11 Best Small Futons for Your Dorm

Whether you plan on having guests stay in your dorm room or you’re just looking for some extra seating, a small futon is a great addition to your dorm room. Dorm rooms typically don’t have a ton of extra space, so a futon is nice to have as it pulls double duty in the furniture department and serves as both a couch and an extra place to sleep. Plus, there are many futons that are on the smaller side that fit perfectly in a dorm room.
Below is a round-up of the best small futons for your dorm:
For those who love lounging and entertaining, this futon would be a great addition to your dorm room. When in sofa position, the futon actually has a cup holder tray in the middle that functions as an arm rest and can be used to hold drinks. You can also leave the tray flipped up to make room for an extra person to sit. To convert it into a sleeping bed, just recline the backrest and remove the armrests. Even with the cup holder tray, the futon is still only 66 inches wide, so it should fit in most dorm rooms. There is a weight capacity of 500 pounds, so it’s sturdy enough to hold multiple people. The chrome legs and black material are classy looking, and the fabric can easily be wiped clean.
If you want a modern-looking futon in your dorm room, this futon sofa bed is a great choice. With chrome legs and tufted fabric, the futon has a contemporary vibe that would look nice with any dorm decor. You can choose between eight different colors and fabrics, ranging from black faux leather to burgundy velvet. The split-back allows you to lower the back one side at a time, and when in sleeping position, it’s approximately the size of a full size mattress. The cushions are on the firmer side, and are easy to wipe clean.
If you’re looking for something a bit more on the stylish side but you don’t want to spend an arm and a leg, check out this pink velvet option from DHP. This is the pink version of the Emily futon above, and it’s the perfect small futon for a shared living space.
This dorm futon is very versatile, as it allows you to sit, lounge, or sleep. The frame of the futon is adjustable on the sides, so you can keep both up for sitting, drop one side down for lounging, or lower both sides for sleeping. With six-inch thick cushions and two back pillows, the futon is really comfortable for both sitting and sleeping. Stretched out, the mattress is about 79 inches wide, but it’s only 66 inches wide when in the sitting position, so it won’t take up too much space in your dorm room. And, because the sides fold down to make the bed rather than sliding out the backrest, you can keep the futon close to the wall. There are multiple colors and patterns to choose from, so you can easily find a color to match the rest of your dorm furniture and decor. The fabric is spot clean only, and is not waterproof.
While many futons have more of a flat design, this sofa bed has pillow-top cushions, making it more plush to sit and sleep on. To convert from a couch to a bed, just scoot the futon away from the wall and push the back down. The armrests are removable, but you could also use them as a pillow. Available in black and white, the futon has double-row contrast stitching and tufting in the seat and back, and the legs are chrome. If you prefer a little extra cushion and a futon that looks more like a couch, this is a good option for your dorm room.
With a rounded top and metal arm rests, this futon has a more traditional chair look. You have some options with this futon, as there are two widths available: 41.3 inches and 61 inches. So, if you are limited on space, the gray, smaller futon that stretches out to a twin sized mattress may be the best option. If you have more room, the blue, 61 inch wide futon allows for extra sitting and sleeping space. Each comes with a removable cover that can be thrown in the wash for easy cleaning. To transition to sleeping mode, just roll out the bottom cushion, and push down the back.
This is more of a sofa sleeper, as it is a couch that has a bed that can extend out of the seat. When positioned as a couch, it is only 54 inches wide so it’s a good space saver. When extended as a bed, it’s 85.5 inches long so it’s a decent size. The leather finish is nice for a college dorm room, as it’s easy to keep clean and looks nice with all dorm decor. While it’s a little more expensive than most dorm futons, this is a furniture piece that could transition into life after college as well.
With dark faux leather and stainless steel legs, this futon would be a sleek addition to your dorm room. The cushion is made with memory foam, so it’s a little more comfortable than some of the more firm futons. It’s easy to keep clean and to change between positions, and it has a weight capacity of 600 pounds, so it could fit you and your friends with no problem. The low back and minimalist design would blend in with any dorm furniture, making it the perfect dorm futon.
If you’re really tight on space but need a futon on the weekend when friends visit, an inflatable futon is a good option. This air mattress can function as a couch when you want to sit and hang out, and it even has cup holders on the side. When you want to sleep, just roll out the seat cushion, and you have a queen size mattress. It’s plenty big enough to sleep and sit two people, and the soft material makes it so you don’t even really need sheets. You do have to purchase an air pump separately to keep it inflated, but at just over $50, it’s still less expensive than other futons. Anytime you don’t want to use it, just deflate, roll up, and store in your closet or under your bed. And, since you can deflate the futon, it’s way easier to move between home and your dorm room.
For those who are looking for a futon with a retro vibe, this mid century modern style futon is ideal. The futon is available in purple with white piping, black with white piping, or blue with white piping, and the upholstery is made of soft velvet. Dark wood finished legs elevate the modern look, and the split back design allows plenty of versatility. Assembly for this futon is super easy, as all you have to do is screw on the legs. This futon is a little bit larger than some other futons (75 inches wide), so you will need to make sure you have the extra space in your dorm room.
Looking for something modern-looking but also cheap? Check out this small DHP Convertible Futon. It measures 69.5″ x 34.5″ x 31″, making it the perfect small space futon for your college dorm.