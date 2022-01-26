10 Best Outdoor Misting Fans: Compare & Save

Three fan speeds with 2,800 CFMs of power and wide-angle oscillation

18-Inch diameter fan (with oscillation) can effectively cool up to 600 square feet of outdoor space

Cools air temperature by up to 15 degrees

Simple garden hose connection eliminates the need for a reservoir

Robust metal construction and metal fan blades

Slim, lightweight design is height adjustable and aesthetically compatible with most indoor and outdoor spaces

Integrated GFCI plug adds further safety for operating in wet environments

Operation is relatively quiet considering the high power here – comparable to standard oscillating fans

The NewAir AF-600 Outdoor Misting Fan has a very comparable aesthetic and function to traditional indoor pedestal fans, but is built with an integrated mister and GFCI plug enabling a far more refreshing breeze, and safe operation in damp environments indoors or out!

Featuring 3 variable fan speeds ranging up to 2,800 CFM and wide-angle oscillation that can effectively cool up to 600 square feet of outdoor space, this unassuming, normal-looking pedestal fan packs quite the punch. Despite this option’s familiar design and overall aesthetic, it’s a far superior device for beating the heat than your typical indoor pedestal fan.

This unit simply attaches to any standard garden hose for reservoir-free, super easy setup and operation – the misting effect able to cool the surrounding air temperature by up to an impressive 15 degrees. The robust metal fan blades and construction ensure a durable overall design, yet the fan retains a slim and sleek profile that will nicely complement any space.

An integrated GFCI plug enables safe operation in damp environments, indoors or out, so you can truly utilize this fan wherever you’d like.

A versatile option that can be easily converted between operating as an outdoor patio misting fan, or standard indoor pedestal fan, the NewAir AF-600 is an excellent choice for conquering all sorts of summer-heat contexts.