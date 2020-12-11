31 Best Safety Goggles: Your Easy Buying Guide (Updated!)

Anyone that works with power tools should already know that wearing safety gear is an absolute necessity. That includes professionals and do-it-yourselfers alike. Five must-have working wearables include closed-toe shoes or boots, gloves, hearing protection, masks or respirators, and, perhaps most importantly, eye protection. It only takes the smallest particle making contact with your peepers to ruin your day and, perhaps more permanently, your vision.
Recently, health professionals have discussed using safety goggles as a preventative measure against the coronavirus. The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 infects mucosal surfaces, that is, parts of the body such as your mouth, nose, and eyes, that secrete mucus to stop pathogens and dirt from getting into your body. Safety goggles may be a wise deterrent against getting sick along with wearing a face mask.
Our Review
First off, I absolutely love the names of both the company and the product. ToolFreak is a brand that I immediately want to do more business with. Their Spoggles have been designed to incorporate the best parts of safety glasses and protective goggles all in one handy pair of eye protection. If you have these on the job site, there will be no more issues with figuring out which type you need to have.
They’re ANSI z87.1 rated to be the perfect pair of safety goggles for work, sport, or running around town. ToolFreak Spoggles provide you with high clarity, distortion-free vision right when you open the package. They’ve got a foam pad surrounding the frame for comfort and protection as well. Plus, they come in a clear, smoke, or yellow varieties.
These things keep out dust, particles, and crap while still looking great. ToolFreak humbly suggests that they can be used as a fashion accessory for sports, urban and alternative outfit styles. I can’t really argue with them. The people at ToolFreak want to make a point of showing off their quality materials, production processes, and strict quality control! Their customer service is excellent so if something’s not right, they’ll make it right.
“It’s all fun and games until someone loses an eye!”
You remember your folks screaming that while you kids were roughhousing, right? Sure, you know better now but maybe there wouldn’t have been so much drama if you had been wearing a pair of SolidWork Safety Goggles back then. This great pair of safety glasses has no direct pressure points and rests comfortably on the face. The goggles may be adjusted to your individual head shape (with glasses or without) at the side of the headband to make a perfect fit to keep your peepers intact.
A special UV coating on the lenses make these safety goggles scratch-resistant on the outside and fog-free on the inside while protecting against those ultra-violet rays crashing down. SolidWork Safety Goggles provide a wide field of vision with its panoramic design for protection for all sides. And that elastic band guarantees that they won’t fly off your face for any reason. On top of all that, SolidWork totally stands behind these safety glasses and will refund your purchase for any reason for up to an entire year.
There are less expensive options out there but consider the high user ranking and sheer quality that these goggles provide. When it comes to protecting your eyes, the SolidWork Safety Goggles are the ones to beat.
If a pair of genuinely stylish and premium safety goggles is what you’re after, then allow me to present to you the Bolle Pilot Safety Goggles. Its co-injected, ventilated frame guarantees unequalled adaptability and comfort. You want protection against liquid droplets or chemical splashes? This is the pair of goggles for you.
Ultraviolet radiation is instantly deflected from the lens with a permanent platinum coating applied on both sides. This makes them highly scratch-resistant, gives them a high resistance to the aggressive substances and slows fogging. These goggles fit snug but are very comfortable. They won’t hamper your field of vision along with preventing junk from getting into your eyes.
Unfortunately they won’t accommodate large glasses so be aware that these may not work for you.
These Odyssey II Safety Goggles from Sellstrom might be the perfect solution for your eye protection needs. They’re scratch-resistant and the top vents allow airflow to help with fogging. These glasses are excellent for protection against liquids, dust and flying debris.
With an adjustable neoprene strap and a blue frame, these goggles will last for a very long time. The clear, uncoated lens allows for unobstructed vision without distortion or haze. These particular goggles can be used in pressure chambers used to carry out industrial and scientific processes requiring elevated temperatures and pressures.
The Odyssey II Safety Goggles meet ANSI Z87.1+ and CSA Z94.3 standards and are a great basic pair of safety goggles for use against COVID-19 and in large industrial applications.
DeWalt makes some decent safety goggles to go along with their great power tools. These DPG82-11 goggles feature an elastic headband and a tough as nails hard-coated lens that provides excellent protection against scratches. They also have anti-fog protection against fogging.
Soft, dual injected rubber conforms to the face to provide a seal against dust and debris. Finally, ventilation channels allow breathability. They’re surprisingly less expensive than many other pairs of safety goggles (especially for a name brand), so consider picking up a few pairs and keep them at work, around the house, in your workshop, and in your vehicle.
Yes, these UVEX Stealth Safety Goggles with Anti-Fog Lens might make you take off to the snow-covered hills for a little skiing but there’s a reason for that. Ski goggles are excellent protective devices for your eyes and so are these. These safety goggles are used primarily in high-industrial vocations such as chemical plants, pharmaceutical factories, manufacturing applications, and mining.
These goggles feature a “Uvextreme” coating that is permanently bonded to the lens to retain anti-scratch, anti-static and UV protection properties. It won’t wear off even after repeated cleanings. The indirect ventilation system minimizes fogging. The wraparound design provides superior optics, peripheral vision and UV protection up to 99.95%. While they’ll fit over your glasses, the vendor offers an optional prescription insert (sold separately).
The UVEX goggles have a gap-free fit that protects eyes from splashes, mists, and dust with a low-profile design that reduces snagging. The entire frame and lens assembly is impact-resistant and meets ANSI Z87.1 and CSA Z94.3 standards. If you want to protect those eyes, this pair of safety goggles will definitely do the trick.
Some safety goggles are closer to safety glasses than others. That’s fine if you’re looking for eye protection from large objects and particles. But what if you face serious danger from heat and smoke on a consistent basis? This pair of non-vented safety goggles from Sellstrom is specifically designed for wildfire situations.
Blowing debris and ash are the largest hazards for firefighters in a bad situation and these goggles will definitely protect eyes from those perils. They fit well with helmets and respirators and are lightweight and rugged enough for first responder use. The inner closed-cell material effectively closes off the face from contaminants without fogging up the tough, scratch-resistant lens.
Because they’re excellent protection against smoke, they’re also good against other types of tear gas, pepper spray, and other noxious chemicals. Excellent also to prevent dust, pollen, and debris from entering your eyes. They’re also designed to wear glasses underneath however check the fit to make sure your frames don’t break the seal to your face.
If you’re looking for safety goggles that can also be safety glasses, then take a look at the Gateway Safety 21GB79 Swap Wraparound Goggles. The pair includes temples and a head strap that can be switched out with the simple push of a button. The foam-lined frame helps block dust and debris and the venting channels minimize fogging in the middle of a job.
The head strap is adjustable for your own custom fit if you need the security of safety goggles and the temple tips are rubberized for comfort if you’re all about wearing safety glasses. They’re rated to meet ANSI z87.1 standards and, I’ve gotta say, they simply look badass. Highly recommended.
This pair of safety goggles is about as basic as it gets. These Neiko 53874A Protective Safety Goggles are extra wide with hard plastic lenses and an anti-fog coating. They’re scratchproof and waterproof. The design features dual-injected rubber that will conform to your face and they’ll fit over regular glasses. You’ll have to provide an excellent field of view while enjoying the tops in security from dust and debris.
The fit is universal with a wrap-around PVC frame and an adjustable strap to fit a huge range of head sizes. The lens is polycarbonate and impact-resistant; ideal for use on job sites, laboratories, and home use. These goggles meet the ANSI Z87.1 rating. They’re even suitable for use as firearms safety glasses at firing ranges (!).
The Pyramex I-Force Sporty Dual Pane Goggles are a very good, no-nonsense safety goggles option for work and play. They feature a ratcheting quick-release with interchangeable temples and strap depending on how badly you want them to stay on your head. They have a scratch-resistant, polycarbonate lens which provides 99% UVA/B/C protection.
The outer polycarbonate lens protects against the environment while the inner acetate lens is designed to prevent fogging. The outside lens is also coated with something Pyramex calls “H2X Anti-fog Technology” which means…uh…really good fog prevention. These safety goggles pas MIL-PRF 32432 high-velocity impact standards as well. Pyramex Safety offers these goggles in clear, amber, and gray as well as a mirrored version in one or multi-packs.
This SuperMore Anti-Fog Protective Safety Goggles provides clear, wide vision while protecting your eyes from droplets and spatter in your classroom or professional lab, home, or workplace. Safe against chemical splashes and resistant to impact, these goggles feature an anti-fog and anti-scratch coating. The polycarbonate lens blocks UV rays while the lightweight PVC frame is soft and bendable and comfortable to wear.
The elastic band design of the adjustable head strap is wide and suitable for various head sizes. These goggles also are large enough to accommodate your eyeglasses. They won’t hurt your ears cause pressure to your head, or fog up on you during your workday. Plus, while this review is for the four-pack of goggles, SuperMore has singles, doubles, and triples available to purchase as well.
These Pro-Tective Equip Safety Goggles are even better than they look and the quality is amazing. They fit seamlessly over glasses and are fog-free. If safety over the course of a long workday is what you need, these goggles will deliver. The fit is tight but not uncomfortable.
Do your professional activities include health care, hazardous materials, or aggressive dust and debris? Protective Equip Safety Goggles will take care of any hazards thrown at your precious eyes. They’re easy to clean and will fit in your lab coat and scrub pockets with no problem.
These safety goggles feature an inner mold that provides a secure and comfortable fit, breathable vents, a pivot point for the outer lens to move up and down, and an adjustable stretch fabric strap. They’re ANSI and OSHA certified and come in three sizes (small for kids!) depending on your head shape. They also come with a storage pouch. Highly recommended.
These V2G Plus Safety Goggles from Pyramex feature a wide adjustable elastic strap with a quick-release system for a more secure fit. The TPU frame provides excellent resistance to both cold and heat. Something Pyramex calls a “Thermo Lens System” provides excellent resistance to fogging caused by temperature differences between indoor and outdoor environments.
An indirect ventilation system located at the top and bottom of the frame allows airflow and the release of heat to help with that fogging issue. These goggles are multi-functional with 180-degree vision, protect against chemical splashes, sun glare, dust, flying particles, and wind. On top of that, they sport a scratch-resistant polycarbonate lens with 99% UVA/B/C protection.
These are great goggles to wear around town, on the job, playing sports, or working around the house. And they look good, too.
These splash-proof technician’s goggles are designed to fit tightly, comfortably, and cover your entire eye area. They have four indirect vents that form three 90-degree paths that prevent objects from entering the interior space while effectively venting to stop dust.
These safety goggles may be used effectively with other protective equipment as well including face masks and ear protection. They also fit over your normal eyeglasses easily. The durable, scratch-resistant polycarbonate lenses combine with a soft and lightweight PVC frame and a worry-free headband for effective protection.
When you put on this pair of goggles for the first time, give the material five minutes to mold to your face and you’ll be ready to go. These technician safety goggles come in a three-pack for one price; feel free to keep a pair in the shop, at work, and in your vehicle.
When I first saw this pair of Motorcycle Goggles from Cynemo, I loved them instantly. They look absolutely cool and even though I sold my motorcycle years ago, I really want to buy another one just so I can wear these goggles legitimately.
These safety goggles come in 13 (!) different color varieties and all of them are hyper-cool. They provide CE-certified wide peripheral vision with soft leather sponge padding and a super comfortable fit. This set of eye protection will prevent sunburn, block wind, and stop dust. They’re made of ABS, raw leather, and chromed metal and will definitely fit over your glasses.
The non-slip strap is easy to adjust and made of durable nylon. Whatever head size you got, these safety goggles will fit you. They’re also designed to fit half and open-faced helmets. Use these when you’re riding your ATV, motorcycle, scooter, chopper, or, heck, even your tricycle. They’ll also come in handy with any of your recreational activities (including airsoft sports). Just go buy them already. They’re awesome.
Kids may not be dealing with industrial-grade chemicals or need protection from intense smoke in an emergency situation but if you’ve ever taken a Nerf dart to the eye, you know that kids and teens face their own unique dangers. This four-pack of protective safety goggles is perfect for warding off liquids and foam projectiles.
These safety goggles provide wraparound eye protection using soft open-cell foam liners. They’re foldable, adjustable, and come in several colors including black, blue, red, and white. Keep in mind that these are primarily designed for kids and teens however, they fit smaller adult-sized heads as well. Unfortunately, these safety goggles will not fit over eyeglasses.
These goggles won’t fog up due to a nice airflow vent on either side of the frame. They’re comfortable enough that even your smaller kids shouldn’t complain about having to wear them and they’re cool enough to make them not want to take them off at night.
Uvex Futura is an over-the-glass (OTG) goggle with wraparound design featuring excellent panoramic vision. It features a frosted “browguard” that reduces overhead glare, a nice feature. The indirect venting system, along with a high-performance anti-fog coating, minimizes fogging in extreme environments, like your local grocery store these days.
There are six vents in total, three on the lower edge of each side. The face seal is soft and conforms easily to the contours of your face. Wearing the Uvex Futuras with a face mask provides excellent protection while out and about and they won’t fog up. They fit very well over eyeglasses.
Because of their flexible construction, these safety goggles are not especially impact-resistant but they offer great protection against dust, mists, and chemical splashes. They’re primarily designed for health care environments where comfort and protection against droplets are of greater concern than machinery damage.
Protect your eyes while you work with these Anti-Fog Safety Goggles from AmazonBasics. These pro-level work goggles comfortably conform to your face, keeping dust and debris from irritating or injuring your eyes. Great for construction projects, woodworking, light industrial work, painting, landscaping, and much more. These safety goggles feature a soft-molded face mask for comfort; it won’t pinch or irritate your skin.
When you’re hard at work, the AmazonBasics safety goggles won’t fog up as your body temperature rises. Featuring a scratch-resistant, anti-fog polycarbonate lens, your vision won’t be obscured while you’re in the middle of a project. The set includes ventilation channels on both sides to provide cool breathability. The wide elastic headband is adjustable.With a design you can depend on, the safety goggles not only protect from potential injury, but are also comfortable to wear. The AmazonBasics Anti-Fog Safety Goggles are available in multi-packs of up to 12 and in either clear or smoke-colored lenses. Because of the interest in safety goggles these days, expect some lack of availability and delays in shipping of some of the multi-packs.
ToolFreak is so confident that their Rip Out Safety Glasses will thrill you to no end that they’re putting their money where their mouth is; they guarantee that you’ll love these safety specs that they’ll refund you if you don’t. These aren’t just safety glasses, they’re one of the coolest and most stylish protective goggles eyewear you’ll ever own.
The Rip Out Safety Glasses are available in clear, smoke, and yellow lens colors. They feature foam padding to protect your face while wearing and an adjustable head strap. Designed with your best interests at heart, these safety glasses have an impact-resistant lens and frame. The distortion-free lenses keep your vision free and clear with amazing clarity.
These safety glasses feature a wraparound style that will protect your eyes from flying debris and wind. Forget about those glasses coming loose. They are sized for both men and women. ToolFreak makes a point of using nothing but premium quality materials as well as top-notch production processes and strict quality control. They want you to love these glasses so give them a shot, won’t you?
3M is known for making quality safety equipment like these 3M SecureFit 3700 Series Safety Glasses. These safety glasses work just fine with or without prescription spectacles. If you wear glasses, these safety goggles are designed to effectively cover the entirety of whatever hardware you own. The large concave main lens provides a large envelope for your glasses and the side shields keep your peripheral vision safe from contaminants.
You can wear them in just about any occasion where your glasses need additional safety such as working on a DIY project, construction, woodworking, metal crafting, or just when stepping out. The eyewear protectors are made with a durable, scratch-proof lens that makes them really tough. The protectors have been designed knowing the long hours you’re putting in these days. They’re extremely lightweight and comfortable; you may forget you’re even wearing them.
The 3M SecureFit 3700 Series Safety Glasses are treated with ScotchGard, a scratch-resistant coating that helps keep vision clear. Whether or not you wear glasses for vision, this set of safety goggles fit well enough that you’ll enjoy wearing them for your daily eye protection.
These large safety goggles from OutdoorMaster are more than large enough to accommodate your day-to-day glasses (if you wear them) and also feature a dedicated slot for your glasses frames. They’re comfortable and made of a transparent, impact-resistant polycarbonate. These safety goggles are not vented but are also treated with an anti-fog coating. Smoke, dust, sand, and even chemical sprays will have a tough time penetrating this set of eye protection.
These days, folks are finding themselves wearing safety goggles more and more during the day. OutdoorMaster has designed this set of safety glasses to be comfortable all day long. They’re also tough and rugged enough to shrug off particles and debris from whatever you’re doing: lab work, grinding metal, chipping tree limbs, or exercising your first amendment rights.
The adjustable strap is made of a soft elastic nylon looped around solid PVC attachments that pivot on the lens assembly for the best fit on your face. Protect yourself from droplets and other contaminants with these great safety goggles from OutdoorMaster.
Economical over-the-glass (OTG) goggle that delivers both premium comfort and maximum protection is what the Uvex S3800 Strategy Safety Goggles are all about. They feature an innovative, face-hugging material and a rugged design that withstands the harshest environments. The Uvex S3800 works great with eyeglasses, is light and comfortable, and provides excellent visibility.
Ventilation options are available to meet most any environment you find yourself working in: direct vent, closed vent, indirect vent, and indirect vent with foam lining for dust and sand protection. This pair of safety goggles complies with ANSI Z87.1 and CSA Z94.3 standards as well. If you’re looking for something a little different looking than the typical ski goggle-looking equipment, the Uvex S3800 might be exactly the eye protection for you.
If you’re looking at a policy of mandatory eye protection at work, check out these Anti-Fog Eye Protection Safety Goggles from Berku. They’re vented along the top and under each eye. The vents are angled to help reduce the chance of any splashes entering the interior of the goggle. These safety goggles have an excellent field of view, fit without presenting significant gaps, and very comfortable.
The anti-fog coating and indirect vents combine to provide a nice environment for your eyes; they don’t get hot, don’t fog, and still provide amazing protection for your eyes. These goggles are impact-resistant and fit over prescription glasses easily. The point at which the mask makes contact with the nose is soft to prevent an over-abundance of compression marks after a day’s work.
Berku even produced a video to demonstrate the high points of their safety goggles. In the video they run over them with a 5,000-pound tractor to show how they spring right back after such abuse. Their size, construction, and brilliant adaptability to your work conditions make these a great piece of eye protection hardware.
This pair of safety goggles from N/X will protect both your eyes and eyewear. They’re oversized by quite a bit to accommodate most any type of spectacles you wear. The goggles sit comfortably due to the component mix of hard and soft plastics used in the construction of the hardware and shouldn’t pressure your head or face. Suitable for all different face shapes, these safety goggles can be individually adjusted to your head shape at the side of the headband.
Your face will be completely sealed off from your environment. The lens is coated to provide scratch resistance, anti-fog and UV protection. They fit well with a standard face mask but you might have to check positioning with an industrial respirator. N/X claims that if you are not totally satisfied, you may return them at no risk. All that and they come in either orange or blue as well.
These Safeyear SG007 Anti-Fog Safety Goggles feature a clear lens with a special coating that prevents fogging during use along with an ANSI Z87.1 rating. They weigh less than an ounce so fatigue shouldn’t be a factor while working with them. They have a comfortable design along the bridge of the nose and have an open design to accommodate your prescription glasses.
The adjustable strap is extra wide with a non-slip elastic fabric. Along with the anti-fog coating, the lens has also been treated with anti-scratch and UV protection coatings. I’ve highlighted the grey version here but these safety goggles also come in blue, clear, black, and even a grey camouflage.
The Uvex Ultra-Spec 2000 Safety Glasses are ideal for use by office workers entering the factory floor and by guests during plant visits, factory inspections, tours, and more. They fit most face shapes and sizes while also meeting ANSI Z87.1 and CSA Z94.3 standards. The wraparound uni-lens design and built-in side shields protect against flying debris, splashes, airborne droplets, and other contaminants.
Side shields provide venting for better airflow and comfort. The adjustable temple length ensures a custom fit for anyone. Made of 100% polycarbonate material for durability, the lens coatings (Uvex calls it “Uvextreme”) are permanently bonded to prevent wear even after numerous cleanings and use. These coatings protect against abrasions, impacts, airborne particulates, and biohazards.
These safety glasses provide excellent fog-free performance under hot and humid conditions and are available in multiple tints for different work environments. Clear is good for most work environments, amber enhances contrast in low-light environments for better vision, and gray is ideal for outdoor use where glare and sunlight can cause issues.
There are a few other 3M products on our list of best safety goggles but the Solus 500 Series is one of the few pairs that feature a Scotchgard anti-fog coating. 3M claims that it lasts longer than traditional anti-fog coatings to help increase eyewear performance in wet and steamy environments. Hm. Sounds good and I’m familiar with Scotchgard-ed materials so that sounds like a very good thing.
The active ingredient of the coating is bonded to the lens which provides reliable, clearer sight. The coating retains effectiveness for at least 25 washings with water, allowing workers to wear their eyewear longer. They also withstand disinfection with diluted bleach soaking or alcohol wipes without losing anti-fog performance. Pretty cool.
The Solus 500 Series safety goggles meet the requirements of ANSI Z87.1 and CSA Z94.3 standards. These aren’t meant to wear with prescription specs but 3M sells prescription inserts that may be used with these safety goggles. Indirect vents help with fog prevention and airflow. Plus, I think they are one of the best-looking pairs on the list.
These green GoggleGear 6000 Safety Goggles are more expensive than your typical eye protection however they are really comfortable. They still fit reasonably well and comfortable with prescription eyeglasses or sunglasses but you might experience some wear fatigue after a few hours. The rubber seal around the eyes is rigid and pinches somewhat when you remove the goggles.
That also means you’re getting a decent seal around your eyes. The neoprene headband is extremely comfortable and easy to adjust. The clear panoramic view is also great once the goggles are well secured on your face.
The anti-fog properties are pretty amazing; you’ll have a tough time getting these to steam up even a little in hot, wet conditions. Your experience may vary, especially if wearing a respirator in conjunction with the GoggleGear 6000s. Wearing them with an N95 mask will be just fine. While these are the green variety, 3M also makes a black version however at the time of this writing they were sold out.
The Sellstrom Odyssey II premium safety goggle is made with a super soft, flexible plastic that conforms to the face for a snug seal and all-day comfort. It includes a clear, dual-panel polycarbonate lens with 99% UV protection, an anti-fog treatment on the inside, and an anti-scratch treatment on the outside.
Indirect vents on the top and bottom of the frame allow airflow to help prevent fogging and protect against liquids, droplets dust, and debris. The Sellstorm Odyssey II fits over most prescription eyewear, includes a flame-resistant cloth headband, and can be used in a wide variety of industrial or do-it-yourself applications. Meets OSHA and ANSI standard ratings for workplace use. Highly recommended.
These Rush Safety Glasses designed and produced by Bolle feature an anti-fog and anti-scratch coating like other eye protection hardware but Bolle goes one step further. They apply the coatings through a dipping process on both sides of the lens. It makes the protection permanent that goes well beyond the minimum required standards. This hybrid safety goggle and safety glass provides excellent protection in the most extreme working environments.
The bi-material frame is sealed for improved comfort and features a spectacles to goggles conversion kit. Need some additional power to make sure those specs don’t fly off? Use the elastic head strap. Want to rock the specs on the job site? Attach those temple guards, cowboy.
These safety glasses aren’t going to seal off your face from the world but they will provide a modicum of defense against particles. They sit close to the eyes and provide enough ventilation to make them comfortable. Whether you’re looking for workshop safety, sports protection, or something to keep the COVID-19 away while you’re out running around, these Bolle Rush Safety Glasses will ensure your eyes are kept safe and that you look awesome.
The super-soft body of the Sellstrom Industrial Protective Safety Goggles is designed with an extra-wide face seal lip for a great fit. The flame-retardant strap is adjustable to your head shape and also to give you superior protection against dust and chemical splashes. The indirect vents on the top and bottom of the goggles provide nice ventilation to allow airflow.
The lens is coated with an anti-fog coating to help protect against liquids, particles, and flying debris, so you can work in a safe and secure work environment. Ideal for use in laboratories, workshops, handling yard work, or any do-it-yourself job where your peepers need some protection. These goggles meet ANSI Z87.1+ standards and have a 99% UV protection rating.