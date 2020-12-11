9 Best Sneeze Guards for Counters & Desks: Your Buying Guide (Updated!)

There’s no denying that we’re living through some crazy times. The data collected so far from the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that there are several ways to protect yourself from getting sick. Social distancing, wearing masks in public, use hand sanitizer, and (best of all) washing hands are all effective deterrents against the dreaded coronavirus.
But you may have already seen another tool deployed in the fight against COVID-19: transparent partitions. Large sheets of clear plastic have suddenly shown up in businesses and offices all over the country. I’ve even seen them at my local hardware store. They’re also known as sneeze guards.
Sneeze guards aren’t just for salad bars anymore! They’re tremendously useful at retail counters, office desks, and restaurant tables since they prevent droplets from flying forward and can be easily cleaned and sanitized. Using sneeze guards at your office or business will definitely be a welcome step forward toward beating the virus.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Along with sneeze guards that utilize clamps to affix them into place on an office desk, VersaTables also manufactures this model with suction cup feet. The hardware is strong and sturdy to keep the acrylic in place and the suction cups do a nice job at holding the equipment in place while providing a little more portability. All these particular screens measure 24 inches high and come in five sizes from 18 inches wide to 48 inches wide.
These partitions are intended for professional office environments that do not interact with the public and do not feature pass-through windows on the bottom of the screens. VersaTables make these sneeze guards out of 1/4-inch-thick acrylic and laser cut the pieces to ensure smooth edges.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This 32-inch long by 24-inch high protective sneeze guard is freestanding and makes for a very effective screen against droplets that come from sneezing or coughing. This sneeze guard is made of 1/8-inch thick acrylic and is impact and shatter-resistant. A 12-inch long by 3-inch high pass-through cavity is featured at the bottom of the screen.
You won’t need tools for assembly as it features base stands that slide into matching slots. Open up the package and put it up in less than a minute. This sneeze guard is labeled as “economy” so be aware that the item is just 1/8-inch thick. For the cost, this is a great deal for an effective droplet screen.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
VersaTables is another manufacturer of worktables and office furniture that saw the wisdom of fabricating sneeze guards like this one featuring desk clamps. While not as portable as some of the others on our list, this sneeze guard is definitely sturdy and made of 1/4-inch-thick acrylic. These partitions are meant to be installed for permanent use in office environments.
VersaTables offers up three sizes, all 24-inches tall: 30 inches, 36 inches, and 48 inches wide. Each screen features a pass-through window measuring 19-3/4-inches wide by 4-1/2-inches high. The brackets used to clamp the sneeze guard onto an office desk are 1-1/2-inches wide, 4-inches high, and 2-inches deep. These are a great solution for a professional work desk in an upscale office environment.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
BenchPro is a workbench manufacturer out of California that is ready to ship out their sneeze guards within one working day. Sneeze Guards use friction-fit stands to make them freestanding and feature no fasteners. There are six different sizes available including 18-inch long by 24-inch high, 24-inch long by 24-inch high, 24-inch long by 40-inch high, 30-inch long by 24-inch high, 30-inch long by 38-inch high, 48-inch long by 24-inch high.
These sneeze guards are made of 3/16-inch acrylic, are completely portable, and each of them features a pass-through cavity at the bottom. Base clips for mounting are included. They can be cleaned with soap and water or used with antibacterial sprays. Best of all, BenchPro provides a 10-year unconditional warranty.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re going to be in the sneeze guard business, there’s probably not a better name for your company than “Viral Blockers”. They have seven sizes of sneeze guards in a variety of proportions from a cozy 18-inch x 18-inch square to a gargantuan 60-inch long by 24-inch high rectangle.
They’re all made of easy-to-clean 1/8-inch thick plexiglass that’s lightweight and portable. All the sizes feature a pass-through window at the bottom appropriate to the respective size of sneeze guard. Safe to use with most glass cleaners and anti-bacterial sprays.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
So let’s say you need a little added protection between cashiers at your business. RCS Plastics gets you. They offer up a Checkout Cashier Protection 28-inch long x 30-inch high Sneeze Guard with Pass-Through Window. This model is great for cashiers, front desk folks, and hospitality staff because it features 9-inch wide side screens. Not only will your people get some protection from customers but from each other, too.
The pass-through cutout is a large four inches to accommodate the transfer of cash or cards. The sneeze guard itself is made of a shatter-resistant acrylic that isn’t easy to scratch. The feet have non-skid rubber feet as well. On top of all that, the main screen can be raised or lowered to accommodate your needs by loosening the screws and tightening them back up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ready for a truly upscale sneeze guard? Then check out the Protective Glass Sneeze Guard with Full Steel Support from Fab Glass and Mirror. This partition is made of 1/4-inch-thick tempered glass so it will stand up to repeated cleaning with glass cleaners and alcohol-based sterilizing cleaners without scratching. The hardware is welded steel and powder-coated in one of three colors: black, grey, and tan. Rubber feet will protect you furniture.
The screens themselves come in one of twenty (!) sizes from a tight 24×24 square or a very generous 60×36 rectangle. They look good, feel premium, and will complement your office environment perfectly. Plus, if you decide an etched message is appropriate to your business environment, they’re made of glass and can be customized easily.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sneeze guards are all fine and good but what if you work in a cubicle and need some protection from co-workers walking around? This option, the SneezeDefense Sneeze Guard Barrier is specifically made for cubicles. Made of 1/4-inch-thick plexiglass, the SneezeDefense is a system designed to rest on top of the cubicle walls and wrap around a corner if need be.
The SneezeDefense package includes the main barrier and legs to attach to the top of the cubicle wall. It’s incredibly easy to put together and sets up in seconds. No tools are required! This sneeze guard comes in six different sizes and two opacities, clear or frosted. The best part is that the vendor will message you after you purchase to confirm the thickness of your particular cubicle wall.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Counter space can be a premium piece of real estate for your business. You don’t have the space to donate to a piece of acrylic in your day-to-day operation! This SneezeDefense Plexiglass Hanging Sneeze Guard is perfect for you then. It comes in three sizes and includes two four-foot wires, connectors, and ceiling hooks.
This is about as easy as it gets. Simply attach the hardware and hang your new sneeze guard in either portrait or landscape orientation. The acrylic can be polished for clarity and washed with soap and water or even diluted bleach.