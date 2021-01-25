13 Best UV Lamps to Sanitize Your Space (Updated!)

These days, people are more concerned than ever about germs, bacteria, and most especially viruses. If you’re looking to keep your home or office safe and virus-free, a UV lamp is an ideal way to clean and disinfect areas like bedrooms, bathrooms, and kitchens by using a germicidal UV-C light to sanitize all kinds of surfaces – including areas inside your car and RV. Keep in mind, for most lamps you’ll need to leave the space while they work to avoid eye or skin damage.

While larger areas can also benefit from UV air purifiers, these germ-killing UV lamps can add to your health-conscious arsenal and give you a little peace of mind during our current health crisis as well as during the regular cold and flu seasons. Use these lamps to sanitize your keyboard and mouse, as well as your whole office.

If you’re concerned about water quality as well, UV water purifiers use the same powerful UV-C light technology to effectively kill waterborne pathogens while you’re at home, in your RV, or even in your water bottle while you’re on the go.