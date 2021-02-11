13 Best Laptop Stands for Your Money

With most of the country working from home it is a benefit to give yourself the most comfortable workspace possible. Setting up on the couch and kicking your feet up can definitely help with productivity. It’s time to invest in a laptop stand to make your remote work experience perfect. These stands also make for fantastic gift ideas for home offices.
1. Doublefly Laptop Computer StandPrice: $32.78Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes assembled
- Two cooling fans
- Adjustable
- Sturdy
- Rigid design
- Mouse may slide
- One color option
With s many people working from home it helps to have a laptop stand that can set you up for comfortable work experience. This laptop stand from Doublefly will not only keep your laptop cool but adjusts and moves based on your specific needs. This stand comes completely built and requires no assembly. There is ample space for your laptop and a side shelf for your mouse. The stand features two built-in cooling fans so your laptop won’t overheat for those long hours spent working from home.
Find more Doublefly Laptop Computer Stand information and reviews here.
-
2. Soundance Laptop StandPrice: $32.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight
- Multiple colors
- Simple design
- Inexpensive
- No cooling fans
- Mousepad not included
- Max 15.6" laptop
The Soundance Laptop Stand is one of the simpler ideas and designs out there for giving yourself a little more freedom and space when working or schooling from home. This stand is made of a single piece of Aluminum Alloy so it is incredibly sturdy and will hold an up to 15.6″ laptop with ease. If you are looking for a way to give yourself more desk space or are in need of a way to comfortably work on projects from home then this is a great purchase. The stand elevates your laptop 6″ to give you the perfect eye level, while still being comfortable enough to type thousands of words. For best use with a cordless mouse. This stand is also available in three other colors than the featured silver.
Find more Soundance Laptop Stand information and reviews here.
-
3. LapGear Home Office Lap Desk with Device LedgePros:
Cons:
- Work from anywhere
- Cell phone holder
- Mutliple cool colors
- Cushioned bottom
- Attracts dirt and hair
- Not a true "stand"
- Max laptop size is 15.6"
This laptop stand from LapGear is more of a sit on the couch or in bed and chill laptop stand than one that you can put on your desk. What makes this laptop stand particularly amazing is that you can really use it anywhere. It has a cushioned bottom, mouse pad, and a slot that you can place your cellphone. It is a complete setup that will allow you to work from anywhere inside or outside of your home. If the quarantine has given you a bit of cabin fever then find a secluded place and post up with this stand while getting your work done with a bit of vitamin D and fresh air. It fits laptops up to 15.6 ” in size and comes in a few really cool colors. The featured color is marble and looks great.
I personally have one of these and it was one of the best investments I have made in the past few months. It is comfortable and you can work from your desk, bed, couch, patio and anywhere in between.
Find more LapGear Home Office Lap Desk with Device Ledge information and reviews here.
-
4. Urmust Laptop Notebook Stand HolderPrice: $23.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 7 unique colors
- Hols up to 8.8lbs
- Ergonomically correct
- Lightweight
- Max 15.6" laptop
- No mouse pad
- Takes some getting used to
When it comes to buying your new laptop stand ergonomics are a big deal. Why buy something that isn’t going to fit your lifestyle and keep you comfortable? This laptop stand works like an easel, it can be adjusted into a number of positions and holds your laptop, phone, earbuds, and mouse all on the bottom level. The lightweight aluminium is the perfect material to make a laptop stand from. Adjust from 0 to 90 degrees to prevent neck, back, and spinal injuries while getting your work done.
If you are working from home or have kiddos that are going to be homeschooling this is one of those purchases that will make that new life even easier. Easy to pack into a bag and take with you or just leave at home on your desk or next to your bed/couch. It can hold up to 8.8lbs and any laptop that isn’t larger than 15.6″. This stand comes in 7 unique colors so you can match it to your laptop or home decor.
Find more Urmust Laptop Notebook Stand Holder information and reviews here.
-
5. HUANUO Adjustable Laptop StandPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 2 cooling fans
- Adjustable and locking joints
- Easy to adjust
- Heavy duty
- Max 15.6" laptop
- One color choice
- You could pinch your fingers in the joints
Depending on how much time you dedicate to laptop work then you might need something a bit sturdier and heavier to make sure you have the right tool to complete your work. This laptop stand features easel like arms that bend to adjust the stand to keep the laptop at eye-level. This will cut down on back and neck injuries so you can wake up the following day and continue the grind.
Complete with a mouse pad this stand will go everywhere you do. Get your work done at your desk, in your bed, on the couch or on the go. Fold it up and pack it away in your bag with your laptop so you can get your work done anywhere. Worried about overheating or your battery draining faster because of a hot battery? This stand comes with two cooling fans that will keep your laptop as chill as you are while laying back and getting that work done.
Find more HUANUO Adjustable Laptop Stand information and reviews here.
-
6. TaoTronics Adjustable Laptop DeskPrice: $56.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Several sizes and aesthetics available
- 5 Elevation levels adjust with the push of a button
- Doubles as foldable table
- Tilts to up to a 35 degree angle
- Farily expensive considering the size of this option
- Challenging to set up on the couch or in tighter spaces
- Max 17" laptop size
This one is a hybrid laptop stand and laptop table. The looks of this thing are really cool. It is set up perfectly to provide you with ample space regardless of where you use it. The desk, your bed, the couch or kitchen table are all great spots to get work done when you have a laptop table like this. Set it to different angles depending on where you are working. It is a bit heavier than some of the other options but once you’re relaxing you won’t mind.
You can fold the legs in and slide this into a larger backpack or shoulder bag. IT will hold a laptop up to 17 inches in size, has a place for your mouse or a notebook. It has five total settings and can be purchased in three different colors and two different sizes. The featured size is the large table and the featured color is wood. Which looks really cool.
Find more TaoTronics Adjustable Lap Desk information and reviews here.
-
7. Lamicall Laptop RiserPros:
Cons:
- 360 degree rotation
- Lightweight
- Durable
- Ergonomical
- Only available in two colors
- Not incredibly portable
- Max 17" laptop
The laptop riser is a really cool invention that is designed to be discreet, easy to set up, and elevate your laptop with minimal effort. The easel design is incredibly simple but effective. You have the ability to angle and change the position of your laptop so that you can see the screen easier and reduce pain in your neck and back. Another cool feature of this stand is that it swivels 360 degrees like a barber chair so if you switch seats you can easily rotate the laptop towards you or away from you and towards someone else.
Made of premium alloy this item is lightweight but also incredibly durable. Not really a pack and go laptop stand but with a big enough bag you could probably bring it with you on a business trip. There are rubber pads on the platform so that the laptop is raised and won’t overheat. The airflow will keep the battery alive a little longer and give your laptop more life. Available in two colors.
Find more Lamicall Laptop Riser information and reviews here.
-
8. Astory Portable Laptop Notebook StandPros:
Cons:
- Multiple colors and styles
- Room for more than just a laptop
- Durable
- Lightweight
- 16" max laptop
- Does not rotate
- Laptop may slide with movement
Remember when your kids would make breakfast and bring it to you in bed? Well even if they didn’t do that the table they would use would look something like this. This is a great laptop stand for stretching out and relaxing while getting or staying caught up on all of your work. It has a wide leg design so it will fit over your body easily. The surface is wide and will hold all of your lap topping equipment and a drink, just don’t spill it on your laptop.
Being made of wood particle board the item is very durable and will last you a long time. The legs are made of aluminum alloy tubing so the entire unit is really lightweight but can hold much more than it weighs. It fits up to a 16″ laptop with ease as well as a mouse, cell phone, and other things. There are four different colors so you can match your stand to your laptop or your decor.
Find more Astory Portable Laptop Notebook Stand information and reviews here.
-
9. Muse Craft 2 In 1 Laptop StandPrice: $25.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hollow to prevent overheating
- Multiple colors
- Lightweight
- Adjustable
- Seems flimsy
- Not for bigger laptops
- No cooling fans
Whenever you get a chance to buy something that you need and it is a 2 in 1 product, give it some serious thought because you are getting a lot for your money. This dual design laptop stand is made to be nearly indestructible. It is durable, it is lightweight and it and can bend and move so that you are always eye level with your work. You can adjust this stand to nine different angles, more than most other folding laptop stand options. It is very portable at less than a quarter of an inch thick.
Fold it so it fits on your lap or straddling your lap. It can be used on the couch and a desk alike and it looks really cool. IT has a futuristic vibe to it which will pair perfectly with whatever laptop you own. The rubber pads on each side will keep it from overheating, scratching, or sliding while you’re trying to work. IT is also hollow to provide airflow. This product is available in 3 different colors including the featured Rose Gold.
Find more Muse Craft 2 In 1 Laptop Stand information and reviews here.
-
10. BIRDROCK HOME Portable Sit or Stand DeskPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made for comfort
- Very durable
- Great for laptops and tablets
- Hidden drawer
- Heavier than others
- More for couch and bed use
- Max laptop size 17"
Another great design that has been used for a lot of things but is just now being altered to be a seriously cool and useful laptop stand. This is a serving tray with a twist. It features a spot for your phone, can hold a laptop or a tablet with keyboard, and also has a nifty sliding drawer where you can keep earbuds, flash drives, and other smaller lap topping items.
Made from wood the featured image is very eye-catching and at its current price is a steal for added comfort and more productivity when working or homeschooling. The back slot can hold a smaller table and normal smartphone and the surface area can hold a 17″ laptop. DIMENSIONS: 21.65″ Width x 14.76″ Depth x 9.25″ Height. Available in two colors, the featured natural wood and this dope espresso.
Find more BIRDROCK HOME Portable Sit or Stand Desk information and reviews here.
-
11. Klearlook Multi-Angle Adjustable Laptop RiserPros:
Cons:
- 8 different settings
- Hollow back for cooling
- Discreet cell phone holder
- Lightweight
- Pinch warning
- Feels flimsy because of weight
- Only two colors
Another super cool design and idea that is going t make your life a whole lot easier. Have you ever had a pinch in your neck or back or bum after sitting and typing for hours on end? There is a cure for that issue and the cure is getting yourself a laptop stand so that your eyes are level with the screen and you can adjust the laptop closer or further away from you. This stand is lightweight, has a sliding cell phone holder so you won’t miss any texts.
Made from super-strong alloy this laptop stand is crazy portable and light. IT will fit most laptops under 16″ and can even hold your phone when you need it to. The open back and rubber tips at the top will help keep your laptop from overheating and draining your battery life too quickly. Choose from one of 8 differnt angles in this ergonomically correct laptop stand. Available in the featured white and also in black.
Find more Klearlook Multi-Angle Adjustable Laptop Riser information and reviews here.
-
12. Skrebba Laptop StandPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight
- Breathable
- Customizable
- Multiple colors
- Slide-proof
- Only two colors
- Max 17" laptop size
- Cell phone holder is average
Not only does this laptop stand look cool as hell but it is also really good for your laptop. Most stands don’t allow for the laptop to breathe which can cause overheating and a number of other issues with your laptop. This laptop has most of its surface area opened up so that your laptop can get the air it needs.
The stand is also fully customizable. You can move it around so that it fits your lifestyle and keep you comfortable while homeschooling or getting your work done 8 hours a day. This gift idea is one of those ideas that not a lot of people think they need until they have one and fall in love.
Find more Skrebba Laptop Stand information and reviews here.
-
13. Desk York Adjustable Laptop StandPrice: $44.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Moveable mouse pad
- Ergonomically correct
- Less back and neck pain
- Black color goes well with any laptop
- Lightweight
- Only one color choice
- Max 15" laptop
- No desk organizer available
Working from home can be a pain in the neck, but if you set yourself up for comfort while working, it can make the day go by a bit easier. Maybe you are having trouble homeschooling, or maybe those Zoom meetings are getting on your nerves. While this laptop stand can’t make work more fun, it can make it more ergonomically correct and that will lead to a less tired body.
This stand is super cool looking and has a few adjustments that are going to make life easier. The rotating mouse stand is a nice touch. The moving arms will allow you to position the stand in a way that won’t hurt your neck and back and can actually cut down on carpal tunnel syndrome. This is a really cool gift idea for anyone that does a lot of work from their laptop.
Find more Desk York Adjustable Laptop Stand information and reviews here.
Why Buy a Laptop Stand?
There are a ton of good reasons for you to invest in one of these stands. They are perfect for kiddos. They can help keep your laptop cool. Some of them are portable and can be taken anywhere. Look, working from home can be a blessing in disguise if you set yourself up with a comfortable situation. And homeschooling your kiddos can get a bit boring if they have to sit at a desk or the kitchen table every day. These stands are a great way to cut the pain in your neck and back and keep you on task while binging your favorite shows.
What are the Best Laptop Tables?
Stands and tables are really the same things. The same way Jacuzzis and hot tubs are the same. But not all stands are tables so there is a visual difference that is super easy to spot. If your stand straddles your legs and has a flat surface, that is a table. Tables are great for lounging in the pool, on the couch, and in bed. Here are the best.
A classic wood look is always a good choice. While you could always work on a kitchen or dining room table you could bring the table to you with this TaoTronics table is going to make your life a lot easier and is totally portable.
There are bed tables that can be used to serve breakfast in bed to your wife or husband and then there are similar-looking tables that are made for laptops with a cell phone holder and mouse pad. This table is a great option is you want to take your work from the living room to the bedroom to the beach. Check out the Astory laptop table.
Birdrock Home makes a really cool table that has a wood finish and folding legs so that it is completely portable. While this isn't one of those tables that will cool your laptop while using it, it does everything else you need it to and will keep you organized. It is big enough to hold a large laptop and will be one of your favorite purchases. IT also has a hidden side drawer for all your computer-related stuff.
