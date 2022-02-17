11 Best Steampunk Lamps You’ll Absolutely Love

Love the look of steampunk jewelry and clothing? The next logical step in your steampunk transformation is updating your living space. Whether you want to lift the look of your loft or add some edgy style to a particular living space, a steampunk lamp can become the focal point of any room. These industrial-looking light fixtures are quirky and creative, with a serious retro vibe that you will love looking at in your home or office.
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This funky lamp is bound to spark some interesting discussions thanks to clever design features like a hidden light cord. It will fit perfectly into any home with steampunk decor.
Created with authentic industrial materials, it features a blackened iron pipe crossed foot, which then extends upward to two steel pulleys that house the light cord. Super clever.
The light fixture itself features the traditional birdcage cover which encloses the bulb. At 21 inches tall, this industrial lamp is perfect for living areas where you’re looking for a larger profile.
For another interesting take on the pully lamp design, this three pulley lamp from Ashley Furniture has an antiqued bronze finish that’s very desirable right now, but we’d deem it “moderately steampunk” due to the fact that the majority of the fixture isn’t actually made from industrial elements.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Two graduated gears make for a stable base, and believe it or not, the clock actually functions.
We can’t get over all the absolutely funky and fun details that are incorporated in this clever steampunk lamp. From pipes and knobs to clocks and gauges, this lamp has the potential to be the focal piece of any room. We love that the red faucet handle is actually the on/off switch! That makes this ideal for your office or your bedroom, where knowing the time is a plus.
This lamp is 14.25 inches tall and features a dimmer on the cord. It is not recommended for use with LED bulbs, but Edison bulbs are more in keeping with the steampunk theme anyway. This cool steampunk desk lamp even features an open pipe fitting for a pen holder. Clever idea. If you’re looking for an accent lamp that also gives you a pop of color, check out this industrial iron pipe lamp in bright red that features the bulb literally dripping from a faucet.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Why settle for just a lamp, when you could get this cool steampunk pipe lamp and matched bookend as a set?
These industrial sculptures are set on weathered wood bases and can be used together or separately, as you choose. The 10.5-inch wooden side panels are sizey enough that you hold up your most epic tomes in style.
Unlike many others, you actually get the Marconi filament Edison bulb included with this set. Keep in mind, because this is a handmade piece, each one will be somewhat unique and the set takes four to five days to complete. Definitely worth the wait in our opinion.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This seriously cool chrome searchlight floor lamp evokes images of foggy oceans and lighthouses making way for ships.
So much of the steampunk aesthetic involves nautical themes, with Jules Verne right at the center of most fanatics’ adoration. Even the BBC has taken note of the relationship between steampunk and Jules Verne, so you’re not crazy if you think nautical themes and steampunk themes should always go hand in hand.
This light stands on a black tripod that can be height adjusted up to 65 inches tall.
The intricate chrome light head features an adjustable shutter front with moveable louvers and so many design elements that it’s hard to take your eyes off it. The head tilts and lifts, as well as turns in your preferred direction. We think this lamp will make any room a showplace.
You can also get a similar searchlight floor lamp with a natural wood tripod and antiqued brass light head if chrome and black aren’t your most desired finish.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
At 16 inches tall, it’s large enough for a living room accent piece, but the narrow profile would make it equally great on a nightstand.
When you get right down to the nuts and bolts, this chain table lamp delivers an awesome look with an eye-catching theme. The base is made of actual metal nuts, and the stout chain is perfectly crinkled to create quite the optical illusion. With a round Edison bulb added to the fixture, this lamp looks and feels like it came right out of the industrial revolution.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This handpainted rust bronze lamp could be that focal point you’ve been looking for in a larger room in your house.
At 28 inches tall, it’s by far one of the largest lamps we’ve recommended. The industrial style uses an antique-looking metal fan cage for the top attached to a sheer drum lamp shade. Inside you catch glimpses of three Edison bulbs, each with independent pulls. The industrial-looking stand sits on a round metal base that’s minimal and cool.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ideal for nearly any small table. We love the vintage pipe, and the brilliant red faucet handle and green water faucet give this an industrial, colorful edge.
We also love this pipe robot runner lamp that features a cool bronzed finish and a bicycle chainring as a base. And this industrial robot rider lamp features a cool four-wheeled scooter with the rider on top. We think it would look great in the family area or kids’ rooms.
The Robot Flametrooper lamp is an awesome option for anyone who loves both steampunk and Star Wars stuff.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sometimes simple is totally the best, especially if you’re looking for a lamp to fit on a desk or in a smaller space.
This cool industrial table lamp gets its steampunk vibe from the super cool Edison bulb which is included in the price – a nice bonus – and the bronze cage it’s enclosed in. The stand features an antiqued bronze finish, although doesn’t have many of the industrial elements of a serious steampunk piece.
This lamp is a nice transition piece if you’re exploring the design aesthetic, or you just want to make to look of a space a little edgier than it currently is. At 17.25 inches tall, it’s a great choice for small spaces. Need to fill an even tinier space with light? This 9.5 Inch Caged Uplight is another industrial piece that’s perfect for bedside, or accent lighting in a larger room.
If you’re fond of a wood and metal combination versus an all-metal look, this clever desk lamp features a more intricate metal cage design on a dark stained wooden stand. It makes for a unique industrial and elegant combo.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This industrial pipe table lamp would look right at home in the laboratory of Doctor Frankenstein.
The moody feel and elongated Edison bulb will add soft lighting to any room in your house. Perched on a handmade oak wood base, this 15-inch tall lamp features vertical piping and the eight-inch width means it’ll fit into even small spaces. It comes with a 15-foot vintage-looking rayon-wrapped cord, and all the components are UL listed.
Because it’s dimmable, you can easily place it on a console table for a romantic feel. You might also love this more traditional lamp with a shade on a weathered wood base. At 20 inches high it commands a bit more presence in any room. And these three Edison bulb industrial light is a winner, especially when used like a candelabra on a mantel or shelf.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This clever steampunk lamp features heavy-duty industrial iron pipe fittings with a minimal finish and natural rust qualities.
Mounted on a wooden base, this lamp features a black birdcage bulb cover to give it an even more interesting appearance. We’d recommend Edison bulbs to maximize the industrial age appearance of this table lamp.
At 13 inches tall, this would be an ideal choice for your nightstands or as a desk fixture. If you want to get a pair of these, you’ll save by buying them in a two-pack.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you love a look that’s like stepping back into old Hollywood, this cool tripod floor lamp is a great choice.
The extendable wooden legs give this lamp a look that’s both industrial and vintage. At 52 inches high, it’s a great way to highlight a corner or small space. The large lamp head features a black finish with four shutters and a pivoting mount so you can direct the light to any focal point in the room.
If you’re more into nautical themes than Hollywood, the Nautical Black Tripod Spot Light looks as though it just came off an old ship, with a black wooden tripod and lots of metal embellishments.
Love the classic tripod look but don’t have the room for a floor lamp? Check out this cool mini-tripod lamp with all the same features as the floor lamp, but scaled down to just a bit over 20 inches tall. We love it.