8 Best Nut Milk Makers: Your Buyer’s Guide

Whether you’re looking for an almond milk maker, a soy milk maker, or a machine with crazy cool features and programs, we’ve got you covered with the best options available right now.

Cool kitchen gadgets that simplify the process of making homemade nut milk, nut milk makers do all the heavy lifting. Some even eliminate the need for prep-work, pre-soaking, and strainers. These appliances are growing in demand as home cooks discover the benefits of homemade nut milk, as well as desire more customized coffee “creamers,” smoothies, and recipes.

Nut milk is having a very big moment. Once thought to just be a dairy alternative for the lactose-intolerant, nut milk has become a popular go-to for people with all kinds of dietary restrictions and lifestyle choices. Not only that, but the DIY nut milk market is trending up, with innovative nut milk makers becoming more popular.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Why Make Your Own Nut Milk?

Whether you're a convert for diety reasons or an enthusiast because you just prefer the taste, dairy alternatives are trending up in a big way. While it's tough to beat the protein value of cow's milk, nut milk offers several nutritional benefits. For starters, nut milks are almost universally lower in calories than cow's milk, and offer just as much calcium and Vitamin D, if not more. Many nut milks even contain fiber, a nutrient not found in cow's milk.

Other perks? They're naturally vegan, lower in carbs, taste great with cereal, and can be swapped into any recipe where milk is required at a one-to-one ratio.

Almond milk is perhaps the most famous and popular dairy alternative and is the most well-stocked at big grocery store chains. But, milks made from cashews, macadamia nuts, hazelnuts, pecans, soybeans, and oats, are growing in popularity - especially within the DIY segment. Yes, make-your-own milk is a total "thing," and a cool kitchen project any nut milk fan can and should be doing.

Why? Well, as with anything made from scratch, it's healthier. Between the ingredients used and the lack of unwanted and unpronounceable fillers, you actually have control over your food and the entire process. Not only that, but think of all the creative milk blends you can come up with that are not currently available in stores. The possibilities are incredibly exciting.

If you're environmentally conscious as well as health-conscious, making your own nut milk is the way to go. It's no secret that large-scale almond milk processing eats up and wastes a lot of resources. In fact, many nut varieties when produced on a large scale, use a lot of water. Even with DIY nut milk, water is crucial to the process, but by bringing production in-house (literally), you're using less. And, with some useful tips, tricks, and high-powered nut milk makers, there's no need to pre-soak your ingredients.

Why Buy A Nut Milk Maker?

It doesn't take long to find dozens of recipes for homemade nut milk on the internet. One of those processes that's actually easier than you think, making your own nut milk is essentially blending nuts and water together to create a creamy dairy alternative. But, the process can be messy and time-consuming. Well, not anymore.

With the rise in popularity of nut milk makers, it's never been easier to make your own milk creations from the comfort of your home. While still an emerging market segment, our list of the best nut milk makers features a variety of incredible appliances and gadgets. Each one simplifies the nut milk-making process, is incredibly easy to use, and renders delicious and completely creamy nut milk.

Owning your almond milk maker or soy milk maker is a great way to save some cash each week at the grocery store, too. Just make sure you have your nuts, soybeans, and oats well-stocked in the pantry.

Which Nut Milk Maker Is Best For You?

The best nut milk makers come in a variety of shapes and sizes, with various features and programs. While you can't go wrong with any of the models on our list, there are some key differences to note.

No Pre-Soaking Required

One of the biggest differences between the nut milk makers on our list is whether a pre-soaking step is required. Traditionally, nuts need to be pre-soaked for at least 12 hours before they can be blended, however, both the ChefWave Vegan Milk Maker and the NutraMilk Nut Milk Maker eliminate that step. For anyone who wants to use less water and cut down on processing time, these are the nut milk makers for you. They also have built-in filtration systems, which is a huge bonus.

Small Batches

Many of the almond milk makers and soy milk makers on our list make large quantities, however, if you don't need large batches, or feel like switching up flavors throughout the week, we suggest looking at the Lekue Nut Milk Maker or Chef'n Nut Milk Maker. While these models require the use of a separate blender, these beautifully designed gadgets make smaller batches and come with storage containers that easily fit in the fridge. The ChefWave Vegan Milk Maker mentioned above also makes smaller batch sizes of 10oz and 20oz.

Multi-Purpose Appliances

Several of the nut milk makers on our list are designed for more than just making milk. Many of them come with programs for hot beverages, soups, doughs, and more. So, if you're looking to get the most bang for your buck, selecting a nut milk maker that serves multiple purposes is a great idea. The Instant Ace Plus Cooking Blender, the Vegan Milk Maker, the Tribest Soyabella, and the SoyaJoy Soy Milk Maker are excellent multi-functional appliances we know you'll love.

See Also: