9 Best Sneeze Guards for Counters & Desks: Your Buying Guide (Updated!)

There’s no denying that we’re living through some crazy times. The data collected so far from the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that there are several ways to protect yourself from getting sick. Social distancing, wearing masks in public, use hand sanitizer, and (best of all) washing hands are all effective deterrents against the dreaded coronavirus.

But you may have already seen another tool deployed in the fight against COVID-19: transparent partitions. Large sheets of clear plastic have suddenly shown up in businesses and offices all over the country. I’ve even seen them at my local hardware store. They’re also known as sneeze guards.

Sneeze guards aren’t just for salad bars anymore! They’re tremendously useful at retail counters, office desks, and restaurant tables since they prevent droplets from flying forward and can be easily cleaned and sanitized. Using sneeze guards at your office or business will definitely be a welcome step forward toward beating the virus.