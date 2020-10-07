7 Best Smart Grills to Cook from Your Phone

Instead of standing idly by as your meat, veggies, and other dishes cook, you can instead actually enjoy your party or watch the game while monitoring your meal right from your smart device. So browse through our list of the best smart grills and find an awesome Bluetooth or WiFi grill that will change the way you cook forever.

There are an innumerable amount of “smart” devices available these days, many of which seem kind of pointless. But the emergence of smart grills is something that can actually be valuable to all you pitmasters out there.

Smart Grills

Smart grills and smart smokers are becoming increasingly popular amongst grilling enthusiasts. It's easy to see why, as they're super convenient and allow for safe multitasking.

Instead of being forced to stand by and continually check your meal's progress, you can instead connect to your grill via WiFi or Bluetooth and see live temperature and timer statuses right from your phone or smart device.

Traeger Grill

Traeger has been an up and comer contender in the grilling game over the last few years now. And they have a fantastic option on our best smart grills list with the Traeger Grills Ironwood 885.

The Ironwood 885 is a beast to say the least. It boasts a 20-pound pellet hopper with a built-in sensor to let you know when you're running low. It has a cooking surface of 885-square inches. It touts double side-wall insulation to keep the heat in and even. And it can even connect to your home's Alexa devices, which all the other smart grills on this list can't.

Traeger Portable Grill

While it's not a smart grill, the Traeger Scout Wood Smoker Grill is a fantastic choice if you're on the hunt for a portable Traeger grill. A meat probe is built-in to give you constant insight on how far along your meat is. Its digital controller is easy to read and use. There are latches on the front to ensure it's securely closed for safe transport. And even though it's portable, it still offers 184-square inches of grilling surface to cook while away from home.

Grill and Smoker Pellets

One of the beautiful things about pellet grills and smokers is the sheer variety of pellets out there. Searching for pellets on Amazon, you'll find flavors such as apple, pecan, cherry, hickory, and mequite to name just a few.

There are more fanciful options too, such as Jim Beam Bourbon Cooking Pellets and Jack Daniels Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey Pellets. In fact, half the fun of cooking with pellets is the art of finding a combination of pellet flavor and meat that everyone will go crazy for. So don't be afraid to mix and match your meats and pellets until you find a pairing that you're proud of.

Smart Grill Thermometers

If you aren't financially ready to pull the trigger on one of these fantastic WiFi grills, picking up a smart grill thermometer is an excellent alternative. And the best set out there is undoubtedly the MEATER Block Premium Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer.

This premium set comes with 4 meat probes that work in your smoker, grill, oven, or anywhere else you're cooking up mouthwatering meats. And of course, the probes are Bluetooth and WiFi compatible, so you can interact with them right from your phone.

The app will monitor your meats and alert you when they ready to be pulled from the grill. Temperature can be set from 212 to 527 degrees. They're dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. And the MEATER Block Premium set even offers a Guided Cook System which will walk you through the cooking process step by step if you need the help.

