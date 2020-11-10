4 Best Life Size Nativity Scenes for Your Yard

Bold, elegant colors define this beautiful life size outdoor nativity scene allowing you to display the true meaning of Christmas for all to see. Perfect for any lawn, yard or garden, the nativity scene is made of all-weather, fade-resistant PVC plastic. Perfectly convenient, this outdoor nativity can be assembled in minutes with just a hammer.

Better yet, it packs up and stores just as easily. At 78 inches tall, this set includes Mary holding the baby Jesus, Joseph, the straw-filled cradle, and collapsible stable with the star on top, along with the Three Wisemen, beautiful angels, and animals too. If you’re really looking to just start your outdoor Nativity collection this year, or budget is a big consideration, you can get just the Holy Family Nativity Set for about a quarter of the cost.