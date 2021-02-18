15 Best Non-Stick Cookware Sets: Your Buyer’s Guide

Aside from the fact that non-stick cookware is slick and easy to clean, these pots and pans are incredible additions to any kitchen. Perfect for eggs, pancakes, fish, and other delicate foods prone to sticking, non-stick pots and pans are favored by home cooks at every level. So, if you’re in the market for new cookware that makes cooking a total breeze, we’ve got you covered.
Our list of the best non-stick cookware sets features fifteen incredible collections any home cook would love to work with. It’s all here: the best non-stick pots and pans from All-Clad, Calphalon, Made In Cookware, and HexClad; the best naturally non-stick ceramic cookware from Caraway, Green Pan, and Zwilling; and, quality budget-friendly picks from Rachael Ray, Gotham Steel, GreenLife, and T-fal.
To find the best non-stick cookware for you, read on.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $789.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $679.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $649.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $395.00 Shop now at Caraway
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $379.01 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,000.84 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $373.00 Shop now at Made In Cookware
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $189.50 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $127.94 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $399.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $695.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $180.54 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $179.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.70 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $79.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Non Stick Cookware Set (13 Piece)Price: $789.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- All-Clad is one of the best cookware brands favored by home cooks and professional chefs
- Features three layers of PFOA-free non-stick coating
- Compatible with all cooktops, including induction
- Complete set that comes with all pots and pans necessary to outfit any kitchen
- Tempered glass lids that allow you to better monitor cooking progress
- Made with heavy-gauge, hard-anodized aluminum that's been coated with a safe non-stick finish
- Scratch-resistant, durable
- Oven and broiler safe up to 500 degrees
- Technically dishwasher safe but non stick cookware should always be hand washed
- Heavier cookware
- Handles and lids get hot while cooking
It doesn’t get much better than All-Clad. A brand synonymous with incredible cookware, All-Clad pots and pans are favored by home cooks and professional chefs alike. And, this 13-piece non-stick cookware set is a true stunner.
Made from heavy-gauge, hard-anodized aluminum that’s been coated with three layers of safe PFOA-free non-stick material, these pots and pans offer up an unparalleled release and cooking experience. Scratch-resistant, durable, and compatible with all cooktops – including induction – this is a versatile set we know any cook would love to have. Secured with riveted stainless steel handles, this non-stick cookware also features anti-warp stainless steel bases and is oven and broiler safe up to 500-degrees. These pots and pans are also technically dishwasher safe, but hand washing is always best with no-stick finishes.
This set includes the following: 8″, 10″, and 12″ fry pans, 2 and 3-quart saucepans with tempered glass lids, 4-quart saute pan with tempered glass lid, 4-quart soup pot with tempered glass lid, and an 8-quart stockpot with a tempered glass lid.
Find more All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set information and reviews here.
-
2. All-Clad Essentials Non Stick Cookware set (10-Piece)Price: $679.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- All-Clad is a well-respected cookware brand favored by home cooks and professional chefs
- Non-stick finish is free of PFOA making it safer to use
- Oven and broiler safe up to 500-degrees
- Compatible with gas, ceramic, and electric cooktops
- Made from heavy-gauge, hard-anodized aluminum
- Comes with multi-purpose insert for stockpot
- Unique "nesting" design so that they stack better together
- Scratch-resistant, durable
- Fewer pieces than other All-Clad non stick cookware set on list
- Technically dishwasher safe but all non stick cookware should be hand washed
- Heavier pots and pans
Similar to the other All-Clad non-stick cookware set on our list, this gorgeous 10-piece collection is made from heavy-gauge, hard-anodized aluminum that’s been coated with three layers of safe PFOA-free non-stick material.
Scratch-resistant, durable, and compatible with gas, ceramic, and electric cooktops, this is a versatile set we know any cook would appreciate to have in their kitchen. Oven and broiler safe up to 500-degrees, this set also features a unique “nesting” design so that they stack better together, saving you precious storage space. These pots and pans are also technically dishwasher safe, but hand washing is always best with non-stick finishes.
This set includes the following: 8.5″ and 10.5″ fry pans, 2.5-quart saucepan with tempered glass lid, 4-quart saute pan with tempered glass lid, 7-quart stockpot with multi-purpose insert, 13″ square pan, and two silicone trivets.
Find more All-Clad Essentials Nonstick Cookware set (10-Piece) information and reviews here.
-
3. Calphalon Premier Space Saving Non Stick Set, (15-Piece)Price: $649.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Innovative stackable design that saves 30% on storage space
- 15 versatile pieces
- Metal utensil safe
- Dishwasher safe
- Durable design and finish lasts 40% longer than Calphalon Classic Cookware
- Attractive set of non stick pots and pans
- Calphalon's a brand you can trust
- Oven safe up to 450-degrees but not as high as other non stick cookware sets
- Marketed as dishwasher safe but it's always best to wash non stick cookware by hand to extend the lifetime of the finish
- Some reviewers commented that these are heavier pots and pans
Calphalon’s known for their incredible cookware, and this killer 15-piece non-stick set is definitely one of the best on the market today – especially if you’re looking to save some space in the kitchen. Designed to stack together perfectly thanks to an innovative lid design, you’ll save 30% on storage space compared to traditional cookware, providing you more room for cool kitchen gadgets and appliances.
Built to last, Calphalon’s signature non-stick finish has been shown to hold up 40% longer than their Classic Cookware line. And, with a durable, 3-layer, hard-anodized aluminum interior, these non-stick pots and pans are metal-utensil-safe, dishwasher safe and oven safe up to 450-degrees.
This non-stick cookware set is the complete package, too. Here’s what’s included: 8″, 10″ and 12″ fry pans, 2.5-quart saucepan with lid, 3.5-quart saucepan with lid, 4.5-quart soup pan with lid, 3-quart saute pan with lid, 5-quart Sauteuse with lid, and an 8-quart stockpot with lid.
Find more Calphalon Premier Non-Stick Set, (15-Piece) information and reviews here.
-
4. Caraway Cookware (7-Piece)Price: $395.00Pros:
Cons:
- Caraway is a popular brand that makes quality ceramic cooking pots and pans favored by many
- Free of PTFE, PFOA, and other chemicals
- Versatile non-stick set that comes equipped with everything you need to cook a variety of meals
- Available in a variety of gorgeous colors
- Pots and pans are also sold separately
- Suitable to use on induction, gas, and electric cooktops
- Oven safe up to 550-degrees
- Less oil and fat is needed to cook with these pots and pans
- Sets and individual pieces are currently backordered, but you can still reserve your set today
- Technically dishwasher safe, but handwashing is recommended
- More expensive option, but you can currently save $100 on the full set
One of the trendiest names in all of cookware right now is Caraway. These ceramic cooking pots and pans are naturally non-stick and available in a series of gorgeous colors that are sure to complement kitchen. They’re all the rage for some very good reasons: they’re safe to use and produce a quality meal.
The complete Caraway Cookware set is definitely a favorite of many. Free of all those harmful chemicals other cookware sets often come with, like PTFE’s and PFOA’s, you’ll cook with confidence knowing your meals are safe and healthy to eat. These pots and pans are also suitable to use on induction, gas, and electric cooktops, feature an aluminum core, and are even oven-safe up to 550-degrees.
Sold as part of a set that features a 10.5″ fry pan, 3-quart saucepan, 4.5-quart saute pan, and a 6.5-quart dutch oven, you’ll have everything you need to cook up a variety of delicious meals. Caraway’s cookware is also technically dishwasher safe, however, if you run them through the dishwasher too many times, it could affect the longevity of the non-stick coating. Here’s the best part: these pans clean up easily without a dishwasher, and Caraway provides some helpful tips here to make sure you get the most out of these pots and pans.
Not interested in the entire set? You can buy each item individually, too:
10.5″ Fry Pan – Click Here
4.5-quart Saute Pan – Click Here
3-quart Sauce Pan – Click Here
6.5-quart Dutch Oven – Click Here
-
5. GreenPan Levels Stackable Ceramic Non Stick Cookware (11-Piece)Price: $379.01Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- GreenPan's first ever stackable ceramic cookware, saves 30% in storage space
- Free of all harmful toxins and chemicals
- These ceramic cooking pots are metal utensil safe
- All glass lids are strainers for easy cooking and liquid release
- Set features everything you need to cook all kinds of meals with
- Sold as a set but pots and pans are sold separately as well
- Only oven safe up to 400-degrees
- Stackable feature is great but does take some arranging
- More expensive cookware set
Whether you’ve got a smaller kitchen, are looking to downsize, or just want non-stick cookware with an incredibly cool design, this stackable set from GreenPan is an excellent choice. As the first-ever stackable ceramic non-stick cookware, GreenPan’s Levels collection saves you 30% in storage space and features GreenPan’s Diamond Advanced technology, their best and most advanced ceramic nonstick finish ever. Made with multiple diamond-infused layers, these non-stick pots and pans are incredibly durable, metal utensil safe, and have excellent heat transfer capabilities.
Crafted from hard-anodized aluminum, this collection is made to last, and is free of all PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium. Oven safe up to 400-degrees (lids are oven safe up to 350-degrees), this 11-piece set includes a 6-quart saucepan with a glass straining lid, a 2-quart saucepan with a glass-straining lid, a 6-quart stockpot with a glass straining lid, 10″ frypan, 11″ forged round grill pan, 12.5″ frypan with helper handle and lid, foldable stainless steel steamer, and three pan protectors. And, yes, you read that correctly: straining lids. How cool. How useful. How perfect.
These ceramic cooking pots are all sold separately as well.
Find more GreenPan Levels Stackable Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware information and reviews here.
-
6. Calphalon Premier Hard-Anodized Non Stick Cookware Set (13-Piece)Price: $1,000.84Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Versatile non stick cookware collection with everything you need to prepare all kinds of meals
- The 8-quart stockpot comes with a steamer and pasta insert
- Metal utensil safe, dishwasher safe
- Long handles stay cooler
- Built to last, with 40% longer lasting nonstick finish
- Features a durable three-layer nonstick interior with a hard-anodized aluminum exterior
- Expensive collection
- Technically dishwasher safe but it's best to hand wash non stick cookware
- Only oven safe up to 450-degrees
Much like the 15-piece Calphalon stackable set on our list, this 13-piece set is a show-stopper.
Built to last, Calphalon’s signature non-stick finish has been shown to hold up 40% longer than their Classic Cookware line. And, with a durable, three-layer, hard-anodized aluminum interior, these non-stick pots and pans are metal-utensil-safe, dishwasher safe, and oven safe up to 450-degrees.
Here’s what’s included with this set: 10″ fry pan, 10″ fry pan, 1.5-quart saucepan with lid, 2.5-quart saucepan with lid, 5-quart saute pan with lid, and an 8-quart stockpot with steam insert and pasta insert.
Find more Calphalon Premier Hard-Anodized Non-Stick Cookware information and reviews here.
-
7. Made In Cookware Non Stick Set (5-Piece)Price: $373.00Pros:
Cons:
- Features a double application of Made In Cookware's Made Slick non-stick surface
- Non-stick finish is free of toxins, PFOA, and silicone
- Oven safe up to 500-degrees
- Lasts 10x longer than other non-stick finishes and 30x longer than ceramic non-stick surfaces
- Induction compatible
- Premium, stainless clad, 5-ply construction non-stick cookware
- Available in two set packages: one with a 2-quart suacepan and one with a 4-quart saucepan
- Easy to clean
- Smaller set compared to others on list
- Some users experienced scratching only after a few uses even though no metal utensils were used
- Feels heavy
If you’re looking for quality non-stick cookware, Made In is an incredible choice. This 5-piece set might not be as robust as some of the other options on our list, but with a 3.5-quart non-stick saute pan, 4-quart non-stick saucepan, and 12″ non-stick frying pan, this is a solid series you can do a lot with.
Featuring a double application of Made In Cookware’s Made Slick™ non-stick surface, these pots and pans are seriously awesome and are boasted as the best non-stick cookware you’ll ever use. Here’s the best part: the non-stick coating is toxin-free, made without PFOA, and is also silicone-free. It also lasts 10x longer than other non-stick finishes and 30x longer than ceramic non-stick surfaces. This premium, stainless clad, 5-ply construction non-stick cookware is perfect for eggs, sauce, pancakes, and more. It’s also induction compatible and oven safe up to 500-degrees. While clean-up’s a total breeze, these products should only be washed by hand.
Available in two sets: one with a 2-quart saucepan ($309) and one with a 4-quart saucepan ($319). Avoid metal utensils.
Other Popular Cookware Sets From Made In (These Are NOT Non-Stick):
Executive Chef 14-Piece Set – $899
Sous Chef 11-Piece Set – $649
The Copper 6-Piece Set – $1,199
Find more Made In Cookware Non-Stick Set (5-Piece) information and reviews here.
-
8. GreenPan Lima Healthy Ceramic Non Stick Cookware (12 Piece)Price: $189.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- GreenPan is a leader in ceramic cookware, and this 12-piece set is a solid package for any home cook
- Chemical free design makes these pots and pans safe to use
- Non-stick finish makes for easy cooking and cleaning
- Durable and scratch-resistant
- Pots and pans are oven and broiler safe up to 600-degrees, lids only oven safe up to 425-degrees
- More affordable option
- Not suitable on induction cooktops
- Diswhasher safe, but hand-washing is recommended
- While a large set, lacks some pieces that others have
GreenPan is one of the leaders in ceramic cookware, and this 12-piece non-stick set is definitely one of the best available today.
The GreenPan Lima collection is crafted from hard-anodized aluminum to make it extra durable and scratch-resistant, and with GreenPan’s signature ceramic non-stick coating, these pans are high-performers without all the chemicals. Free from PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium, this is a safe cookware set for any home cook to use.
Here’s what we also love about this collection: the ergonomic stainless steel handles and the tempered glass lids. Comfortable to use while still offering a full view of the food. These pots and pans are also oven and broiler safe up to 600-degrees. Please note, however, that the lids are only safe in the oven up to 425-degrees.
This ceramic cookware set includes the following: 2-quart saucepan with lid, 5-quart casserole with lid, 8” and 9. 5” frypans, 2. 75-quart skillet with a lid, stainless steel steamer, solid bamboo turner, slotted bamboo turner, and bamboo fork.
Find more GreenPan Lima Healthy Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware information and reviews here.
-
9. GreenPan Valencia Pro Ceramic Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 4-PiecePrice: $127.94Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This versatile 4-piece set might be smaller than some of the others on our list, but the included pieces can be used for a variety of cooking projects
- GreenPan is one of the leaders in ceramic cookware, and this set is quality
- Suitable on all cooktops - induction, too!
- Metal utensil safe, dishwasher safe
- Oven safe up to 600-degrees
- Free of harmful chemicals and toxins
- Currently on sale - save 44%
- Smaller set than the others on our list
- Dishwasher safe but it's always best to hand-wash ceramic cookware
- Smaller quart capacity than other pots
GreenPan is definitely one of the leaders in ceramic cookware, and while we’ve included some of their larger sets on our list, this 4-piece collection features quality pots and pans perfect for smaller kitchens or home cooks looking for just a few incredible pieces. Larger sets in the Pro series are available, too.
Developed with the health and safety of the consumer in mind, GreenPan’s non-stick four-piece set features Thermolon Minerals Pro ceramic, a diamond-infused coating that stands up to high heat and all utensil types without chipping. Free of chemicals and toxins like PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium, you can cook to your heart’s content without fear of any toxic fumes ending up in the air or your food.
Versatile and durable, these pots and pans are even dishwasher safe and oven/broiler safe up to 600 degrees F. Valencia Pro’s Magneto Induction Bases are also suitable on all stovetops, including induction. This set includes: 2QT Saucepan, 9.5″ frying pan, 3QT sauté pan, and 1 interchangeable lid.
Find more GreenPan Valencia Pro Ceramic Cookware, 4-Piece information and reviews here.
-
10. Zwilling J.A. Henckels Spirit Ceramic Non Stick Cookware Set (10-Piece)Price: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Zwilling is a quality cookware brand
- Oven safe up to 500-degrees
- "Stay Cool" handles
- PFOA and PTFE free ceramic non-stick cookware
- Glass lids are only oven safe up to 400-degrees
- Not as large of a collections as others on our list
- Dishwasher safe but it's best to hand wash all non-stick cookware
Zwilling’s three-ply 10-piece non-stick cookware set is a serious must-have for anyone looking for a quality line of pots and pans. Thanks to a thick aluminum core, these pans are fast-heating and boast an even cooking surface. The innovative, “stay-cool” handles are designed for easy maneuvering, featuring large loop openings to accommodate oven mitts. Equipped with non-stick ceramic interiors, tight-fitting tempered glass lids, and a versatile line-up of different sized pans, this a serious “get” for any home cook.
These pots and pans are also free of PFOAs and PTFEs, and are oven safe up to 500-degrees. The lids are oven safe up to 400-degrees. This set comes with the following: 8″ frying pan, 10″ frying pan, 1-quart saucepan with lid, 2-quart saucepan with lid, 3-quart saute pan with lid, and a 6-quart Dutch oven with lid.
Find more Zwilling J.A. Henckels Non-Stick Cookware Set information and reviews here.
-
11. HexClad Hybrid Non Stick Cookware Set with Lids and Wok (7-Piece)Price: $695.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Oven safe up to 500-degrees
- Dishwasher safe, scratch-resistant
- Unique hexagon design
- First-ever hybrid collection - features both stainless steel and non-stick surfaces on each pan
- PFOA-free
- Just a collection of non-stick pans + wok, not a complete set
- More expensive option
- Some say it's not as "non-stick" as some other options
Stainless steel meets non-stick in this 7-piece collection from HexClad. Boasted as the first of its kind, this non-stick cookware features a unique hexagon design that’s created through a laser etching process. The process creates a hybrid surface made up of both stainless steel and non-stick surfaces. Pretty cool, right?
Durable and built to last, this tri-ply or clad style construction helps to provide an exceptional cooking experience. Made up of stainless steel and aluminum layers, these non-stick pan options from HexClad conduct consistent and even heat throughout each pan. These pans are PFOA-free, oven safe up to 500-degrees, dishwasher safe, scratch-resistant, and easy to clean. They’re also compatible with induction cooktops and feature stay-cool handles.
Set includes the following pieces: 12″ pan with lid, 10″ pan with lid, 8″ pan with old, and a 12″ wok.
Find more HexClad Hybrid Non-Stick Cookware Set with Lids & Wok information and reviews here.
-
12. GreenLife Soft Grip Ceramic Non Stick Cookware (16-Piece)Price: $180.54Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Popular seller on Amazon with over 13,500 five-star reviews
- Budget-friendly ceramic cookware set that includes everything you need
- Available in a variety of colors
- Soft Grip Bakelite handles are designed to stay cool while you're cooking
- Healthy to use as these pots and pans are made without toxins/chemicals
- Not suitable on induction cooktops
- Different prices depending on color
- Marked as dishwasher safe but it's always best to hand wash
GreenLife’s 16-piece set of ceramic cooking pots and pans is another budget-friendly option that also happens to be an incredibly popular seller on Amazon. Available in a variety of colors, including this gorgeous turquoise, there’s a style for every kitchen aesthetic and you’re sure to find one that fits yours.
The high-performance Thermolon ceramic non-stick coating is long-lasting and easy to clean – hooray! Made without PFAS, PFOA, lead, or cadmium, these pans are safe and healthy to use for all of your cooking projects. And, the pots and frying pans are all oven-safe up to 350 degrees F. They also feature Soft Grip Bakelite handles that are designed to stay cool while you’re cooking on the stovetop.
Here’s what in the set: 4″ frying pan, 7″ frying pan, 9.5″ frying pan, 1-quart saucepan with lid, 2-quart saucepan with lid, 5-quart stock pock with lid, 2.5-quart sauté pan with lid, 7″ stainless steel steamer, 4 kitchen utensils: soup ladle, fish spatula, strainer, and a slotted spatula.
These ceramic cooking pots are safe to use on all cooktops except induction.
Find more GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Cookware information and reviews here.
-
13. Gotham Steel Non Stick Cookware + Bakeware Set (20-Piece)Price: $179.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The "complete kitchen in a box" with both cookware and bakeware included
- Award-winning non-stick finish ensures easy release
- Gorgeous collection
- Dishwhasher safe
- Oven safe up to 500-degrees
- Handles get hot
- Great value set but quality isn't as high as other cookware
- Not compatible with induction cooktops
If you’re looking for a complete starter set for your kitchen or someone else’s, this 20-piece non-stick cookware and bakeware collection from Gotham Steel is just the thing for you. What they call the “complete kitchen in a box,” this collection features it all: pots, pans, baking sheets, cupcake tin – you name it, it’s here.
Ultra-durable, scratch-proof, and metal utensil safe, Gotham Steel’s award-winning Ti-Cerama coating ensures the ultimate release – everything just slides out. No oil or butter needed. Oven safe up to 500-degrees, the pots and pans are suitable for all stovetops, except induction. They are also dishwasher safe for an effortless cleaning experience.
Find more Gotham Steel Non-Stick Cookware + Bakeware Set information and reviews here.
-
14. Rachael Ray Cucina Non Stick Cookware Set, (12 Piece)Price: $99.70Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Best-selling cookware collection on Amazon
- Available in a variety of colors
- Included utensils
- Only oven safe up to 400-degrees
- Not compatible with induction
- Hand-wash only
Available in a variety of colors, Rachael Ray’s 12-piece non-stick cookware collection is a fun and top-rated addition to any kitchen. Oven-safe up to 400-degrees, these durable non-stick pots and pans are crafted from a hearty aluminum and sturdy hard enamel porcelain that can withstand even the busiest of kitchens. This cookware features an espresso-colored non-stick interior that’s free of PFOA for an effortless food release and easy clean-up. Compatible on all cooktops except for induction. Hand-wash only.
Here’s what’s included in this set: 1-quart and 3-quart saucepans with lids, 6-quart stockpot with lid, 8.5″ and 10″ frying pans, 3-quart saute pan with lid, and slotter turner and spoon.
Find more Rachael Ray Cucina Non-Stick Cookware Set, (12 Piece) information and reviews here.
-
15. T-fal Signature Non Stick Cookware Set (12-Piece)Price: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Budget-friendly non stick cookware collection
- Free of PFOAs, lead and cadmium
- Thermo Spot technology
- Only oven save up 350-degrees
- Not compatible with induction cooktops
- Limited collection
This 12-piece collection from T-fal is a good option for anyone looking for a budget-friendly collection of non-stick cookware. Designed with home cooks in mind, this set is user-friendly and features T-fal’s Thermo Spot indicator which makes it easier to properly heat pans for searing and sauteing. Here’s how it works: when the spot in the center turns red, the pan is hot and ready to use.
The cookware’s heavy-gauge aluminum construction heats quickly and offers long-lasting strength, while the even heat base distributes heat evenly for a reliable cooking experience. The non-stick finish is also free of PFOAs, lead, and cadmium. Oven safe up to 350-degrees and dishwasher safe, this set comes with the following: 7.75″ and 11″ fry pans, 1-quart and 2-quart saucepans with lids, 5.5-quart Dutch oven with lid, 10.25″ griddle, as well as a spoon, ladle, and slotted spatula.
Not compatible with induction cooktops.
Find more T-fal Signature Non-Stick Cookware Set (12-Piece) information and reviews here.
Benefits Of Non-Stick Cookware
In the world of cookware, there are all kinds of materials and finishes to pick from: stainless steel, cast iron, copper, granite, ceramic, and more. So, if you're currently looking for an upgrade to your current collection, be sure to check out the best non-stick cookware sets available today.
As the name suggests, non-stick pots and pans are designed for easy cooking experiences. Coated with slick finishes that ensure nothing gets stuck, this cookware is incredibly easy to clean. And, because of the finish, non-stick cookware requires less oil and butter, too.
Versatile cooks' tools, non-stick pots and pans are perfect for eggs, pancakes, delicate meals, and any tough ingredients prone to sticking to cooking surfaces. However, as great as this kind of cookware is, it's not the best for searing, browning, and steaks. The finish is just too slick! While that's not a dealbreaker in our book, it's something to be aware of before purchasing.
How To Care For Non-Stick Cookware
It's no secret that non-stick cookware has caused quite the debate in recent years. Will it chip? How long does the finish really last? And, the biggest question of all, is it safe to use? Prior to 2013, some non-stick finishes were made with a chemical known as PFOA. This chemical was used in the manufacturing of PTFE (Teflon), an element in some non-stick finishes. If activated by improper cooking temperatures or poor care and handling, PFOA can be potentially harmful.
Here's the good news: the United States Environmental Protection Agency created a program to eliminate the use of such chemicals. Not just that, but the Food & Drug Administration closely monitors any cookware or products made available to the public to ensure that they're safe. Since 2013, all non-stick cookware has been manufactured without PFOA and is entirely safe to use. Our list of the best non-stick cookware sets features nothing but quality, healthy, and toxin-free pots and pans.
As with any cookware type, caring for and cleaning your non-stick pots and pans properly makes all the difference in your cooking experience. Non-stick finishes, while slick, require a bit more care and handling when compared to others. It's important to follow the instructions and technical information provided by each manufacturer, but here are some general tips to extend the life of your pots and pans:
Cooking Temperatures - unless noted by the manufacturer, most non-stick finishes are safe to use up to 500-degrees. Most are oven-safe, but only to a certain point.
Never Preheat Your Pan - these types of pans heat up faster with nothing in them, so it's best to heat them low and slow with food already loaded. Medium or low temperatures are best, too.
Hand Wash ONLY - some non-stick cookware sets might be deemed "dishwasher safe," but it's always best to hand wash non-stick pots and pans. They last longer.
No Metal Utensils - unless noted, avoid using metal utensils on non-stick finishes to prevent scratches, damage, and chipping/flaking.
Ceramic Cookware: Naturally Non-Stick
We've included several ceramic cookware sets on our list of the best non-stick cookware. Why? Well, ceramic is naturally non-stick and free of harmful chemicals. Deemed a safer alternative to traditional non-stick options, these pots and pans boast a healthier cooking experience, too. And, thanks to companies like Caraway and GreenPan, ceramic cookware is completely trending with home cooks and professional chefs.
For a look at all of the best ceramic pots, pans, and sets available right now, click here for our list.
See Also:
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.