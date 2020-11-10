4 Best Life Size Nativity Scenes for Your Yard

Are you looking to create a dramatic holiday statement year? Nothing celebrates the true meaning of the Chistmas season like an outdoor nativity set that recreates the beloved scene in Bethlehem on the night of Christ’s birth. Whether you choose a set that is massive or moderate, a life size nativity scene will set the tone for you and your neighbors and makes a great addition to your Christmas decor.

What Kinds of Nativity Scenes Are There?

There are many styles to choose from when it comes to life size nativity scenes. Silhouette style nativities can encompass your entire front yard, or you can start  on your outdoor decorations with a simpler one.

Many outdoor nativity scenes come in sets that you can add to year after year, so if budget is an issue, start small, and continue to add features like the Wisemen, angels, animals, and more.

Some are lighted from the inside, while others would be more beautiful with the addition of LED spotlights to set them off. When you choose solar options, their cord-free ease really keeps things simple.

Of course, the outdoor nativity sets we've featured here are absolutely weather-resistant, so you don't need to worry about that Christmas snowstorm, and many come in convenient kits that are super-easy to assemble, and simple to store once Christmas has passed. 

