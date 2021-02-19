11 Best Smart Food Scales: Your Easy Buying Guide

Imagine adding your favorite foods to your kitchen scale and being able to see essentials such as calories, fat, carbohydrates and other nutritional information. Smart food scales not only help weigh ingredients, they also come in handy for those on a diet or who have specific nutritional requirements. You can create full nutritional profiles for your favorite meals to stay on track with your healthy lifestyle.
1. Easy@Home Digital Food Kitchen ScalePrice: $23.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bluetooth Smart technology makes it easy to connect your iOS or Android device
- Graphs nutrients according to the day, month, week and year
- App shows detailed nutritional information for nearly 1,000 preset foods
- Weight plate is plastic
- Overall construction is a bit cheap
- Display isn't waterproof
If you want a smart food scale for the whole family, the Easy@Home ENC203 supports up to 12 users and has limitless entries. You can also check your progress over time thanks to the diary tracking function, which graphs nutrients by day or even the year.
Along with the accompanying nutrition calculator app, the smart food scale tracks protein, carbs, fats and calories along with dietary fiber, cholesterol and sodium. Bluetooth Smart technology makes it easy to connect your iOS or Android device.
Whether you’re following a specific diet, such as a keto diet, or you’re generally trying to eat healthier, the app shows detailed nutritional information for nearly 1,000 preset foods. Other perks include automatic shut-off and a commercial tare/zero function.
2. RENPHO Digital Food ScalePrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can store nutritional logs
- Measures in multiple units
- Meal recording helps track meal intake
- Doesn't sync with the Apple Health app
- Some complaints of Bluetooth connectivity issues
- Food database isn't the best
The RENPHO is a multi-use scale that measures coffee, nutrition and kitchen items. Even better, you can easily take your health and nutrition into your hands with this app-controlled scale. The app performs a wide range of functions, including providing you with nutritional information for your favorite foods while allowing you to keep tabs on your meals and store nutritional logs.
A coffee pot function not only allows you to measure out coffee, you can also see the ratio between the water and coffee beans. This smart kitchen scale also accurately measures food and can convert items to ounces, grams, milliliters and fluid ounces. A tare function resets the weight to zero.
3. EatSmart Digital Nutrition ScalePrice: $35.66Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Calculates foods with a USDA Nutrition Facts label
- Saves up to 99 food entries
- Measures in grams, ounces and pounds
- Buttons are small
- Doesn't provide ounces and pounds simultaneously
- May slide a bit on certain countertops
The advantage of this digital kitchen scale by EatSmart is that you can use it to calculate nutrients for foods with a USDA Nutrition Facts label. These labels provide current scientific information such as a required list of nutrients, servings per container, calories consumed per serving and more. In addition to calories, the scale also displays fiber, sodium, fats, vitamin K and other essential nutrients.
A Tare function allows you to subtract the weight of a bowl or container. The scale will automatically shut off after two minutes to conserve batteries. Other highlights include a weight capacity of 11 pounds and measurements in grams, ounces and pounds. The scale also has a backlit LCD display, along with a memory mode that saves up to 99 food entries.
4. Muzili Smart Food ScalePrice: $12.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Doubles as a coffee scale
- Crisp LCD display
- Provides detailed nutrition information
- App can be glitchy
- Automatically shuts off in 60 seconds
- Doesn't sync with the Fitbit app
The app-controlled Muzili smart food scale simplifies your life via Bluetooth connectivity. Compatibility isn’t an issue as the app works with iOS and Android operating systems.
When it comes to food, you’ll get all the information you need to make a complete nutrition diary. Detailed information is available for many types of food, from salads to desserts.
Food-grade stainless steel material gives the smart food scale an extra element of durability. Other features include a crisp LCD display along with a tare/zero function and a low battery indicator.
The scale also converts units into ounces, pounds, grams and millimeters. If you’re into coffee, you can also measure out coffee grounds and even check the app to see the ratio between the water and coffee grounds.
5. IDAODAN Nutrition Digital Kitchen Food ScalePrice: $21.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple high-precision sensors
- Quick unit conversion
- Lists nearly 1,000 different types of food
- Gap under weight plate can collect bits of food and debris
- Material feels flimsy
- Doesn't have the most durable surface
Keep tabs on your nutritional intake at all times with the IDAODAN Digital Kitchen Food Scale, which promotes healthy eating by showing nutritional information for your food. To get the information, simply enter the food’s code key into the scale and you’ll see the amount of salt, protein, fats, cholesterol, fiber, carbohydrates and calories in your favorite foods.
When it comes to weighing ingredients this smart food scale provides accurate results in grams, pounds, ounces, milliliters and fluid ounces. You can also use the scale for measuring solids and liquids. A large LCD display makes it easier to see the readings. The scale also quickly converts units and has an auto-off function.
6. Greater Goods Nourish Digital Kitchen ScalePrice: $31.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Nutrition information displayed on the side
- Tempered glass top
- Weight limit is 11 pounds
- Many pre-programmed options are for junk food
- Digits are a bit small
- Automatically shuts off after a short period of time
The Greater Goods Nourish Digital Kitchen Scale provides detailed nutritional information to help you achieve and conquer various health goals. Nutrition facts are displayed on the side and are available via food codes for specific and detailed results. You can get nutritional data for nearly 3,000 types of food. If the food type isn’t listed, you can get the information through custom entries. This smart food scale provides accurate measurements within .1 ounce or one gram.
Touch-sensitive buttons lead to faster and more accurate responses. The scale has a tempered glass top and is backlit for enhanced visibility at all times. A tare/zero function makes measuring more accurate. This digital kitchen scale can hold up to 11 pounds and features four precision sensors for accuracy. Three AAA batteries, which are included, are required for operation.
7. NutraTrack Mini Digital Kitchen ScalePrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can store up to 99 food codes
- Measurements include pounds and ounces
- List of 160 common foods underneath the scale surface
- Scale print can be tough to read
- Automatically shuts off fairly quickly
- A few reports of inconsistent readings under 10 grams
If you’re looking for a user-friendly smart food scale, this model stands out. For starters, instead of looking up a code, you can glance down at the list of 160 common foods printed underneath the scale surface. If you don’t see what you need, you can add up to 999 foods. The scale has a bright backlit LCD display for enhanced visibility in any lighting. Another handy feature is the Tare button, which subtracts extra weight such as a container or plate for accurate measurements.
Available weights include ounces, fluid ounces, pounds and ounces, mililiters and kilograms. The scale can store up to 99 food codes and track daily nutritional totals. Once the food is recognized, the display instantly shows essential information such as calories, fat, carbohydrates, salt, protein and fiber. The scale has a weight capacity of 11 pounds and requires three AAA batteries for operation.
8. Ozeri Touch IIIPrice: $29.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Weight capacity is 22 pounds
- Displays instant caloric values
- Touch-sensitive controls
- Limited to seven common types of food
- Requires four AAA batteries
- Doesn't provide detailed nutritional information
Most digital kitchen scales have a weight limit of 11 pounds, but the Ozeri Touch III can weigh food up to 22 pounds, or 10 kilograms. The process of weighing ingredients is simplified with the inclusion of Unit and Tare buttons. High-precision sensors weigh ingredients in increments of 0.05 ounces or one gram. A large LCD display allows you to quickly and easily track measurements.
This nutritional scale displays instant caloric values based on specific portions of ingredients placed on the scale. You’ll get instant caloric values for portions of common types of food such as chicken, butter, eggs, flour and more.
9. Vitamix Perfect Blend Smart ScalePrice: $99.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with several pre-designed meal plans
- Provides step-by-step instructions for recipes
- Automatically scales recipes for servings, calories, etc.
- App could be better
- Could use more pre-programmed recipes
- A bit pricey
The Vitamix Perfect Blend Smart Scale isn’t your typical smart food scale. Rather than list the food along with its nutritional information, the scale walks you through your favorite recipes step by step. You can stick to your nutritional needs by choosing a recipe based on a specific number of calories, servings or ounces. If you could use a bit of help getting started, just scroll through pre-designed meal plans to create specific shopping lists.
You’ll see nutritional information as you add each ingredient, which allows you to get a better idea of what you’re consuming. The scale also has a built-in timer. You can connect the scale to popular fitness apps such as Google Fit and Apple Health.
10. Kitrics Digital Nutrition ScalePrice: $84.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can manually enter codes for 99 foods
- Scale automatically stores settings
- Includes nutritional information for 2,000 types of food
- Low weight limit
- Screen isn't backlit
- Book doesn't list food in alphabetical order
Some nutritional scales are designed with a minimal display area that leaves you searching for the information you need. The Kitrics Digital Nutrition Scale shows you everything you need to know about the food in a convenient and user-friendly way. For example, you can glance down to the display to see a full nutritional breakdown of each item, from calories to proteins, fats, carbohydrates, sodium, cholesterol and more. You can store settings for 99 of your favorite foods, making it easy to quickly pull up the information for the next meal.
Nutritional information is included for nearly 2,000 different types of food. The scale has a maximum weight capacity of 72 ounces, or 4.5 pounds. The scale automatically shuts off when it’s not in use. The two required AA batteries are included with the scale.
Why do I need a smart food scale?
Smart food scales do more than provide accurate measurements for your favorite foods. These convenient kitchen scales display nutritional information such as calories, fat, carbs, protein and more to help you make informed and balanced decisions before and during meal prep.
How can a food scale help with my diet?
By accurately weighing your ingredients, you can control your portions and make sure you're eating accurate amounts.
You can check out the most recent dietary guidelines for Americans from the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion for updated nutritional guidance.
There are many advantages to having nutritional information available at a quick glance. Instead of looking up the information elsewhere, a smart food scale conveniently displays all the essentials in one convenient location.
You can accurately weigh measurements and figure out portions as you go, making adjustments as needed according to nutritional or dietary needs.
Are all smart scales Bluetooth-enabled?
Some smart food scales have the added benefit of Bluetooth technology. Once connected, you can use your smartphone or other device to keep track of measurements, view an extensive selection of nutritional information and more. Some scales have a memory fuction to store information for your favorite foods.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.
