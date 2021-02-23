33 Best Space Saving Beds for Small Rooms (Updated!)

Whether you’re building a tiny house, living in a small studio or loft, or you just like to keep things compact, there’s no getting around the fact that beds take up a lot of space. We’re here to offer you some great alternatives.
You’ll sleep like a baby in these space-saving beds that do double duty as lounge areas, or work, storage, and study spaces, giving you plenty of room to flex your design muscles on your favorite decor pieces.
When you’re looking to combine all the functionality of a den, work area and sleeping quarters, this clever loft bed has exactly what you’ll need in terms of storage, style, and comfort. Made of wood and pine with a dark cappuccino finish, this bed is a definite step ahead of many of the metal frame space saving beds.
This sleep and study unit has a twin bed up top with a ladder at the foot. A built-in three-drawer dresser eliminates the need for additional clothing storage. On the ladder end, a double bookcase allows for reading and study materials or aa bookshelf stereo system.
At the head end of this bed, a slide out desktop makes space for projects, and it also includes an open back double storage unit that can handle a printer, notebooks and more. It comes with everything shown, however, it requires an eight inch or thinner twin mattress.
If you’re in a small studio, there’s simply no room for a bed to take up space full time. That’s when this chest style murphy bed is a total winner. When closed, the cherry finished cabinet measures 44.5 inches wide by 30.375 inches deep and it stands 40.75 inches high. It extends to 80.125 inches long for sleeping with a mattress height of 12 inches from the floor.
What makes this stow and go bed even more convenient are the two storage drawers in the cabinet base. We also love the fact that the base includes two electrical outlets that allow it to act as a convenient TV stand in its off hours. This bed comes complete with the appropriate twin XL mattress included, which is super convenient.
If you’re not sleeping solo, this space saving chest bed also comes in queen size.
Daybeds are the ultimate idea when it comes to stylish and space saving options, especially if they include a full-size trundle bed like this one. It doubles as a daytime seating area and a sleeping quarters at night. But what makes it really great is the full-size trundle bed beneath. That’s a terrific option if your kids regularly have sleepovers and you don’t love a bunch of kids laying around the living room in the morning. It’s also an ideal option for seating in your home office and quickly converting that space into a guest room.
The black metal frame is easily dressed up with fancy linens or made more masculine if desired. The trundle bed which fits directly under the frame is on easy-roll casters that can be locked in place once it’s rolled out. This bed set includes the main bed frame and the trundle bed, however, you’ll need to order the mattresses separately.
One problem with most daybeds is that they’re so obviously what they are. That’s what makes this sofa daybed a great option for smaller spaces. At first glance, it looks exactly like an elegant sofa with a vintage twist and tufted back and arms, but both the seat and concealed trundle each fit a standard twin mattress.
The sofa bed can handle up to 400 pounds while the trundle can accommodate up to 250 pounds. Each mattress is supported by a slat wood frame. Upholstered in soft velvet fabric, it’s a chic option for a studio apartment where you don’t want to sacrifice either style or space. Get it in dark blue, gray or pink.
If you’re looking for a sofa bed with more sleek lines, we also like this model with more angular arms. It also features a twin trundle that pulls out.
Are you looking for space saving beds for your cabin or beach house? This twin daybed and trundle is a cool combination of metal and wood that looks more modern than many. The clean lines are gender-neutral and easily adaptable to nearly any decor style from mid century modern to nautical or rustic.
The sturdy bed frames are made with premium steel slats, so all you’ll need to add are the twin mattresses and linens. If you like the metal frame, but want a more traditional daybed style, we also like the Zinus Eden twin daybed and trundle.
Sometimes small spaces force you to make compromises. If you want a bed, workstation, and futon in one, this twin loft bed offers a terrific combination of amenities with no need to compromise on any of your needs and desires. The black metal bedframe has clean and modern lines. Up top, it fetaures a twin bed with decorative rails and a ladder to one side makes accessibility easy.
Stylish as well as functional, this frame features a white corner desk with a wire mesh wall to keep work papers from sliding off. It includes a matching chair and multi-function futon, although the bed mattress and the futon mattress are not included.
When you’re looking to transition your toddler to a bed of their own, without losing any of that sweet nursery style, this wooden daybed is the perfect piece to replace the crib. Made of solid wood, it features a super-sweet heart canopy style roof design as well as a pull out trundle bed. That roof can be the key to adding extra light to their room as you could add some string lights to help them transition to sleepy time.
With a 400 pound weight capacity on the main bed, and a 275 pound capacity on the trundle bed, your toddler can easily transition to their teen years before you’ll need to replace it with perhaps a more grown up style. It’s also the perfect option for grandma’s house where she might want to transition her guest room for overnight with the grandkids, but still have a bed that can accommodate adult guests.
This cute bed comes in white or gray, and a variety of different roof alignments.
When it comes to space saving genius, you’ve simply got to love a furniture piece that can be four different things. Such is the case with this cool folding ottoman sleeper bed. It can fold up into a traditional tufted storage or coffee table ottoman. It can act as a comfy chair. It can take the place of a recliner. And it can also fold flat to be a convenient last-minute guest bed. The adjustable backrest keeps you comfortable in a variety of settings.
Upholstered in linen fabric with stereo lines, this versatile bed is built for true comfort with thick high density foam that can stand up to daily wear and tear. Better yet, unlike many space saving beds, this one requires no assembly. Simply unbox and enjoy.
When you’re in search of furniture that’s sophisticated and smart, this is a great choice. Space saving beds can present a challenge, but not so with this loft bed that features all kinds of office functionality, in addition to sleeping quarters. The loft bed accommodates a full size mattress and weights of up to 400 pounds, so it’s definitely roomy enough for an adult to snooze comfortably.
This cool bed frame features a mesh bookshelf that runs the entire length of the bed along with solid workstation shelf below it. The workstation section even has a convenient slide out keyboard tray. It can easily accommodate your laptop and extra monitors and leave enough tabletop space for your project work.
It has ladders on each end, so ascending to your sleep quarters is comfortable no matter which happens to be your dominant side. Snag an ergonomic office chair to match and you can be conveniently set up in even the smallest room.
If your minimalist style calls on you to skip the headboard and maximize both the style and storage space available underneath your bed, the Memomad Bali queen platform bed offers a great look along with wicked functionality. This bed is ideal for smaller bedrooms where there’s simply not enough space for a dresser or side tables.
This bed frame features pull out shelves at the head end that effectively eliminate the need for nightstands as they can hold your book, water, and even a device. With a total of six drawers with synthetic leather pull handles, four more shelves in addition to the pullouts previously mentioned, plus two corner compartments that can be made even more functional with some storage baskets, this bed even has enough storage for a couple of suitcases under the center slats.
If you’ve been on the hunt for space saving beds, this one is beautifully made from solid pine finished in a natural varnish. All the edges have been rounded to avoid unexpected bumps. This bed has a solid weight capacity of up to 880 pounds. Get it in either this natural caramel color or off-white and in sizes from twin to king.
If you’re looking to furnish your rustic retreat with some space saving furniture, this solid hardwood daybed gives you that beautiful look along with efficiency and comfort in mind. Solid wood mattress supports offer a fully supported sleep experience. When the trundle is securely stored underneath, the wood panel front gives this piece an elegant mission style design.
Each bed supports a twin mattress and to make that top mattress look even more like a traditional sofa, a simple slipcover is an answer to give your daybed extra style. This daybed is made from plantation grown hardwood, so it’s a renewable resource you can feel good about. Get this piece in either rustic walnut, Barbados or white finishes.
If you want to add a coordinating sofa, you can buy the daybed without the trundle as well.
The futon can convert from couch to sleeper in a snap. If you’re looking for the maximum usability in a small space where you want a bed as well as a seating area, this space saving bed has some of the features that make it just right for a small room or dorm. The two tone gray and black metal frame looks sleek and modern, so if you’re not really shopping for kid furniture, you’ll feel like this has a good, minimalist look.
The top bunk accommodates a twin size mattress and can handle a person who weighs up to 200 pounds. The bottom frame easily fits a futon mattress and can manage up to 600 pounds in weight. The side ladder makes it simple to get into and down from the top bunk, and the top rails keep safety in mind in case this bed is for a smaller child.
Are you searching for a sleep solution that’s bigger than a twin bed but also one that offers the trundle bed option? This full size bed is ideal for an adult or teen with a twin trundle below. Great for siblings who share a room or a single parent with a studio or one bedroom apartment, this bed set features a modern upholstered tufted headboard and pieced footboard that looks elegant while being super functional.
The twin trundle bed features a fabric covered side that makes it look like a seamless piece of furniture when it’s not extended. Do be aware that you won’t want to order a twin mattress for the trundle that’s any thicker than 10 inches maximum or it won’t fit beneath the full bed.
If you’re severely limited on floor space but you’ve got a lot of bodies to bed down at night, this full over full bed set is totally genius. In the matter of one small space, you can place this piece which has full size mattresses on top and bottom with a 400 pound weight capacity. To add even more sleep space, the lower bed also offers a twin pull out trundle bed.
Perfect for a cabin or small getaway cottage, this bed set is great for use at home as well because the full size beds can be separated and used in different configurations if you don’t need to cram everything into one room. You can get this same style with a twin over full configuration and a twin trundle as well. This space saving design comes with five different finish options to match your decor.
If you’re looking to create the perfect lounging spot in your limited space, consider this elegant queen size daybed that features a full size trundle beneath. The tan linen upholstered frame has tufted arms and no back, making it a beautiful fit in a chic and modern or country French style home. The trendy design is easy to convert to the coziest reading spot ever, and the full size trundle will simply slide out if you have guests.
This daybed comes in four color options although gray and blue options are only available in twin over twin size. Another backless daybed features a metal frame rather than upholstery. It’s great for a den or study, or any room that doubles as a workspace and a guest room.
When you’re looking for furniture with a nautical flair, this seascape gray captain’s bed delivers the look along with a lot of storage. The six drawer pedestal can be used on either side of the bed frame, making it easy to arrange in a corner and save space. It also offers a convenient stow space at the foot of the bed.
The headboard and footboard have a contemporary shiplap design, and the headboard also features bookcase details to give you even more space to keep your favorite books and more. This full-size bed can accommodate an eight inch mattress which is not included. We recommend the Chime mattress from Ashley furniture as a great option.
If you don’t need extra beds, but you do need extra storage for your compact space, this twin size captain’s bed offers lots of appealing amenities in a small profile. This bed also eliminates the need for a dresser. It comes with six sizeable storage drawers that can be configured on either side of the base should you want to place the bed against a wall.
A small storage cubby at the foot of the bed is a perfect place to store shoes or extra bedding. The tall sideboard features bookshelves on each side with a wide center shelf that’s ideal for a clock, personal devices and more. The bed frame is made from solid pine, and finished in a trendy espresso stain. If you love this design but want a trundle in addition to storage space, this bed is another solid choice.
When you’re limited on space, there’s no need to be limited on elegance because this space saving bed hits all the high style notes, while giving you great storage options too. The contemporary platform bed frame features a biscuit tufted high headboard, framed in wood. The base of the bed also offers up four generous storage drawers complimented by oversized charcoal bail hardware.
With all the quality you’d expect from Lane furniture, the drawer bottoms are cedar-lined which makes them exceptional for blanket and linen storage. This piece is finely crafted from straight grain oak veneers with a uniquely beautiful oak finish. If your tastes run a bit more Baroque, this metallic upholstered bed frame might be more to your liking and it features storage drawers at the foot of the bed.
When you need storage, convenience, and classic furniture design all in one, this queen wall bed suite has all the right elements. The big wall cabinet features a Shaker-inspired design and is finished in dark walnut gray, although you can also get it in chocolate or white, depending on your design style. It comes with two side storage cabinets with multiple open shelves that can be adjusted to keep all your books and favorite bedside items.
This bed is super easy to fold down, and the bed frame has an ultra-comfy EuroSlat mattress support system that gives it just a bit of extra bounce. It will fit any standard queen mattress from 8-12 inches thick and can be made up with bedding in place as long as you remove the pillows. Storage space issues solved.
If you don’t have the room or need for those extra storage units, you can save space and quite a few bucks with this simple queen wall bed that’s frill-free and features a modern contemporary design.
A traditional sleeper sofa is a great option when you’re looking for space saving furniture, especially if you don’t have a formal guest room. This modern sleeper sofa from Signature Desing by Ashley is a beautiful combination of couch and full-size bed.
Contemporary curves take center stage with sloped pillow top armrests and a striking flared silhouette. With a light neutral color that’s easy to match, you can decorate to your heart’s content with either subtle accent or wildly colorful decor options. The high-resiliency foam cushions and pillows make for a cozy place to curl up and read, but when unfolded the sleeper features a bi-fold full innerspring mattress that delivers all the comfort and support of a more traditional bed.
With minimal assembly required, you can have this sofa set up and ready to use in minutes. It fits through doorways 32 inches wide and larger. Get the matching loveseat to make a complete livingroom suite.
Space efficiency and versatility are the hallmarks of this chest murphy bed that delivers queen size comfort in a compact footprint. The classic chest looks like a beautiful dresser or media stand by day, but quickly transforms into a comfy sleeping quarters at night. At 22.5 inches deep by 62.5 wide and 41.8 inches tall, this great looking piece of furniture has a large functional storage drawer on the bottom that’s perfect for pillow storage when the bed is folded up.
Several things make this bed choice a solid one including the fact that it comes with a six inch premium memory foam mattress included – while most space saving beds require you to purchase mattresses separately. We also love that this bed is meant to live in today’s world. It features a dual USB charging station on the side along with two electrical outlets.
Another point worth mentioning, this chest bed comes in five different cabinet styles and five different finishes so it’s easy to match with your existing interior decor.
If you’re someone who simply doesn’t have ample space for a guestroom, this wall bed can save you when company comes. When enclosed, the faux triple-door cabinet looks like a unique storage case that makes it appear more like an architectural element of your home.
When you open the shaker-inspired cabinet door, simply pull down and voila! You’ve got a hidden queen size guest bed in a snap. This pull-down bed features a super comfortable Euroslat mattress support system. When you go to put it away, it’s equally easy thanks to the dual-piston system. Just remove the pillows and close it up, covers and all.
You’ll need to order an appropriately sized queen mattress, although those up to 12 inches fit this bed frame well.
This cute cconvertible loft bed is an ideal option for a kids room or dorm room where space is often at a premium. It features a configuation that we’ve not seen in others – as it offers a unique desk set up, with a pair of bench seats facing a single 37.7 x 22 inch work surface at the center. This makes a perfect space to work on group projects, and when the homework stops, the work table can drop down and the seat cushions can act as a second sleep surface below the upper bunk.
The top bunk and bottom bunk each have a 175 pound weight capacity and while you won’t need a mattress for the bottom bunk thanks to the included cushions, you will want a standard twin for the top bunk. Pine slats support both the top bunk and the bottom seats, each of which also have an under storage drawer to maximize space even further. The drawers are on casters making them super easy to slide in and out.
The upper bunk features 15.5 inch head and side rails for safety and a four step ladder makes for easy access. If a shared work desk isn’t ideal and two regular sleeping areas are preferable, this twin over twin has an L configuration that includes a single desk under the top bunk.
We can’t write about space saving beds without including this futon which doubles as a couch, side by side recliner and bed. In truly limited space, it provides seating and sleeping options without taking a lot of room. This sofa has a mid century modern design with a low profile seat, solid wood legs, and diagonal upholstery stitching in an attractive diamond design.
You’ll love the flexibility of this multi-functional piece. You can partially recline the back, fully recline the back, or recline just half of the back. Spring and pocket coils in the mattress provide the ultimate in support and comfort whether you’re sitting or sleeping. At 78.5 inches long, it’s easy to slip into a tight or tiny space.
If your tastes run more toward Mission style furniture, the Newport Futon has solid wood arms that fit the design style, and it’s just slightly longer at 80.5 inches. If you prefer more modern industrial design the Rio Futon features crisp lines and metal arms and legs.
If you’ve been searching for a mid century modern sofa that converts to a sleeper, who better to turn to than the furniture design experts at Ashley? Known worldwide for their seriously comfortable mattresses, chairs, and dining sets, you can count on the comfort of this convertible couch. It features classic clean lines and coordinating throw pillows.
This 78 inch sofa folds out into a full-size bed with sleeper cushion cores that are made with high-quality foam and wrapped in a cozy polyester upholstery. In a neutral slate gray, it features a design inspired by the colors and clean lines of menswear. The box cushions and vibrant pops of color from the throw pillows make a clearly contemporary statement.
Because it’s on the smaller side, it would be perfect as a space saving bed option in your home office or a family room.
Whether you’re looking to create an efficient space for sleep and study, this gender-neutral metal loft bed is an excellent choice. The white frame plays well with every color and the modern metal design is hip and cool. Gently arched rails surround the twin bed up top which can handle a six inch twin mattress and can accommodate up to 200 pounds. Since a thinner mattress is recommended, we would give a nod to this Modway gel infused memory foam mattress for comfort.
Beneath the loft bed, one side a desktop along with a bookshelf above it, while the other side offers three solid surface bookshelves and an exterior ladder to the upper bunk. All you’ll need to complete this mini-bedroom suite is a simple chair, and there’s plenty of room to make it a stylish one like this or a minimalist roll around.
If you’re seriously cramped for space, it’s almost impossible to find room for a desk as well as a bed. Problem solved with this clever queen size wall bed that comes with a simple desktop built right in. This queen size bed stays safely stored inside the cabinet until it’s time to snooze. In the interim, you can use it as your minimalist workspace because LED lights in the cabinet top make for efficient task lighting without taking up precious desk space.
The wall bed features a contemporary design with brushed nickel handles and recessed pulls. This wall bed would be ideal for those who work long hours and need to sneak in a nap on their lunch break. We especially like the antiqued finish with walnut accents.
Perfectly suited to a modern industrial space, it would fit well with your favorite pieces of steampunk decor. If you’re worried about whether a Murphy bed like this is safe for you or your kids, find the positive answers in this article from Go Downsize. The bottom line – it’s all about careful installation.
When you have a lot of kids or kids with a lot of friends, finding adequate sleep space can be a challenge, but not when you get three times the sleeping quarters in a single twin bed foot print. This triple stacking bunk bed set is a transitional arrangement that can be broken into three separate twin beds as your kids grow and need their own separate spaces.
The clean modern lines and simple design of this set of bunks are gender-neutral, so you can get it in a few different finishes to fit your home or cabin decor. It has two detachable ladders – one for the floor to the top bunk and one that fits from the top to the second bunk. The two upper bunks can each accommodate up to 165 pounds, while the lower bunk can handle up to 250 pounds.
You’ll also love the durable wood construction which means these beds can stand up to some pretty rambunctious kids. If you’ve got a rustic cabin, you could easily create a substantial sleeping quarters for lots of guests with a couple sets of these.
For the little girl (or girls) who love to play make believe, there’s no space saving bunk bed option that’s really more fun than this twin over twin bed set that not only features the expected beds and ladder, but a chance to create fun play space as well. This clever bed set features a half roof, a window wall, and bright pink tenting that can be rolled up to make it like a fun playhouse or castle.
The wood construction is super sturdy and the grey stain finish is neutral enough to go with other room colors. It holds two standard twin mattresses which will need to be purchased separately. This bed assembles easily with nothing more than a power drill so your kids can be set up and ready for sleep and play in a short time. If you’re shopping for a boy’s room, you can also get this same set up with blue tenting.
When you have enough room for a bed, but not enough space for a dresser, this cool captain’s bed is a great idea for a kids’ room or guest room. This two-tiered bed features solid wood construction so it’s tough enough to survive even rambunctious kids. The top accommodates a twin mattress and has a 275 pound weight capacity, so if you’re training a toddler to sleep in their own space, you can catch a few winks on the trundle drawers while you’re doing it.
Under the bed, a functional six drawer storage unit makes for plenty of space for clothes, or if you’re using this in a guest room, extra linens and blankets. This bed comes in three light and dark wood tones. If you’re looking to outfit a cabin or beach cottage with some extra storage and more sleep space, this rustic wood daybed also offers a trundle and drawers beneath.
There’s no doubt about the fact that kids always get the littlest bedrooms, so if you’re tight on space for your little one, this loft bed maximizes every square inch of it. It has so many seriously adorable features to tout. It accommodates a standard twin mattress and can accommodate any growing kid well. The top bed frame has a cute kid-friendly chalkboard on the front to keep them safely in their bed while sleeping, and fun ramp (like climbing onto a pirate ship!)
Every inch of this bed set has been carefully thought out to give tons of storage options in a single bed footprint. At the foot of the bed, kids can use the slide to gleefully get to the floor in the morning, and this bed will inspire more playtime in the bedroom as well, because it comes with two cute wheeled toy boxes that slip under the loft bed.
The toy boxes feature drawer pulls on the front to make them easy to pull out or slide back under, and they could easily be used as clothing storage too. If you’re handy, you could even create a flat surface to set on top of the toy boxes to create a small work desk they could use for coloring or simple schoolwork while enjoying their own personal space.
If you love the look of a section sofa but you need the versatility of a sleeper sofa, try this. There’s no need to compromise because the Lilola sectional sleeper sofa delivers on both looks and functionality. This clever couch can be set in an L shape configuration with the look of a loveseat and lounger, but the sneaky secret here is that the front base of the couch pulls out and pops up to transform the whole piece into a full-size bed.
What you’ll love even more is that the lounger is a functional storage ottoman, meaning you can keep pillows, bedding, and extra blankets at the ready in case you get last-minute guests. If you’re using it for your regular sleep solution, the cushions provide firm yet comfortable support. get it in light or dark gray.
When you’re trying to put two people in one room and leave them with some functional floor space as well, this twin over twin bed has so many options that make it an ideal choice. Crafted from solid pine wood, this imaginative bunk bed is embellished with slatted head and footboards, clean-lined guard rails, and a built-in ladder.
It also has a fully assembled four-drawer dresser and a bookcase with shelves and cubbies that are built into the side and ends to give you tons of storage opportunities. The upper bunk has high rails to ensure no one rolls out in their sleep which is great if you’re using this space saving bed set for smaller kids.