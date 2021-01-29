13 Best Sausage Stuffers For Home Use: Your Buyer’s Guide

So, if you’re searching for your next real-deal stuffer for all the ground meat you just processed, or just want to add “sausage maker” to your ever-growing list of culinary skills, these sausage-making machines will have you whipping up delicious links in no time.

Our list of the best sausage stuffers includes heavy-duty machines, budget-friendly options, cool kitchen gadgets , and all the best sausage stuffer and meat grinder combos for those who want an appliance that does it all. There’s something on here for everyone – home cooks, hunters, and professional chefs, too.

Ready to amp up your cooking game? Nothing says “ultimate home cook” quite like a sausage stuffer. If you’re thinking, “I can’t make my own sausages! That’s crazy!” do yourself a favor and set aside those doubts and fears. Making your own sausages is not only easier than it looks, but it’s totally fun when you have the right tools.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Why Make Your Own Sausages?

There's only one way to truly know what's in your food: make it yourself! As our world becomes more health-conscious and aware of the food that we eat, there's a huge calling for us all to become more proficient in the kitchen.

Here's the cool part: not only does homemade food taste better, it's usually better for you, too. And, let's be honest, it's just plain fun to create in the kitchen.

If you're like many, the thought of making your own sausages is intimidating. Have no fear! Making your own sausages is not as hard as it seems. And, there are tons of benefits to doing it yourself:

Healthy Control - as opposed to the links you buy in the store, you know exactly what's going into your sausages. No weird ingredients that you can't pronounce. No excessive amounts of salt and fat. No preservatives or chemicals. While consuming sausages might not be the definition of clean eating, you have control over your food, and that's a total health perk.

Taste - it will taste better. You get to make the call on the seasonings and spices. You get to decide what meat is used. You get to taste your mixture as you're making it and pivot if it doesn't quite hit the mark. Making your own food makes you the boss, and that's totally worth it.

Creativity - feel like making turkey sausages with sage and red pepper flakes? Do it. Want to combine two different cuts of pork and add in some spicy seasonings as well as some fruit for some sweetness? Do it. Have fun with it. That's what cooking's all about.

Kielbasa, Bratwurst, Chorizo, Andouille...Oh My!

Every culture and country seems to have some kind of sausage on the menu. Chances are, you've had a few of them over the years, and with one of these sausage stuffers, you can make them yourself!

So, what's out there? What are the most common links you need to know about before you buy a sausage-making machine and start making your own?

Kielbasa - in Polish, "kielbasa" means sausage. While each region in Poland has its own version of a kielbasa, in the United States, it's made of pork, shaped like a horseshoe, and is usually smoked.

Bratwurst - as Germany's most well-known sausage, the bratwurst has become synonymous with backyard barbeques in the United States. Usually made with pork or veal, these sausages can be grilled or sauteed, and are served in a variety of hearty dishes.

Chorizo - in the United States, chorizo is considered a Mexican sausage, however, it's actually from Spain and has other European and Latin American ties. A spicy pork sausage, it's flavored with chilies, garlic, and other spices.

Andouille - originating in France, this pork sausage is most synonymous with cajun cooking in the United States and is featured in dishes like gumbo and jambalaya.

Italian Sausage - available in two varieties - hot and sweet - Italian sausage originated in Italy. While most Italian sausage in the United States is made with pork, traditional Italian sausage is made with a variety of meats that are seasoned with chilies and other hot ingredients.

Regardless of sausage type, there are endless possibilities when you're making your own.

Home Cooking Is A Trend With Lasting Power

For many, 2020 threw the ultimate curveball. Between maneuvering life behind a mask and all the video conference calls, people have been forced to find their inner Julia Child. And, you know what? They like it. Home cooking has been trending all year and the movement doesn't appear to be slowing down, either.

As people continue to fine-tune their kitchen skills, they're becoming more creative and bold when whipping up delicious, out-of-the-box recipes.

Are you one of those people? Are you looking to take your kitchen game to the next level? If you are, then you're ready for the ultimate appliance: sausage stuffers.

