip, you’ll be able to chop, cut, and mince up herbs in no time. This set also comes with two drawstring bags, a safety cover, and an easy-to-use cleaning comb.
If you’re on the move, sometimes you need to take those smoothies and shakes to go. Well, with this portable blender from Hamilton Beach, all kinds of delicious drinks and lunch-time favorites are possible at home, at the office, at the gym, or wherever life takes you. Available in a variety of colors, this personal and portable blender comes with a trave lid so you can blend on the run. A great kitchen gadget for healthy eating, we think you’ll love this.