13 Best UV Lamps to Sanitize Your Space (Updated!)

These days, people are more concerned than ever about germs, bacteria, and most especially viruses. If you’re looking to keep your home or office safe and virus-free, a UV lamp is an ideal way to clean and disinfect areas like bedrooms, bathrooms, and kitchens by using a germicidal UV-C light to sanitize all kinds of surfaces – including areas inside your car and RV. Keep in mind, for most lamps you’ll need to leave the space while they work to avoid eye or skin damage.
While larger areas can also benefit from UV air purifiers, these germ-killing UV lamps can add to your health-conscious arsenal and give you a little peace of mind during our current health crisis as well as during the regular cold and flu seasons. Use these lamps to sanitize your keyboard and mouse, as well as your whole office.
If you’re concerned about water quality as well, UV water purifiers use the same powerful UV-C light technology to effectively kill waterborne pathogens while you’re at home, in your RV, or even in your water bottle while you’re on the go.
Our Review
If you’re looking for a big, powerful germicidal UV lamp at 254nm wavelength to disinfect your office, restaurant, or factory areas, this 100 watt lamp is ideal. This lamp bulb is adjustable 10 180 degrees and comes on a metal stand with caster wheels so it’s easy to move around in large spaces. It covers up to 330 square feet and can be placed directionally to sanitize specific surfaces.
This lamp has three cycles with a timer that can be set for 15, 30, 60, or 120 minutes and has a convenient remote control that allows you to delay the cycle start which allows you to exit from the room in order to avoid light exposure which can be harmful to your eyes. You’ll also appreciate the handle on the lightbox tower that allows you to position this lamp to do the most effective disinfection.
UV-C light and ozone combine for a one-two punch to knock out germs and viruses with this UV lamp. The 36 watt bulb allows for effective disinfection, while the unique base and top keep it safe and stable. This lamp allows for three disinfection cycles of 15, 30, and 60 minutes at a time and operating at 254nm wavelength it cleans up to 260 cubic feet.
You can easily start cycles thanks to the remote control which keeps you safely out of harm’s way. It’s also effective for killing bathroom mold and mildew as well as killing viruses, so consider it a cleaning tool as well as a disinfection option.
When you’re looking to clear a room or larger space of germs and bacteria, this PUR UV lamp offers laboratory tested 360 degree germ-killing coverage in spaces from 35-150 cubic feet. Whether you’re wanting to disinfect bathrooms, bedrooms, kitchens or other spaces, this lamp uses a powerful 55 watt UV-C light bulb that operates at 254 nm to do the job. The convenience of the multi-directional head means you can aim this to be the most effective in specific areas.
Because UV-C light can be harmful to humans, this lamp runs on a 15 minute cycle which can be set with the included remote control. If you want to set it by hand, the cycle doesn’t begin for 30 seconds after you power it on, so you still have time to leave the room before being exposed. Keep in mind, you will want to ventilate your space for up to 90 minutes after light treatment.
When you’re looking to kill mold, bacteria, and viruses, the combination of UV-C light and ozone is up to 99.98% effective, and that’s just what you get in this 25 watt UV lamp. It’s conveniently small, with no frame to disrupt the rays, meaning 360 degree sanitizing action. This lamp offers up to 400 square feet of sanitization, so it’s great for your open kitchen and family room or other larger areas. Keep in mind, the ozone will need to be ventilated out of those spaces before spending any time in them.
This germicidal lamp comes with a remote control and four different settings of 5, 15, 30, and 60 minutes to allow cleaning for both small and larger spaces.
If you’re looking for a portable and rechargeable UV light sanitizer that can fit in a space as small as your car cup holder, the Addot UV sanitizer lamp is a solution that kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria in as little as 15 minutes. Clean and sanitize the smallest nooks and crannies in your house even if you don’t have an outlet because this powerful UV sterilizer can run from five to eight cycles on a single charge and quickly powers back up via USB cable.
Set it and forget it as the cycle shuts down automatically after it has done its work. With an easy to position stand, you can place it in all sorts of spaces. This device has an 8,000 hour lamp life. It should only be operated while you’re outside the space. Because this item is new to Amazon, we don’t have any significant consumer feedback and have not been able to try it yet.
This 38 watt UV lamp features 99% effective germicidal light to keep viruses, mites, and bacteria at bay in any room of the house, or even in your car. With three programs of 15, 30, and 60 minutes, you can use it throughout your spaces to ensure that while you’re sheltering in place, your home stays clean and germ-free. The remote control can operate from up to 70 feet away allowing you to stay out of the UV rays which can do serious damage to your skin and eyes according to the experts at GENTECH.
At 16.85 inches tall, this lamp features a quartz bulb surrounded by a durable aluminum shade. While more expensive, UV-C lights or far UV-C lights can kill germs without being harmful, but they’re a lot more expensive to purchase for home use.
Most UV lamps are exclusively for use to disinfect home and office spaces, limiting their use and requiring storage, but this tabletop UV-C lamp has a second use that allows you to leave it out as long as it’s out of the reach of little ones. This lamp has a uniquely stylish design and it also features a nightlight that can be used separately from the UV-C disinfection cycle.
It offers four cycles of 15, 20, 30, and 40 minutes to thoroughly clean and sanitize rooms. Operating at 253nm, it neutralizes 99.9% of odors, dangerous bacteria, and mites with these simple timed cycles. You can start the lamp from outside the room with a convenient remote control and it will shut down automatically once the cycle is complete, although you can shut it down mid-cycle with the remote as well. It’s perfect for small rooms and bathrooms.
When you’re looking for a handheld UV lamp, these UVILIZER compact sanitizing wands are so simple to use. It destroys up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria including viruses from MRSA to Coronavirus and other cold and flu viruses with a light wavelength of 260-285nm . These handheld wands are great to take anywhere, especially to sanitize surfaces while you travel. Just swipe over your guest bed, pillows, bathroom counters, and kitchen areas, and the UV-C light technology destroys the molecular structure of DNA or RNA in harmful substances and kills those undesirable germs within just a few seconds.
Because it kills bacteria, it also reduces odors caused by mold and bacteria so it’s great to use in bathrooms, on pet beds, kids’ toys, and even stinky shoes. Wand over items for several minutes and you’re done. This wand is easy to recharge via the included USB cable which is included, so you can it charge it wherever you find an outlet. Use it to disinfect your phones, laptop, keyboards, and more. These wands have a 10,000 hour lamp life and they come with a handy carrying pouch.
This tabletop UV light is a budget find that promises 8,000 hours of service for a quartz lamp that also offers ozone disinfection as well as germ-killing UV protection. The remote control offers three settings, allowing you to choose from spaces small to mid-size, and the lamp has a 38 watt quartz bulb. While it does not offer the option to turn off the ozone function, which we see as a downside, it does offer sanitization at the most reasonable price we’ve found yet outside of buying a bulb by itself.
Why would you want ozone? It can move around and disinfect surfaces where the UV light might be blocked by obstacles, so working together you get a much higher level of disinfection than without it.
When you’re looking for a seriously powerful germicidal lamp, this UV lamp offers a 100 watt germ killing bulb. With a remote, and three different timer options, it has a quartz tube that bathes your space with sanitizing light. Three timer settings allow you to disinfect, and this lamp has a 15 second delay to allow you time to leave the room before the cycle starts.
It can clean approximately 200 to 400 square feet in a cycle. While we can’t find out too much more information about these lamps, we want you to have the option, and this one has among the highest wattages we’ve found for home use. EPA registered and lab-certified to kill germs in as little as 15 minutes, if you’re looking for lots of coverage this lamp is a good option that doesn’t emit ozone.
If you’ve got a lamp base, there’s no need to buy anything more than this powerful 35 watt germicidal lamp bulb. It can disinfect up to 400 cubic feet and with the addition of ozone, this bulb offers 360 degree disinfection, killing harmful germs and bacteria. This UV lamp bulb can fit in any standard light socket with a wavelength of 254nm.
This bulb works to kill 99.9% of harmful germs and bacteria, and ozone reaches where the UV light cannot. Allow 60 minutes to fully disinfect a large space or less time to cleanse a smaller room. Do let the bulb cool before approaching it as it will heat up. This UV-C bulb has an 8,000 hour lifespan and comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.
It comes with a free-standing base as well as a remote control so you can turn it on and avoid exposure to its rays.
When you’re looking for a versatile UV sanitizer that can be used all over your home, this mini light can kill up to 99.9% of dangerous germs, viruses, and bacterial. It delivers 30 milli joules of light energy from a foot away – which is a lethal light dose for germs. Because it automatically senses when humans or pets are near, it will shut down and avoid exposing their eyes to the light rays – a good safety precaution.
Put this little light in literally any box and toss in your phone, toothbrush, keys, or whatever and be confident knowing they’ll be germ-free in a matter of minutes. Rechargeable via USB, this sanitizer will last up to seven uses before needing to recharge. This UV light does not use ozone in the sanitizing process. This small and lightweight device is great to take on travels to sanitize your hotel pillows and more.
This powerful 38 watt UV lamp clears 99% of germs and bacteria in up to a 400 square foot area. Easy to use in small spaces, this lamp disinfects and releases ozone to help get rid of unwanted odors as well. The lamp comes with a remote control timer that can be set for 15, 30, 60 minutes according to the different areas and sizes. It will turn off automatically after finishing the disinfection.
You can stay safe by controlling the device as long as you are at least 33 feet away. Because this device does emit ozone, you will want to ventilate spaces for at least 90 minutes before returning to use, as ozone can be harmful to the lungs, per the experts at the EPA.