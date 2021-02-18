15 Best Non-Stick Cookware Sets: Your Buyer’s Guide

Our list of the best non-stick cookware sets features fifteen incredible collections any home cook would love to work with. It’s all here: the best non-stick pots and pans from All-Clad, Calphalon, Made In Cookware, and HexClad; the best naturally non-stick ceramic cookware from Caraway, Green Pan, and Zwilling; and, quality budget-friendly picks from Rachael Ray, Gotham Steel, GreenLife, and T-fal.

Aside from the fact that non-stick cookware is slick and easy to clean, these pots and pans are incredible additions to any kitchen. Perfect for eggs, pancakes, fish, and other delicate foods prone to sticking, non-stick pots and pans are favored by home cooks at every level. So, if you’re in the market for new cookware that makes cooking a total breeze, we’ve got you covered.

Benefits Of Non-Stick Cookware

In the world of cookware, there are all kinds of materials and finishes to pick from: stainless steel, cast iron, copper, granite, ceramic, and more. So, if you're currently looking for an upgrade to your current collection, be sure to check out the best non-stick cookware sets available today.

As the name suggests, non-stick pots and pans are designed for easy cooking experiences. Coated with slick finishes that ensure nothing gets stuck, this cookware is incredibly easy to clean. And, because of the finish, non-stick cookware requires less oil and butter, too.

Versatile cooks' tools, non-stick pots and pans are perfect for eggs, pancakes, delicate meals, and any tough ingredients prone to sticking to cooking surfaces. However, as great as this kind of cookware is, it's not the best for searing, browning, and steaks. The finish is just too slick! While that's not a dealbreaker in our book, it's something to be aware of before purchasing.

How To Care For Non-Stick Cookware

It's no secret that non-stick cookware has caused quite the debate in recent years. Will it chip? How long does the finish really last? And, the biggest question of all, is it safe to use? Prior to 2013, some non-stick finishes were made with a chemical known as PFOA. This chemical was used in the manufacturing of PTFE (Teflon), an element in some non-stick finishes. If activated by improper cooking temperatures or poor care and handling, PFOA can be potentially harmful.

Here's the good news: the United States Environmental Protection Agency created a program to eliminate the use of such chemicals. Not just that, but the Food & Drug Administration closely monitors any cookware or products made available to the public to ensure that they're safe. Since 2013, all non-stick cookware has been manufactured without PFOA and is entirely safe to use. Our list of the best non-stick cookware sets features nothing but quality, healthy, and toxin-free pots and pans.

As with any cookware type, caring for and cleaning your non-stick pots and pans properly makes all the difference in your cooking experience. Non-stick finishes, while slick, require a bit more care and handling when compared to others. It's important to follow the instructions and technical information provided by each manufacturer, but here are some general tips to extend the life of your pots and pans:

Cooking Temperatures - unless noted by the manufacturer, most non-stick finishes are safe to use up to 500-degrees. Most are oven-safe, but only to a certain point.

Never Preheat Your Pan - these types of pans heat up faster with nothing in them, so it's best to heat them low and slow with food already loaded. Medium or low temperatures are best, too.

Hand Wash ONLY - some non-stick cookware sets might be deemed "dishwasher safe," but it's always best to hand wash non-stick pots and pans. They last longer.

No Metal Utensils - unless noted, avoid using metal utensils on non-stick finishes to prevent scratches, damage, and chipping/flaking.

Ceramic Cookware: Naturally Non-Stick

We've included several ceramic cookware sets on our list of the best non-stick cookware. Why? Well, ceramic is naturally non-stick and free of harmful chemicals. Deemed a safer alternative to traditional non-stick options, these pots and pans boast a healthier cooking experience, too. And, thanks to companies like Caraway and GreenPan, ceramic cookware is completely trending with home cooks and professional chefs.

