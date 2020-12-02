11 Best Utility Wagons: Compare & Save (Updated!)

There are times that I need to haul things from place to place but my little red wagon from when I was a kid won’t cut it anymore. I use a heavy-duty utility wagon for lugging stuff around.
Utility wagons come in many varieties but their purpose remains the same: get your things from here to there. They are a must-have piece of hardware for sports equipment, camping gear, items for the beach, tools, firewood, and more.
If you have cordless electric tools, utility wagons are perfect for loading up with batteries, materials, and tools to head to the job site. You could use one to move a portable generator around in an emergency. There’s even one on the list that could conceivably move a small engine block.
The items on our list of best utility wagons run the gamut between collapsible wagons that can be thrown in the car and full-sized steel monsters that can move over 1,400 pounds. Take a look below to see which utility wagon will work for you.
1. Mac Sports Collapsible Folding Outdoor Utility WagonPrice: $106.65Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wagon can handle loads up to 150 pounds
- Durable fabric liner can be easily cleaned and is UV and mildew resistant
- Mesh cup holders
- No safety lock feature on wheels
- Handle is a little short for taller people
- Wheels won't get through beach sand easily
If you’ve ever been to any sort of sports weekend, then you know what the Mac Sports Collapsible Folding Outdoor Utility Wagon is all about. This is the go-to piece of hardware for hauling gear for families all across the country.
This utility wagon comes fully assembled and opens in seconds. By itself, the wagon only weighs 23 pounds. It features a painted steel frame that folds up to only eight inches thick for easy transport. Just throw it in the back of the SUV or in the trunk then unfold and load it with stuff when you get to the park, campsite, or soccer field. It’s also perfect for filling with tools and taking with you around the job site.
The Mac Sports Collapsible Folding Outdoor Utility Wagon isn’t the most heavy-duty of utility wagons on our list however it can definitely handle loads of up to 150 pounds. That means you can haul power tools and supplies pretty much anywhere you want to go. The wheels are too skinny for deep sand at the beach but apart from that, this little wagon is a very reliable cart to have on hand.
Find more Mac Sports Collapsible Folding Outdoor Utility Wagon information and reviews here.
2. Gorilla Carts GOR400-COM Steel Utility WagonPrice: $95.24Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- All-steel construction
- Removable mesh sides
- Padded pull handle with large handhold opening
- Tires have a strong chemical smell
- Assembly can be challenging; some pieces tough to match up
- Don't leave it out in the rain or you may have to deal with rust
Gorilla Carts is a leader in the utility wagon market and this entry-level model, the GOR400-COM Steel Utility Wagon, is ideal for do-it-yourself jobs. The frame is relatively easy to assemble (watch how you line up those bolts) and once put together, the wagon is easy to move around with the padded grip handle and 10-inch pneumatic wheels that can get across different terrain easily, even sand.
The GOR400-COM can hold up to 400 pounds and features removable sides if you need a flatbed cart for lumber or fence posts. It’s got a tight turn radius to get in and around small areas or compact job sites. The bed measures 34″ x 18″ on top of a tubular frame with an overall height of 37″ while weighing just shy of 37 pounds.
Looking for a utility wagon of the same quality but can handle double the weight? Check out this 800-pound capacity wagon from Gorilla Carts.
Find more Gorilla Carts GOR400-COM Steel Utility Wagon information and reviews here.
3. Ironton 400 Pound Capacity Steel Utility CartPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal bare-bones utility wagon for hauling supplies and firewood
- 10-inch pneumatic tires good for rolling over rough terrain
- Long handle with very large handhold
- Box and packing material isn't stout enough
- Plan on lining the cart bed with plywood with heavy loads so steel mesh doesn't bend
- Challenging assembly
The Ironton Steel Utility Cart is definitely a utility wagon in the strictest sense. It can handle loads of up to 400 pounds however the bed is just 34″ x 18″ so it’s not that large. If your Radio Flyer grew up a little bit, it might look like this. That said, it’s a solid little utility wagon that will take a beating and still carry your loads where you need them to go.
The cart is lined with fine steel mesh and features removable sides. It’s a durable 43 pounds (it’s totally made of steel) and features thick 10-inch tires to get over all types of ground. The handle is long and the handhold is almost comically large to provide an excellent grip.
If you’re looking for a cheap utility wagon that can haul just about anything anywhere and is highly maneuverable, then take a look at the Ironton Steel Utility Cart.
Find more Ironton 400 Pound Capacity Steel Utility Cart information and reviews here.
4. Mac Sports Heavy Duty All-Terrain Utility WagonPrice: $134.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great for sporting events, the beach, tools, extension cords, and more
- Extra-large wheels ideal for getting through sand and uneven terrain
- Folds compactly and stores easily
- Sharp turns may throw the wagon off balance
- Soft sand may give you some challenges to pull through
- Wheels don't lock
The Mac Sports Collapsible All-Terrain Utility Wagon features extra-large wheels secured to a heavy-duty frame, this cart can carry up to 150 pounds worth of tools and supplies. This cart has a really cool amenity: a table extension that you can use as a prep space. It is quick and easy to set up and then folds away compactly for convenient storage.
Because the wheels are so large, there may be a challenge with balance so make sure to load heavy items at the back. It pulls easily across hardscapes and while it’s more of a pull across softer ground like sand, it shouldn’t sink all that much. The fabric liner is UV and mildew resistant and can be thrown in the washer after use if need be.
The Mac Sports Collapsible All-Terrain Utility Wagon is sturdy, well-designed, and perfect for taking your gear where you need it.
Find more Mac Sports Heavy Duty All-Terrain Utility Wagon information and reviews here.
5. Gorilla Carts GOR10-COM Extra Heavy-Duty Dump CartPrice: $290.18Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Big 49-inch x 33-inch can carry ten cubic feet of material
- 15-inch turf tires can handle up to 1,500 pounds
- Handle can be pulled by hand or towed by a vehicle
- Takes two people to load into a vehicle
- Trailer hitch seems a little flimsy
- Inner tubes are somewhat thin
There are a lot of utility wagons from Gorilla Carts on our list and the Gorilla Carts GOR10-COM Extra Heavy-Duty Dump Cart is a very good reason why. The GOR10-COM is the largest in their line of dump carts and this monster is meant to handle whatever you can. With a hauling capacity of 1,500 pounds and ten cubic feet, the rugged poly bed won’t rust, will take a beating, and will haul more with each load so you can finish your job in time for dinner.
The utility wagon features great maneuverability, huge ground clearance, and a really tight turn radius. 15-inch pneumatic tires keep this workhorse on the move and the patented dump feature allows the bed to tilt for easy unloading. The cart is very well balanced; you’ll have to really work at tipping this wagon over with a load. The handle converts from pulling by hand to towing behind a lawn tractor or ATV in less than a couple of minutes.
The bed measures 49 inches by 33 inches by 12 inches with an overall height of just over 47 inches. At that size, you can understand why it weighs 86 pounds; you might need a buddy to help load and unload this thing. If you don’t have the need for a beast utility wagon like this, Gorilla Carts makes dump carts in a variety of other sizes as well:
Gorilla Carts 600-pound capacity dump cart
Gorilla Carts 800-pound capacity dump cart
Gorilla Carts 1,200-pound capacity dump cart
Find more Gorilla Carts GOR10-COM Extra Heavy-Duty Dump Cart information and reviews here.
6. Sandusky Lee FW Steel Crate WagonPrice: $247.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Auto-style steering with a D-style handle attached to tie rod and steering arms to prevent tipping
- Four 10-inch by 4-inch pneumatic rubber tires
- Incredibly sturdy for such a base model product
- What's up with that industrial rubber smell on the tires?!?
- This utility wagon doesn't come with any side panels
- Cotter pins for wheels are somewhat flimsy
Do you have a need for a no-frills utility wagon that can muscle around 1,000 pounds? Then allow me to present to you the Sandusky Lee FW Steel Crate Wagon. It’s entirely made of steel (well, except for the 10-inch by 4-inch pneumatic rubber tires) and can easily transport supplies, tools, or equipment and sometimes all three.
The wagon’s deck has two-inch sides to help prevent items from rolling off and the steel mesh construction provides increased rust resistance over iron. Auto-style steering is available with a D-style handle attached to a tie rod and steering arms to help prevent tipping. This utility cart can absorb shock while rolling over whatever terrain you need to cross.
The wagon has a thick powder coat finish to resist chipping. Although the FW Steel Crate Wagon requires some assembly, I’m thinking someone like you can handle it with a minimum of fuss. This is a basic flat cart that can be used to transport really heavy things around your shop, warehouse, job site, or any other ridiculously industrial space you can think up. It’s a great deal for a very handy tool.
Find more Sandusky Lee FW Steel Crate Wagon information and reviews here.
7. Mac Sports Utility Wagon with Folding TablePrice: $109.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Roomy 43" x 23" x 20" basket interior
- Folding table and two cup holders in the front with two cup holders in the rear
- All rubber wheels
- Steering in reverse is tricky
- Tough to stand up and put on cover
- Forget about trying to drag through sand
There are a few utility wagons like this on our list: collapsible, fabric basket insert, yadda, yadda, yadda. This one by Mac Sports features a fabulous bonus: a fold-down table with two cup holders. Mac Sports does a great job with producing these utility wagons and I’m surprised how many of them there are all with some little perfect bonus feature.
This utility wagon is lightweight and durable, sets up within seconds, and comes in a multitude of colors (presumably to match whatever sports team you like rooting for). The handle features an oversized cushioned handhold that locks in place when not in use and telescopes to adjust for height. It can handle a reasonable 150-pound load.
It folds away compactly when not in use (be careful when trying to put on the cover or stand vertically) and when using, the all-rubber wheels do very well with hardscapes and grass, not so much with soft sand at the beach. The folding table and cup holders really are the icing on a very capable utility wagon cake. While that might not mean much for tough-working pros in the field, it definitely comes in handy for camping, sports families, and working in the yard.
Find more Mac Sports Utility Wagon with Folding Table information and reviews here.
8. Timber Ridge Collapsible Heavy-Duty Utility WagonPrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 31-inch adjustable handle with locking system
- There is a lot of storage space around the perimeter of the wagon
- Can accommodate 665 cubic feet and 150 pounds
- Would be great if all four wheels rotated freely
- Handle is a little short for taller people
- Make sure all the wheels are pointed in the correct direction to fold away for storage
The Timber Ridge Collapsible Heavy-Duty Utility Wagon, like most other versions of this type of sports/beach/camping/do-it-yourselfer utility wagon, features a 150-pound load capacity, folds up conveniently for transport and storage, and has an extendable handle with a wide handhold that locks in place when not in use. It’s very utilitarian and easy to use. There is no assembly and can literally be used straight out of the box.
What I most loved about this utility wagon is the addition of multiple pockets around the sides for beverages, printed material, cords, hand tools, and more. The deck pad doubles as a carry bag for the wagon as well. That’s some good thinking that I appreciate as someone who wants to get more out of the equipment I purchase.
This particular utility wagon is highly rated online with more than 83% of the ratings scoring five stars. That’s pretty incredible in and of itself. The ten-inch tires are made of real rubber and it’s large enough for a five-year-old to lie down in it (although according to the manufacturer you shouldn’t do that). All that and it’s a great price, too.
Find more Timber Ridge Collapsible Heavy-Duty Utility Wagon information and reviews here.
9. Mac Sports Heavy-Duty Double Decker Utility WagonPrice: $110.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Handle telescopes and locks in place well
- Great lower shelf to accommodate umbrellas, baseball bats, weed wackers...you know, long items
- Lower shelf has an extension for extra long items
- To accommodate the lower shelf, the basket is a little smaller than other similar utility wagons
- Fabric basket is not removable
- Wheels are a little weak
So you’ve taken a look at other foldable utility wagons and you’re thinking to yourself, “Yeah, that’s all great but what about longer items that I can’t fit into the wagon basket?” Well, I have a solution for you: the Mac Sports Heavy-Duty Double Decker Utility Wagon. Throw your tools, gear, and what-have-you into the basket and your longer items like boards and pipe below. The lower deck even features an extending shelf to support extra-long items.
Unfortunately, the basket liner is not removable for cleaning, and the wheels aren’t recommended for soft terrain like loose sand so you’ll have to watch the beach. But apart from that, this utility wagon with the additional lower deck is an incredible piece of hardware for moving heavy things around. The only detail that I wish was present are pockets around the outside of the basket but seriously, it’s not that big of a deal when you consider how useful this utility wagon is.
Find more Mac Sports Heavy-Duty Double Decker Utility Wagon information and reviews here.
10. Gorilla Carts GOR1400-COM Steel Utility WagonPrice: $321.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Removable steel rails
- Heavy-duty steel construction
- 52-inch by 34-inch bed size
- Reports of wagons arriving with rust damage
- Depending on your load, this cart may be too heavy to pull
- You may want to reinforce the tongue if you're towing with a heavy load
With a 1,400-pound load rating, this utility wagon is a metal monster. The Gorilla Carts GOR1400-COM Steel Utility Wagon is the largest steel-constructed cart on our list. It has a two-in-one padded handle that makes hauling up to 1,400 pounds of material around large warehouses, shops and job sites really easy. If hauling around the cart by hand gets old, just pull the locking pin, turn the handle, and voila! Hook up that utility wagon to a lawn tractor or ATV.
This versatile cart features an oversized steel mesh bed (52″ by 34″) and removable sides. If you need a huge flatbed, just take a few minutes and take the sides off. The oversized 15-inch pneumatic tires are great for rolling over any sort of terrain you can think of. If you have heavy loads, equipment, tools, lumber, or even engine blocks you can move it all quickly and easily with the Gorilla Carts GOR1400-COM Steel Utility Wagon.
If you don’t need a 1,400-pound capable wagon, Gorilla Carts also makes a utility wagon rated for 1,000 pounds. The tires and bed are a little smaller but it weighs 35% less.
Find more Gorilla Carts GOR1400-COM Steel Utility Wagon information and reviews here.
11. Landworks 48V Electric Heavy-Duty Utility WagonPrice: $619.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dump release latch; operate with just one hand
- Thumb accelerator switch controls wagon speed
- Moves around very well with loads of versatility and plenty of power
- Battery must be unplugged immediately when fully charged
- Mesh sides need to be a larger gauge; may bend with shifting loads
- Expensive but so much less so than a gas-powered model
Let’s play with this big toy awhile: Landworks makes a 48V Electric Heavy-Duty Utility Wagon that is made for some serious fun. Once the wagon arrives at your place, assembly is fairly straightforward and the battery should come fully charged from the factory. I’ve seen multiple reports of poor shipping packaging and damage to components. Make sure your utility wagon is okay before you accept delivery.
The controls on the wagon are well designed and easy; there’s a thumb switch for a throttle and a battery indicator too. It can move around 5km per hour with a full load with decent torque. While Landworks claims it can handle a 15-degree slop with no problem, I think it could traverse up steeper inclines easily.
The included 12V battery will power the utility wagon for at least two hours straight and maybe three. A challenge of this particular cart is that Landworks recommends the battery be unplugged immediately after receiving a full charge. You might want to look at a 12V powersports trickle charger to avoid this hassle.
This thing can handle just about anything you throw at it up to around 500 pounds. It works best as a flatbed unit as the sides and back are a bit flimsy but besides that, the value this utility wagon provides is simply amazing. The one-handed dump feature works supremely well. There just isn’t another piece of equipment like this out there at this price.
The Landworks 48V Electric Heavy-Duty Utility Wagon features a mesh bed and sides that can hold six cubic feet; if you’d like a fabric liner for the basket, you can find it here.
Find more Landworks 48V Electric Heavy-Duty Utility Wagon information and reviews here.
What is a Utility Wagon?
Let’s face it: sometimes you have a lot of gear to drag from here to there. Whether it’s camping, tailgating, going to the beach, working on a construction site, yardwork, or moving lumber and materials around, there is a definite need for a piece of equipment that can handle large, bulky, and potentially heavy loads.
Enter the utility wagon.
Not quite a wheelbarrow and more than a handcart, utility wagons come in a lot of shapes and sizes to meet the varying needs of people wanting to move stuff. Some versions fold up for convenient transport and storage, some feature fabric inserts to cushion your gear, and some are made entirely of tough steel mesh for heavy-duty work.
What Kind of Utility Wagon Do I Need?
While looking through our list of the best utility wagons out there, you’ll probably have one specific need in mind for it. But consider that there may be one can do more than you originally thought of.
The right utility wagon may come in handy for hauling tools and extension cords around but it might be excellent for dragging your kid’s baseball gear to and from the field, too.
To help refine your final decision on which utility wagon to purchase, think about what you’ll need it for the most. You may simply need a little help with errands or groceries. If that’s the case, a smaller, collapsible model may be just the thing for you.
Utility wagons that collapse and fold in on themselves are excellent for convenient storage and transport. They’re also really nice when your storage space is at a premium.
These wagons are also a must-have piece of equipment for families who spend their weekends at sporting events. Just think about all there is to take with you to a tournament, especially when you’ll be at the soccer field all day (or all weekend!). The ability to pop a utility wagon open, haul blankets, seats, food, sports equipment, and even children is a lifesaver.
Of course, if you’re a do-it-yourselfer, have acreage to care for, or are a professional tradesperson, a utility wagon will make your workday infinitely easier. Large and heavy items such as firewood, broken tree limbs, car parts, and tools and materials can all be moved so much easier with a rugged utility wagon made of heavy gauge steel with large inflatable tires.
What Amenities Should I Look For in a Utility Wagon?
Utility wagons aren’t much good if they can’t be moved easily while loaded. Make sure that the wagon you’re looking at is maneuverable enough in and around large crowds, obstacles, or your workspace.
Large utility wagons don’t have the same turning radius that smaller, more agile carts have. But then, if you’re primary goal is moving fence posts, you may not need that agility.
You’re going to want your utility wagon to be made of a material that can withstand a little abuse and come back for more. Aluminum is great for anyone needing a lightweight, easily transportable model good for travel but you’re going to want an all-steel constructed utility wagon for messing around with heavy pipe, 4x4 posts, or power tools.
Will you be storing your wagon outside? Consider what rust may do to steel and what you’ll need to do for maintenance including painting it once in a while or greasing the axles. Are the tires solid rubber or pneumatic?
You’ll never have to worry about solid rubber going flat however air-filled tires roll better; that’s a considerable consideration to make if you’re going to the beach or moving supplies over a large field.
Finally, look at the utility wagon’s load capacity. What’s it rated for? Do you need that sort of capacity on a consistent basis? The last thing you want is to break your new utility wagon from loading it with too much weight.
