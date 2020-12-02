11 Best Utility Wagons: Compare & Save (Updated!)

The items on our list of best utility wagons run the gamut between collapsible wagons that can be thrown in the car and full-sized steel monsters that can move over 1,400 pounds. Take a look below to see which utility wagon will work for you.

If you have cordless electric tools, utility wagons are perfect for loading up with batteries, materials, and tools to head to the job site. You could use one to move a portable generator around in an emergency. There’s even one on the list that could conceivably move a small engine block.

Utility wagons come in many varieties but their purpose remains the same: get your things from here to there. They are a must-have piece of hardware for sports equipment, camping gear, items for the beach, tools, firewood, and more.

There are times that I need to haul things from place to place but my little red wagon from when I was a kid won’t cut it anymore. I use a heavy-duty utility wagon for lugging stuff around.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What is a Utility Wagon?

Let’s face it: sometimes you have a lot of gear to drag from here to there. Whether it’s camping, tailgating, going to the beach, working on a construction site, yardwork, or moving lumber and materials around, there is a definite need for a piece of equipment that can handle large, bulky, and potentially heavy loads.

Enter the utility wagon.

Not quite a wheelbarrow and more than a handcart, utility wagons come in a lot of shapes and sizes to meet the varying needs of people wanting to move stuff. Some versions fold up for convenient transport and storage, some feature fabric inserts to cushion your gear, and some are made entirely of tough steel mesh for heavy-duty work.

What Kind of Utility Wagon Do I Need?

While looking through our list of the best utility wagons out there, you’ll probably have one specific need in mind for it. But consider that there may be one can do more than you originally thought of.

The right utility wagon may come in handy for hauling tools and extension cords around but it might be excellent for dragging your kid’s baseball gear to and from the field, too.

To help refine your final decision on which utility wagon to purchase, think about what you’ll need it for the most. You may simply need a little help with errands or groceries. If that’s the case, a smaller, collapsible model may be just the thing for you.

Utility wagons that collapse and fold in on themselves are excellent for convenient storage and transport. They’re also really nice when your storage space is at a premium.

These wagons are also a must-have piece of equipment for families who spend their weekends at sporting events. Just think about all there is to take with you to a tournament, especially when you’ll be at the soccer field all day (or all weekend!). The ability to pop a utility wagon open, haul blankets, seats, food, sports equipment, and even children is a lifesaver.

Of course, if you’re a do-it-yourselfer, have acreage to care for, or are a professional tradesperson, a utility wagon will make your workday infinitely easier. Large and heavy items such as firewood, broken tree limbs, car parts, and tools and materials can all be moved so much easier with a rugged utility wagon made of heavy gauge steel with large inflatable tires.

What Amenities Should I Look For in a Utility Wagon?

Utility wagons aren’t much good if they can’t be moved easily while loaded. Make sure that the wagon you’re looking at is maneuverable enough in and around large crowds, obstacles, or your workspace.

Large utility wagons don’t have the same turning radius that smaller, more agile carts have. But then, if you’re primary goal is moving fence posts, you may not need that agility.

You’re going to want your utility wagon to be made of a material that can withstand a little abuse and come back for more. Aluminum is great for anyone needing a lightweight, easily transportable model good for travel but you’re going to want an all-steel constructed utility wagon for messing around with heavy pipe, 4x4 posts, or power tools.

Will you be storing your wagon outside? Consider what rust may do to steel and what you’ll need to do for maintenance including painting it once in a while or greasing the axles. Are the tires solid rubber or pneumatic?

You’ll never have to worry about solid rubber going flat however air-filled tires roll better; that’s a considerable consideration to make if you’re going to the beach or moving supplies over a large field.

Finally, look at the utility wagon’s load capacity. What’s it rated for? Do you need that sort of capacity on a consistent basis? The last thing you want is to break your new utility wagon from loading it with too much weight.

See also:

Best Wheelbarrows

Best Log Splitters

Best Wood Chippers

Best Electric Chainsaws