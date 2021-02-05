15 Best Knife Block Sets: Your Buyer’s Guide (Updated!)

Our list of the best knife block sets features all the best brands and all the most robust collections so that you get the most bang for your buck. Our list has something for everyone: large sets with everything you need, the best German-made knives from Wüsthof and Henckels, popular budget-friendly picks, and more. To find the best knife block set for you, read on.

Slice and dice your way to delicious meals with every home cook’s best tools: an incredible knife block set. Available in a variety of styles and knife collections, knife blocks run the gamut in quality, price, and knife types, so it can sometimes be hard to find the ones that are truly a cut above the rest. But, have no fear, we’ve got you covered.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Why Buy A Knife Block Set?

The best kitchen knife block set makes meal prep simple, easy, and way less stressful. There's just something pretty awesome about having quality and incredibly sharp knives in the kitchen, you know? Even if you're a total cooking newbie, a knife block set is a worthwhile investment for the convenience of having everything you need in a single place.

With a wide range of sets available today, you're sure to find the best knife block set for you and your home. Our list features over a dozen incredible sets we know you'll love, and, here's the best part: with so much variety for all budgets, there's a set for everyone.

Are More Expensive Knife Block Sets Worth It?

In a word: yes. Knives are perhaps the greatest tool for any home cook or chef, so having a quality knife block set is crucial. And, sometimes quality comes with a bigger price tag.

Pricier sets are made with stronger and more durable materials. These knives tend to stay sharper for longer and can withstand repetitive tasks for a prolonged period of time without wearing down. Generally speaking, German and Japanese-made knives are considered to be some of the best in the world. They also tend to be more expensive.

Most of the best knives come with an angle between 15 and 20 degrees, which is ideal for most kitchen tasks, according to Alderleaf Wilderness College. To keep your knife in top shape, several knife block sets come with their own built-in sharpener.

Appearance may also be important, especially if your knife block will remain on the counter. Most block sets are manufactured with wood, although a few are made with clear acrylic material. However, some chefs find the woodblocks to be more stable overall.

See Also: