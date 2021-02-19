11 Best Smart Food Scales: Your Easy Buying Guide

If you want a smart food scale for the whole family, the Easy@Home ENC203 supports up to 12 users and has limitless entries. You can also check your progress over time thanks to the diary tracking function, which graphs nutrients by day or even the year.

Along with the accompanying nutrition calculator app, the smart food scale tracks protein, carbs, fats and calories along with dietary fiber, cholesterol and sodium. Bluetooth Smart technology makes it easy to connect your iOS or Android device.

Whether you’re following a specific diet, such as a keto diet, or you’re generally trying to eat healthier, the app shows detailed nutritional information for nearly 1,000 preset foods. Other perks include automatic shut-off and a commercial tare/zero function.