31 Best Safety Goggles: Your Easy Buying Guide (Updated!)

First off, I absolutely love the names of both the company and the product. ToolFreak is a brand that I immediately want to do more business with. Their Spoggles have been designed to incorporate the best parts of safety glasses and protective goggles all in one handy pair of eye protection. If you have these on the job site, there will be no more issues with figuring out which type you need to have.

They’re ANSI z87.1 rated to be the perfect pair of safety goggles for work, sport, or running around town. ToolFreak Spoggles provide you with high clarity, distortion-free vision right when you open the package. They’ve got a foam pad surrounding the frame for comfort and protection as well. Plus, they come in a clear, smoke, or yellow varieties.

These things keep out dust, particles, and crap while still looking great. ToolFreak humbly suggests that they can be used as a fashion accessory for sports, urban and alternative outfit styles. I can’t really argue with them. The people at ToolFreak want to make a point of showing off their quality materials, production processes, and strict quality control! Their customer service is excellent so if something’s not right, they’ll make it right.