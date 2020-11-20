11 Best Small Outdoor Dining Tables

Turn that long-neglected patio into a vibrant space for entertaining and lounging with a small outdoor table. This functional piece of furniture instantly transforms any outdoor space, even if you don’t have much room to spare. Whether you’re looking for just a table or a complete set with a table and chairs, we’ve found just the right option for your home.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $314.84 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $369.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $2,467.39 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $169.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $179.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $129.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $89.54 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $271.28 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $119.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $124.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $54.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Christopher Knight Alfresco Outdoor Dining TablePrice: $314.84Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Details such as beveled edges provide an upscale appearance
- Resistant to sun and water
- Can be easily moved when needed
- Doesn't come with a cover
- Chairs aren't included
- Only available in a bronze finish
This small outdoor table by Christopher Knight is big enough to comfortably fit up to four people. The table is made with heavy-duty aluminum, which makes it an easy match with existing decor. Its high-quality aluminum construction also makes this patio table an ideal fit for any outdoor environment.
In fact, this table is resistant to sun and water, and can even be used around a pool. This outdoor dining table is easy to assemble and can easily be moved if necessary. Details such as beveled edges and inlays instantly elevate any outdoor setting.
-
2. CW Chair Patio Dining TablePrice: $369.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Surface is easy to clean with a hose
- Comes with detailed step-by-step instructions
- Powder-coated finish for added durability
- A bit heavy to move
- Doesn't include chairs
- Smaller umbrellas might wobble in the holder
There’s enough room to fit up to six chairs around this outdoor table, making it an ideal choice for families. The table is also highly versatile and can be used around the pool, deck, backyard and other locations.
As with many small outdoor tables, this one features a high-quality cast aluminum construction and an extra-thick aluminum frame for added durability. The surface is powder-coated to keep the table from chipping or cracking when exposed to the elements.
Whether you need some shade or protection from the elements, there’s a center umbrella hole for propping up an umbrella. If you’re looking for a stylish outdoor dining table, this one stands out for its gorgeous lattice weave pattern.
Cleaning the surface is as simple as hosing it down with water. This table comes with all the necessary hardware, along with detailed step-by-step instructions.
-
3. Elizabeth Deep Seating Set with FirepitPrice: $2,467.39Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with a 52-inch firepit
- Five-layer powder-coated finish
- High-quality cast aluminum
- Chairs can only withstand light rocking
- Doesn't include fuel for the firepit
- A bit heavy for moving around
If you’re looking for a small patio table with chairs, consider this five-piece set. The set, part of the Elizabeth outdoor furniture collection, stands out for its elegant and timeless design.
Even if it’s a bit chilly outside, the 52-inch firepit will keep you toasty. The set is made with high-quality cast aluminum, which makes it more resistant to the elements.
There’s also a five-layer powder-coated finish for added durability. A stylish antique bronze finish makes this set an upscale addition to any patio or backyard.
-
4. Tangkula Wood Patio Dining SetPrice: $169.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stools support up to 360 pounds
- Can store stools under table to save space
- Comes with necessary hardware and installation instructions
- Chairs are a bit narrow
- Can't hold an umbrella
- May take awhile to assemble
Add a rustic touch to your patio, backyard or poolside lounge area with this five-piece wood patio dining set. The set includes a square table and four stools and features a practical yet simple design that effortlessly matches your existing decor.
This small patio table and chairs set is made with 100 percent solid acacia wood and is a sturdy choice for dining. Its compact size makes this set a top choice if you’re short on space. In fact, you can store the stools underneath the table when you’re not using them.
This entire set cleans up quickly with just a wet cloth. All of the necessary hardware and installation instructions are included. The stools can support up to 360 pounds.
-
5. Giantex Cushioned Outdoor Wicker Patio SetPrice: $179.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with two cushioned chairs
- Chairs nest under table to save space
- Plenty of leg room to stretch out
- Seats are different sizes
- Doesn't have back cushions
- Seats don't have arm rests
This cozy bistro set features a sturdy wicker table with a durable tempered glass top. You’ll also get two cushioned chairs, making this set a solid overall value. Despite its compact design, there’s plenty of room to stretch out your legs under the table.
You might not have enough room to serve an entire meal, but the tabletop is spacious enough for glasses, coffee and smaller dishes. The entire table measures 20 inches wide. Both chairs come with sponge cushions to provide extra support when you’re dining.
This set also stands out for its sturdy steel frame and rattan wicker construction. If space is at a premium, simply position the chairs under the table to free up some room. You can use this versatile wicker set inside and outdoors.
-
6. Sophia & William Patio Dining TablePrice: $129.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Has a standard 1.57-inch umbrella hole
- Unique wood-like surface is a stylish touch
- Easily transitions indoors when necessary
- Doesn't come with chairs
- Limited one-year warranty
- Top isn't actually made from wood
This Sophia & William patio and garden table is made with a solid metal steel frame, which makes it a sturdy choice for lounging and eating. This table also has a 1.57-inch umbrella hole if you need some shade or protection from the elements.
Despite its affordable price tag, the table features a unique wood-like tabletop. Not only does this give the entire set an upscale appearance, it also provides texture.
To clean the table, simply wipe it down with a wet cloth. A weather-resistant powder coating means you don’t have to rush to bring the table inside when the weather is bad.
-
7. RIO Gear Compact Expandable TablePrice: $89.54Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Heat-dissipating aluminum top
- Holds up to 60 pounds
- Includes a carrying bag
- Can't adjust table height
- Can be tricky to roll up to place in the carrying bag
- Not the sturdiest table
If you’re really short on space or just need an extra small dining table for those last-minute gatherings, this expandable table is a practical investment. It’s designed for camping, but you can easily set this small outdoor table up for a quick meal.
Hot temperatures aren’t an issue thanks to an innovative heat-dissipating aluminum top. The table is durable enough for picnics and backyard barbecues, thanks to its solid steel frame.
When the top is used with the un-telescoped frame, the table seats four people. If you need more room, telescope the frame and add the additional top piece to extend the table to seat up to six.
This table weighs less than 12 pounds and is easily portable. Despite its lightweight construction, the table supports up to 60 pounds. An included carrying bag makes transporting the table a breeze.
-
8. Walker Edison Extendable Dining TablePrice: $271.28Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can seat up to eight when fully extended
- Ideal size for a patio or deck
- Easy-open latch quickly extends the table
- Can take awhile to assemble
- Needs teak oil upon arrival
- Extra leaf isn't the sturdiest
If you need to seat more people, simply extend the leaf of this Walker Edison small patio table to seat up to eight. An easy-open latch feature makes extending the table a breeze.
When you don’t need the extra space, the butterfly leaf can be hidden out of sight to save space. This dining table is made with acacia wood and is just the right size for a patio or deck. It’s also durable enough to be left outside in bad weather.
A center umbrella hole keeps you protected from the sun and the elements. This low-maintenance table only requires a bit of teak oil as needed to maintain its gorgeous color.
-
9. MFSTUDIO Metal Steel Slat Patio Dining TablePrice: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comfortably seats up to four people
- Innovative e-coating doesn't require any maintenance
- Cleans up easily with a damp cloth
- Table doesn't fold
- Doesn't come with chairs
- Surface can get hot when exposed to sun
If you prefer a low-maintenance table that can stay outside all year round, this small outdoor table is a practical investment. A sturdy steel slat surface holds dishes, coffee, snacks and more, so you can entertain close family and friends.
The frame is also coated and doesn’t require any special maintenance or attention. It’s also rust-resistant and weatherproof and cleans up easily with a damp cloth.
Whether you need some shade or protection from the elements, you can easily insert an umbrella into the standard 1.57-inch hole.
-
10. VICLLAX Patio Dining TablePrice: $124.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comfortably seats up to four
- Durable metal and steel construction
- Has a 1.57-inch umbrella hole
- Doesn't come with chairs
- Surface can get hot in the sun
- A bit heavy for moving
You can comfortably seat up to four people at this small outdoor table. The table is made with a combination of metal and steel, making it a durable choice for dining. A modern slatted metal tabletop makes this table a stylish addition to any patio or deck, and effortlessly matches the existing decor.
Special e-coating means you don’t need to worry about maintenance over time. This small patio table is also resistant to rust and the elements. A 1.57-inch umbrella hole protects against sun rays and the elements.
-
11. VINGLI Outdoor Dining TablePrice: $54.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Thick tempered glass top supports 160 pounds
- Can be assembled in just minutes
- Pre-drilled 1.8-inch umbrella hole fits most umbrella sizes
- Assembly instructions aren't great
- Base may be an awkward size for some chairs
- Doesn't come with chairs
This affordable small outdoor table features a timeless design with a sturdy tempered glass top and strong metal pipes. You don’t have to worry about finding a place for the table indoors, as it’s built to withstand the elements.
Non-slip legs hold the table in place on wet surfaces. A pre-drilled 1.8-inch umbrella hole fits most umbrella sizes. The tempered glass top is thick and durable and can hold up to 160 pounds.
Don’t worry if furniture assembly isn’t your strong suit, as the table can be assembled in just minutes. The table weighs just 21 pounds and can be easily moved when necessary.
Can You Use a Dining Table Outside?
You can absolutely use a dining table outside. Whether you're looking for a stand-alone small outdoor table or a set that includes a small patio table and chairs, we've found the best options for every type of living space.
If you're not sure how to begin setting up your outdoor space, here's a helpful guide from This Old House to help you get started. Some of our favorite tips include draping fabric over the table to create a quick and easy sunshade, especially if your favorite small outdoor table doesn't have an umbrella holder.
Need to create more space? Consider converting an unused section of your driveway into a warm and inviting outdoor patio.
What Is the Best Material for an Outdoor Table?
You don't need to narrow your search to specific materials, such as steel or aluminum, to find a great small patio table that can be left outside year-round. This is especially good news for apartment dwellers and those with smaller homes, who may not have enough room inside to store extra furniture.
Homedit breaks down the best materials for outdoor furniture. Aluminum, steel and wrought iron are excellent choices for their sturdiness and durability.
You can also go with wicker. Resin wicker is particularly durable, and won't crack or fade over time. Other solid choices include wood and plastic.
See Also:
- 5 Best Robot Lawn Mowers: Your Buyer’s Guide
- 11 Best Robotic Pool Cleaners: Compare & Save
- 11 Best WiFi Sprinkler Controllers for Healthy Lawns
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.