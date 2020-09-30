16 Best Ravioli Makers: Your Easy Buying Guide

Don’t be intimidated: making ravioli isn’t as hard as it seems. In fact, with a little practice and the right tools, it’s pretty dang easy. If you’re in the market for a ravioli maker that will help you create perfectly plump and deliciously stuffed pasta, take a look at our picks below.
Our list of the best ravioli makers features different styles, different shapes, and useful gadgets ideal for all home cooks, no matter your skill level. It’s all here: ravioli cutters, electric pasta maker attachments, stamp packs, molds, Italian favorites – we’ve even included some other necessary tools to help you achieve pasta perfection.
A great kitchen activity that’s hands-on, creatively-inspiring, and totally fun, making your own ravioli is something everyone should be doing. Imagine the pastabilities and read on!
-
1. Marcato Design Atlas Tablet Pasta Maker, Made in Italy, Makes 10 RaviolisPrice: $81.73Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Well-known Italian brand that makes quality products
- Has a number of features that make it easy to use including a sturdy base
- Marcato is an Italian brand and has been making pasta tools since 1930; their products are well-loved by Italian chefs
- Makes 10 large ravioli, perfect for a variety of fillings
- Efficient in forming, sealing and cutting ravioli
- Hand-wash only
- Prices vary depending on color
- If the mold isn't floured properly, it can be difficult to remove ravioli/dough
Make fresh, homemade, and perfectly shaped ravioli with this ravioli maker from Marcato. Favored by Italian chefs, this tool is one of the best on the market.
Forming, sealing, and cutting ravioli has never been easier, as this design features a stable base with silicone feet, a plastic cutting tray, an aluminum body with stainless-steel wells, and an anodized-aluminum roller. This mold also makes ten 2″ square ravioli at a time and is available in a variety of colors. Please note different colors are different prices.
As with any ravioli mold, flour is your friend. Make sure to use enough to ensure the dough doesn’t get stuck.
This is a hand-wash only product.
Find more Marcato Design Atlas Tablet Pasta Maker information and reviews here.
-
2. KitchenAid KPEX Pasta Excellence Set with 6 Different Attachments [Discontinued]Price: $489.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- KitchenAid is a quality brand and has well-rated attachments
- This pack comes with six different pasta attachments allowing you to make more than just ravioli
- Manufactured in Italy and made of high-quality material
- This is a true homemade pasta starter pack for anyone who owns a KitchenAid Stand Mixer
- Transforms KitchenAid Stand Mixer into bonafide multi-functional kitchen appliance
- More expensive but pack includes six different pasta attachments
- Must have a KitchenAid Stand Mixer for these to work
- Discontinued product pack so availability is limited
If you have visions of homemade pasta, this set of KitchenAid Stand Mixer attachments is totally worth it.
Featuring six different pasta attachments including a ravioli maker, pasta roller, Cappellini cutter, lasagnette cutter, fettuccine cutter, and spaghetti cutter, this pack has everything you need to make all kinds of pasta at home.
All products easily attach to the power hub of your KitchenAid Stand Mixer – sold separately, unfortunately – transforming your device into a bonafide multi-purpose kitchen appliance.
Attachments are manufactured in Italy and are made of durable and chrome-plated all-metal material.
Please note that this set is discontinued and availability is limited!
These are hand-wash only products but included brushes make for an easier process.
Find more KitchenAid Pasta Set w/ 6 Attachments [Discontinued] information and reviews here.
-
3. Marcato Ravioli Cutter AttachmentPrice: $38.84Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Marcato produces quality pasta machines and this attachment is well-rated
- Easy to operate and clean when finished
- While you still need to crank the handle, the maker forms, seals, and cuts the ravioli for you
- Marcato pasta machine is necessary for this product to work
- Motor is available for pasta machine but this attachment isn't compatible with it
- Not dishwasher safe
The perfect attachment for your Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine, this ravioli cutter will form, seal and cut your homemade dough into 1.75″ ravioli. Need the pasta machine? It’s on our list, too.
Made in Italy, this attachment is made of chrome-plated steel and features a food-grade ABS roller. While this is still a manually operated ravioli maker, the pasta machine will do most of the work for you as you crank the handle.
Highly-rated and well-loved by reviewers, this attachment is a favorite for a reason: it’s easy to use and produces great homemade ravioli!
This attachment wipes clean with a dry brush and cloth and also disassembles easily for a more thorough cleaning. As with all Marcato products, a ten-year manufacturer’s warranty comes with it.
Find more Marcato Ravioli Cutter Attachment information and reviews here.
-
4. Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine, Made in Italy, Includes Cutter, Hand Crank, and Instructions, 150 mm, Stainless SteelPrice: $70.16Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Marcato is a well-known brand and this pasta machine is a quality product
- Efficient tool necessary to roll pasta to make ravioli
- Ten thickness settings allow you to create customized pasta
- Ravioli attachment is available
- Ability to attach motor for quicker processing
- Includes cutters for linguine and fettuccine
- Features a table clamp for a secure fit to your work surface
- Not a ravioli maker, but a tool necessary for the process
- Ravioli attachment is available but sold separately
- Not machine washable; wipe clean with brush and dry cloth
Here’s the thing: you can’t make ravioli without a proper pasta roller. In fact, it’s hard to make pasta of any kind without one of these in your kitchen. So, while not a traditional ravioli mold or stamp, this manual pasta machine from Marcato will help you achieve the result you’re looking for: perfect ravioli.
Highly-rated, this machine is made in Italy and features ten different thickness settings. Bonus!
There are also loads of attachments for this machine, so if you don’t want to press the ravioli by hand, there’s an attachment for that! And, that very attachment is on our list, too: the Marcato Ravioli Cutter Attachment.
Find more Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine, Made in Italy information and reviews here.
-
5. MASTER FENG Ravioli Stamp Maker Cutter with Roller Wheel Set, Mold with Wooden Handle and Fluted Edge, Pasta Press Kitchen Attachment (5 Set with Cutter)Price: $21.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ravioli stamps can be easier to use than molds simply because the dough is less likely to get stuck
- This is a kid-friendly product, great for a family activity
- This pack of ravioli stamps offers greater shape variety: square, round, heart
- Comes with a rolling cutter, great for a variety of kitchen projects
- Great for oversized ravioli
- Budget-friendly
- Not made in Italy
- Hand-wash only
- Some concerns over the quality of the seal on the ravioli
It’s not all about ravioli molds in the world of homemade ravioli. In fact, if you’re concerned about dough getting stuck in those molds, individual stamps might be more your speed.
This four-pack from Master Feng is a great starter pack for anyone just starting to experiment with homemade dumplings. Featuring two round stamps, one square stamp, and one heart-shaped stamp (cue the “ahhs!”), this set also comes with a rolling cutter, which is a great tool for people who work with fresh dough of any kind, including pastry. These are also kid-friendly.
Ideal for making super-stuffed ravioli and dumplings, these stamps will seal your ravioli no matter their filling.
This is a hand-wash only product.
Find more Ravioli Stamp Maker Cutter with Roller Wheel Set of 4 information and reviews here.
-
6. Marcato Ravioli Maker Stamp, Made in Italy, Flower Shape, 2-Inch, Gun MetalPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Available in unique shapes including this flower, small and large circles, traditional squares and sun-shaped
- Designed with a built-in ejector that easily releases the dough
- Made in Italy by a well-respected brand known for making exceptional pasta tools
- Can be used as a cookie-cutter
- Made of quality material that makes authentic ravioli
- Stamps offer more control for new ravioli makers
- Compact for easy storage
- High cost for one ravioli stamp
- Hand-wash only
- While it advertises a secure seal on the dough, be sure to use an egg wash
Marcato’s ravioli stamps are available in a number of unique shapes for a touch of the wow-factor. One of their most popular is this flower-shaped stamp that produces 2″ ravioli, and easily cuts and seals the pasta dough for authentic homemade ravioli filled with meat, vegetables, or cheese.
While more expensive than some of the other options on our list, this product is manufactured in Italy and made from brass with a comfort-grip wooden handle. Featuring a built-in ejector, this stamp releases the ravioli easily after each press of the handle – pretty cool! And, Marcato has designed this stamp to cut more than just ravioli – you can even use this as a cookie-cutter! Definitely worth the added expense.
This is a hand-wash only product.
Find more Marcato Ravioli Maker Stamp, Flower Shape, 2-Inch information and reviews here.
-
7. Pasta Roller Attachment for Kitchenaid Stand Mixer,Stainless Steel,Price: $47.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Necessary tool for any home cook, especially those who want to make pasta and ravioli
- Features eight thickness settings for a variety of pasta shapes and sizes
- Not a KitchenAid branded product, but it's a high-quality device that works extremely well
- Great attachment for anyone who already owns a KitchenAid Stand Mixer
- Not a ravioli maker but a tool necessary to make ravioli
- Basic pasta roller, no bells and whistles
- Must own a KitchenAid Stand Mixer for it to work
Like the other pasta roller on our list, this is not a ravioli maker, but it’s a tool necessary to make ravioli. So, if you’re in the market to make some filled pasta, you’re going to need something like this in addition to a mold or stamp.
This is an attachment for KitchenAid Stand Mixers, and while not manufactured by KitchenAid, it’s a great product for prepping your dough and rolling it out. There are no bells and whistles to this – it’s as basic as they come – but it’s definitely a must-have for any and all home cooks.
It easily attaches to any and all KitchenAid Stand Mixers, and with eight different thickness settings, it rolls out beautiful sheets of dough, perfect for ravioli.
This is a hand-wash only product.
Find more Pasta Roller Attachment for Kitchenaid Stand Mixer information and reviews here.
-
8. Norpro Grip-EZ Pastry/Ravioli WheelPrice: $9.93Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to use design that's best for beginners as it offers flexibility
- Freedom to free-hand your ravioli shapes
- Multi-functional tool that can be used for a variety of other kitchen projects
- Not as robust as the other options on our list
- An egg wash for your ravioli is necessary with this tool to be effective
- If you want uniform shapes, this is not the best option
This tool looks pretty basic and it is – but that’s a good thing! If you’re looking to make ravioli, this is a necessary gadget. Not only is this great for free-handing your ravioli shapes, but it’s also a fantastic wheel cutter for noodles and other types of pastry dough.
Featuring a dual-headed fluted wheel for scalloped edges and straight cuts, this is ideal for a handful of kitchen projects, including ravioli! While not a ravioli mold or stamp, this is perhaps the easiest tool for new ravioli makers to master. Your creations will also look more “homemade.”
Made with stainless steel cutting blades and a soft Santoprene handle.
Find more Norpro Grip-EZ Pastry/Ravioli Wheel information and reviews here.
-
9. Norpro Ravioli Maker With PressPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This is a highly rated mold that's well loved by users
- Budget-friendly option
- Easy to use with user-friendly design
- Hand-wash only
- Not made in Italy but handcrafted in the United States
- Doesn't come with a rolling pin like the other models on our list
If you’re a pasta lover, this ravioli maker from Norpro is a kitchen must-have!
Easy to use and completely user-friendly, this mold allows you to make ravioli in groups of twelve. While not made in Italy like some of the other molds on our list, and lacking a rolling pin, this mold will have you whipping up homemade ravioli and other kinds of dumplings in no time.
Norpro includes sample recipes but make sure to experiment with your own – that’s the whole point of making homemade ravioli!
This is a hand-wash only product.
Find more Norpro Ravioli Maker With Press information and reviews here.
-
10. Marcato Ravioli Maker Mould, Made in Italy, Makes 2-Dozen 2-Inch Squares, MattePrice: $32.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made with quality material that's durable
- Manufactured in Italy by a well-respected Italian brand
- Makes 24 ravioli at once; ideal for large parties
- Hand-wash only
- If the mold isn't floured properly, it can be difficult to remove ravioli/dough
- Some reviewers have concerns over the depth of the filling cavities
As another expertly designed ravioli maker from an Italian classic, this mold from Marcato easily forms, seals, and cuts authentic 2-inch square ravioli with fluted edges.
Making 24 ravioli at a time, this mold will help you achieve perfectly uniform and plump ravioli every time. Featuring raised edges to help define and shape the ravioli, those edges also help cut the dough when you use the included rolling pin.
Simple and easy to use, this is a great ravioli maker for the home cook.
This is a hand-wash only product.
Find more Marcato Ravioli Maker Mould, Makes 24 2-Inch Squares information and reviews here.
-
11. LaGondola Bundle : 1 Square Ravioli Stamp 45×55, 1 Round Professional Tortelli Stamp 50 mm and 1 Pasta Cutter Festooned in Brass and Natural WoodPrice: $152.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made in Italy with professional and Italian chefs in mind
- Handcrafted and made of quality materials
- This pack of ravioli stamps offers greater shape variety
- More expensive product
- Hand-wash only
- Made with professional chefs in mind
If you’re looking for a higher-end product made with professional chefs in mind, take a look at this ravioli stamp set from LaGondola.
Featuring one square ravioli stamp, one round ravioli stamp, and one pasta cutter, each piece is handcrafted in Italy and all are made of brass and natural wood. While more expensive than the other options on our list, these are high-quality and well-made products that will help you achieve perfect, authentic ravioli every time.
Additional stamp styles and shapes are available.
These are hand-wash only products.
Find more LaGondola Bundle: 1 Square, 1 Round, 1 Pasta Cutter information and reviews here.
-
12. Imperia 12-Square Ravioli Maker by Cucina Pro 127-12 with Rolling Pin and InstructionsPrice: $17.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This product is made in Italy by an iconic brand
- Made of heavy-duty aluminum and steel
- Unique design from Imperia makes for an easier ravioli making process
- Comes with a rolling pin
- Budget-friendly
- Hand-wash only
- If the mold isn't floured properly, it can be difficult to remove ravioli/dough
- Concerns over the depth of the filling cavities
With this ravioli maker from Imperia you’ll not only make amazing ravioli but you’ll have a great time doing it!
Made in Italy by an iconic brand, this uniquely designed ravioli maker is made to be user-friendly. Making 12 large square ravioli at a time, this mold is ideal for small batches and family dinners.
With raised edges that not only define the shape and size of each ravioli, but also cut the ravioli when used with the included rolling pin, you’ll be able to make uniform and perfectly plump ravioli every time. Instructions are included with this model.
This is a hand-wash only product.
Find more Imperia 12-Square Ravioli Maker with Rolling Pin information and reviews here.
-
13. Eppicotispai 24 Holes Aluminum Round Ravioli Maker with Rolling PinPrice: $20.07Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made in Italy by a well-respected brand
- Simple design is easy to use by home cooks at all levels
- Makes 24 portions at once; ideal for large parties
- One of many ravioli mold styles sold by Eppicotispai
- Highly-rated and well-rated
- Hand-wash only
- If the mold isn't floured properly, it can be difficult to remove ravioli/dough
- Some reviewers disagree over the quality of the raised edges
This ravioli maker from Eppicotispai is made in Italy, so you know it’s a legitimate piece of pasta making hardware. One of many different ravioli mold styles made and sold by Eppicotispai, this one allows you to make 24 ravioli at once. A great mold for a dinner party where you need to make a large quantity.
Made of special food-grade aluminum, and featuring raised ridges that both define the shape of the ravioli and help with cutting them, this mold also comes with a beechwood rolling pin which makes the cutting process fast and easy.
This is a hand-wash only product.
Find more Eppicotispai 24 Holes Aluminum Round Ravioli Maker information and reviews here.
-
14. Delihom Pasta Maker – Stainless Steel Pasta Machine, Cutter, Ravioli Attachment and 4 Piece Pasta Roller Accessories for Homemade Spaghetti and RavioliPrice: $51.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- All-in-one machine rolls pasta, cuts and makes ravioli with included attachment
- Budget-friendly machine that does it all
- Great purchase for anyone just starting to make pasta and ravioli
- Not made in Italy
- Hand-wash only but cleaning brush is included
- Budget-friendly but quality is not as great as the other items on our list
This all-in-one set from Delihom comes with a manual pasta machine, ravioli attachment, pasta roller, cutters for fettuccine and spaghetti, and a cleaning brush. Definitely a good option for anyone needing a pasta starter kit!
Constructed with sturdy stainless steel and featuring high-carbon steel rollers and cutters, this machine is well-made and highly-reviewed, especially for the price. With nine different thickness settings, you have the flexibility to customize your pasta and ravioli.
While this is definitely a machine made to do more than make ravioli, the ravioli attachment is designed well and is great for forming, sealing, and cutting your homemade creations.
This is a hand-wash only product.
Find more Delihom Pasta Maker with Ravioli Attachment information and reviews here.
-
15. Imperia Ravioli Maker Set of 3 Italian Made Molds- Mini Squares, Tortelli, and Raviolini with Rolling PinPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Imperia is a quality brand known for making great pasta tools
- This set offers home cooks variety: three different molds that feature three different shapes
- Budget-friendly option
- Made in Italy
- If the mold isn't floured properly, it can be difficult to remove ravioli/dough
- Smaller ravioli shapes are more difficult to make
- Due to size, better for small batches
This ravioli maker starter kit from Imperia, another iconic Italian brand, features three different ravioli molds, perfect for the home cook looking to create ravioli in multiple shapes and sizes. With a little practice and a healthy sprinkling of flour, you’ll be making mini squares, Tortelli, and raviolini with ease.
Made of pressed aluminum that’s been mounted on enameled steel bases with rubber feet, these molds keep a secure hold to your work surface ensuring an easier production. Each mold also features raised ridges that not only define the shape of each ravioli but also help with the cutting process, an aspect made easier with the included rolling pin.
This is a hand-wash only product.
Find more Imperia Ravioli Maker Set of 3 Italian Made Molds information and reviews here.
-
16. Bellemain Large Ravioli MakerPrice: $15.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large holes in the frame make for oversized ravioli
- Exceptional cutting frame securely seals the ravioli and cuts them with ease
- Highly-rated by reviewers
- Budget-friendly
- Not made in Italy
- Doesn't come with rolling pin like the other models on our list
- If the mold isn't floured properly, it can be difficult to remove ravioli/dough
This ravioli maker from Bellemain will help you achieve perfect, pillowy ravioli every time. Load them up with your favorite fillings like lobster, sausage, and mushrooms for a dish that tastes like the Amalfi Coast.
Designed to make twelve delicious ravioli at a time, this mold features a stick-resistant plastic base and a metal cutting frame that seals the ravioli securely and cuts them with ease. Bellemain even boasts that egg wash isn’t necessary with their product, but it never hurts to use one, just in case. The metal cutting frame even detaches from the base for easy cleaning.
This is a hand-wash only item.
Find more Bellemain Large Ravioli Maker information and reviews here.
Is It Hard To Make Ravioli At Home?
Homemade ravioli seems like a daunting task, doesn't it? You're not just making pasta, you're stuffing it too. And, not only that, the seal needs to be perfect or you'll have a complete mess on your hands when it comes time to boil them.
As someone who's made a fair amount of ravioli in her day, I can tell you this: making your own ravioli is one of those things that seems scary, but really isn't. Trust me on this. With the right tools and a bit of practice, you'll be whipping up perfectly delicious ravioli in no time.
There are many walkthroughs online for you to read and watch, but here are some top tips and tricks to make your adventures in ravioli making a total success:
Flour is your friend - if you're planning on using a mold or tray, make sure you flour it well. The last thing you want is dough getting stuck, which can happen, especially after applying pressure to cut them. So, flour away, friends!
Be mindful of the filling - as much as we love completely stuffed ravioli, sometimes a little goes a long way. The last thing you want is a bad seal on the edges because there's too much filling. We've found - through a lot of trial and error - that ravioli stamps and ravioli cutters are easier when making larger ravioli. As with anything, of course, you'll need to practice with your gadgets to achieve success.
The thinner the better - you want your ravioli dough to be pretty thin - thin enough so that you can you just see your hand through it. This can be achieved with a rolling pin, but we highly recommend using an electric pasta maker with a roller attachment, or a manually-operated one. It's the only way to ensure consistency.
Get creative - as much as we love spinach and ricotta-filled ravioli, you can find that combination at any grocery store. One of the biggest perks of making your own is the creative freedom you have to do what you want with the ingredients you want. Think outside the box, mash-up flavors, grind your own meat, try new things! It's cooking after all. It's supposed to be fun!
The egg trick - if you're working with a mold or a tray, you're going to want to know the egg trick. Flour the mold/tray, lay the pasta sheet over it, and then take an egg and gently press it down into each of the cavities. This creates the perfect defined space for the filling to go. Pretty cool, huh?
What Kind Of Ravioli Maker Is Best?
Our list of the best ravioli makers features a variety of styles. From attachments to molds to trays to stamps to ravioli cutters, we've got it all. And, while they're all different, they all deliver the same thing: delicious ravioli. So, what kind of device is best for you?
Choosing the right ravioli maker really depends on two factors: what's your comfort level and how often do you plan on making ravioli. We've broken down the differences below to help you make your decision:
Ravioli Attachments - there are two types of attachments: those for manual pasta makers and those for electric pasta makers. These devices are usually more expensive and are designed for processing large batches. Best for home cooks with more experience and for those who plan on making them frequently.
Ravioli Molds and Trays - available in a variety of shapes and sizes, molds and trays feature deep cavities for the ravioli filling and raised ridges that help define the shape of the ravioli. The ridges also help cut the ravioli when pressure is applied with a rolling pin. Molds and trays make 12-36 ravioli at once and are best for beginners as well as those who have been making ravioli for years.
Ravioli Stamps - ravioli stamps are hand-held devices in the shape of a single ravioli. Rather than worrying about running dough through a machine or removing it from a mold or a tray, ravioli stamps offer you an easier alternative so that all you have to do is apply an egg wash binder and stamp it. While this tool might require more time, it's efficient and best for beginners.
Ravioli Cutters - ravioli cutters are hand-held devices that usually feature a dual-headed wheel with scalloped edges on one side and smooth edges on the other. This is by far the easiest tool to use as it's completely controllable. Best for beginners and those who want to free-hand their shapes, this tool can also be used for a variety of other kitchen projects, including cutting pie crust.
The Benefits of Cooking At Home
If 2020 has given us anything, it's the return of the home cook. While cooking has always been part of our culture and lifestyle, many have found a new passion for it in recent months. And, that trend doesn't appear to be slowing down, either.
Fun, inspiring, and typically healthier, cooking at home has a lot of benefits. Better yet, studies have shown that cooking projects that employ the entire family, or ones where you're cooking for someone else, are incredibly beneficial to our mental health.
Making ravioli from scratch is one of those kitchen activities perfect for groups as it's hands-on and completely engaging. Between coming up with the filling recipe, rolling out the dough, and cutting out the ravioli, there's a lot for people to do together and a lot of fun to be had.
