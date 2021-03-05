8 Best Nut Milk Makers: Your Buyer’s Guide

Nut milk is having a very big moment. Once thought to just be a dairy alternative for the lactose-intolerant, nut milk has become a popular go-to for people with all kinds of dietary restrictions and lifestyle choices. Not only that, but the DIY nut milk market is trending up, with innovative nut milk makers becoming more popular.
Cool kitchen gadgets that simplify the process of making homemade nut milk, nut milk makers do all the heavy lifting. Some even eliminate the need for prep-work, pre-soaking, and strainers. These appliances are growing in demand as home cooks discover the benefits of homemade nut milk, as well as desire more customized coffee “creamers,” smoothies, and recipes.
Whether you’re looking for an almond milk maker, a soy milk maker, or a machine with crazy cool features and programs, we’ve got you covered with the best options available right now.
-
1. ChefWave Milkmade Dairy Alternative Vegan Milk MakerPrice: $169.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Six programs for almonds, soy, cashews, macadamia, coconut, and oats
- Less nuts are required per batch
- Makes two batch sizes: 20oz and 10oz
- Processing time is within 20 minutes
- No need to pre-soak or prep any ingredients
- Glass pitcher is easy to store in fridge
- Batches aren't as large as other models
- Can be noisy
- Some reviewers experience gritty milk
The ChefWave Milkmade Dairy Alternative Vegan Milk Maker is one cool kitchen gadget. Featuring six milk-making programs, digital touch controls, and a self-cleaning function, this nut milk maker is a real game-changer in the kitchen. With patented technology that extracts flavors from raw ingredients, this machine also pulverizes and filters nuts allowing you to make a variety of creamy and smooth gluten-free and vegan non-diary milk alternatives. And, it does it all in less than 16 minutes with the click of a button. No need to pre-soak or prep anything.
This machine can be used as an almond milk maker and soy milk maker, and can also process cashews, oats, macadamia nuts, and coconuts. It also requires fewer nuts and beans – only one tablespoon is needed. Here’s what we like about this model: batch sizes. Rather than making one large batch, the ChefWave Milkmade can either “brew” 10oz or 20oz at a time. The glass pitcher can also be stored in the fridge.
Find more ChefWave Milkmade Dairy Alternative Vegan Milk Maker information and reviews here.
-
2. NutraMilk Nut Milk MakerPrice: $499.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to use machine that works quickly to make all kinds of nut milk
- Makes ready to drink and use nut milk in just 5-12 minutes
- Simplifies nut milk-making process to just three easy steps
- Makes butters and smoothies, too
- Dishwasher-safe containers
- Large capacity: 64oz
- Little to no waste
- More expensive option
- Machine gets warm while in use
- Little to no control once it starts processing
If you’re looking for a fast and easy way to make nut milk, be sure to check out the NutraMilk Nut Milk Maker. A machine that simplifies the nut milk-making process to just three easy steps, the NutraMilk makes up to two liters (64oz) of all your favorite nut milk varieties in 5 to 12 minutes. Using innovative technology that renders little to no waste while making nutrient-dense nut milk, this is an ideal almond milk maker. And, while this model might be more expensive than some of the other models on our list, but we think the ease of use and hassle-free experience is worth it.
Here’s how it works: simply place 1.5 cups of your favorite nut, seeds, oats, or legumes into the machine and turn it on to create a “butter.” Once butterfied, add 8 cups of water and hit the “mix” button. The machine then works to create your “milk” and even takes care of the filtration process so that you have a smooth end product. No soaking. No cheesecloth or nutbags needed. Talk about easy, right? Even easier: the container and its parts are all dishwasher-safe.
Your DIY nut milk will last at least seven days, and the containers’s built-in dispenser also makes it easy to pour and use. The machine can also be used to make straight-up nut butters and smoothies, too. Each model is sold with one container, but additional containers are available for purchase.
Extra Processing Bowl – $159.95
Smoothie & Butter Bowl – $119.95
Find more NutraMilk Nut Milk Maker information and reviews here.
-
3. Instant Ace Plus Cooking BlenderPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 10-in-1 appliance that has built-in settings for a variety of tasks, including making nut, soy, and oat milk
- From the makers of the Instant Pot
- 54oz capacity blending pitcher
- Included accessories pakage to help with measuring, straining, and prepping ingredients
- Not a standalone nut milk maker
- Requires you to pre-soak nuts, beans, and oats for 24 hours prior to blending
- No built-in filtration system
From the makers of the Instant Pot comes this incredibly cool high-powered blender that not only makes smoothies, cocktails, soups, doughs, and frozen desserts, but also has built-in programs for soy milk, nut milk, oat milk, rice milk, and nut butters, too. Using innovative technology and 10 adjustable speeds, this blender becomes an almond milk maker and soy milk maker with the touch of a button.
The one thing to note is that this appliance is a blender first, nut milk maker second. While it’s designed to do a variety of kitchen tasks, including making nut milk, it doesn’t have a filtration system like the other models on our list do. However, it is sold with an accessories package that includes the tools necessary to strain your homemade nut milk. The included strainer bag is machine washable and reusable. This is sold with a 54oz blending pitcher and the display panel monitors internal temperatures so you’re aware of how hot or cold something is.
There’s also a bit more management and set-up involved with the nut milk settings, as you do need to pre-soak your nuts, beans, and oats for 24 hours. While there are more steps to complete, the machine does render nut milk within minutes.
Find more Instant Ace Plus Cooking Blender information and reviews here.
-
4. Lekue Nut, Almond Milk & Grain Milk MakerPrice: $29.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to use design that's simple to operate
- Compact frame makes for easy storage
- Budget-friendly option
- If you have an immersion blender, this is a great gadget to purchase
- Built in storage with airtight lid for easy fridge placement
- Immersion blender is required and is not included
- Only makes one gallon at a time
- Pre-soaking is required
If you’re looking for a nut milk maker that’s compact, easy to use, budget-friendly, and utilizes another common kitchen appliance, this one from Lekue is the one for you. Making just a quart of milk at a time, this beautifully designed and completely cool kitchen gadget is simple, and we like that.
Comprised of two one-liter containers that are stackable for easy storage, the entire milk-making process takes place in the same jar – soaking, mixing, and filtering. The internal container features measurements marked for nuts and water and is compatible with the included ergonomic filter. Simply fill the container with your desired nuts, grains, or almonds until they reach the line at the bottom, then pour water into the same container until it reaches the line at the top. Allow everything to soak for 12 hours, and then, utilizing an immersion blender (not included), blend it all together. The filter pushes down on the excess fiber so that you can pour with ease.
The second container features an airtight lid so that you can store your finished product in the fridge. Everything is dishwasher safe, too.
Need an immersion blender? Click here for a look at some top-selling models on Amazon.
Find more Lekue Nut, Almond Milk & Grain Milk Maker information and reviews here.
-
5. SoyaJoy G5 Soy Milk Maker & Soup MakerPrice: $159.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multi-purpose kitchen gadget that makes vegan milks, soups, hot cocoa, and more
- One of the best soy milk makers from a pioneer in the market
- Patented technology renders a super-fine grind
- Fine metal sieve included
- Requires you to pre-soak nuts, beans, and oats for 24 hours prior to blending
- No built-in filtration system
- Some reviewers believe the final product could have been smoother
The SoyaJoy G5 Soy Milk Maker & Soup Maker is the latest model from Sanlinx, a pioneer in the premium soy milk maker market. With programs for soy milk, nut milk (called “raw” on the control panel), porridge, soups, and hot cocoa, there’s a lot you can do with this cool kitchen gadget.
Featuring a large 1.6-liter capacity, patented PGF (precision grinding funnel) that enables a super-fine grind, temperature sensors that monitor the cooking process, a newly added reheat function, and dual boil-over sensor, there are a lot of functions and cool design features that ensure you have the best vegan milk-making experience possible.
One thing to note with this appliance is that pre-soaking beans and nuts is required. There’s also no internal filtration system, however, the machine is sold with a fine metal mesh sieve to ensure you have a smooth end product.
Find more SoyaJoy G5 Soy Milk Maker & Soup Maker information and reviews here.
-
6. Vegan Milk MachinePrice: $128.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Budget-friendly
- Recipe book included so you can learn to make cheeses, desserts, yogurt, and more
- Smart features that quickly processes, heats, and calculates the processing time
- No built-in filtration system
- Requires you to pre-soak nuts, beans, and oats for 24 hours prior to blending
- Little information is provided on timing
- Several reviewers commented that it did not work as great as advertised
The Idavee Vegan Milk Machine is a 1.9-liter budget-friendly option that makes delicious milk from grains, seeds, and nuts. While pre-soaking of your vegan ingredients is required, this nut milk maker has plenty of cool features including an innovative smart system that not only extracts the full nutritional value from each grain, but also quickly processes, heats, and calculates the processing time.
In addition to pre-soaking nuts, beans, and oats, you’ll also need to use the included strainer to ensure that your final product is smooth. Feel like making more than just nut milk? You can! With this nut milk maker, you can also make yogurt, cheese, soups, breads, ice cream, desserts, and more. A recipe book is included for inspiration.
-
7. Tribest Soyabella, Automatic Soy Nut Milk MakerPrice: $109.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Quick processing (1-15 minutes)
- Popular seller on Amazon with high reviews
- Versatile appliance that can also grind coffee beans and other dry ingredients
- Budget-friendly
- Milk maker features different program settings that control temperature and grinding time
- Strainer / Nut Milk Bag not included
- Pre-soaking ingredients is required
- Some reviewers say the final product wasn't as great as it could have been
A popular seller on Amazon, the Tribest Soybella Soy & Nut Milk Maker is a quality kitchen gadget with a 1.3-liter capacity. While not as robust as the all-in-one machines on our list, this soy milk maker renders delicious and nutritious vegan milk in as little as 15 minutes. And, with certain types of nuts and seeds, it actually processes everything within one minute – seriously. Made with a helical grinding blade that features a serrated edge, this almond milk maker expertly grinds for a rich and smooth consistency.
Here’s the best part: you can make more than milk with the Soybella. Perfect for soups and porridge, coffee beans, and other dry ingredients that need milling, this is a versatile addition to any kitchen. It also features different program settings that control temperature and grinding times, and the multi-function protective circuitry prevents overheating, overflowing, and empty tank operation, too.
One thing to note: you will need to pre-soak your ingredients and will need a fine mesh strainer or nut milk bag to properly filtrate once it’s done processing. Items not included.
Find more Tribest Soyabella, Automatic Soy Nut Milk Maker information and reviews here.
-
8. Chef’n Nut Milk MakerPrice: $21.45Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy-to-use design
- Budget-friendly
- Suitable for all nuts and oats
- Some pieces are dishwasher safe while others are hand wash only
- 30 minute straining time
- Separate blender is required
If you’re searching for budget-friendly, well-reviewed, and easy-to-use nut milk makers, this one from Chef’n is a great choice. Lacking some of the bells, whistles, and cool tech that other almond milk makers have, this simply designed cool kitchen gadget makes up for it with a job well done. Ideal for small batches, this is suitable for all kinds of nuts and grains and comes with a glass carafe, recipe book, reusable mesh filter, and silicone spill-proof lid for storage. The glass carafe is also dishwasher safe. Hand washing is recommended for the mesh filter.
Something to keep in mind is that there is no built-in blending system, so a blender is required. Any blender will work, but high-powered blenders from Vitamix and Blendtec are excellent at breaking down tougher ingredients. This nut milk maker also requires that the nuts and oats are pre-soaked for at least 12 hours, and once you’ve reached the straining step, it can up to 30 minutes to completely process.
Find more Chef'n Nut Milk Maker information and reviews here.
Why Make Your Own Nut Milk?
Whether you're a convert for diety reasons or an enthusiast because you just prefer the taste, dairy alternatives are trending up in a big way. While it's tough to beat the protein value of cow's milk, nut milk offers several nutritional benefits. For starters, nut milks are almost universally lower in calories than cow's milk, and offer just as much calcium and Vitamin D, if not more. Many nut milks even contain fiber, a nutrient not found in cow's milk.
Other perks? They're naturally vegan, lower in carbs, taste great with cereal, and can be swapped into any recipe where milk is required at a one-to-one ratio.
Almond milk is perhaps the most famous and popular dairy alternative and is the most well-stocked at big grocery store chains. But, milks made from cashews, macadamia nuts, hazelnuts, pecans, soybeans, and oats, are growing in popularity - especially within the DIY segment. Yes, make-your-own milk is a total "thing," and a cool kitchen project any nut milk fan can and should be doing.
Why? Well, as with anything made from scratch, it's healthier. Between the ingredients used and the lack of unwanted and unpronounceable fillers, you actually have control over your food and the entire process. Not only that, but think of all the creative milk blends you can come up with that are not currently available in stores. The possibilities are incredibly exciting.
If you're environmentally conscious as well as health-conscious, making your own nut milk is the way to go. It's no secret that large-scale almond milk processing eats up and wastes a lot of resources. In fact, many nut varieties when produced on a large scale, use a lot of water. Even with DIY nut milk, water is crucial to the process, but by bringing production in-house (literally), you're using less. And, with some useful tips, tricks, and high-powered nut milk makers, there's no need to pre-soak your ingredients.
Why Buy A Nut Milk Maker?
It doesn't take long to find dozens of recipes for homemade nut milk on the internet. One of those processes that's actually easier than you think, making your own nut milk is essentially blending nuts and water together to create a creamy dairy alternative. But, the process can be messy and time-consuming. Well, not anymore.
With the rise in popularity of nut milk makers, it's never been easier to make your own milk creations from the comfort of your home. While still an emerging market segment, our list of the best nut milk makers features a variety of incredible appliances and gadgets. Each one simplifies the nut milk-making process, is incredibly easy to use, and renders delicious and completely creamy nut milk.
Owning your almond milk maker or soy milk maker is a great way to save some cash each week at the grocery store, too. Just make sure you have your nuts, soybeans, and oats well-stocked in the pantry.
Which Nut Milk Maker Is Best For You?
The best nut milk makers come in a variety of shapes and sizes, with various features and programs. While you can't go wrong with any of the models on our list, there are some key differences to note.
No Pre-Soaking Required
One of the biggest differences between the nut milk makers on our list is whether a pre-soaking step is required. Traditionally, nuts need to be pre-soaked for at least 12 hours before they can be blended, however, both the ChefWave Vegan Milk Maker and the NutraMilk Nut Milk Maker eliminate that step. For anyone who wants to use less water and cut down on processing time, these are the nut milk makers for you. They also have built-in filtration systems, which is a huge bonus.
Small Batches
Many of the almond milk makers and soy milk makers on our list make large quantities, however, if you don't need large batches, or feel like switching up flavors throughout the week, we suggest looking at the Lekue Nut Milk Maker or Chef'n Nut Milk Maker. While these models require the use of a separate blender, these beautifully designed gadgets make smaller batches and come with storage containers that easily fit in the fridge. The ChefWave Vegan Milk Maker mentioned above also makes smaller batch sizes of 10oz and 20oz.
Multi-Purpose Appliances
Several of the nut milk makers on our list are designed for more than just making milk. Many of them come with programs for hot beverages, soups, doughs, and more. So, if you're looking to get the most bang for your buck, selecting a nut milk maker that serves multiple purposes is a great idea. The Instant Ace Plus Cooking Blender, the Vegan Milk Maker, the Tribest Soyabella, and the SoyaJoy Soy Milk Maker are excellent multi-functional appliances we know you'll love.
