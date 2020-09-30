16 Best Ravioli Makers: Your Easy Buying Guide

A great kitchen activity that’s hands-on, creatively-inspiring, and totally fun, making your own ravioli is something everyone should be doing. Imagine the pastabilities and read on!

Our list of the best ravioli makers features different styles, different shapes, and useful gadgets ideal for all home cooks, no matter your skill level. It’s all here: ravioli cutters, electric pasta maker attachments, stamp packs, molds, Italian favorites – we’ve even included some other necessary tools to help you achieve pasta perfection.

Don’t be intimidated: making ravioli isn’t as hard as it seems. In fact, with a little practice and the right tools, it’s pretty dang easy. If you’re in the market for a ravioli maker that will help you create perfectly plump and deliciously stuffed pasta, take a look at our picks below.

Is It Hard To Make Ravioli At Home?

Homemade ravioli seems like a daunting task, doesn't it? You're not just making pasta, you're stuffing it too. And, not only that, the seal needs to be perfect or you'll have a complete mess on your hands when it comes time to boil them.

As someone who's made a fair amount of ravioli in her day, I can tell you this: making your own ravioli is one of those things that seems scary, but really isn't. Trust me on this. With the right tools and a bit of practice, you'll be whipping up perfectly delicious ravioli in no time.

There are many walkthroughs online for you to read and watch, but here are some top tips and tricks to make your adventures in ravioli making a total success:

Flour is your friend - if you're planning on using a mold or tray, make sure you flour it well. The last thing you want is dough getting stuck, which can happen, especially after applying pressure to cut them. So, flour away, friends!

Be mindful of the filling - as much as we love completely stuffed ravioli, sometimes a little goes a long way. The last thing you want is a bad seal on the edges because there's too much filling. We've found - through a lot of trial and error - that ravioli stamps and ravioli cutters are easier when making larger ravioli. As with anything, of course, you'll need to practice with your gadgets to achieve success.

The thinner the better - you want your ravioli dough to be pretty thin - thin enough so that you can you just see your hand through it. This can be achieved with a rolling pin, but we highly recommend using an electric pasta maker with a roller attachment, or a manually-operated one. It's the only way to ensure consistency.

Get creative - as much as we love spinach and ricotta-filled ravioli, you can find that combination at any grocery store. One of the biggest perks of making your own is the creative freedom you have to do what you want with the ingredients you want. Think outside the box, mash-up flavors, grind your own meat, try new things! It's cooking after all. It's supposed to be fun!

The egg trick - if you're working with a mold or a tray, you're going to want to know the egg trick. Flour the mold/tray, lay the pasta sheet over it, and then take an egg and gently press it down into each of the cavities. This creates the perfect defined space for the filling to go. Pretty cool, huh?

What Kind Of Ravioli Maker Is Best?

Our list of the best ravioli makers features a variety of styles. From attachments to molds to trays to stamps to ravioli cutters, we've got it all. And, while they're all different, they all deliver the same thing: delicious ravioli. So, what kind of device is best for you?

Choosing the right ravioli maker really depends on two factors: what's your comfort level and how often do you plan on making ravioli. We've broken down the differences below to help you make your decision:

Ravioli Attachments - there are two types of attachments: those for manual pasta makers and those for electric pasta makers. These devices are usually more expensive and are designed for processing large batches. Best for home cooks with more experience and for those who plan on making them frequently.

Ravioli Molds and Trays - available in a variety of shapes and sizes, molds and trays feature deep cavities for the ravioli filling and raised ridges that help define the shape of the ravioli. The ridges also help cut the ravioli when pressure is applied with a rolling pin. Molds and trays make 12-36 ravioli at once and are best for beginners as well as those who have been making ravioli for years.

Ravioli Stamps - ravioli stamps are hand-held devices in the shape of a single ravioli. Rather than worrying about running dough through a machine or removing it from a mold or a tray, ravioli stamps offer you an easier alternative so that all you have to do is apply an egg wash binder and stamp it. While this tool might require more time, it's efficient and best for beginners.

Ravioli Cutters - ravioli cutters are hand-held devices that usually feature a dual-headed wheel with scalloped edges on one side and smooth edges on the other. This is by far the easiest tool to use as it's completely controllable. Best for beginners and those who want to free-hand their shapes, this tool can also be used for a variety of other kitchen projects, including cutting pie crust.

The Benefits of Cooking At Home

If 2020 has given us anything, it's the return of the home cook. While cooking has always been part of our culture and lifestyle, many have found a new passion for it in recent months. And, that trend doesn't appear to be slowing down, either.

Fun, inspiring, and typically healthier, cooking at home has a lot of benefits. Better yet, studies have shown that cooking projects that employ the entire family, or ones where you're cooking for someone else, are incredibly beneficial to our mental health.

Making ravioli from scratch is one of those kitchen activities perfect for groups as it's hands-on and completely engaging. Between coming up with the filling recipe, rolling out the dough, and cutting out the ravioli, there's a lot for people to do together and a lot of fun to be had.

