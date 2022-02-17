11 Best Steampunk Lamps You’ll Absolutely Love

This funky lamp is bound to spark some interesting discussions thanks to clever design features like a hidden light cord. It will fit perfectly into any home with steampunk decor.

Created with authentic industrial materials, it features a blackened iron pipe crossed foot, which then extends upward to two steel pulleys that house the light cord. Super clever.

The light fixture itself features the traditional birdcage cover which encloses the bulb. At 21 inches tall, this industrial lamp is perfect for living areas where you’re looking for a larger profile.

For another interesting take on the pully lamp design, this three pulley lamp from Ashley Furniture has an antiqued bronze finish that’s very desirable right now, but we’d deem it “moderately steampunk” due to the fact that the majority of the fixture isn’t actually made from industrial elements.