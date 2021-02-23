33 Best Space Saving Beds for Small Rooms (Updated!)

There’s no doubt about the fact that kids always get the littlest bedrooms, so if you’re tight on space for your little one, this loft bed maximizes every square inch of it. It has so many seriously adorable features to tout. It accommodates a standard twin mattress and can accommodate any growing kid well. The top bed frame has a cute kid-friendly chalkboard on the front to keep them safely in their bed while sleeping, and fun ramp (like climbing onto a pirate ship!)

Every inch of this bed set has been carefully thought out to give tons of storage options in a single bed footprint. At the foot of the bed, kids can use the slide to gleefully get to the floor in the morning, and this bed will inspire more playtime in the bedroom as well, because it comes with two cute wheeled toy boxes that slip under the loft bed.

The toy boxes feature drawer pulls on the front to make them easy to pull out or slide back under, and they could easily be used as clothing storage too. If you’re handy, you could even create a flat surface to set on top of the toy boxes to create a small work desk they could use for coloring or simple schoolwork while enjoying their own personal space.