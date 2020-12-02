Ooni Pizza Ovens: What To Know, Where To Buy

Dreaming of owning your own pizza oven but lack the space for a permanent installation? Have no fear – Ooni is here. Portable, easy to use, and delivering real-deal wood-fired-inspired Neapolitan pizza in just 60 seconds, an Ooni Pizza Oven is a total game-changer.

Loved by all kinds of home cooks, professional chefs, and foodies, an Ooni Pizza Oven elevates the homemade pizza-making experience and makes the flavors of the Amalfi Coast accessible to anyone at any time and anywhere.

We’re breaking down the entire line of Ooni Pizza Ovens, including the ever-popular Ooni Koda, and letting you know where you can buy one for yourself – or someone else. Yes, an Ooni Pizza Oven makes for one incredibly cool gift for the holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, and every other day worth celebrating. For all the details, read on.

Buy Ooni Pizza Ovens And Other Tools And Accessories at Ooni’s Website

What Makes An Ooni Pizza Oven So Cool?

Full disclosure: we own an Ooni Pizza Oven, and yes, it is as cool as you think it is.

Designed to give you authentic wood-fired-inspired pizza, each oven reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 932-degrees and has pizza ready to eat in just 60 seconds. Why is that important? To put it simply: that’s how the Italians do it.

By cooking pizza at super-high temperatures in a short amount of time, the dough forms a nice crust on the outside while remaining soft and chewy on the inside. So, the hotter the oven, the better the pizza. While pizza in Naples is hard to beat, an Ooni brings just as much flavor and wow-power to your homemade creations as those brick ovens in Italy do. No joke!

As someone who lived in Italy for three months, I can vouch: Ooni Pizza Ovens deliver real-deal Neapolitan pizza. I’ve never tasted anything better state-side.

All ovens come with a three-year warranty and baking stone.

The Ooni Koda 12

As one of the most popular sellers in the Ooni line, the Ooni Koda 12 is one cool pizza oven.

Gas-powered and portable, you can take the Koda 12 everywhere and anywhere – the backyard, the beach, the tailgate, the party down the street, the campground, and everywhere in between. With instant gas ignition and the ability to reach internal cooking temperatures as high as 932-degrees, your pizza will be ready-to-eat in 60 seconds. It’s also ready to use right out of the box and heats up in just 15 minutes.

Featuring a large opening so that you can easily get your food in and out, the Ooni Koda 12 can handle pizza’s as large as 12-inches in diameter, and can actually help you cook other meals, too. Yep, with the right tools and accessories, you can whip up roasted fish, vegetables, and steaks without any issues. We’ve even seen people make skillet desserts…just saying.

Price: $329

The Ooni Koda 16

The Ooni Koda 16 is the Koda 12’s big brother. Featuring all the same bells and whistles with just a larger capacity, the Ooni Koda 16 is one beast of an oven. We actually own the Koda 16 and can tell you that while it might be large, it’s not heavy and it’s 100% portable. It’s also all kinds of awesome.

This gas-powered oven features instant gas ignition and Ooni’s innovative L-shape flame for easy one-turn cooking. Like all other Ooni ovens, the Koda 16 also reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 932-degrees, and has pizza cooked and done within 60 seconds. You can also adjust the temperature and use it right out of the box. It heats up in just 20 minutes, too.

Featuring a large opening so that you can easily get your pizzas in and out, the Ooni Koda 16 can handle pies as large as 16-inches in diameter – perfect for any pizza party or backyard barbeque. You can even do more than just make pizza with the Koda 16. With the right tools and accessories, you can fire up roasted fish, vegetables, skillet desserts, and steaks in a jiffy.

Price: $499

The Ooni Pro 16 Multi-Fuel Oven

The Ooni Pro 16 is a versatile option in the Ooni Pizza Oven line. With the capacity to handle large pizzas (16-inch), this oven also enables you to roast meat, sear fish, and even bake bread.

Like all Ooni ovens, the Ooni Pro is also portable, can reach internal cooking temperatures as high as 932-degrees, and cook pizza in just 60 seconds. You can even adjust the heat level using the Ooni Pro’s dual airflow control system.

Here’s where this oven differs from others: it has the flexibility for multiple fuel types – wood, charcoal, and gas with the Ooni Gas Burner (sold separately) – and comes with two doors: Ooni’s Pizza Door with a postbox-style entry that’s perfect to slide pizzas in and out, and a full door that enables faster heating time and fuller heat retention.

Price: $599

The Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Oven

With the ability to handle real wood, charcoal, and gas (attachment sold separately), the Ooni Karu 12 is a great option for anyone who wants to switch up fuel types for a different and unique tasting experience.

Equipped with a heavy-duty stainless steel body and a fuel tray to maximize airflow, this oven delivers a powerful and searing flame and renders little to no ash. Bonus! Just like all other Ooni Pizza Ovens, the Ooni Karu reaches an internal cooking temperature of 932-degrees and cooks 12-inch pizzas in just 60 seconds.

Price: $329

The Ooni Fyra 12 Wood-Pellet Oven

Live fire, tons of flavor, and a super-portable design, the Ooni Fyra offers up a streamlined and easy-to-use cooking experience.

Featuring an innovative gravity-fed pellet hopper that feeds the Fyra with hardwood pellets for a continuous and effortless cook, the oven heats up and is ready to go in just 15 minutes. Like all other Ooni Pizza Ovens, this model reaches internal cooking temperatures as high as 932-degrees, cooks pizza in just sixty seconds, and accommodates 12-inch pizzas.

Price: $249

