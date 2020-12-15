Philips Pasta Makers: Great Last-Minute Christmas Gifts

Cooking is one of the biggest trends of the year, so if you’re still searching for last-minute Christmas gifts with all kinds of wow-power, treat your family to something fun in the kitchen this season. We’re currently eyeing these unbelievably cool Philips Pasta Makers. They’re all kinds of awesome and total game-changers, too.

Philips makes some of the best pasta makers on the market today, and with the power of these cool kitchen gadgets, your family and friends will be whipping up all kinds of scratch-made noodles in no time. We’re talking spaghetti, fettuccini, penne, and more. Heck, you might even want to treat yourself to one.

Bonus: these pasta extruders ship in time for Christmas, too. And, if you’re an Amazon Prime Member, they’ll definitely beat Santa to the tree. For all the details on these electric pasta makers, read on.

Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker Plus – Save $56 Right Now

This electric pasta maker from Philips is considered one of the best for a reason: it does it all.

Falling into the category of pasta extruder, this machine mixes the ingredients for you, kneads the dough, and creates pasta in four different shapes: spaghetti, fettuccini, penne, and lasagna sheets. The lasagna sheets can also be used to make hand-made ravioli and other dumplings. An ideal choice for anyone who wants to kick their Sunday night dinners up a notch, this is the no-fuss no-muss option that helps any home cook achieve pasta perfection.

And, with Philips’ advanced technology, you can make more than just traditional pasta with this electric pasta maker. Feel free to experiment with eggs, spinach, vegetable juices, herbs, and various types of flours, to create healthy and flavorful gourmet, gluten-free, and colorful pasta.

Here’s the other cool part: this pasta extruder processes a half-pound of pasta in at little as ten minutes. Equipped with four different pasta discs, a pasta cutter, a cleaning tool, and a measuring cup, this easy to assemble and disassemble Philips pasta maker features dishwasher-safe parts and is easy to clean and care for.

This pasta extruder is also sold with a recipe book, features a storage drawer for pasta discs and tools, and is still to place in storage while not using. Additional pasta discs are sold separately. You can pick up this awesome four-pack which features cutters for Angel Hair, Pappardelle, Thick Spaghetti, and Tagliatelli, for one awesome and versatile last-minute Christmas gift.

Bonus: this Philips Pasta Maker is currently on sale. You can save $56 at Amazon right now.

Price: $244.00

Buy The Philips Pasta & Noodle Maker Plus

Philips Compact Pasta Maker

While not as large as the Philips Pasta and Noodle Maker Plus, the Philips Compact Pasta Maker is a totally cool kitchen gadget. Ideal for any home cook, including those with limited space, this is a popular seller.

With the ability to make up to three pasta servings in just 18 minutes, this pasta extruder is another does-it-all device that will save you time, hassle, and a mess, while it mixes, kneads, and extrudes the pasta for you. This electric pasta maker is sold with three discs to make spaghetti, penne, and fettuccini shaped noodles, but other discs for Papardelli, Tagliatelli, Lasagna Sheets, and Angel Hair pasta are available. Sadly, that accessories bundle is currently sold out, but we’ll update this post when it’s back in stock.

And, with Philips’ advanced technology, you can make more than just traditional pasta with this electric pasta maker. Feel free to experiment with eggs, spinach, vegetable juices, herbs, and various types of flours, to create healthy and flavorful gourmet, gluten-free, and colorful pasta.

This pasta extruder is also sold with a recipe book, features a storage drawer for pasta discs and tools, and while smaller than the other Philips electric pasta maker, it’s still a powerful option for home cooks at all levels. Its compact frame makes for easy storage, and its easy to assemble and disassemble design makes it easy to clean. It even features dishwasher-safe parts.

Price: $149.95

Buy The Philips Compact Pasta Maker

Why Make Your Own Pasta?

Better question: why not? As an avid home cook and a homemade pasta connoisseur, I can tell you that scratch-made pasta not only tastes better but it’s a total game-changer, too. Sure, store-bought dried pasta definitely has a place in the kitchen, but there’s just something about homemade that instantly elevates the flavor profile of any dish. Plus, think of the wow-factor. Scratch-made noodles are a sure way to dazzle the dinner crowd.

Fresh, rustic, and perfectly chewy, homemade pasta is completely delicious, and, you know what? It’s easy to make. Basic homemade noodles consist of four ingredients: flour, eggs, olive oil, and salt. Some recipes just call for flour and eggs, too. That’s it! Mix it all together, knead it, roll it out and cut it into your desired shapes. Scatch-made pasta in less than 45 minutes – it’s that simple.

But, with one of these Philips pasta makers, your time making homemade noodles is cut-down considerably. Both models mix the ingredients, knead the dough, and churn out noodles in less than twenty minutes. We love that.

