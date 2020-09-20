23 Best Lift Chairs for the Elderly: The Ultimate Guide

A lift chair is a recliner with a powered tilting mechanism that pushes the entire chair up from its base and assists the user to reach a standing or sitting position without straining their hips, back, or arms. While there are showrooms full of costly lift chairs, we’ve found a wide array of affordable, sturdy, and comfortable models, many of which include free shipping, meaning comfort and relief for a reasonable price.
If you’re searching for gifts for the senior on your list, a power recliner can be one of the cornerstones that helps them to continue living independently. Lift chairs for elderly folks are also beneficial for anyone of any age who has trouble getting up or sitting down due to mobility issues. These lift recliners are also ideal right after surgery for those who might not be able to easily get out of bed during their recovery.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $599.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $3,399.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,199.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $799.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $533.66 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,140.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $479.90 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $429.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $449.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $439.90 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $359.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $735.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $429.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $419.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $750.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $720.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $402.01 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $409.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $642.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $428.92 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $359.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $379.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $3,189.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Editor’s Choice: Irene House Power Modern Transitional Lift Chair ReclinerPrice: $599.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Not too narrow, not too large; just right!
- Available in five different colors/designs
- Filled with high density sponge for maximum comfort
- Quiet dual motors for smooth operation
- It only holds up to 300 pounds, so may not be ideal for those of larger stature
- Chair may be too large for petite people
- The deep set seat pan doesn't fit everyone's seating needs
This chair is ideal for those who want a comfortable fabric chair that’s easy to clean and doesn’t get hot like leather. The Irene House chair boasts quiet dual motors, many fabric options, and high-density foam filling, not to mention five different color choices from faux leather to linen.
It’s super easy to assemble; just slide the back onto the base. The controller is also easy to use for those with older eyes. This chair is on par with many chairs you’ll find at three times the price (or more) at traditional furniture stores. We think it’s the absolute best on our list.
The Irene House lift chair comes along with a two-year warranty on the lifting mechanism and a full three-year warranty on the solid wood frame.
Find more Irene House Power Modern Transitional Lift Chair information and reviews here.
-
2. Best Zero Gravity Chair: Positive Posture Luma with Lift Assist Powered ReclinerPrice: $3,399.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Four seating positions including zero gravity and high therapy
- Powerful lift mechanism has a battery backup
- Meticulously crafted for long wear
- Sleek design with stain resistant upholstery
- Very expensive
- Not genuine leather
- No side storage pouch
The Positive Posture Luma lift recliner has a list of assets most others on our list don’t approach. This powered lift chair features four positions – upright, TV/reading, true zero gravity, and high therapy, making it the ideal chair for recovery from surgery, or to manage chronic aches and pains. This chair has back and seat heat, another key to managing pain and enhancing relaxation.
Upholstered in easy-to-clean faux leather, it’s meticulously crafted to perform and look like the top of the line model it is. It has full coverage memory foam to ensure long lasting comfort and support, and it comes with an adjustable cervical support pillow for your neck as well as a lumbar support pillow for your back.
This ergonomic chair has a sleek and modern design, and its powerful lift mechanism takes from sitting to standing with ease. The backlit remote control is easy to read, and we like that this power lift recliner offers a battery backup in case of power outages, so you’ll never be stuck.
Find more Positive Posture Luma Zero Gravity Lift Recliner information and reviews here.
-
3. Best Power Lift Recliner for Tall People: Catnapper Power Lift ReclinerPrice: $1,199.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tall back is ideal for taller people
- Weight capacity of 450 pounds
- Battery back-up system included
- Five color choices available
- Doesn’t recline fully flat
- More expensive than other power lift recliners
- Chair is heavy and can be hard to move around
One issue that taller people have with most power lift recliners is that the back isn’t tall enough to support their head. This power lift recliner eliminates that problem as it has an extra tall back that’s designed to support taller torsos. The chair also has a width of 46 inches and a weight capacity of 450 pounds, so overall it’s great for larger individuals who want a little extra room when sitting in their chair.
This recliner is also super comfortable, as it has coil seating covered with Comfor-gel, and is upholstered with padded bonded leather. A battery back-up system is also included (batteries not included) which gives you peace of mind in the event of a power outage. The chair doesn’t recline to a fully flat position, so keep that in mind if you are looking for a chair you can sleep in. Colors available: Godiva, bourbon, tobacco, java, and chestnut.
Find more Catnapper Power Lift Recliner information and reviews here.
-
4. Signature Design by Ashley Ballister Power Lift ReclinerPrice: $799.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Soft fabric and generous cushions add comfort
- Independent control of leg, back, lumbar and head rests
- Modern design
- Nice fabric material for those who get hot easily
- Only one color choice
- No stated weight limit
- Poor assembly instructions
Looking for a little more plush and upscale option when it comes to lift recliners? The Ballister lift recliner from Signature by Ashley is a bit more luxurious and looks more like a standard recliner anyone would love in their living room.
The four-motor design allows for complete and independent control of the leg rest, backrest, lumbar support and headrest. That means it offers the most comfortable options for everyone’s specific circumstances.
This wide and deep chair is bolstered with comfort and convenience. The high-quality foam cushions are wrapped in supple polyester. With the touch of a button on the simple remote, it reclines and stands up with back with a whole host of adjustable positions. It delivers excellent support even for those with large frames and heavier weights.
Find more Power Lift Chair with Remote Control - Smoke Gray information and reviews here.
-
5. Serta Peterson Comfort Lift ReclinerPrice: $533.66Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powerful yet quiet motor
- Remote is easy to use
- Modern bold design style
- Durable microfiber upholstery is easy to clean
- Seat is too firm for some people
- Only one color choice
- Expensive
If you spend a lot of time in your power lift recliner, you may want a chair that combines comfort and luxury like this one from Serta. Unlike normal recliners, this chair offers precision comfort with an incredibly quiet motor that’s powerful and efficient. The lift and recline functions are all controlled by a remote that has four different buttons, so it’s easy to use. This chair will smoothly take you from sitting to standing with no jerking or instability.
The bold design is second only to the fact that this chair is bolstered by a kiln-dried hardwood frame and it’s covered in a beautiful suede microfiber fabric that pairs well with most home decor. It’s easy to wipe up spills and air dry. Serta also offers a full factory warranty, so you can feel good about your purchase. With high-density memory foam cushions and a big side pocket for storage, this chair will keep you feeling comfortable no matter how many hours a day you spend using it.
Find more Serta Perfect Lift Chair Recliner information and reviews here.
-
6. UltraComfort Hampton Three Position Lift Chair ReclinerPrice: $1,140.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three settings allow for the ultimate comfort positioning
- Heat and massage options ease aches and pains
- Super padded for comfy sleep
- High weight capacity for up to 375 pounds
- Very expensive
- Utilitarian design
- Few color choices
If you’re planning to spend a lot of time sleeping in your chair, either post-surgery or because you live in cramped quarters, the UltraComfort Hampton lift recliner is a luxurious way to nap or get a full night’s restful sleep. Three positions allow for adjustable bodyweight distribution, creating a weightless, stress-free experience that delivers the ultimate in support.
The simple to use remote allows you to clearly and quickly adjust your back, legs, and body into the position most comfortable for you. Find a position that’s your ultimate comfort spot, and both heat and massage add to the completely relaxing experience and ease aches and pains while sitting. Foam and pocketed coils make the cushions extra comfy and long lasting.
This lift chair has a smooth motion from sitting to standing and it can accommodate up to 375 pounds, making it one of the larger capacity models we’ve reviewed. Get it in this luxurious dark blue, almond, or coffee, and enjoy curbside delivery too.
Find more UltraSleeper Ultimate Sleeper Lift Chair Recliner information and reviews here.
-
7. Electric Power Lift Chair with Heated Massage Recliner & USB PortsPrice: $479.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Soothing heat and four vibration speeds wrap your body in warmth
- USB charging ports are perfect for cell phones or tablets
- High-quality bi-cast leather in four attractive colors
- Free shipping
- Does not recline all the way flat
- Not for those above 5'9"
- Some QA issues, but customer support solves these
What makes this Mcombo Electric Power Lift chair stand out from the crowd is the addition of both heat and massage functions which can be quite comforting for aching muscles and those afflicted. Much more affordable than true massage recliners, this chair features a warming waist area and eight different vibrating nodes with four different intensity levels to elevate the comfy sitting experience.
On another note, this chair will safely elevate the user to a full standing position. Two USB charging ports and two cup holders provide everything they’ll need to stay comfortable and connected too. The bi-cast leather looks like real leather but it’s far easier to clean while still maintaining superior aesthetics and style along with solid function.
Find more Electric Power Lift Chair - Heated Massage Recliner information and reviews here.
-
8. Bonzy Classic Power Lift Chair with Remote ControlPros:
Cons:
- User friendly remote allows for easy control of the chair.
- Easy to clean, soft faux leather fabric
- Side pocket for storage
- Smooth operation for standing or sliding into position
- The arms of the chair are thinner and low set
- When the leg rest is extended, the chair reclines slightly
- The lifting process is too slow for some
-
This chair is a great value for its quality. The Bonzy Recliner can hold up to 300 pounds and the remote is easy to use and understand, which is definitely a plus, especially for older eyes. It’s also super simple to clean. A newly updated design includes nailhead trims that give this chair a classic vintage appeal.
-
Some reviews mention the chair is a little slow in getting the sitter up, but this is for safety. This allows for a gentle slide in on the way down and a smooth stand-up option without jarring. A side pocket keeps all their necessities as well as the remote control close at hand, without compromising their comfort or requiring lots of reaching and stretching.
- With a weight capacity of 300 pounds, this faux leather recliner is easy to clean, so small spills won’t be an issue.
Find more Bonzy Recliner Classic Power Lift Chair Soft w/ RC information and reviews here.
-
9. Domesis Renu Leather Wall Hugger Power Lift Chair & ReclinerPrice: $449.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wall-hugging design requires just four inches of clearance
- Fuss free two button controller
- Ergonomic support with plush padding
- Quiet motor
- Renu leather is soft and classy
- Doesn't recline to flat position
- Smaller size not the best for very tall statures
- Very slow operation when raising or lowering
If you’re short on space but still require a lift chair, this Domesis recliner is a solid option. This chair needs only four inches of clearance from the wall to recline or lift and uses minimal floor space when reclining. With just two buttons, the easy remote makes operation simple – one for up and one for down.
Not only is this power recliner practical and convenient, but it’s also seriously comfortable and will quickly turn into everyone’s favorite lounge spot. Enjoy ergonomic support with high-density foam that gives just the right amount of cushion without that sinking in feeling.
The Renu leather covering is a durable and breathable leather blend fabric that looks and feels like top grain leather. With this chair, you’ll get the popular look of a high-quality leather chair without the customary high price tag of the real thing. Available in four color options, this comfy chair can handle folks up to 300 pounds. It’s a popular choice for upright sleeping and surgery recovery.
Find more Domesis Renu Leather Wall Hugger Power Lift Chair information and reviews here.
-
10. Power Lift Recliner with Dual USB Chargers & Cup HoldersPrice: $439.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Anti-back-tipping design
- Built-in USB charging ports
- One cup holder in each armrest
- Three color options
- Free shipping
- This chair can only move to three positions
- Pocket on one side only
- Not the best for taller or larger people
This power lift recliner is controlled by an easy-to-use remote that gently lifts the chair into a standing position (or a comfortable and reclined position). MCombo’s chair is made with anti-pilling and felting fabric that’s firm but comfy. Built-in springs in the seat and back give added support, alleviating stiffness and soreness when standing up.
Users can enjoy the convenience of a helpful pocket, dual USB charging ports and two cupholders, perfect for plugging in an iPad or cell phone. It reclines to a comfortable 160-degree angle and holds up to 350 pounds. This chair recommended most for people from 5’1″to 5’9″. Easy to assemble, it can fit through most standard doorways.
The quiet motor is also TUV certified so you can trust the quality of the power recliner.
Find more Power Lift Recliner Lounge w/ Dual USB Charging information and reviews here.
-
11. Merax Power Lift Recliner with Heavy Duty SeatPrice: $359.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Handy side pockets for storage
- More stylish than many
- Custom adjustability
- Rich looking faux leather fabric
If you’re most concerned about comfort and support, this lift recliner features an independently wrapped and pocketed coil spring system to provide exactly that.Upholstered with high-quality, anti-tearing, and wear-resistant PU leather, the Merax lift chair is generously padded with high-density foam and polyester fiber. The high-quality faux leather covering looks stylish and should be reasonably easy to clean. We also appreciate the heavily padded back cushion and modern design, giving this recliner an edge over many others when it comes to style.
- Not recommended for use with a Pacemaker
- Some assembly required
- Shipping fee
This chair can hold up to 330 pounds and boasts a sturdy frame. It ships quickly and we like it thanks to the fact that it’s easy to assemble. The built-in remote easily slips into the side storage pocket so it never gets misplaced.
Find more Merax Power Lift Chair Recliner with Heavy Duty Steel information and reviews here.
-
12. Ashley Furniture Signature Collection – Yandel Power Lift ReclinerPrice: $735.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fabric is soft and comfortable with the look of aged leather
- High seat, deep-set seat pan and high back are good for tall or larger folks
- Customizable adjustability
- Reclines flat for sleeping or recovery from surgery
- The footrest may not raise up high enough for some
- Very heavy to move
- May be too large for smaller people
As you’ve noted, many of our lift recliners don’t accommodate those of taller stature. If you’re shopping for someone who needs an oversized recliner, this chair might be the ideal option.
Many love the Ashley Furniture chair because it offers a bit higher seat height than a typical couch. It also offers a rather deep-set seat pan along with a tall back. The cushioning is a little firm, but that’s enticing to those who prefer a more stable and even surface, and for those who don’t like feeling that they’re sinking into an over-padded model.
The bustle back adds a good deal of lumbar support, and the pillowed armrests are ideal for those who are frail and find traditional armrests uncomfortable. Dual motors offer quiet and solid operation.
The leg lift works independently from the back so it is easy to find the most comfortable position for you or your loved one. It fits through any doorway 30 inches or wider, and comes with all the tools for fast and easy assembly.
Find more Ashley Furniture - Yandel Power Lift Recliner information and reviews here.
-
13. CANMOV Power Lift Recliner Chair for Elderly – Heavy DutyPros:
Cons:
- Anti-skid fabric makes for a comfortable and safe seat
- Pillowed lumbar and back support
- Durable metal frame
- Easy to clean microfiber fabric cover
- Helps ease sciatica pain
- Neck support may is lacking for some
- The overstuffed pillow back isn't ideal for everyone
- May not be the best fit for taller people
Everyone seems to love the soft anti-skid fabric of this CANMOV chair, which is also a safety feature so one doesn’t slip out when it’s moving to the standing position. “Very comfortable” and “durable” come up frequently among this chair’s accolades, and it’s definitely a nice-looking as well as a functional piece of furniture.
Best for smaller people (if you’re taller than six feet, check out this Ashley Furniture chair on our list), this recliner lays back or tilts to help you into a standing position. Added lumbar support is a plus, and the generously padded arms add to the comfort. The side pocket easily accommodates magazines and the simple two-button remote makes for worry-free use.
Installation is quick and shouldn’t take more than 10 minutes. It’s available in six different color options and includes free shipping. A durable metal frame gives this chair stability and strength. With a maximum weight capacity of 300 pounds, this chair will offer years of easy operation and comfort.
Find more CANMOV Power Lift Recliner Chair for Elderly information and reviews here.
-
14. Best Adjustable Power Lift Recliner: Merax Power Lift ReclinerPrice: $419.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Infinite position recliner (can stop anywhere you want)
- Weight capacity of 330 pounds
- PU leather is easy to wipe clean
- Extended footrest is ideal for sleeping
- Leather can get warm over time
- No wall hugging design
- Shipping fee is expensive compared to other chairs
This power lift recliner is great for those who like to change up their positions a lot, as the recliner is customizable. The recline function has “infinite positions,” meaning you can stop the recliner at whatever position is comfortable for you. There is also a built-in extended footrest, which makes the chair ideal for sleeping or just stretching out. With a weight capacity of 330 pounds, you can feel good knowing that the chair will lift you in and out with ease.
The Merax lift chair is covered in PU microfiber fabric, and the soft padding is filled with high-density sponge that keeps its shape even after years of use. The overstuffed seat and chair arms as well as a cushioned lumbar support provide even more comfort. It’s very easy to keep clean and provides a sleek look to your living space.
The storage pocket on the side keeps the chair’s remote control at the ready and is also useful for storing the TV remote, reading materials, or whatever else needs to be kept close at hand.
Find more Merax Power Lift Recliner information and reviews here.
-
15. Best Big Power Lift Recliner: Ashley Furniture Ernestine Power Lift ReclinerPrice: $750.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- More spacious than other power lift recliners
- Reclines almost flat so great for sleeping
- Plush padding and soft fabric
- Emergency battery back-up included
- May be too big for smaller living spaces
- Only one color choice
- No storage pockets
If you want a power lift recliner that provides some extra space, this power lift recliner is a great option. At 38.75 inches wide, 37 inches deep, and 43 inches tall, this chair is nice and spacious and perfect for taller users. The plush cushions are ultra comfy, and the gray chenille-feel upholstery is super soft to the touch.
The recliner goes back nearly flat so it’s nice to sleep in, and it has an easy to use lift and tilt function for getting out of the chair. An emergency battery back-up is included, which is convenient if you’re in a situation where you don’t have power. Ashley Furniture has a good, long-standing reputation, so you can purchase this recliner with confidence.
Find more Ashley Furniture Ernestine Power Lift Recliner information and reviews here.
-
16. Signature Design by Ashley Samir Power Lift ReclinerPrice: $720.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Elegant design that fits any stylish room
- Suitable for larger frame sizes
- Back cushions have heating and massaging feature
- Completely adjustable to your most comfortable position
- Some controller issues reported
- Cushions are firmer than some
- Some assembly required
If you’re in search of a stylish, yet functional power lift recliner, the Ashley Furniture Samir is an ideal option. It looks like a classic recliner with a trendy coffee color fabric cover, and lighter over stitching to add great looking detail. This chair is well suited to those with larger frames as it has a wider and deeper seat than some others, and the comfy padded arms are perfect if you need to spend lots of time in the chair.
The high resiliency foam cushions support your bottom and back, and the fabric cover is easily spot cleaned. This chair also gives you infinite options to find your most comfortable position. Once you’re there, you can add to your relaxation, because the back cushion heats and massages with two different levels. This chair reclines to an almost fully prone position, which is great post-surgery for patients who can’t sleep in a traditional bed.
Side pocket storage keeps your necessities conveniently located, and the chair has an emergency battery backup in case your power ever happens to go out while you’re in it. We think that’s brilliant. It does take a bit of assembly, so be sure you have someone to assist if you’re elderly or using it for rehab purposes.
Find more Signature Design by Ashley Samir Power Lift Recliner information and reviews here.
-
17. GDF Studio Alan Recliner ChairPrice: $402.01Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Has the look of a club chair
- Shorter seat depth is nice if you like to sit more upright
- Fabric is soft to the touch
- Remote control has its own storage pouch
- No wall hugging design
- Chair may not be comfortable for taller people
- Fabric is harder to keep clean than leather
This chair is cool as it has the look of a club chair, but the functionality of a power lift recliner. Measuring at 36.23 inches wide, 33.08 inches deep and 40.95 inches tall, this recliner is not as deep as other power lift recliners, which could be preferred based on your height or if you like to sit more upright.
Covered in a soft fabric, the chair is smooth to sit on and you can choose between chocolate (dark brown) and latte (tan) for the colors. The recliner is controlled by a remote that has just two buttons, and the remote has its own storage pocket on the side of the chair.
Find more GDF Studio Alan Recliner Chair information and reviews here.
-
18. Best Soft Power Lift Recliner: Giantex Power Lift ReclinerPrice: $409.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Soft fabric and filling
- Controlled with just two buttons
- Storage pocket on the side
- Weight capacity of 330 pounds
- No wall hugging design
- No massage function
- Only one color choice
This power lift recliner is made with high quality fabric and is filled with high-density sponge, so it’s super soft to sit on for long periods of time. The recliner is controlled with just two buttons (one for lifting and one for reclining) so it’s extremely easy to operate. With a weight capacity of 330 pounds, the chair safely lifts and reclines at a comfortable pace. The recliner is also quick and simple to assemble, and all required pieces and an instruction manual are included.
Find more Giantex Power Lift Recliner information and reviews here.
-
19. Electric Lift Chair with Dual TUV Motors & Infinite PositionsPrice: $642.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual motor allows you to adjust the backrest and footrest separately into any position
- TUV certified for longer operation and low noise levels
- Two USB charging ports
- Reclines to flat for sleeping and injury recovery
- Free shipping
- Slow to move
- May not be the right height for you
- Independent adjustability isn't always convenient for everyone
If you’re specifically in the market for a recovery chair, this electric lift chair reclines to 180 degrees and it also sits straight up. It’s firm, but comfortable, making it a great temporary mattress for those with injuries or even a permanent mattress for those who may medically benefit from it.
This chair features convenient dual USB charging ports for charging phones or tablets within easy reach just below the armrest, and the side pocket keeps the remote and other necessities at hand.
This chair has brass nailhead embellishments, making it look expensive even though it’s seriously affordable. design is available in both light brown and black durable PU leather that’s easy to clean.
Dual TUV Certified motors make for quiet and consistent operation. You’ll also appreciate that the back and the footrest can be adjusted independently, making it one of the most flexible designs on our list. This chair best fits users from 5’3″ to 5’10”, and comes with a one year warranty. It also comes with free shipping.
Find more Electric Lift Chair for Elderly w/ Dual TUV Motors information and reviews here.
-
20. Best Plush Power Lift Recliner: Divano Roma Furniture Power Lift ReclinerPrice: $428.92Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Less expensive than other power lift recliners
- Fully reclines so it’s nice for sleeping
- Recliner has a silent motor
- Easy to assemble – arrives in just two pieces
- Not as wide as other power lift recliners
- Can’t be too close to the wall in order to fully recline
- Not as plush as other options
If you’re looking for a chair covered in seriously plush fabric, this power lift recliner is definitely one to consider. The chair is controlled by an attached remote control, and the recliner is powered by a silent motor. Both the recline and lift functions operate at a slow pace, so you can comfortably control the chair. Covered in a textured velvet fabric, the chair is soft to the touch and also has plush padding for added support.
The power lift recliner measures at 31.5 inches wide, 36 inches deep and 42 inches tall, and when fully reclined, the chair measures 65 inches long. Assembly is super easy, as the chair arrives in two pieces so all you have to do is slide them together and you’re all set. Free shipping is available to Amazon Prime members.
This chair is available in three plush velvet colors – this silvery blue, brown, and gray.
Find more Divano Roma Furniture Power Lift Recliner information and reviews here.
-
21. Best Massage Power Lift Recliner: U-Max Massage Chair Power Lift ReclinerPrice: $359.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Added massage function
- Wall hugging design
- Four storage pockets
- Two cup holders
- Footrest is too short for people over six feet tall
- Leather may get warm over time
- Expensive
This power lift recliner has the added bonus of a built-in massage function and heater. The massager focuses on four different areas of your body, and also has five different massage modes (pulse, press, wave, auto, and normal). This makes it so that you can customize it to your different needs and pain areas, which is especially helpful if you are sitting in the recliner for long periods of time. The lift and recline functions on the chair are powered by a remote, so it’s easy to get in and out of the chair.
This recliner also has a wall hugger design, so you only need 10 inches of clearance away from the wall to be able to recline. There are also multiple storage areas, as there are two cup holders and four pockets split between the sides and front of the chair, which are perfect for holding remotes, magazines, etc. Made with PU leather, the recliner is available in both black and brown.
Find more U-Max Massage Chair Power Lift Recliner information and reviews here.
-
22. GOOD & GRACIOUS Electric Power Lift ReclinerPrice: $379.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Seat pan is ideal for smaller frame sizes
- Accommodates up to 300 pounds
- Gentle lift motor makes for smooth operation
- Free shipping
- Less cushy than some others
- Footrest pauses before it fully reclines
- Slow to lift you to standing position
When you’re shopping for a chair for a smaller frame, the Good & Gracious power recliner is a perfect lift chair for elderly folks. With a somewhat narrower 21.5 inch seat pan, this recliner will snuggle you in comfort. Covered in high-quality anti-felting and anti-pilling microfiber fabric that’s simple to wipe down, this chair has high-density foam cushions for comfort and a seriously sleek and modern design.
This recliner can accommodate up to 300 pounds, and the quiet “gentle lift” motor eases the sitter into a standing position without any jarring motion. The chair offers three positions that are ideal for watching television, taking naps, and getting to a stand. The sturdy steel frame adds to the stability of this recliner. A side pocket and easy to use remote control complete the package.
This chair comes in five different color options and two cushion designs. Free shipping is also a bonus.
Find more GOOD & GRACIOUS Electric Power Lift Recliner information and reviews here.
-
23. Best Dual Motor Lift Recliner: MaxiComfort Series Dual-Motor Lift ReclinerPrice: $3,189.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Independent dual motors allow for complete flexibility
- Unlimited positions
- Very thick and comfortable cushions
- One of the few with genuine leather upholstery
- Expensive compared to most
- No additional information available
- No additional information available
The MaxiComfort remote controlled lift recliner offers the perfect combination of comfort and style. It features generous foam cushioning that will make anyone feel cozy and comfortable. The genuine leather upholstery gives it a rich appearance, and hardwood seat box with sinuous steel springs gives a premium sitting experience while the hardwood flat rails keep the chair seat from leaning to one side.
This recliner offers infinite positions and twilight positioning gives you an array of options to relax the mind and body, including zero gravity options. Dual motors give you added flexibility. The back motor powers the reclining feature while the seat motor powers the lifting capabilities. Both motors work independently of each other, and deliver a smooth seated-to-standing operation in just seconds. The remote control is simple and straightforward.
The exclusive bucket seat can accommodate up to 375 pounds and easily fits users up to 6′ 2″ tall. The overstuffed design adds complete comfort while in use. While this chair is new to Amazon, it has the speed that many others don’t which makes it easier to get the phone or answer the door within a short time.
Leather is more durable than fabric and also easier to clean say the experts at Diffen. While it is more expensive, it can last decades versus years, making the investment worthwhile.
Find more Allen Two-Motor Lift Chair information and reviews here.
What is a power lift chair?
A power lift chair is a reclining chair that has a small motor in it that pushes the chair up from its base to assist the sitting person in standing. Each chair comes with a remote control (or it may have controls on the armrest), and a simple push of the button will cause the chair to lift to a slight incline that helps to push the person into a standing position so they can get vertical with ease.
It can also be lowered, so the user can get into the chair while standing, and then slowly lower it until they’re sitting.
Who needs a power lift recliner?
A lift recliner can be an incredible asset for anyone with mobility issues due to setbacks like age, disability, or recovery. They’re great post-surgery as it can be challenging to get up out of a chair when you’re recovering.
Also perfect for the elderly and nursing women too, these chairs take the strain off joints when they’re getting up or sitting down.
You don't need to be elderly or disabled to use this chair, either; intense loungers will love it, too!
How much should lift chairs cost?
There are some lift chairs out there for under $500 and they're of reliable quality. You don’t have to break the bank just to get a beautiful and functional chair. You can certainly spend much more for added features, finer fabric finishes, and amenities.
A lift chair is an excellent idea for anyone with mobility issues. Just be sure to check whether or not the chair can be used with a Pacemaker, as some cannot.
The chairs reviewed in this article are not only the best on Amazon, but they are also priced extremely reasonably. Medicare may cover some of the cost of a lift chair, but it’s best to contact your Medicare provider to make sure the chair you choose will be covered.
If insurance doesn't cover the cost, or the person you're shopping for doesn't have insurance, most of the prices here are low enough that you’ll still be able to afford lift chairs for elderly people you love and those with rehabilitative needs.
How Can You Pick the Best Power Lift Recliner for Your Space?
There are a few things you will want to think about before choosing your power lift recliner. First, where are you going to put it? You have to make sure that the chair is near an outlet since it has to be plugged into an outlet to work. If it's not near an outlet, at least make sure you have an extension cord on hand that can be tucked out of the way (otherwise, it's a serious trip hazard.)
Distance from the wall is also something to consider, especially if you choose a recliner that can recline all the way flat. Some chairs have a wall-hugging design, which means that they can be placed closer to the wall and still have space to recline, so keep an eye out for those chairs if you are short on space.
Do You Have Someone to Help With Your Lift Chair Assembly?
Assembly is also something you will need to consider, as none of these chairs arrive pre-assembled. Most chairs have easy assembly so all you have to do is slide the back onto the base of the chair, however, the chairs can be heavy so make sure you have someone there to assist or set it up for you.
Also, many of the options available here do offer delivery with assembly at an added fee. When dealing with heavy furniture, that is often worth the extra cost.
What other considerations make lift chairs a smart choice?
If you're not sure which power lift recliner is best for you, here are a couple of guidelines. Some power lift recliners have the full lift option but only recline back slightly, while others can lay completely flat. If you plan on using the power lift recliner all throughout the day and need something that you can also sleep in, a chair that reclines all the way back to full prone position is the best option for you.
Another thing to think about if you'll be using the chair for extended periods of time is the convenience of easily reaching what you need. Some chairs come with cup holders in the arms and storage pockets on the sides of the chair, which means you can have your drinks, remotes, and magazines at arm's length.
If you also use devices, consider a power lift chair with built-in USB ports so you can keep them charged ongoingly.
Whether your lift recliner is a short term fix or a long term solution to mobility issues, look for one that delivers ample comfort and support. If you're elderly, also look at the fabric coverings as some can feel rough on skin as it thins with age.
Another reason to consider a lift recliner is to make home health care simpler for the patient and their caregivers, per WebMD.
The benefits of aging in place are undeniable, as older people thrive better in the surroundings they're most familiar with, according to the National Institutes of Health.
Read more:
Best Canes for Stability at Any Age
Best 70th Birthday Gifts: Your Ultimate List
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.