10 Best Large Storage Ottomans: Your Easy Buying Guide

If you’re like me, finding furniture pieces that are both fashionable and functional is a must when decorating a room. Storage ottomans are great, as they provide space to keep your blankets, shoes, games, etc. organized, while also adding to the entire aesthetic of your space. Some ottomans even function as seating, making them a triple threat in the furniture world.
Read on to see which large storage ottoman will fit best with your lifestyle…
1. Best Leather Storage Ottoman: Skyler Leather Storage Ottoman BenchPrice: $100.63Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to assemble
- Works in multiple spaces
- Lid stays open when lifted
- Six color choices
- Some reviewers mention it doesn’t work great for seating, as the wood support is thin
- Hinges are squeaky when opening and closing the lid
- Extra large, won't fit in all spaces
This long storage ottoman bench would work great in an entryway to store shoes, but would also function well at the end of a bed or in a living room. Available in six colors (beige, off-white, brown, grey, teal, and red), the ottoman is constructed of wood and has leather upholstery, giving the bench a refined vibe without being too stuffy. Assembly is super easy (just screw on the legs and you’re set), and the bench is very durable, making it a great value. Plus, the hinges allow the lid to stay open when lifted, so you can store or grab multiple items at a time.
Find more Skyler Leather Storage Ottoman Bench information and reviews here.
2. Best Folding Storage Ottoman: SONGMICS Folding Storage Ottoman BenchPrice: $57.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Low price compared to other ottomans
- Folds flat for easy storage when not being used
- Easy to assemble
- Support dividers create storage compartments that cannot be moved
- Lid is not connected by a hinge, so you need to completely take the top off to use the storage space
- The lid will not fit properly if the ottoman is overly stuffed
Looking for big storage at a not-so-big price? This is your ottoman. The SONGMICS Folding Storage Ottoman Bench not only provides great storage, but it also folds down and can be packed away when not in use. You may think that something that folds wouldn’t be sturdy enough for sitting, but the interior dividers provide ample support. Available in three colors and fabrics, the ottoman has a tufted top that looks nice in all spaces. Due to its awesome folding feature, this ottoman would be ideal in a dorm room, walk-in closet or other small space.
Find more SONGMICS Folding Storage Ottoman Bench information and reviews here.
3. Best Round Storage Ottoman: Coaster Storage OttomanPrice: $184.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to assemble
- Round storage space
- Very durable
- Lift top, rather than a one that stays open with a hinge
- Some reviewers note that the color is closer to black than dark brown
- Some reviewers note that the fabric starts to tear over time
Round ottomans can dress up any interior as they throw a different shape into the mix of a (usually) boxy furniture layout. The dark brown Coaster Storage Ottoman is plush upholstered and can hold multiple blankets, so it’s a great fit for a living room or bedroom. Since the ottoman is raised off the ground, you could also place shoes and other items underneath. The sleek wood accent legs give the ottoman a classic look, and also make assembly a breeze as all you have to do is screw on the legs. If you’re looking for a piece to soften up your space, a round ottoman is the way to go.
Find more Coaster Storage Ottoman information and reviews here.
4. Best Split Lid Ottoman: Simpli Home Dover Square Ottoman With Split Lift Up LidPrice: $198.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Split lift up lid with child safety hinges
- Extra large storage compartment
- Available in multiple colors
- Some reviewers note it is not great for seating, due to the lid caving in
- Hinges can be difficult to assemble and may require additional tools
- No support in the middle
Large, square ottomans are awesome, but sometimes lifting up a large, square lid is a pain. This Simpli Home Ottoman comes to the rescue, as the lid splits in half allowing you to keep part of it closed while digging for what you need. Available in Slate Grey, Espresso Brown, Midnight Black, Radicchio Red, and Satin Cream, the ottoman’s linen-look upholstery and tufted design will complement any decor. At 36 by 36 inches, this over-sized ottoman is best suited in front of a large sectional or sofa/love seat combo. Go with the Radicchio Red if you are looking for a bold piece to add to your modern decor, or pick the Satin Cream if you want something more elegant.
Find more Simpli Home Dover Square Ottoman with Split Lift Up Lid information and reviews here.
6. Best Tufted Ottoman: Creston Beige Tufted Ottoman With Open StoragePrice: $599.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large storage shelf
- Wood frame makes it very durable
- More of an interesting design compared to other ottomans
- Product is advertised as grey but is actually more taupe
- Corners are sharp, so it may not be best around kids
- Storage shelf means that your items are exposed
If your inner designer leans towards luxury, this beautifully-designed ottoman should be at the top of your list. This gorgeous tufted bench is different than other storage ottomans, as the storage is located on a shelf underneath the ottoman, rather than inside. The shelf is great to store magazines, books or games, but you could use it to hold small decor items as well. The curved design of the legs and wood molding around the soft cushion add a high design feel, making the ottoman a great addition to a contemporary living room. Plus, the beige color pairs well with almost any design palette.
Find more Tufted Ottoman with Storage Shelf information and reviews here.
7. Best Long Storage Ottoman: Madison Park Shandra Bench Storage OttomanPrice: $259.84Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large storage space
- No assembly required
- Not too heavy, considering the length of the bench
- Not great for long-term seating
- Spot clean only for spills and stains
- Color won't match all decor
This extra-large storage bench is so versatile. Use it in an entryway, long hallway, formal dining room or maybe even a walk-in closet for all of your storage needs. Even better? It is shipped assembled, so all you have to do is take it out of the box and put it in the perfect spot. The ottoman is available in a pretty dark blue as well as a rust red, and is finished with black legs and button tufting. Since the ottoman has such a classic look, it really can take on any space.
Find more Madison Park Shandra Bench Storage Ottoman information and reviews here.
8. Best Colored Storage Ottoman: Epic Furnishings Vanderbilt Storage OttomanPrice: $131.17Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple color choices
- Easy to clean
- Minimal assembly
- Some reviewers note that the top caves in over time, so it’s better to be used only for storage and not seating
- Colors of the actual product may look different than what is pictured
- Some reviewers mention having issues with the hinges breaking after a month of use
Pick a color, any color…this ottoman comes in 16 different shades ranging from chocolate brown to Bordeaux (a dark, rusty red). Measuring at 36 inches wide, 25 inches long, and 17 inches deep, the ottoman has a nice sized interior storage area that is fabric lined. The easy-to-clean upholstery is pet and kid-proof and is available in either microfiber suede or leather-look fabric. The padded tuft design is made with a high-density foam, creating a soft resting place for your feet. Since the design is very simple and there are so many color options available, this ottoman will complement any design space.
Find more Epic Furnishings Vanderbilt Storage Ottoman information and reviews here.
9. Best Square Storage Ottoman: Richmond Espresso Leather Storage OttomanPrice: $216.93Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large storage space
- Gas shock hinges
- Leather makes for easy clean-up
- Some reviewers mention the lid sits somewhat crooked
- Color may be darker than what is shown in the picture
- Legs are plastic, rather than wood
Measuring 31 by 31 inches and in a rich espresso color, this ottoman is big and beautiful. The lid is equipped with gas shock hinges, making it easy to open and close. The leather exterior is complemented by a dark stained wood frame, and the ample interior offers more than enough space for all of your blankets, toys and more. This ottoman is ideal for families, as it’s easy to clean, has plenty of storage and the lid will not close abruptly on little fingers.
Find more Best Selling Richmond Espresso Leather Storage Ottoman information and reviews here.
10. Best Chevron Storage Ottoman: Dorel Living Chevron Storage OttomanPrice: $60.07Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fun chevron fabric
- Deep interior for ample storage
- Extra padding makes it comfortable to sit on
- Due to its light color, the fabric can look dirty over time
- Some reviewers note that the lid becomes warped over time and does not close properly
- Chevron will not match all decor styles
This trendy chevron storage bench is covered with a chevron fabric that will be the focal point in any space. With a safety hinge top, the ottoman can store an array of items in its deep interior. The top has extra padding for cushy seating, and the ottoman overall is very sturdy. Since the ottoman is white and soft gray, you could easily place it in any room of your home. Pair it with chevron pillows on your bed or couch to really pull your room together.
Find more Dorel Living Chevron Storage Ottoman information and reviews here.
When searching for an ottoman, you want to keep a few things in mind. First is size - how much storage space do you need within the ottoman, and do you have the room to fit it comfortably in your home?
You also want to consider design - do you want something that's neutral that will blend with space, or something that stands out and will become the focal point of the room?
Finally, you have to think about how will you be using the ottoman. Will it be storing blankets? Will your kids be constantly opening and shutting it to get toys out? Will it be a resting spot for your pets?
No matter your needs, there are plenty of large storage ottoman options in the list below that will give you just what you need in regards to style and functionality.
