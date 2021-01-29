13 Best Sausage Stuffers For Home Use: Your Buyer’s Guide

Ready to amp up your cooking game? Nothing says “ultimate home cook” quite like a sausage stuffer. If you’re thinking, “I can’t make my own sausages! That’s crazy!” do yourself a favor and set aside those doubts and fears. Making your own sausages is not only easier than it looks, but it’s totally fun when you have the right tools.
Our list of the best sausage stuffers includes heavy-duty machines, budget-friendly options, cool kitchen gadgets, and all the best sausage stuffer and meat grinder combos for those who want an appliance that does it all. There’s something on here for everyone – home cooks, hunters, and professional chefs, too.
So, if you’re searching for your next real-deal stuffer for all the ground meat you just processed, or just want to add “sausage maker” to your ever-growing list of culinary skills, these sausage-making machines will have you whipping up delicious links in no time.
-
1. Hakka 11 Lb/5 L Sausage Stuffer 2 Speed Stainless Steel Vertical Sausage Maker
Cons:
- Made almost entirely of stainless steel, this machine is light, durable and easy to use
- Two processing speeds for different comfort levels
- Four different stuffing funnels are included to make a variety of sausages
- Highly-rated machine from a well-respected brand
- Sharp edges - be careful!
- Does not attach firmly to work surface
- Some reviewers mentioned not being able to fill the meat canister with all seven pounds of meat
Light, durable, and easy to use, this sausage stuffer from Hakka Brothers has a lot going for it. Designed for the home cook, this machine works harder and faster so that making your own sausages is easier than ever.
Featuring two processing speeds, an air release valve to eliminate unwanted pressure, and enough capacity to handle seven pounds of meat at a time, this stuffer comes equipped with four different sized funnels (16mm, 22mm, 32mm, 38mm) to make a variety of sausages. Made almost entirely of stainless steel for easy care and handling – as well as easy carrying and storing! – this machine also has a solid base to help stabilize the machine with little to no movement while using.
The reviews are in: Hakka Brothers knows what’s up in the world of homemade sausages and this machine is definitely one of the best sausage stuffers on the market today.
Find more Hakka 11 Lb/5 L Sausage Stuffer information and reviews here.
-
2. Weston Manual Vertical Sausage Stuffer, 7-Pound Capacity, Dual Speed, Easy Clean Up
Cons:
- Quality manufacturer with a machine built to last
- Proper cleaning is possible with an easy to assemble and disassemble frame
- Two processing speeds to fit your comfort level
- Solid base with rubber feet for a more secure and stable fit on your work surface
- Four different stuffing funnels included to make a variety of sausages
- Quality machine at a more expensive price point
- Lacks a table clamp for a true secure fit
- Some reviewers have commented on their inability to fill the meat canister to advertised capacity
If you’re looking for an easy to use sausage maker that can do it all, this seven-pound capacity machine from Weston is an ideal option. While a little pricier than some of the other sausage stuffers on this list, this is a quality machine built to last and make excellent sausages.
Featuring an upright design and stainless steel body, this machine is easy to assemble and disassemble for proper cleaning – total bonus. With a tilting and removable meat canister for quick loading, easy to use two-speed hand crank, a pressure release valve, and high-quality steel gears, you’ll be making your own sausages in no time. This machine also has rubber feet for a more secure and stable fit on your work surface.
Included with this machine are four different stuffing funnels to make a variety of sausages: 13mm for snacking sticks, 20mm for pepperoni and bratwurst, 30 mm for summer sausages, and 40mm for lunch meats.
Find more Weston Manual Vertical Sausage Stuffer, 3L/7lb information and reviews here.
-
3. STX "Gen 2 Platinum Edition" Magnum 1800W Heavy Duty Electric Meat Grinder
Cons:
- STX makes quality appliances and this meat grinder is no exception
- Electric grinder is easy to use and comes with four grinding plates, three stuffing funnels, kubbe maker and other accessories
- Patented technology cools motor extending grind time and overall life of machine
- Fast processing time with ability to grind up to 260 pounds of meat per hour
- High-capacity meat tray is able to hold three pounds of meat at a time
- Manufacturer advises against grinding anything other than meat
- Do NOT attempt to grind bones with this machine, it will not work
- Despite the "air-cooled" technology, some reviewers have noted that this machine still overheats
Talk about a machine with all the bells and whistles. If you’re looking for an electric meat grinder that comes equipped with your basic grinding features but also ups the ante with some additional star-quality elements, check out the “Gen 2 Platinum Edition” Magnum 1800W Heavy-Duty Electric Meat Grinder from STX International.
Featuring three operating speeds, four grinding plates, three sausage stuffing funnels (1/2″, 5/8″, 3/4″), one Kubbe making attachment, a high-capacity meat tray (fits three pounds!), and several other accessories, this machine also comes equipped with a foot pedal for a hands-free operation. This appliance is also fast and powerful, with the ability to grind up to 260 pounds of meat per hour – if prepped properly, of course. And, with STX’s patented “air-cooled” technology, this machine’s motor will last longer so you can grind more.
While the other STX electric grinders on this list are true winners, this machine is a great option for a home cook or hunter looking to take their grinding experience to the next level.
Please note: the manufacturer advises against grinding animal tendons, bones, vegetables, plants, nuts, or fruits with this appliance.
Find more STX "Gen 2 Platinum Edition" Magnum 1800W Meat Grinder information and reviews here.
-
4. KitchenAid KSMMGA Metal Food Grinder Attachment, 2.5 lb, Silver
Cons:
- KitchenAid is known for making quality kitchen appliances and attachments
- The mixer does the work for you and the components disassemble easily for a proper cleaning
- Combination appliance that grinds meat and makes sausage
- Not strictly a meat grinder, you can also make bread crumbs, grate cheese and grind/grate fruits and vegetables
- All components store easily in a storage case
- Some reviewers commented on food getting stuck in the grinder
- Not all components are dishwasher safe; refer to user manual for cleaning and care instructions
- KitchenAid stand mixer is required
Fun fact: KitchenAid stand mixers do more than just assist you with your baking game. With dozens of attachments available, you can turn your mixer into a bonafide multi-functional kitchen appliance.
If you own a KitchenAid stand mixer and are looking to make your own ground meats, sausages, fresh bread crumbs, and grated cheese, KitchenAid’s food grinder attachment is the perfect addition to your kitchen. Simply attach this device to the power hub of your stand mixer – sold separately, unfortunately – and let the mixer do the work for you! Pretty cool, huh?
Featuring three grinding plates (fine, medium, coarse) and two different sausage stuffing funnels (9.5mm, 19mm), this dual-action attachment is made of quality metal and comes highly recommended.
While not the largest capacity electric meat grinder on this list, this is a great tool for any home cook who owns an iconic KitchenAid stand mixer.
Please note that some parts are hand wash only and others are dishwasher safe. Please refer to the user manual for cleaning and care instructions.
Find more KitchenAid KSMMGA Metal Food Grinder Attachment information and reviews here.
-
5. LEM Products Big Bite 10-Pound Stainless Steel Dual Gear Vertical Sausage Stuffer
Cons:
- Quality brand with a well-designed machine
- Two different fill rates to accommodate your comfort level
- Four different stuffing funnels included to make a variety of sausages
- Parts and components are easy to remove for proper cleaning
- 10-pound capacity is ideal for large batches
- Large machine that needs ample storage space
- Heavy duty and best for real deal sausage makers
- Some reviewers disagree over the amount of meat this stuffer can hold
Like the other LEM sausage stuffer on this list, this 10-pound capacity machine is a quality stuffer well worth the money.
Featuring a two fill rate system to accommodate your comfort level, pressure release valve, sturdy base, and a removable meat canister, this sausage maker is easy to use and easy to clean. Equipped with four different stuffing funnels (5/8″, 3/4″, 1″, 1 1/2″), you’ll be able to make all kinds of sausages in different sizes.
Full disclosure: this machine is slightly larger than the other options on this list, but, if you’re a serious home cook looking to make large batches of sausages, or a hunter with a large amount of meat to process, this is an ideal machine for you. Just make sure you have enough room in your pantry or kitchen to store it as it is over two feet tall.
Find more Hakka 11 Lb/5 L Sausage Stuffer 2 Speed Sausage Maker information and reviews here.
-
6. LEM Products 1606 5-Pound Stainless Steel Vertical Sausage Stuffer
Cons:
- Removable components make for an easy clean job
- Machine has an easy to use hand crank and attachments for proper sausage stuffing
- The machine clamps to your work surface for a secure fit while using
- Includes three stuffing funnels to make a variety of sausages
- Complaints about quality of handle as it comes off easily
- Stuffing funnel for snack-sized meat is sold separately
- Easy to clean but you'll need to be thorough as excess meat does get stuck
LEM’s five-pound capacity sausage stuffer is a favorite amongst home cooks for a reason. Designed to make meat processing easy, this stuffer will help you crank out perfect sausages every time.
Featuring a removable stainless steel meat canister for easy loading and cleaning, a sturdy base that clamps to your work surface for a secure and steady fit, and a valve that pushes excess air out through the top of the stuffer instead of into your casings, this machine has many of the bells and whistles you’re looking for.
Three different stuffing funnels are included with this machine (1/2″, 3/4″, 1″) allowing you to make sausages in different sizes, however, if you’re looking to make snacking sausages, you’ll need to buy an additional attachment.
Find more Master Feng Stainless Steel Sausage Maker information and reviews here.
-
7. LEM Products Stainless Steel Big Bite Electric Meat Grinder #32
Cons:
- LEM produces quality meat processing equipment
- This machine grinds meat and stuffs sausages
- Powerful motor that churn out 17lbs of meat per minute
- Quality meat grinder but at a high cost
- Only comes with two grinding blades
- Not ideal for casual home cooks
Durable, heavy-duty, powerful – the LEM Big Bites Electric Meat Grinder #32 is for real deal hunters, chefs, and home cooks who want to grind up a lot of meat. Featuring a 1.5HP motor, this model is definitely the strongest of the LEM Big Bites line and will churn out 17lbs of meat per minute – that’s 1,020lbs of meat per hour. Wow!
This all-stainless-steel grinder features all-metal gears with roller bearings, a heavy-duty handle for easy handling, a permanently lubricated motor, two grinder plates for coarse and fine grinds, and sausage stuffing accessories. Like all Big Bites meat grinders, this one also comes equipped with a large meat tray so you can grind longer and faster.
-
8. STX Turboforce II "Platinum" with Foot Pedal
Cons:
- STX is a quality brand known for making excellent kitchen appliances
- Electric motor makes this appliance easy to use for the home cook
- Multiple attachments enable you to grind meat, stuff sausages and make a variety of other meat products
- Powerful 2000w motor
- "Air Quad Cooling" technology extends the life of the machine
- Comes with: 3 Stainless Blades, 6 Grinding Plates, 3 Sausage Stuffing Tubes and Kubbe Attachment
- Foot pedal is optional and removable
- Some reviewers say the machine is loud
- Better at grinding meat than stuffing sausages
- Some reviewers question if motor as powerful as advertised
What STX International is calling “Beauty and a Beast,” the Turboforce II “Platinum Edition” is one heck of a meat grinder, guys.
Beautifully designed with a powerful 2000w beast-list motor, this electric meat grinder comes has all the bells and whistles: an optional foot pedal, three operating speeds, six grinding plates, three cutting blades, three sausage stuffing tubes, one kubbe maker, one burger press, and meat shredding claws. It also features STX’s patented “quad air cooling” system that doesn’t allow the motor to overheat and essentially doubling the life of the machine.
This machine brings everything you need to the meat grinding party and we like it. Definitely on our list of the best meat grinders for a reason.
Find more STX Turboforce II "Platinum" with Foot Pedal information and reviews here.
-
9. Hakka 11Lb/5L Sausage Stuffer 2 Speed Stainless Steel Horzontal Sausage Filler
Cons:
- Large capacity appliance that can hold 11lbs of meat at a time
- This is a real-deal sausage stuffing machine ideal for those who process a lot of meat
- Hakka Brothers makes a number of quality food processing appliances and this one is no exception
- Not ideal for new or casual sausage stuffers
- Large capacity machine requires more storage
- While it features a heavy duty base, it lacks a table clamp for a true secure fit
A real-deal sausage making machine for anyone who’s serious about making their own sausages, this horizontal edition from Hakka Brothers features an all-metal construction, stainless steel cylinder and spout, a stable metal base, and easy-to-use hand crank.
Featuring a large capacity with room for fifteen pounds of meat, this sausage stuffer comes equipped with two processing speeds to best fit your comfort level.
This device also has four different sausage stuffing funnels to make sausages of all kinds and in all sizes: 16mm, 22mm, 32mm, and 38mm.
Find more Hakka 11Lb/5L Sausage Stuffer information and reviews here.
-
10. Fantes Sausage Maker with Suction Base and 3 Nozzles, 2.2-Pound Capacity
Cons:
- Simple design makes this stuffer easy to use for beginners and casual sausage makers
- Sold with multiple stuffing funnels to make various types of sausages
- Budget-friendly option for the home cook
- Hand-wash only
- Made for a casual sausage maker
- Small meat canister only has capacity for two pounds of meat
If you’re new to the world of homemade sausages, or just a casual home cook looking to make sausages in small batches, this stuffer from Fante’s might be right up your alley.
Budget-friendly and simple to use, the Uncle Attilio’s Sausage Maker features a suction base for a secure fit to any nonporous surface, holds just over two pounds of meat, and comes with three stuffing funnels (15mm, 19mm, 22mm) allowing you to make sausages in various sizes.
Simply load the canister with meat, slide the sausage casing onto the funnel, and turn the hand crank to make delicious homemade sausages, hot dogs, and bratwursts. Simple and easy to use! Who doesn’t love that?
Find more Fantes Sausage Maker information and reviews here.
-
11. Master Feng Sausage Stuffer Horizontal Kitchen Machine (5 LBS)
Cons:
- A budget-friendly option for any home cook looking to make their own sausages
- Easy to use and manage by one person
- Four different stuffing funnels included for various sausage types
- Some reviewers disagree with effectiveness of suction cup base
- Meat canister doesn't hold advertised amount
- Challenges with cleaning and caring for
This sausage stuffer by Master Feng is a budget-friendly go-to.
Featuring a five-pound meat canister and horizontal design, this machine includes four stuffing funnels (14mm, 18mm, 21mm, 25mm) allowing you to make different sized sausages for whatever your needs are. Ideal for the home cook for its size, durability, and ease of use, this sausage stuffer can be easily managed by one person and doesn’t take up much room in your kitchen. This machine also boasts a suction cup base ensuring a firm and secure grip to your work surface.
While most reviewers speak highly of this device, especially for its price, some have commented on the lack of a secure suction to the table, inability to fill the meat canister with all five pounds of meat, and challenges with cleaning.
Find more Master Feng Sausage Stuffer Horizontal Kitchen Machine (5 LBS) information and reviews here.
-
12. ALTRA Electric Food Meat Grinder, Meat Mincer & Sausage Stuffer
Cons:
- Multi-functional kitchen appliance that grinds meat and stuffs sausages
- Electric device that's easy to operate and clean with removable parts
- In addition to sausages, this machine also makes patties, meatballs and kubbes
- This is really a meat grinder that also happens to stuff sausages
- Reviewers have concerns about the machine's ability to work effectively for a long period of time
- Small meat tray
- Some parts are dishwasher safe and others are hand-wash only
This multi-functional electric meat grinder and sausage stuffer makes for a nice combination appliance.
This machine from Altra comes equipped with multiple accessories and attachments allowing you to make a variety of sausages, patties, meatballs, and kubbes – a meat dish from the Middle East. Not only is the look of this appliance stylish, but it’s also easy to disassemble for an efficient clean job, easy to store while not in use, and is made with technology that helps grind meat and stuff sausages without losing the integrity of the protein. It can also grind garlic, chili, and ginger.
A couple of disclaimers:
- Several reviewers have commented on the quality of the machine and its propensity to break down after a few uses.
- This machine is really more of a grinder that also happens to stuff sausages. If you’re looking for an all-in-one device, this should work for you; however, if you’re serious about making your own sausages, we’d recommend purchasing another stuffer on this list that offers more meat capacity and includes multiple funnel sizes for a variety of sausages.
Find more ALTRA Electric Food Meat Grinder & Sausage Stuffer information and reviews here.
-
13. BUSOHA Manual Sausage Maker Meat Stuffer Filler Hand Operated Salami Maker Food Grade Quality Commercial And Household Use
Cons:
- Simple design is great for home cooks new to sausage stuffing
- Manually-operated with an easy-to-twist hand crank, you're in control at all times
- Easy to clean design
- Great gift for the holidays
- Lacks many of the bells and whistles the other sausage stuffers on our list feature
- Simple design may be deceiving as there's a lot of coordination involved with this sausage stuffer
- Manually operated; processes five pounds of meat in twenty minutes
There isn’t anything fancy about these sausage stuffers, and you know what? That’s okay in our book.
If you’re new to the world of sausage stuffing and just want to experiment, this is a great starter kit. Featuring a manually-operated hand crank mechanism, this sausage stuffer from BUSHOA is one of the best sausage stuffers – and one of the most popular – on the market. Equipped with two sausage stuffing tubes for different-sized sausages, this device is certainly handy.
While there may be a little more work associated with this device – and time – simply because it can only process a small amount of meat at a time, this makes for an ideal gift for any home cook.
Find more BUSOHA Manual Sausage Maker, Hand Operated information and reviews here.
Why Make Your Own Sausages?
There's only one way to truly know what's in your food: make it yourself! As our world becomes more health-conscious and aware of the food that we eat, there's a huge calling for us all to become more proficient in the kitchen.
Here's the cool part: not only does homemade food taste better, it's usually better for you, too. And, let's be honest, it's just plain fun to create in the kitchen.
If you're like many, the thought of making your own sausages is intimidating. Have no fear! Making your own sausages is not as hard as it seems. And, there are tons of benefits to doing it yourself:
Healthy Control - as opposed to the links you buy in the store, you know exactly what's going into your sausages. No weird ingredients that you can't pronounce. No excessive amounts of salt and fat. No preservatives or chemicals. While consuming sausages might not be the definition of clean eating, you have control over your food, and that's a total health perk.
Taste - it will taste better. You get to make the call on the seasonings and spices. You get to decide what meat is used. You get to taste your mixture as you're making it and pivot if it doesn't quite hit the mark. Making your own food makes you the boss, and that's totally worth it.
Creativity - feel like making turkey sausages with sage and red pepper flakes? Do it. Want to combine two different cuts of pork and add in some spicy seasonings as well as some fruit for some sweetness? Do it. Have fun with it. That's what cooking's all about.
Kielbasa, Bratwurst, Chorizo, Andouille...Oh My!
Every culture and country seems to have some kind of sausage on the menu. Chances are, you've had a few of them over the years, and with one of these sausage stuffers, you can make them yourself!
So, what's out there? What are the most common links you need to know about before you buy a sausage-making machine and start making your own?
- Kielbasa - in Polish, "kielbasa" means sausage. While each region in Poland has its own version of a kielbasa, in the United States, it's made of pork, shaped like a horseshoe, and is usually smoked.
- Bratwurst - as Germany's most well-known sausage, the bratwurst has become synonymous with backyard barbeques in the United States. Usually made with pork or veal, these sausages can be grilled or sauteed, and are served in a variety of hearty dishes.
- Chorizo - in the United States, chorizo is considered a Mexican sausage, however, it's actually from Spain and has other European and Latin American ties. A spicy pork sausage, it's flavored with chilies, garlic, and other spices.
- Andouille - originating in France, this pork sausage is most synonymous with cajun cooking in the United States and is featured in dishes like gumbo and jambalaya.
- Italian Sausage - available in two varieties - hot and sweet - Italian sausage originated in Italy. While most Italian sausage in the United States is made with pork, traditional Italian sausage is made with a variety of meats that are seasoned with chilies and other hot ingredients.
Regardless of sausage type, there are endless possibilities when you're making your own.
Home Cooking Is A Trend With Lasting Power
For many, 2020 threw the ultimate curveball. Between maneuvering life behind a mask and all the video conference calls, people have been forced to find their inner Julia Child. And, you know what? They like it. Home cooking has been trending all year and the movement doesn't appear to be slowing down, either.
As people continue to fine-tune their kitchen skills, they're becoming more creative and bold when whipping up delicious, out-of-the-box recipes.
Are you one of those people? Are you looking to take your kitchen game to the next level? If you are, then you're ready for the ultimate appliance: sausage stuffers.
