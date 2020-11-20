11 Best Small Outdoor Dining Tables

There’s enough room to fit up to six chairs around this outdoor table, making it an ideal choice for families. The table is also highly versatile and can be used around the pool, deck, backyard and other locations.

As with many small outdoor tables, this one features a high-quality cast aluminum construction and an extra-thick aluminum frame for added durability. The surface is powder-coated to keep the table from chipping or cracking when exposed to the elements.

Whether you need some shade or protection from the elements, there’s a center umbrella hole for propping up an umbrella. If you’re looking for a stylish outdoor dining table, this one stands out for its gorgeous lattice weave pattern.

Cleaning the surface is as simple as hosing it down with water. This table comes with all the necessary hardware, along with detailed step-by-step instructions.