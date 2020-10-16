9 Softest Sheets to Buy: Compare, Buy & Save

There is nothing quite like the feeling of climbing into bed at the end of a long day and curling up in some soft bed sheets. No matter the size of your bed, the firmness of your mattress, or the type of sleeper you are, sleeping on the softest sheets is always a plus.

Shopping for the softest sheets can be tricky. With varying thread counts and different types of cotton, it's hard to decipher what sheets will be the best for your sleeping situation. If softness is your top priority, look for something with a higher thread count. If you like a warmer sheet, stick with something that is made with with polyester or brushed microfiber.

For those who like to keep cool, cotton and sheets with a lower thread count are usually the most breathable (you could also check out our post about cooling bed sheets here). And of course, it's important to consider the color of your existing duvet cover and bedroom decor, as you'll want to find bed sheets that match. If you don't like the colors listed with the sheets above, take a look at our post on the best printed sheets.