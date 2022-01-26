10 Best Outdoor Misting Fans: Compare & Save

Beating the summer heat can be quite the challenge when an aggressive heatwave strikes. While hiding indoors in an air-conditioned room might feel like the only option when temperatures spike to an intolerable level, utilizing an outdoor misting fan will allow you to reclaim your favorite outdoor spaces.
Our top list has tracked down the best outdoor misting fans of every size and strength for conquering even the most oppressive summer heat so you can enjoy the weather and even soak up some sun wherever your heart contents!
- Three fan speeds with 2,800 CFMs of power and wide-angle oscillation
- 18-Inch diameter fan (with oscillation) can effectively cool up to 600 square feet of outdoor space
- Cools air temperature by up to 15 degrees
- Simple garden hose connection eliminates the need for a reservoir
- Robust metal construction and metal fan blades
- Slim, lightweight design is height adjustable and aesthetically compatible with most indoor and outdoor spaces
- Integrated GFCI plug adds further safety for operating in wet environments
- Operation is relatively quiet considering the high power here – comparable to standard oscillating fans
The NewAir AF-600 Outdoor Misting Fan has a very comparable aesthetic and function to traditional indoor pedestal fans, but is built with an integrated mister and GFCI plug enabling a far more refreshing breeze, and safe operation in damp environments indoors or out!
Featuring 3 variable fan speeds ranging up to 2,800 CFM and wide-angle oscillation that can effectively cool up to 600 square feet of outdoor space, this unassuming, normal-looking pedestal fan packs quite the punch. Despite this option’s familiar design and overall aesthetic, it’s a far superior device for beating the heat than your typical indoor pedestal fan.
This unit simply attaches to any standard garden hose for reservoir-free, super easy setup and operation – the misting effect able to cool the surrounding air temperature by up to an impressive 15 degrees. The robust metal fan blades and construction ensure a durable overall design, yet the fan retains a slim and sleek profile that will nicely complement any space.
An integrated GFCI plug enables safe operation in damp environments, indoors or out, so you can truly utilize this fan wherever you’d like.
A versatile option that can be easily converted between operating as an outdoor patio misting fan, or standard indoor pedestal fan, the NewAir AF-600 is an excellent choice for conquering all sorts of summer-heat contexts.
- 19 Inch oscillating head and three cooling speeds ranging from 900 to 1280 RPMs cools up to 500 square feet of outdoor space
- Three different unique all-metal aesthetics to choose from for matching virtually any indoor or outdoor space
- Coated all-weather paint is UV-resistant and won’t fade while a weighted base ensures solid stability
- Connects to standard garden hose for quick and easy setup and operation
- Telescoping neckpiece and adjustable tilt-angle allows for precise setups
- CFGI plug works with standard 120V three-pronged outlets, and comes with a ETL “Wet Listed” safety rating
Dynamic Collection’s Oscillating Fan with Optional Misting Kit is an aesthetically charming, all-weather, high-powered option that’s available in three different styles for complementing virtually any outdoor or indoor space.
This fan features three different speeds ranging from 900 to 1280 RPMs and can cool up to 500 square feet of outdoor space. It’s impressively effective considering the various classy aesthetics, but don’t let these fans’ fancy looks fool you – they rip!
The optional mister connects to any standard garden hose for quick and easy setup and operation while a telescoping neckpiece and adjustable tilt-angle allows for precise setups.
The coated all-weather paint implemented here is UV-resistant and won’t fade while a weighted base ensures solid stability, so this is a rock-solid option that can handle the abuse of the elements.
The CFGI plug works with standard 120V three-pronged outlets, and comes with a ETL “Wet Listed” safety rating, so running this unit outside around wetness is approved.
For those who are passionate about creating a particularly personalized, attractive outdoor patio or deck space, Dynamic Collections has you covered with this sharp-looking, unique selection of misting fans!
- 3-Speed design featuring a massive 20-gallon tank for prolonged mist
- A full tank lasts for about 4 to 6 hours of misting
- Cooling breeze reaches up to 15 feet
- Design of the fan breaks down for greater portability and ease of storage
- Mid-pressure fog creates maximum flash evaporation
- The pump is rated for adding ice to generate a truly chilly breeze
- Individual parts are sold by the brand ensuring this fan will last for many years of use
- One year warranty
The Ventamatic 14-Inch, 20-Gallon Premium Misting Fan is a nearly industrial-strength option that’s designed to be a bit more suitable for at-home use than the biggest and baddest of misting fans without sacrificing the same level of cooling power and run time.
The powerful 3-speed design features a massive 20-gallon tank for prolonged mist, supporting up to 6 hours of run time on one reservoir. The cooling breeze has about a 15-foot range, so this unit can go the distance when it comes to effectively cooling larger patio and deck spaces.
The design utilizes mid-pressure fog creating maximum flash evaporation, which essentially ‘sucks’ the heat out of the air as the mist absorbs the energy required to evaporate. The effect is an instant drop of air temperature. The pump is furthermore rated for adding ice in order to generate a truly chilly breeze.
The Ventamatic Premium Misting Fan conveniently breaks down for greater portability and ease of storage, so although it’s a fairly cumbersome unit while deployed, when it comes time to pack it away for the season this device is reasonably sized for easy storage.
The brand holds a great customer service record and sells individual parts for this model fan ensuring it will last for many years of use. An included one year warranty furthermore allows you to purchase with even greater confidence, a sure sign of a quality product.
- 3 Speed high velocity UL and OSHA approved misting fan provides commercial-grade strength for those seeking a truly powerful option
- Can lower the surrounding air temperature up to 25 degrees F!
- Includes a wall-mount and necessary hardware enabling perfect, custom installation on your patio or deck space
- Sealed, outdoor-rated industrial motor with thermal overload protection and 9-foot heavy-duty cord with cord wrap ensure safe operation
- Simply connects to standard garden hose for a quick and easy setup
- 6 Foot feed line garden hose connector with screen filter washer ensures reaching your hose connection is made easy
- Durable stainless steel finish and corrosion-resistant hardware makes this option exceptionally weather-proof and resistant to the elements
The mistcooling Commercial Grade Patio Outdoor Misting Fan is a 3-speed, high-velocity UL and OSHA approved misting fan that provides commercial-grade strength for those seeking a truly powerful option for their backyard or patio space.
Able to lower the surrounding air temperature up to 25 degrees F and equipped with a sealed, outdoor-rated industrial motor with thermal overload protection, this bad boy is the real deal when it comes to breathing potent refreshment into your outdoor hangout space. If you want your patio, garage, back deck, or pool area to be complemented with a misting fan on par with industrial-grade options, look no further.
While this option sports commercial-level strength, it’s powered by a regular outlet (features a 9-foot heavy-duty cord) and simply connects to standard garden hoses for exceptionally easy setup and operation – quite comparable to the majority of lower-powered options listed here.
The brand even includes a wall-mount and all the necessary hardware for setup enabling perfect, custom installation wherever you’re building your dream space for entertaining guests, or simply chilling out. A 6-foot feed line garden hose connector with screen filter washer furthermore ensures reaching your hose connection is made easy.
Engineered with a durable stainless steel finish and corrosion-resistant hardware, this option is remarkably weather-proof and resistant to the elements, ensuring you’ll enjoy its crisp and cool, near-hurricane status breeze for many years to come!
- High-powered, 26-inch, 3-speed centrifugal mist fan capable of effectively cooling 40 feet or more (depending on conditions) of outdoor space
- High strength of this option makes it great for cooling off livestock, regulating greenhouse temperatures, and bringing relief to restaurant patios and outdoor job sites in addition to standard at-home use
- 12-Gallon reservoir enables an impressive 8-hour runtime per tank
- Sturdy, outdoor-rated copper motor makes the oscillation smooth, allowing this option to run impressively quiet for its size and strength
- 78 Inch tall design with pivot-adjustable, large diameter head allows you to cover a huge range of space on each oscillation
- 10-Foot power cord and wheeled design enables easier setup and moving around of this larger option
- Overload protection ensures this misting fan won’t short circuit or overheat and ensures safe operation
The Cool-Off Island Breeze 12 Gallon Oscillating Misting Fan is an industrial-strength option featuring a particularly portable design due to its 12-gallon reservoir, able to run for an impressive 8 hours on just one tank!
The high strength of this option makes it great for cooling off livestock, regulating greenhouse temperatures, and bringing relief to restaurant patios and outdoor job sites in addition to standard at-home use. This is the real deal for those seeking a truly powerful option for particularly demanding cooling applications.
The sturdy, outdoor-rated copper motor makes the oscillation smooth, allowing this option to run impressively quiet for its size and strength. The 78-inch tall design featuring a pivot-adjustable, large diameter head furthermore allows you to cover a huge range of space on each oscillation, so the coverage this unit provides is nearly unrivaled.
A 10-foot power cord and the wheeled design enable easier setup in outlet-scarce settings and make the moving around of this larger option a piece of cake on your own. Integrated overload protection has even been implemented here to make sure this misting fan won’t short circuit or overheat, ensuring safe operation.
Whether you’re seeking some powerhouse, cool relief for your barn full of farm animals, stuffy outdoor construction site, restaurant patio, or backyard pool area, the Cool-Off Island Breeze Misting Fan will exceed your expectations when it comes to mitigating obscenely hot conditions.
- Features three powerful speeds and a pivoting head to control airflow and circulation
- Powerful blower and three misters reduce air temperature up to 25 degrees
- 90-degree pivot directs mist flow while the automatic louvers create a wide sweep
- Designed with no exposed metal components in order to be highly UV, rust and weather-resistant
- Super simple setup and operation attaches to any standard garden hose
- Misting kit detaches without tools for hassle-free cleaning
- Integrated ground-fault circuit interrupter built into the 72-inch cord to ensure safe operation in damp environments
Inspired by large industrial blowers, the Lasko Misto Outdoor Misting Fan provides high power air in an impressively small frame for those seeking a truly powerhouse option.
This option is likely not suitable for indoor use because of its aggressive strength and mist output. The breeze this bad boy puts out is quite intense, and the automatic louvers create a wide sweep, so this is a wonderful unit for cooling off larger patio spaces, as well as for larger group use.
The Misto cools air temperature down up to an impressive 25 degrees, that’s some serious cooling strength. A 95-degree day in the sun can be brought down to a perfectly comfortable 70 degrees with this unit, so it will take one hell of a heatwave to render this misting fan futile against the conditions.
It’s designed with no exposed metal components in order to be highly UV, rust and weather-resistant, and the misting kit furthermore detaches for hassle-free cleaning. An integrated ground-fault circuit interrupter is also built into the 72-inch cord to ensure safe operation in damp environments.
Lasko has without a doubt engineered one of the best buys on the market with this one that will conquer even the most aggressive summer days, and for an impressively reasonable price point!
- Stepless speed control allows you to control fan speed at the twist of a dial – maxing out at 1500 CFM
- Available in 12 or 16 inch sizing
- 15000mAh Battery offers 3 to 24 hours of run time depending on fan speed
- Simply attaches to standard garden hoses for a quick and easy, reservoir-free setup
- Strong ABS design with a thickened coating is weatherproof, dustproof and UV resistant, featuring an IPX4 waterproof rating
- Detachable 15000mAh battery can be utilized as a power bank for USB compatible devices, making this an excellent option for the beach, or camping trips
- Operates at 24v DC – much lower than household voltage
The Geek Aire Battery Operated Rechargeable Outdoor Misting Fan is an impressively strong cordless fan that you simply charge via USB and attach a regular garden hose to in order to create a powerful and crisp mist-filled breeze that can extend up to 11.5 feet!
This option is one of our favorite items from our top list of products for beating the summer heat – offering a happy medium between industrial-strength misting fans and lower-powered, personal options.
This fan runs on a 15000mAh rechargeable battery, so you’ll have to recharge it between sessions, but its cordless design allows you to set it up virtually anywhere. Buying multiple batteries furthermore allows you to extend the runtime of the fan – simply switch them out once your power is running low. Each battery will power the fan for 3-24 hours depending on the speed setting.
You can even utilize the battery as a power bank for other USB compatible devices – pretty handy on camping trips and long beach days to name a few practical applications.
Offering 1500 CFM of airflow, this is an uncharacteristically high-strength unit for its size, available in both 12 or 16-inch sizing. Add some mist from the 3-nozzle design by simply attaching the input to any standard garden hose and you’ve got yourself a seriously practical tool for cooling off from the backyard to the campground, to the job site.
Designed with a strong ABS build and featuring a thickened coating, this fan is effectively waterproof, rustproof, and UV-resistant, so it can hadle the abuses of the summer elements just fine. This option furthermore operates at 24v DC – lower than household voltage, making its strength and runtime all that much more impressive!
- 2-Speed, cordless misting fan powered by a RYOBI 18-Volt battery offering an excellent balance of portability and power
- Up to 3.5 hours of runtime per charge, and the battery is compatible with other RYOBI products
- Replacement batteries available for purchase in order to extend run time
- Fan base features a dual-purpose foot design that can either sit on a 5-gallon bucket as a water source or lay on a flat surface and connect to a standard garden hose
- If utilizing a 5-gallon bucket for go-anywhere use, the fan will mist for about 2.5 hours
- Intake hose is about 18-inches long and could potentially be placed directly into a freshwater source like a lake or river
The RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Bucket Top Misting Fan Kit is a unique yet highly effective option that offers an excellent balance between portability and power.
Powered by a RYOBI 18-Volt battery, this unit will run up to 3.5 hours on one charge while additional batteries can be purchased in order to switch out your dead battery and extend run time.
The fan base features a dual-purpose foot design that can either sit on a 5-gallon bucket as a water source or lay on a flat surface and connect to a standard garden hose. It’s a brilliant design that allows you to take this misting fan virtually anywhere you’re willing to lug a 5-gallon bucket. The intake hose is about 18-inches long and could furthermore be potentially placed directly into a lake or river if you’re utilizing this fan near a freshwater source.
One full 5-gallon bucket provides the fan with mist for about 2.5 hours – pretty darn efficient in our opinion.
Those seeking a handy, go (almost) anywhere companion for beating the heat will absolutely find a friend in the RYOBI ONE+ Bucket Top Misting Fan. A touch on the expensive side considering this fan’s medium strength and size, but well worth the cost when you consider the convenience and potential applications of this option!
- Combination of an evaporative cooler, table fan, mist humidifier, and night light featuring 3 wind speeds and 2 cooling settings
- Features 7 different colored integrated LED lights
- Is compatible with ice cubes for an even chillier breeze
- Integrated timer enables auto-shutoff
- Small, compact design allows for easy, go-anywhere use indoors or out (plug-in required)
- Super quiet operation makes it a wonderful study or working companion, as well as nighttime fan
The EEIEER Portable Cool Mist Humidifier Fan is a wonderful choice for those seeking a personal misting fan for the outdoors, or for inside spaces.
This unit is a unique combination of an evaporative cooler, table fan, mist humidifier, and night light featuring 3 wind speeds, 2 cooling settings, and 7 different colored LED lights. Its compact size makes this a wonderfully portable option, but it does require an outlet as a power source which might limit where you can set this fan up outdoors.
This option’s super quiet operation makes it a stellar study or working companion, as well as a nighttime fan for beating the summer heat. An integrated timer furthermore allows you to set this fan up for a few hours of operation before automatically powering off, making it that much more ideal for bedtime use. The included multi-colored LED lights also make for a wonderful nightlight.
While the brand advertises this option as a portable air conditioner, it is, in fact, an evaporative cooler (fancy terminology for misting fan). This means it is not suitable for effectively lowering the temperature of indoor spaces, but is rather intended for personal, cool-down use.
The reservoir is furthermore compatible with ice cubes, allowing you to really lower the temperature of the mist output for a truly chilly breeze!
A brilliant little personal misting fan that’s suitable for a wide array of applications and outfitted with an assortment of practical features, EEIEER has engineered a winner with this unit depending on the extent of your misting fan needs.
- Features three fan speeds and a 180-degree pivoting head
- 17-milliliter water tank lasts for 30 minutes in misting mode
- USB rechargeable battery lasts up to 13 hours on the lowest setting and can run on high for 2 hours
- Includes a built-in multi-colored nightlight/flashlight
- Integrated clip allows you to easily set this fan up for hands-free, anywhere use
- Includes a kickstand for hassle-free desktop setup
The COMLIFE Handheld Misting Fan is a stellar device for cooling yourself down anytime, anywhere that features impressive battery life for its size, excellent portability and ergonomics, and an array of practical functions.
This tiny little three-speed fan features an integrated mister as well as a flashlight, so it’s quite the handy tool considering the cost. It’s USB rechargeable and runs for up to 13 hours depending on the power setting (2 hours on high). For the size of this device, the refreshing breeze of COMFLIFE fan is sure to impress you.
Perhaps best of all, you can utilize the built-in clip to secure this fan virtually anywhere you need cooling off such as your beach chair, working desk, or bedside table to name a few potential applications. There is even an integrated kickstand, allowing for hassle-free desktop placement without having to balance the device.
The fan has a 17-milliliter water tank that lasts for about 30 minutes in misting mode – once again not too shabby considering the smaller size of this unit. The integrated light is furthermore multi-colored which is fun for the kids, and aesthetically pleasing for grownups.
No doubt a wonderful personal misting fan for those seeking an on the go option that can be utilized wherever the heat assaults you!