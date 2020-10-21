21 Best Solar Christmas Lights: Your Buyer’s Guide

If you’ve got a lot of surface area to cover, this Solar String Light Set gives you the longest available single string of solar powered lights on the list.

This string has 600 LED bulbs on a length of 206.7 feet of insulated wire. The lights have eight different modes including steady on, slow fade, twinkle, chasing, and sequential flash. These are controlled by a switch on the back of the solar panel.

While 200 feet of lights is a lot of deal with, it comes with two storage wheels, similar to the type you’d store a garden hose on, so you can unwind your lights to install them and then rewind them at the end of the season with less hassle.

You’ve got 9.9 feet of lead wire to the solar panel which gives you a decent amount of wiggle room for placing your panel in a good spot. The waterproof rating is IP44 meaning it is protected up to splashes of water from any direction so it can hold up to heavy rain without issue.

The lights have between eight and 12 hours of run time on a full charge although the listing doesn’t provide the mAh rating of the battery.

It’s a good choice for those looking to cover a tall outdoor Christmas tree or want to cover your house in solar lights with as few panels as possible.