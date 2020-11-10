4 Best Life Size Nativity Scenes for Your Yard

Are you looking to create a dramatic holiday statement year? Nothing celebrates the true meaning of the Chistmas season like an outdoor nativity set that recreates the beloved scene in Bethlehem on the night of Christ’s birth. Whether you choose a set that is massive or moderate, a life size nativity scene will set the tone for you and your neighbors and makes a great addition to your Christmas decor.
Bold, elegant colors define this beautiful life size outdoor nativity scene allowing you to display the true meaning of Christmas for all to see. Perfect for any lawn, yard or garden, the nativity scene is made of all-weather, fade-resistant PVC plastic. Perfectly convenient, this outdoor nativity can be assembled in minutes with just a hammer.
Better yet, it packs up and stores just as easily. At 78 inches tall, this set includes Mary holding the baby Jesus, Joseph, the straw-filled cradle, and collapsible stable with the star on top, along with the Three Wisemen, beautiful angels, and animals too. If you’re really looking to just start your outdoor Nativity collection this year, or budget is a big consideration, you can get just the Holy Family Nativity Set for about a quarter of the cost.
This beautifully detailed life size nativity set, designed in silhouette, will touch your heart at every glance. It is the perfect display to celebrate Christ’s birth and share that joy with your neighbors. This outdoor nativity set is made of the high quality, UV protected, solid PVC sheets. And assembly is super quick and easy. Most people say they don’t even need to look at the instructions. It ships in a custom-designed box that you can use to store your outdoor nativity set once Christmas has passed.
You can also get a basic nativity set, although this complete version includes 11 more characters. It comes with the basic Nativity scene – manger, star, Mary, Joseph, baby Jesus, and a lamb – but it also includes the donkey and angel, Three Wisemen with their camel, the standing shepherd set, and the ‘A Child is Born’ message piece. No fasteners or screws are needed. The nativity is secured into place at 4 tie-down points with stakes hammered into your soil.
This beautiful lighted life size nativity scene will make a great addition to your outdoor holiday décor. Made of blow-molded durable polyresin, it’s built to withstand outdoor weather, but it can be used indoors as well. During the day, the pearlized white of Joseph, Mary, and Baby Jesus provides added interest and glow to your holiday decorations, and the painted features enhance each figure’s appearance.
At night the nativity scene illuminates Joseph at 28 inches tall, Mary at 27 inches tall, and Baby Jesus at 14 inches. Collect all the additional pieces to create the perfect Nativity scene, including the Three Wisemen, Donkey, Camel, Sheep, Shepherd with Sheep, and Cow.
Let all who happen by your house, or are welcomed into your home, enjoy the true reason for the season. This giant LED lighted outdoor nativity set stands 10 feet tall, making a bold statement when you display it in your yard during the holidays. Unique and colorful, the life size holy family scene is constructed with a durable metal frame covered by a PVC tinsel coating to that it shines both day and night.
This life size nativity set features 440 glittering LED lights, expertly arranged on the sculpture, to create the optimal lighting effect. This beautiful nativity scene is sure to brighten your yard and your perspective, all season long. At just over six feet tall, the BrylaneHone Holiday LED Lighted Burlap Nativity Scene is also beautiful and a joyous expression of the Christmas season.