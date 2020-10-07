7 Best Smart Grills to Cook from Your Phone

There are an innumerable amount of “smart” devices available these days, many of which seem kind of pointless. But the emergence of smart grills is something that can actually be valuable to all you pitmasters out there.
Instead of standing idly by as your meat, veggies, and other dishes cook, you can instead actually enjoy your party or watch the game while monitoring your meal right from your smart device. So browse through our list of the best smart grills and find an awesome Bluetooth or WiFi grill that will change the way you cook forever.
1. Camp Chef 36-Inch WiFi Woodwind Pellet Grill & Smoker with SidekickPrice: $1,199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- An incredible 1,236-square inches of cooking space.
- The 14-inch Camp Chef Sidekick accessories make it incredibly versatile.
- A wide range of smoke and temperature settings so you can smoke/grill at the perfect heat.
- WiFi and Bluetooth functionality.
- 4 meat probes included to track the cooking status of various foods.
- Ash Kickin' Cleanup system makes cleanup simple.
- A big investment, but a worthy one.
- You have to purchase the various Sidekicks separately.
- May be too large for some. If so, consider Camp Chef's 24-inch Woodwind instead.
Thanks to its size and versatility, it’s easy to put the Camp Chef 36-Inch WiFi Woodwind Pellet Grill & Smoker with Sidekick towards the top of our best smart grills list. This 36-inch beast offers an incredible 1,236-square inches of cooking space. With the Sidekick, your options expand even further. As these 14-inch Camp Chef accessories can actually be swapped out, with additional options including a Searbox, a Single Burner Pizza Oven Box, and a Deluxe Barbecue Grill Box.
As a WiFi grill, the Woodwind easily connects to your smart device via its WiFi and Bluetooth PID controller. You’ll get notifications from the Camp Chef app on the progress of your meal. And thanks to the grill’s 4 separate meat probes, you’ll be able to track each item’s temperature individually.
Camp Chef‘s Woodwind sports a Smoke Control feature that allows you to select the intensity of your smoke from 1 through 10. Its 22-pound pellet hopper promises that even the largest of briskets won’t require a refill. Temperatures for smoking and grilling can range from 160-degrees to 500-degrees. Or, you can utilize its Slide and Grill technology which boasts the ability to hit up to 650-degrees. And finally, the company’s patented Ash Kickin’ Cleanup system promises that your grill will never be a hassle to clean.
2. Traeger Grills Ironwood 885Price: $1,499.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Traeger app lets you control the Ironwood 885 from anywhere.
- Built-in pellet sensor warns you when you're low.
- Massive 885-square inches of cooking space.
- 20-pound hopper capacity.
- Double side-wall insulation.
- Alexa enabled.
- On the more expensive end of options.
- Might be unneccessarily large for some.
- Light assembly required.
Traeger has quickly become one of the biggest brands in grilling. And with the Traeger Grills Ironwood 885, it’s easy to see why. This bad boy offers a robust 885-square inches of cooking space, with a hopper that’s capable of handling up to 20-pounds of meat. That equates to 10 chickens or seven racks of ribs. Yeah, robust.
Thanks to Traeger’s WiFIRE technology and Traeger app, grill masters can stay updated on the status of their meal right from the convenience of their smart device. Via the app, you can check temperatures, set timers, and receive various alerts. And thanks to the built-in pellet sensor, you’ll even be notified when you’re beginning to run low.
The Ironwood 885 is amongst the most versatile of smart grills out there. With it, you can grill, smoke, bake, braise, roast, and barbeque like a pro. And thanks to the company’s wide variety of pellet flavors, you’ll never want to go back to grilling with gas or charcoal again.
3. Memphis Grills Elite Wood Fire Pellet Smoker Grill with WiFiPrice: $5,399.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A robust 844-square feet of cooking surface.
- Massive 24-pound hopper can cook for up to 62 hours.
- Can be operated via WiFi with iOS or Android app.
- Great looking large LED screen.
- Temperature range of 180 to 700 degrees.
- 304 stainless steel construction looks great and promises durability.
- Lots of underneath storage.
- Pretty expensive.
- Might be too large for some.
- No Bluetooth functionality, just WiFi.
The Memphis Grills Elite Wood Fire Pellet Smoker Grill with WiFi aims to be the crème de la crème of the grilling world. It’s a steep investment, albeit a worthy one, as everything about this beast is essentially top of its class. Its enormous hopper can hold 24-pounds of pellets. Allowing for extended cooks of up to 62 hours without refilling. There’s lots of storage room within the grill’s cabinet. And with a massive cooking surface of 844 square inches, you’ll have the ability to cook whatever you want, however long you want.
The Elite comes with WiFi functionality, so you can track your meal’s progress easily from anywhere thanks to Memphis‘ iOS and Android apps. The 304 stainless steel grill looks great and is super durable. It has a sleek LED screen to track time and temperature. Its dual-wall firebox has an oven-quality seal to trap in heat. And with cooking temperatures ranging from 180 to 700 degrees, there’s nothing this monster can’t cook.
4. Green Mountain Davy Crockett WiFi Control Portable Wood Pellet GrillPrice: $301.94Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sense-Mate thermal sensor constantly tracks grill temperature.
- It's lightweight, has foldable legs, and can fit into most trunks for portability.
- Might just be the best travel friendly smart grill on the market.
- Comes with numerous power options for easy tailgating.
- WiFi functionality with iOS and Android apps.
- Smaller than most.
- No side burners.
- Typically takes over a week to ship.
If you’re looking for the best portable smart grill, Green Mountain Grills has you covered with the Davy Crockett WiFi Control Portable Wood Pellet Grill. It’s designed to be easily packed up and taken on the go, making it perfect for tailgating, camping, and other outdoor events. The legs fold up to make for a convenient carry handle. And Green Mountain Grills states that it’s compact enough to fit “in nearly any trunk.”
It functions with 3 different power options, including 110V and 12V adapters so that you can run it from a variety of sources. Inside, the grill features the Sense-Mate thermal sensor that continually checks the Davy Crockett’s temperature. A meat probe comes included so you know exactly what the temperature status is of whatever you’re cooking. A peaked lid is built-in for ribs. And there’s a convenience rack on the side to hold whatever you need while you’re manning the grill.
5. Everdure 4K Electric Ignition Charcoal Grill & Cover BundlePrice: $2,299.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fast Flame Ignition and numerous probes ensure an efficient and accurate cook.
- Specific airflow control promises a balanced heat up to 725-degrees.
- Sleek LED control display with Bluetooth app functionality.
- Side reloading hatch for easy charcoal reloads.
- Auto locking hood and cool to touch exterior limit accidental burns.
- Built-in storage underneath the grill.
- Available in a wide range of colors.
- Grill cover included.
- Pricey.
- No WiFi functionality, just Bluetooth.
- 21-inch cooking surface is smaller than most.
Aesthetically, the Everdure 4K Electric Ignition Charcoal Grill is one of the most visually appealing smart grills you’ll find. But underneath the sleek exterior, its got some really impressive features too.
The 4K sports Fast Flame Ignition that’s easily controlled via its sleek-looking LED display. It has app functionality via Bluetooth too, ensuring you can monitor and control the grill while you’re not immediately present. And with its dual airflow controls, the smart grill and smoker promises balanced heat from 230 to 725-degrees.
Safety features are built into the grill, including an auto-locking hood and a cool to the touch exterior. There’s a side loading hatch to easily add more charcoal when needed without lifting the hood. The ash bucket is removable for easy cleaning. Built-in storage is included under the 4K’s bottom. And with 5 different styles to choose from, you’ll have no problem finding a color that perfectly matches your home.
6. Camp Chef 24-Inch WiFi Woodwind Pellet Grill & Smoker with Sear BoxPrice: $999.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Impressive range of smoke and temperature settings.
- Comes with restaurant-style Searbox included.
- 4 included meat probes ensure you always know the status of your cook.
- Large pellet hopper.
- WiFi and Bluetooth functionality via the Camp Chef app.
- Ash Kickin' Cleanup system makes keeping it clean easy.
- Not drastically cheaper than the 36-inch Woodwind.
- Other Sidekick accessories sold separately.
- Some assembly required.
The Camp Chef 24-Inch WiFi Woodwind Pellet Grill & Smoker with Sear Box is essentially the same smart grill as the Camp Chef 36-inch, just a foot smaller. At 24-inches, it still offers plenty of room to cook your meat and veggies. And it touts the same large hopper that allows for it to cook continually for hours and hours on end.
Just like the 36-inch, the 24-inch Woodwind is compatible with Camp Chef’s various 14-inch Sidekick accessories. However, this model actually comes with the restaurant-style Searbox, allowing you to sear meats with blazing hot temperatures of up to 900 degrees. The girl and smoker itself has a cooking temperature range of 160 to 500 degrees. But with the Woodwind’s Slide and Grill technology, direct flame cooking can hit temps of up to 650 degrees.
As the Woodwind is on our best smart grills list, it functions as both a Bluetooth and WiFi grill through the Camp Chef app. From there, you can set temperatures, of course. But also Smoke Control with intensity settings of 1 through 10. And the grill comes with 4 meat probes and ports so that you can individually track 4 different items at one time.
Cons:
- Less expensive than most others on our list.
- PID smart controller keeps temperature right where it should be.
- Great looking easy to use digital display.
- WiFi functionality included.
- Adjustable smoke stack.
- Child lock built-in for safety.
- Smaller than most listed with 572-square inches of total cooking space.
- 15-pound pellet hopper is on the smaller end too.
- No probes included.
While it’s a bit smaller in cooking space than many of its competitors on this best smart grills list, the Monument Grills Pellet Grill is plenty large enough for most pitmasters out there. It offers 572-square inches in total of cooking real estate between the primary cooking area and warming rack. Ensuring you’ll have ample room to barbecue, braise, bake, roast, smoke, and grill.
There’s a built-in electric auto-start ignition. A digital display is included for easy monitoring and controlling right on the grill. And, of course, there’s WiFi functionality so that you can adjust settings right from your phone via the SmartSmoker YM app. There’s even a child safety lock included that can be activity on the grill or from the app.
Smart Grills
Smart grills and smart smokers are becoming increasingly popular amongst grilling enthusiasts. It's easy to see why, as they're super convenient and allow for safe multitasking.
Instead of being forced to stand by and continually check your meal's progress, you can instead connect to your grill via WiFi or Bluetooth and see live temperature and timer statuses right from your phone or smart device.
Traeger Grill
Traeger has been an up and comer contender in the grilling game over the last few years now. And they have a fantastic option on our best smart grills list with the Traeger Grills Ironwood 885.
The Ironwood 885 is a beast to say the least. It boasts a 20-pound pellet hopper with a built-in sensor to let you know when you're running low. It has a cooking surface of 885-square inches. It touts double side-wall insulation to keep the heat in and even. And it can even connect to your home's Alexa devices, which all the other smart grills on this list can't.
Traeger Portable Grill
While it's not a smart grill, the Traeger Scout Wood Smoker Grill is a fantastic choice if you're on the hunt for a portable Traeger grill. A meat probe is built-in to give you constant insight on how far along your meat is. Its digital controller is easy to read and use. There are latches on the front to ensure it's securely closed for safe transport. And even though it's portable, it still offers 184-square inches of grilling surface to cook while away from home.
Grill and Smoker Pellets
One of the beautiful things about pellet grills and smokers is the sheer variety of pellets out there. Searching for pellets on Amazon, you'll find flavors such as apple, pecan, cherry, hickory, and mequite to name just a few.
There are more fanciful options too, such as Jim Beam Bourbon Cooking Pellets and Jack Daniels Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey Pellets. In fact, half the fun of cooking with pellets is the art of finding a combination of pellet flavor and meat that everyone will go crazy for. So don't be afraid to mix and match your meats and pellets until you find a pairing that you're proud of.
Smart Grill Thermometers
If you aren't financially ready to pull the trigger on one of these fantastic WiFi grills, picking up a smart grill thermometer is an excellent alternative. And the best set out there is undoubtedly the MEATER Block Premium Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer.
This premium set comes with 4 meat probes that work in your smoker, grill, oven, or anywhere else you're cooking up mouthwatering meats. And of course, the probes are Bluetooth and WiFi compatible, so you can interact with them right from your phone.
The app will monitor your meats and alert you when they ready to be pulled from the grill. Temperature can be set from 212 to 527 degrees. They're dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. And the MEATER Block Premium set even offers a Guided Cook System which will walk you through the cooking process step by step if you need the help.
